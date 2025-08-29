The Oracle
The Oracle: The Place of Education in a Crisis-Ridden Nigeria (Pt. 1)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
In the words of Robert Frost, Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence. Education, being the process of giving and receiving systematic enlightenment, could be formal or informal. It could also be in a formal setting (e.g. classes in school); or in an informal setting. Education allows for the acquisition or impacting of general knowledge, skills, the powers of reasoning and judgement. It enables intellectual development and maturity.
The online medium www.dictionary.com (https://www.dictionary.com, accessed on 1st October 2022) defines ‘education’ as “the act or process of imparting or acquiring general knowledge, developing the powers of reasoning and judgment and generally of preparing oneself or others intellectually for mature life; the act or process of imparting or acquiring particular knowledge or skills, as for a profession; a degree, level or kind of schooling (e.g., university education); the result produced instruction, training or study (e.g. to show ones education); the science or art of teaching; pedagogies”.
Similar definitions are contained in the Longman Online Dictionary (https://www.ldoceonline.come; Accessed on 1st October 2022), where it is rendered as “the process of teaching and learning, usually at school, college or university; the institutions and people involved with teaching”.
THE IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION
Our ancestors and forefathers may not necessarily have received formal education in a school setting; they were nonetheless “educated” in folklores, values, ethics and deep knowledge of their environment and ways of life.
So important is education that Malcolm X once described education as “the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”. Indeed, George Washington Carver saw education as “the key that unlocks the golden door to freedom”. Not only did John Dewey believed “education is not preparation for life; education is life itself”; Albert Einstein, insisted that “education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school”. Thus, Einstein, the man who once famously told us that “we cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them”, viewed education beyond the mere knowledge acquired in schools. It is what remains with a person – the ideals, ideas, knowledge, ethos, after he forgotten what he was actually taught in school.
CRISIS – DEFINITION AND MEANING
DEFINITION
The word ‘crisis’ also does not require lengthy elaboration for our discourse. The Cambridge Online English Dictionary (https://dictionary.cambridge.org) defines it as “a time of great disagreement, confusion or suffering; an extremely difficult or dangerous point in a situation; a moment during a serious illness when there is the possibility of suddenly getting better or worse”.
WHAT CRISIS CONNOTES
Crisis represents intense distress, pain, difficulty or danger, a time when a difficult or important decision must be made. A crisis is a difficult or dangerous time in which a solution is needed, and very quickly too. Synonyms of crisis are emergency, exigency, pinch, strict juncture, etc.
It is suffice therefore to assume that education still exists in Nigeria, albeit in a crisis-ridden environment. How does it fare in these trying times that actually try men’s souls? That is our duty to unravel in this article. But, first, a little history.
A SHORT HISTORY OF EDUCATION IN NIGERIA
According to an online source, afribary.com (https://afribary.com/works/the-history-education-of-nigeria-5180 Accessed on 5th October, 2022.), “Before the British arrived in the early nineteenth century, there were two major types of education in Nigeria. In the Islamic North, education was strictly religious in nature. In each Muslim community, a mallam drilled children as young as five years old in the teachings of the Qur’an and the Arabic alphabet. During the colonial era, larger cities set up more expansive Islamic schools that included subjects such as math and science. In 1913, these Islamic schools, almost all in the north, numbered 19,073 and enrolled 143, 312 students. In the 1970s the government took control of the Islamic schools, but in the 1990s, the schools were allowed to operate independently again.
The indigenous system was the second type of education before the British occupation. Students were taught the practical skills needed to function successfully in traditional society. Usually children within two or three years of age belonged to an age-group. Together, they learned the customs of their community and were assigned specific duties around the village, such as sweeping lanes or clearing brush. As the children grew older, the boys were introduced to farming and more specialized work, such as wood carving or drumming. Girls would learn farming and domestic skills. Boys would often enter into apprenticeship-type relationships with master craftsmen.
Even in the twenty-first century, this kind of education is common. Formal, Western-type of education was introduced by British missionaries in the 1840s. The Anglican Church Missionary Society (CMS) started several schools in the mid-1800s. The colonial government gave the church financial aid, but in the early twentieth century the government began building primary and secondary schools. By the time the British combined the northern and southern regions into one colony in 1914, a total of 11 secondary schools were in operation, all but 1 run by missionaries. There were also 91 mission and 59 government elementary schools. Nigeria has made considerable progress in the domain of education. The education system in the country is supervised by the state. There are 27 federal and state-owned polytechnics in Nigeria. The first 6 years of primary education are mandatory in Nigeria.”
