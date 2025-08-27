Entertainment
22 Finalists Unveiled for 2025 Miss Universe Nigeria
Organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria 2025 contest have announced the 22 finalists who will battle for this year’s crown.
The contestants, representing states across the country, were revealed via the pageant’s official website and social media channels.
The eventual winner will take over from the reigning queen, Chidimma Adetshina, and fly Nigeria’s flag at the global Miss Universe competition later this year.
The rganisers explained that the pageant is not solely focused on beauty but also on impact, with participants expected to promote causes including education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and gender equality.
The finalists entered camp on Sunday, where they have begun a series of grooming and preparatory sessions in the build-up to the finale.
Meanwhile, voting has opened on the Miss Universe Nigeria website, as preparations intensify for the grand show, which is expected to draw celebrities, fashion icons, and corporate leaders.
See full list of the 22 finalists below:
Abia – Okereke Juliana
Abuja (FCT) – Idungafa Eno
Adamawa – Jemimah Akange
Akwa Ibom – Ndah Eno
Anambra – Basil Onyinyechi
Bayelsa – Kurobo Fortune
Cross River – Myya Jones
Delta – Asaboro De-Blessing
Ebonyi – Ugoaru Onuoha
Edo – Adesuwa Omoigiafu
Ekiti – Ezekiel Silver
Enugu – Shalom Ozioko
Gombe – Chibuzor Chijioke
Imo – Queeneth Igbokwe
Jigawa – Eleh Nneka
Kaduna – Sophia Nelson
Kano – Mbah Cynthia
Kwara – Ufa Dania
Lagos – Bolarinde Damilola
Ogun – Ikediashi Irene
Ondo – Elohor Okpako
Rivers – Able Dike
Entertainment
Africa’s Brightest Stars to Shine at Inaugural AGEA Awards
The Africa Global Excellence Awards (AGEA), a premier recognition platform on the continent, is set to host its highly anticipated maiden edition in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 8. Organized by Exclusive Today Magazine in collaboration with Cotroy Media, AGEA spotlights individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to Africa’s growth narrative through their excellence, innovation, and leadership.
This year’s edition promises to be spectacular, honoring remarkable contributions across three award categories: Recognition Awards, Awards for Excellence, and Trailblazer Honors. While there are no monetary prizes, recipients will gain unparalleled continental recognition, enhanced visibility, and credibility, opening doors for greater influence and collaboration.
Nominations opened three months ago, with a deadline of October 8. A rigorous selection process ensures that only the most impactful stories and accomplishments are recognized.
“The AGEA is more than just an award ceremony; it’s a movement to celebrate African greatness,” said Mr. Victor Udoh, Head of Strategy. “We’re committed to curating stories that inspire, lead, and transform.”
“The 2024 edition will raise the bar and deepen the impact,” added Mr. Bay Atayese, Programme Director. “We’ve introduced new elements, including visionary keynote speakers and performances that echo the spirit of Africa.”
The ceremony will feature captivating cultural performances, influential keynote addresses, and powerful networking opportunities. It’s a gathering of trailblazers, innovators, and visionaries celebrating and amplifying African excellence.
Join the AGEA community as partners, supporters, or nominees, and let’s shine a global spotlight on African excellence!
Entertainment
Danboskid, Ibifubara Become First Evictees of BBN Season 10
Big Brother Naija housemates Daniel Olatunji, popularly known as Danboskid, and Ibifubara Davies have been evicted from the ongoing 10/10 season, becoming the first contestants to leave the show.
Their eviction was announced during the live Sunday show, marking a dramatic start to the season’s elimination phase. The tension had been building after a dramatic search for an envelope containing an immunity card ended with 27 housemates put up for possible eviction.
Danboskid was the first to exit, followed shortly by Ibifubara, whose departure made her the second housemate to bid farewell to the competition.
This unexpected twist has left the remaining contestants on high alert, as they scramble to regroup and reassess their strategies in the race for the coveted grand prize, N150 million.
Entertainment
At 33, I’m Still Single, DJ Cuppy Laments
Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has lamented being single at 33 despite career and academic achievements.
DJ Cuppy, who is a popular disc jockey (DJ) and the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, took to her social media platforms to express her inability to find a husband at 33 after career and academic accomplishments.
According to her, all the suitors, who are interested in her, and have approached her, had spelling problems.
He stressed that her major concern was the suitors’ inability to spell, coupled with the fact that she once admitted that she struggled with spelling despite attending Oxford University.
“Making it big… but mother of Dúdú and FünFün, no husband, with plenty suitors in my DMs and none can even spell Pomeranian,” she wrote.
DJ Cuppy earlier revealed that she always reminds God that she is still single, each time she sees other people’s wedding photos online.
The renowned disc jockey had been very vocal about her desire to get married after calling off her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2023.
The philanthropist and internationally acclaimed disc jockey was recently selected as a 2025 Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation.
22 Finalists Unveiled for 2025 Miss Universe Nigeria
Federal Reserve Gov, Lisa Cook, Dares Trump over Sack
Hardship: Nigerians Groaning Under Your Watch, Reps Caucus Reminds Tinubu
NSIB Opens Probe after Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails with 618 Passengers on Board
Tinubu Not in Competition with Anyone, APC Replies Obasanjo over Incompetency Comments
Fraud: US Court Sentences Osun Monarch to Multiple Years Imprisonment
Streams of Joy As Glo Foundation Celebrates New Mothers in Ondo
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt.5)
Obasanjo, Abiodun Other Dignitaries Storm Ijebu-Ode for Awujale’s 40th Day Fidau Prayers
Zero to Global Impact: The Power of Purpose
Battle of the Royals: The Ooni vs Alaafin: Who Blinks First?
Ondo State: Lessons from Success Story on Security
Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Celebrates 5th Year Coronation Anniversary
TICAD9: Nigeria’s Empty Booth, a Mirror of Nigerians’ Misery, Tinubu’s Empty Hope – Peter Obi
Trending
-
The Oracle5 days ago
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt.5)
-
Events4 days ago
Obasanjo, Abiodun Other Dignitaries Storm Ijebu-Ode for Awujale’s 40th Day Fidau Prayers
-
Opinion4 days ago
Zero to Global Impact: The Power of Purpose
-
Boss Picks3 days ago
Battle of the Royals: The Ooni vs Alaafin: Who Blinks First?
-
Opinion5 days ago
Ondo State: Lessons from Success Story on Security
-
Events3 days ago
Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Celebrates 5th Year Coronation Anniversary
-
National6 days ago
TICAD9: Nigeria’s Empty Booth, a Mirror of Nigerians’ Misery, Tinubu’s Empty Hope – Peter Obi
-
National5 days ago
Tinubu Gives Self Pass Mark, Says Nigeria on the Rise Under His Leadership