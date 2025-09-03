Entertainment
Jury Clears Cardi B of Assault on Security Guard in Los Angeles
Cardi B was cleared of assault by a Los Angeles jury after a security guard sued her for $24m (£18m) in a fingernail attack.
Emani Ellis alleged that the US rapper cut her cheek with a 3in (7.5cm) fingernail and spat on her outside an obstetrician’s office in 2018. The rapper was pregnant at the time, which wasn’t public knowledge.
The civil trial in Alhambra led to a series of viral moments as the rapper took the stand and offered colourful testimony about the incident and her fashion choices.
She told the court that the guard followed her and filmed her on her phone and wouldn’t give her space or privacy. Ms Ellis, though, said it left her “traumatised”.
The jury took only about an hour to clear the Grammy-winning rapper of the allegations of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress as well as negligence and false imprisonment.
Speaking to reporters following the ruling, Cardi B said: “I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.”
The rapper also called on her fans not to bother Ms Ellis or her family now that a judgement had been reached.
The case revolved around Cardi B’s obstetrics appointment, when she was four months pregnant with her first child. The office closed for the day to shield her privacy, as her pregnancy was not publicly known.
Cardi B acknowledged to the court that she and Ms Ellis had a profanity-laden shouting match after she showed up to the doctor’s appointment. She said it was very heated – but she denied ever touching the guard or spitting on her.
The rapper testified about that day, telling the court that when she stepped out of an elevator, Ms Ellis, who was working as a security guard in the building, told someone on the phone about her appointment for a pregnancy that wasn’t yet public knowledge.
The performer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, added that Ms Ellis appeared to record her on her phone and refused to “back up”, before a face-to-face “verbal altercation” ensued.
She admitted shouting an obscenity at Ms Ellis while telling her to “get out of my face”.
Her lawyer noted how the star had “feared for her unborn baby” and hadn’t discussed the news of her pregnancy publicly yet.
Her case was bolstered by testimony from the doctor she was there to see and his receptionist – Tierra Malcolm – who rushed between the arguing women in an attempt to break up the fight.
Ms Malcolm testified that Ms Ellis was the aggressor and that the security guard was swinging her arms in an apparent attempt to hit Cardi B, which resulted in a cut on Ms Malcolm’s head.
Source: BBC
22 Finalists Unveiled for 2025 Miss Universe Nigeria
Organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 contest have announced the 22 finalists who will battle for this year’s crown.
The contestants, representing states across the country, were revealed via the pageant’s official website and social media channels.
The eventual winner will take over from the reigning queen, Chidimma Adetshina, and fly Nigeria’s flag at the global Miss Universe competition later this year.
The rganisers explained that the pageant is not solely focused on beauty but also on impact, with participants expected to promote causes including education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and gender equality.
The finalists entered camp on Sunday, where they have begun a series of grooming and preparatory sessions in the build-up to the finale.
Meanwhile, voting has opened on the Miss Universe Nigeria website, as preparations intensify for the grand show, which is expected to draw celebrities, fashion icons, and corporate leaders.
See full list of the 22 finalists below:
Abia – Okereke Juliana
Abuja (FCT) – Idungafa Eno
Adamawa – Jemimah Akange
Akwa Ibom – Ndah Eno
Anambra – Basil Onyinyechi
Bayelsa – Kurobo Fortune
Cross River – Myya Jones
Delta – Asaboro De-Blessing
Ebonyi – Ugoaru Onuoha
Edo – Adesuwa Omoigiafu
Ekiti – Ezekiel Silver
Enugu – Shalom Ozioko
Gombe – Chibuzor Chijioke
Imo – Queeneth Igbokwe
Jigawa – Eleh Nneka
Kaduna – Sophia Nelson
Kano – Mbah Cynthia
Kwara – Ufa Dania
Lagos – Bolarinde Damilola
Ogun – Ikediashi Irene
Ondo – Elohor Okpako
Rivers – Able Dike
Africa’s Brightest Stars to Shine at Inaugural AGEA Awards
The Africa Global Excellence Awards (AGEA), a premier recognition platform on the continent, is set to host its highly anticipated maiden edition in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 8. Organized by Exclusive Today Magazine in collaboration with Cotroy Media, AGEA spotlights individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to Africa’s growth narrative through their excellence, innovation, and leadership.
This year’s edition promises to be spectacular, honoring remarkable contributions across three award categories: Recognition Awards, Awards for Excellence, and Trailblazer Honors. While there are no monetary prizes, recipients will gain unparalleled continental recognition, enhanced visibility, and credibility, opening doors for greater influence and collaboration.
Nominations opened three months ago, with a deadline of October 8. A rigorous selection process ensures that only the most impactful stories and accomplishments are recognized.
“The AGEA is more than just an award ceremony; it’s a movement to celebrate African greatness,” said Mr. Victor Udoh, Head of Strategy. “We’re committed to curating stories that inspire, lead, and transform.”
“The 2024 edition will raise the bar and deepen the impact,” added Mr. Bay Atayese, Programme Director. “We’ve introduced new elements, including visionary keynote speakers and performances that echo the spirit of Africa.”
The ceremony will feature captivating cultural performances, influential keynote addresses, and powerful networking opportunities. It’s a gathering of trailblazers, innovators, and visionaries celebrating and amplifying African excellence.
Join the AGEA community as partners, supporters, or nominees, and let’s shine a global spotlight on African excellence!
Danboskid, Ibifubara Become First Evictees of BBN Season 10
Big Brother Naija housemates Daniel Olatunji, popularly known as Danboskid, and Ibifubara Davies have been evicted from the ongoing 10/10 season, becoming the first contestants to leave the show.
Their eviction was announced during the live Sunday show, marking a dramatic start to the season’s elimination phase. The tension had been building after a dramatic search for an envelope containing an immunity card ended with 27 housemates put up for possible eviction.
Danboskid was the first to exit, followed shortly by Ibifubara, whose departure made her the second housemate to bid farewell to the competition.
This unexpected twist has left the remaining contestants on high alert, as they scramble to regroup and reassess their strategies in the race for the coveted grand prize, N150 million.