EDUCATION AND DEVELOPMENT
An exposition of the role education can play in addressing the many challenges plaguing the Nigerian Nation implies that the education sector is properly positioned, or is, itself, crises-free, and thus, able to perform that function of addressing the problems. This cannot but be so, because, as we say in law, nemo dat quod non habet- you cannot give what you do not have. Accordingly, the pre-eminent question is: what is the status of education in Nigeria? Is it, itself, crisis-free? Can it be an enabler of the solutions to the myriad of problems besetting us? Alas, I am afraid, the answer is a firm ‘No’. The reasons are not far-fetched or hard to decipher. We shall examine them anon. Suffice it to say that any serious discussion of the place of education in a crisis-ridden Nigeria, must start by addressing the systemic crisis in the education sector itself.
BEFORE THE CRISIS AND CHALLENGES IN THE EDUCATIONAL SECTOR
In this regard, it is no exaggeration that the 9-month long (and still counting) of industrial action by University lecturers (ASUU) is but symptomatic of the crisis which has been plaguing our educational sector for at least the past 40 years. From a time since political independence in 1960 to about two decades afterwards, Nigerian education – with the benefit of hindsight – never had it better. Teachers were well-trained and motivated. School environments were clean and well kept. Educational institutions were better funded and equipped; and students were, on the whole better behaved and disciplined. Industrial actions by staff were relatively rare. The school handbook which showed dates of resumption of schools, holidays, examinations and ends of sessions were religiously kept.
The yawning mismatch between the excellence of products of Nigerian education institutions and the then decent environment which produced them has been well-documented.
SOME OF THE IDENTIFIED PROBLEMS
OUT-DATED CURRICULAR AND INFRASTRUCTURAL DECAY: LACK OF QUALITY EDUCATION
One of Nigeria’s most pressing educational issues is the lack of access to quality education. Whether it’s about college essay writers or any other field, it always ends up the same. Because of this, Nigeria is trailing behind other African countries due to innovation, growth, prosperity, and access to information. Many a time, Nigerian universities and students use obsolete and out-of-date textbooks and lab equipment. It is sad to observe that as against nations, including South Africa, Germany, Canada, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, most Nigerian instructors are actually illiterate on ICT matters. They lag behind their global school compatriots, even on publications and journals.
TOTAL NEGLECT OF SCHOOLS
Total neglect by the government has led to the demise of many schools in the last 4 decades. Our academic institutions are in utter disrepair. Students who graduate from them aren’t given the skills they need to compete globally. Many institutions lack basic science equipment, while those that pretend to have, are still using outdated ones. Students are thus solely exposed to the mere academic aspects of their course of studies rather than the hands-on activities.
DEARTH OF QUALIFIED TEACHERS
Aside the hydra-headed technical difficulties most of the universities are also in crises because they only rely on foreign and government subventions, for sedans and upkeep. They now troop abroad for better salaries. Online education in sub Saharan Africa is also affected because professors who could have stayed back to teach online programs now live abroad. Yet, the population number of students keeps growing hugely day by day (Adeyinka, 2013). In Nigeria, for instance, we have many online universities, but no qualified teachers are available to efficiently teach the courses.
Notes (Adeyinka, 2002), it is interesting to note that a few decades after the publication of the Phelps-Stokes and Advisory Committee Reports, particularly after World War II, slight adjustments were made in schools’ curriculum which was slightly oriented towards African life. But the progress in this direction was not remarkable, for as late as the 1960s, education in African schools, particularly in Nigerian Universities, was still “too literary, not practical, not adapted to the needs of a developing agricultural nation,” (Adeyinka, 2002). The strong words of Ajayi and Obidi (2005).
TEACHERS’ POOR WORKING CONDITIONS
The poor working conditions, poor remuneration and allowances teachers are subjected to have discouraged capable and qualified teachers from taking up teaching jobs. Many of them apply for other better paying jobs, even as drivers, while some migrate abroad in drones. This leads to low level of dedication as they are always on the lookout for greener pastures.
