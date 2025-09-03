Jury Clears Cardi B of Assault on Security Guard in Los Angeles

Cardi B was cleared of assault by a Los Angeles jury after a security guard sued her for $24m (£18m) in a fingernail attack. Emani Ellis alleged that the US rapper cut her cheek with a 3in (7.5cm) fingernail and spat on her outside an obstetrician’s office in 2018. The rapper was pregnant at the time, which wasn’t public knowledge. The civil trial in Alhambra led to a series of viral moments as the rapper took the stand and offered colourful testimony about the incident and her fashion choices. She told the court that the guard followed her and filmed her on her phone and wouldn’t give her space or privacy. Ms Ellis, though, said it left her “traumatised”.

The jury took only about an hour to clear the Grammy-winning rapper of the allegations of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress as well as negligence and false imprisonment. Speaking to reporters following the ruling, Cardi B said: “I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.” The rapper also called on her fans not to bother Ms Ellis or her family now that a judgement had been reached. The case revolved around Cardi B’s obstetrics appointment, when she was four months pregnant with her first child. The office closed for the day to shield her privacy, as her pregnancy was not publicly known.