INSUFFICIENT FUNDING BY GOVERNMENT
Financing is the most pressing issue in the educational industry. Not just in Nigeria, but globally. It discourages educators and students to fight for grades. Nigeria’s education budget is greatly meagre and much lower than the 26% recommended by the United Nations. Education has become one particularly difficult industry to navigate. The educational sector, which has a greater impact on society, does not receive the type of attention due to it. The 2022 budget for education which stands at 5.4% of the total budget has been faulted by UNICEF ought to have been N1.14 trillion naira, representing 8.4%. With a miserly 470 billion just proposed for universities and other tertiary institutions in the 2023 budget, the sector is in more dire strain. To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education”. (Martin Luther King, Jr).
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt.5)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
The last part of this treatise recommended a range of measures for resettling the agenda of our economic transformation such as project financing, diversification and public-private partnership. This week’s episode continues that theme with the following suggestions: Human Capital Development, Military Tightening, Enhancing Infrastructural Development, Strengthening Governance/Fighting Corruption, Leveraging Regional and Global Trade Opportunities, Fostering Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Strengthening and Security and Stability. Enjoy.
HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
A country’s greatest asset is its people, and for Nigeria to be competitive in the global economy, it must invest in its human capital. Despite having the largest population in Africa, Nigeria has struggled to fully leverage its human resources due to inadequate investment in education and healthcare. As of 2020, Nigeria’s literacy rate stood at 62.02%, which, although an improvement over previous decades, remains below the global average (Macrotrends. (n.d.). Nigeria literacy rate 1991-2023. Macrotrends. <https://www.macrotrends.net/global-metrics/countries/NGA/Nigeria/literacy-rate>. Accessed on the 1st of October, 2024.) .
Education reform is a critical part of Nigeria’s path to global competitiveness. The country has one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children, with an estimated 13.2 million Nigerian children not attending school. This is particularly pronounced in the northern regions, where insecurity and poverty have kept many children, especially girls, out of the education system.
The Nigerian government must prioritize education by increasing public spending, which currently accounts for only 6% of the national budget, far below the UNESCO-recommended 15-20%. This increased funding should be directed towards improving the quality of education, building new schools, training teachers, and expanding access to education, particularly in underserved regions. In addition, the government should promote vocational training and technical education to equip young Nigerians with the skills needed for the 21st-century job market.
Healthcare is another critical area that requires urgent reform. Nigeria’s healthcare system is underfunded, understaffed, and overstretched, resulting in poor health outcomes. The life expectancy in Nigeria is 54.33 years, one of the lowest in the world (Onwube, O., Chukwu, A., Ahamba, K., Emenekwe, C., & Ogwuwike, M. (2021). Determinants of life expectancy in Nigeria: An autoregressive distributed lag approach. Journal of Sustainability Science and Management, 16, 177-192. <https://doi.org/10.46754/jssm.2021.12.012>. Accessed on the 1st of October, 2024.), while maternal and infant mortality rates remain alarmingly high. To improve healthcare, the government must increase healthcare spending and ensure that resources are distributed equitably across the country. The focus should be on primary healthcare, which forms the backbone of a robust healthcare system.
Moreover, Nigeria must address the brain drain of healthcare professionals, many of whom leave the country for better opportunities abroad. This can be achieved by improving working conditions, increasing salaries, and providing better training and career development opportunities for healthcare workers. By investing in education and healthcare, Nigeria can build a workforce that is healthy, skilled, and capable of driving economic growth. Human capital development is essential for Nigeria to compete in a globalized economy, where innovation, knowledge, and skills are the keys to success.
MONETARY TIGHTENING
The Central Bank of Nigeria should continue its recently announced monetary policy stance of tightening the money supply for the next 24 months at least until inflation is brought under firm control in the single digits. At a moment of crisis such as this, a choice must be made between macroeconomic stability, in particular price stability and growth.
Some have criticized the central bank’s rate hike by a dramatic 400 basis points (4%), noting that Nigeria’s present hyperinflation is more cost-push in nature than demand-pull. This criticism, while understandable, does not consider the full picture. First, forex instability is a major cause of cost-push inflation. Loads of Naira sloshing around in loose monetary conditions contribute to the huge demand pressure on the US dollar and other foreign currencies as capital flight intensifies. This vicious cycle must be broken. Doing so will help achieve both price stability and exchange rate stability in the medium term. It is also calculated to increase confidence among investors, who need attractive yields to bring in portfolio investments that will help stabilize the exchange rate and do not wish to invest in high-inflation environments that erode value.
The CBN must also keep an eye on financial stability, as high interest rates will stress the ability of businesses to repay or obtain loans. Non-performing loan rates will likely increase. The CBN must now proactively wear its risk management hat to manage the implication of its newfound hawkish monetary policy stance for the banking sector. Granted, the CBN’s actions may be geared more toward the short or medium-term, and the Bank needs to develop a longer-term perspective regarding its mandate. But the Bank’s efforts are part of a necessary multidimensional onslaught. Our weakest link in the financial sector, however, remains Nigeria’s fiscal management.
ENHANCE INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Modern infrastructure is the backbone of economic progress. Nigeria must invest heavily in critical infrastructure like energy, transportation, and digital connectivity. The power sector, which remains a bottleneck for industrialization, requires urgent reforms, including privatization of transmission and distribution networks and investment in renewable energy sources like solar and wind. The success of Morocco’s Noor Solar Project demonstrates how renewable energy can reduce power deficits and contribute to sustainable growth.
Transportation networks—roads, railways, and ports—must also be upgraded. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) should be leveraged to fund large-scale infrastructure projects, while digital infrastructure should be expanded to connect rural areas, enabling broader economic participation and fostering innovation in the tech sector.
STRENGTHEN GOVERNANCE AND FIGHT CORRUPTION
Good governance is essential for sustainable development. Nigeria must strengthen anti-corruption institutions, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and ensure their independence from political interference. Adopting technology-driven solutions like e-governance platforms can increase transparency in public procurement and budgeting processes, reducing opportunities for graft.
Policy consistency is another critical element. To attract long-term investments, Nigeria must provide a stable and predictable regulatory environment. This includes clear policies on taxation, foreign exchange, and trade that transcend political cycles and inspire investor confidence.
LEVERAGE REGIONAL AND GLOBAL TRADE OPPORTUNITIES
Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers immense potential for economic transformation. To maximize the benefits of AfCFTA, Nigeria must address trade bottlenecks such as poor customs procedures and non-tariff barriers. Streamlining these processes will enable Nigerian businesses to compete effectively in regional markets.
Moreover, Nigeria should focus on developing export-oriented industries, such as textiles, processed foods, and machinery. Establishing trade facilitation hubs and logistics parks in key regions can boost efficiency and attract foreign direct investment (FDI). Nigeria can draw inspiration from Kenya, which has successfully positioned itself as an East African trade hub through investments in trade infrastructure.
PROMOTE ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY
Environmental sustainability is integral to long-term development. Nigeria must transition to a green economy by investing in renewable energy, promoting sustainable agriculture, and implementing robust environmental protection policies. The adoption of climate-smart farming techniques can improve agricultural productivity while conserving natural resources.
Efforts to reduce pollution, particularly in the Niger Delta, and reforestation initiatives to combat desertification are equally critical. Establishing a green bond program, as seen in South Africa, can mobilize funding for environmentally sustainable projects while contributing to global climate goals.
FOSTER ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND INNOVATION
Entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth. Nigeria’s burgeoning tech ecosystem, evidenced by companies like Flutterwave and Paystack, demonstrates the potential of innovation. To further nurture this ecosystem, the government should provide grants, tax incentives, and access to funding for startups. Expanding digital infrastructure to underserved areas will also enable more entrepreneurs to participate in the digital economy.
Creating business incubators and innovation hubs across the country can provide young entrepreneurs with mentorship, resources, and market access. Streamlining business registration processes and reducing bureaucratic hurdles will further encourage entrepreneurship.
STRENGTHEN SECURITY AND STABILITY
Insecurity remains a significant impediment to investment and economic growth. Addressing this challenge requires a multi-faceted approach that includes military action against insurgents, community-driven development programs, and social interventions to reduce poverty and unemployment. Building trust between security agencies and local communities is critical for fostering long-term stability.
CONCLUSION
In conclusion, the pursuit of strategic economic reforms in Nigeria represents an imperative step toward unlocking the nation’s immense potential and charting a course for sustainable development. The challenges Nigeria faces overreliance on oil, inadequate infrastructure, pervasive corruption, and widespread unemployment are deeply entrenched but not insurmountable. These systemic issues require bold, innovative solutions that prioritize economic diversification, good governance, human capital development, and environmental sustainability.
As highlighted, Nigeria’s demographic structure, abundant natural resources, and participation in regional and global trade initiatives present unparalleled opportunities. Harnessing these assets requires deliberate policy consistency, robust institutional frameworks, and unwavering leadership. A shift towards a diversified economic model, exemplified by countries like Malaysia and Botswana, illustrates that transformation is achievable through strategic planning, investment in key sectors like agriculture and technology, and prudent management of resources.
The foundation of these reforms must rest on the pillars of accountability, inclusiveness, and innovation. Empowering Nigeria’s youth, the country’s most valuable asset, through education, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial support can catalyze a wave of creativity and productivity. Similarly, leveraging renewable energy and sustainable practices can mitigate environmental challenges while addressing the country’s energy deficits.
Ultimately, Nigeria’s journey toward economic resilience and global prominence will demand a collective effort from all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and civil society. The rewards of this transformation; a thriving economy, reduced poverty, and a higher standard of living are well worth the effort. With strategic foresight and decisive action, Nigeria can overcome its challenges and realize its vision of becoming a global economic powerhouse.
By committing to these reforms, Nigeria not only secures its future but also positions itself as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the African continent and beyond. (The end).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Sustainable development is the pathway to the future we want for all. It offers a framework to generate economic growth, achieve social justice, exercise environmental stewardship and strengthen governance”. – Ban Ki-moon.
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 4)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
The last installment of this intervention dwelt on the following themes: institutional reforms, good governance, corruption, weak institutions, the judiciary and red-tapism, others were infrastructural development for power, transportation, human capital development, poor education, insecurity/instability, and policy inconsistencies. Today’s feature recommends a range of initiatives which I believe will make the desired difference in our fortunes. These include project financing, economic diversification and public-private partnerships. Enjoy.
RECOMMENDATIONS
To achieve sustainable economic development and transform Nigeria into a resilient and prosperous economy, bold and deliberate actions are required. These recommendations focus on addressing systemic challenges, leveraging existing opportunities, and fostering a development trajectory that balances economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.
PROJECT FINANCING
The multi-billion-dollar funding gap for infrastructure projects remains an underlying concern to the achievement of economic prosperity in Nigeria. While alternative means such as sovereign bonds, equities, bilateral loans, multilateral loans, commercial loans, inter alia were being pursued, project financing remains a key driver for infrastructural development in Nigeria. (Young Grace Chinyere, Understanding The Legal Fundamentals Of Project Finance Contracts <https://www.ajol.info/index.php/naujilj/article/view/136316> Nnamdi Azikiwe University Journal of International Law and Jurisprudence (2014) 5). Project financing helps finance new investment by structuring the financing around the project’s operating cash flow and assets, without additional sponsor guarantees. (International Finance Corporation, Project Financing in Developing Countries <https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/952731468331147256/pdf/multi0page.pdf> ). Thus, the technique can alleviate investment risk and raise finance at a relatively low cost, to the benefit of sponsor and investor alike. Furthermore, in project financing, a legally independent project company is created to own and invest in the project, and the project debt is structured without recourse to the sponsors. Here, project cash flows become the essential means for repaying the lender, making verifiability of cash flows crucial. (Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, Frederick Tung, Law and Project Finance, Journal of Financial Intermediation, (2016) 25, 154-177 <https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1042957315000261>).
Project finance offers several advantages for infrastructure development. These include risk sharing amongst stakeholders, whereby sponsors spread the risks through a network of security arrangements, contractual agreements, and other supplemental credit support to other financially capable parties willing to assume the risks. (APMG International, ‘Project Finance — Benefits and Limitations’ <https://ppp-certification.com/ppp-certification-guide/5-project-finance-%E2%80%94-benefits-and-limitations>) Also, project financing helps decide how to manage the free cash flow that is left over after paying the operational and maintenance expenses and other statutory payments, extends debt capacity, and enhances competitive positioning within the market.
Although project finance is a complex financing mechanism, it is particularly successful in economies with weak financial and legal systems.( Johann Lübbe, Project Finance as a driver of economic growth in Africa, <https://journals.co.za/doi/abs/10.10520/EJC-653f68275>). Various companies have been created with a core focus is the facilitation and structuring of project financing arrangements. These companies provide invaluable support to project sponsors, lenders, and other stakeholders in bringing large-scale infrastructure and development initiatives to fruition. Worthy of note in this regard is Africa50, an infrastructure investment platform that focuses on medium to large-scale infrastructure projects that have a significant development impact while offering an appropriate return to investors, which makes early-stage equity investments to fund project preparation to get projects investment-ready, providing project finance using a private equity model. (Cities Climate Finance Leadership Alliance, Africa50 Project Development <https://citiesclimatefinance.org/project-preparation-resource-directory/africa50-project-development#:~:text=Africa50%20Finance%20provides%20project%20finance,and%20the%20African%20Development%20Bank.> ).
The use of project finance must be encouraged by the Nigerian government for the provision of infrastructure, spanning from energy infrastructure to digital infrastructure. However, a robust legal framework is imperative for project financing, as investor confidence, particularly in this aspect, is contingent upon a high degree of credibility. This is also necessitated by the fact that in developing economies, project finance is often operated within a less stringent regulatory environment, with a primary focus on stimulating economic growth and job creation.( Itoma Lux, Project finance in the DevelopED VS DevelopING world? (Similarities & Differences) <https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/project-finance-developed-vs-developing-world-similarities-/>). The establishment of security interests, comprehensive contractual agreements, and strict adherence to regulatory frameworks, risk mitigation, and long-term viability constitute fundamental legal issues that should be addressed by project finance laws. (Financely, Project Finance Legal Considerations: Key Issues and Best Practices <https://blog.financely-group.com/project-finance-legal-considerations/>)
NO MAJOR LAW GOVERNING PROJECT FINANCING
Nigeria presently lacks a law that applies to project financing exclusively. However, several key laws and regulations govern project financing transactions such as the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission which regulates public-private partnerships. Additionally, the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Investment and Securities Act, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulate corporate and investment aspects. Sector-specific regulations, such as the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regulations and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), apply to projects in their respective industries.
To stimulate economic growth and development, Nigeria must implement comprehensive policy reforms to optimize project financing. These reforms should focus on creating a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investment. By streamlining regulatory processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and enhancing transparency and accountability, the government can attract significant private sector investment. Furthermore, the government should consider establishing specialized financial institutions to provide long-term financing for infrastructure projects.
The significance of product financing in Nigeria cannot be overstated in light of the continent’s imperative to strategically invest in key Sustainable Development Goal areas. These areas encompass education, energy, productivity-enhancing technologies and innovations, as well as productive transport infrastructure.
DIVERSIFICATION OF THE ECONOMY
Economic sustainability employs practices that support long-term economic growth without negatively impacting social, environmental, and cultural aspects of the community. Such an economy is structured to ensure that the current use of resources minimizes the level of harm to the future use of resources (Imperatives, S. (1987). Report of the World Commission on Environment and Development: Our common future. United General Assembly of the United Nations, New York, United States <https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/5987our-common-future.pdf>). This is essential as it bears on the safety of resources for future generations. The over-dependence on oil in the Nigerian economy goes against the very principle of sustainability. It is imperative that the Nigerian government prioritizes policies that encourage investment and growth in non-oil sectors, thereby widening the nation’s economic base.
Economic diversification involves broadening the range of economic activities, encompassing both production and distribution (Anyaehie, M. and Areji, A. (2015) Economic Diversification for Sustainable Development in Nigeria. Open Journal of Political Science, 5, 87-94. doi: 10.4236/ojps.2015.52010). While it may not necessarily lead to immediate increases in output, it significantly contributes to economic stabilization by reducing reliance on a single sector or industry. Nigeria’s persistent struggle with economic diversification stems from a myriad of factors. The “Dutch disease” effect, whereby resource booms lead to the neglect of non-resource sectors, has been a significant impediment. Thus, high oil revenue raises exchange rates, promotes an adverse balance of payments when prices fall, and reduces the incentive to risk investment in non-oil sectors like agriculture and manufacturing. The nation’s history is replete with instances where short-term spending pressures have outweighed long-term development goals, resulting in suboptimal resource allocation. Additionally, the challenges associated with managing resource revenues, including weak institutions and corruption, have hindered the ability to invest in productive sectors. These factors, coupled with a lack of institutional capacity, have collectively hindered Nigeria’s efforts to diversify its economy and achieve sustainable economic growth.
NIGERIA MUST ADOPT THREE KEY PRINCIPLES
To successfully pursue industrialization, Nigeria should adopt three key principles:
1. State intervention should be targeted and limited to addressing market failures, such as infrastructure deficits or information asymmetries;
2. Industrial policies should prioritize export-oriented industries, which can generate foreign exchange and enhance global competitiveness;
3. Policies designed to promote domestic industries must maintain a focus on competition and accountability, avoiding protectionist measures that can stifle innovation and efficiency.
By adhering to these principles, Nigeria can create a conducive environment for industrial growth and sustainable economic development. Nigeria’s economic trajectory hinges on its ability to leverage its natural resources and diversify its economy. While the nation possesses abundant oil reserves, it is imperative to move beyond a resource-dependent model and embrace value-added activities. The digital economy also presents a promising avenue for Nigeria’s economic transformation. The rapid growth of the telecommunications and IT services sectors, coupled with a young and tech-savvy population, positions Nigeria to harness the potential of the digital age. By investing in digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, and promoting digital literacy, Nigeria can overcome traditional development challenges and emerge as a global digital powerhouse.
PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS
Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are also a significant driving force for economic sustainability. With PPPs, the government can leverage private resources and skills to meet the growing demand for growth and even employment. However, for effective implementation, the government must establish robust legal and institutional frameworks for public-private partnerships and be able to identify and select suitable projects, conduct transparent tenders, structure comprehensive contracts, and implement effective oversight mechanisms to ensure the successful execution of PPP projects.
Since 2019, Africa has significantly advanced its efforts to identify and train infrastructure experts throughout Africa. The Africa Project Finance Program initiative is training infrastructure finance and public-private partnership specialists who will play a key role in shaping sustainable infrastructure financing solutions for the continent. However, there is a need for PPP strategies to be based on knowledge of the inherent challenges and limitations that the African market faces ( Johnson Mwawasi Kilangi, Address today’s challenges to build a sustainable long-term PPP strategy for Africa <https://blogs.worldbank.org/en/ppps/address-todays-challenges-build-sustainable-long-term-ppp-strategy-africa> ). Well-structured and effectively implemented PPPs can create social value through on-time and on-cost delivery, generating efficiency gains and offering innovation in project design, incorporation of global expertise, and accessing new sources of capital. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Human rights are not only violated by terrorism, repression or assassination, but also by unfair economic structures that creates huge inequalities”. -Pope Francis.
The Oracle: Imperatives of Strategic Economic Reforms in Nigeria’s Quest for Sustainable Economic Development (Pt. 3)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
The last installment of this treatise considered the Nigerian economy along with other challenges such as poverty, our mono-cultural (oil-dependent) economy; it then proffered some suggested reforms including economic diversification, agriculture, leveraging on ICT, and manufacturing. This week’s feature continues the theme of reform, focusing on institutional reform and good governance, corruption, strengthening weak institutions including the judiciary, eliminating red-tapism, human capital development, power and transportation, investing in public institutions, and education. These are evidently also the areas of concern. But not exclusively, as other challenges include insecurity and instability, and policy inconsistencies. Enjoy.
INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS AND GOOD GOVERNANCE
Holistically, governance can be defined as the overall complex system or framework of processes, functions, structures, rules, laws and norms borne out of the relationships, interactions, power dynamics and communication within an organised group of individuals which not only sets the boundaries of acceptable conduct and practices of different actors of the group and controls their decision-making processes through the creation and enforcement of rules and guidelines, but also manages, allocates and mobilises relevant resources and capacities of different members and sets the overall direction of the group in order to effectively address its specific collective needs, problems and challenges.
CORRUPTION, ET AL
Nigeria’s economic potential is significantly hampered by systemic issues of bad governance. Corruption is a systemic challenge in Nigeria, deeply rooted in both public and private sectors. The siphoning of public funds diverts critical resources away from healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. For example, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigerians paid an estimated N721 billion in cash bribes to public officials in 2023.
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Agencies estimate that the country loses a staggering $18 billion annually to corruption and financial crimes (Sope Williams, Adedeji Adeniran, and Aloysius Uche Ordu, ‘Can we change the narrative on corruption in public procurement in Nigeria?’ (August 24, 2023)). This figure amounts to 3.8% of Nigeria’s 2022 GDP and largely tells on the nation’s economic growth and development. These losses hinder investment, erode public trust, and divert resources from essential public services needed across sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other essential services, ultimately undermining the country’s progress toward a more equitable and prosperous future. This, in turn, limits job creation and economic opportunities for Nigerians.
WEAK INSTITUTIONS
Weak institutions further worsen the corruption problem, as they fail to hold corrupt individuals accountable, further impeding Nigeria’s economic development. This culture of impunity undermines public trust and deters foreign investment. Studies have shown that countries with weak institutions find it difficult to evolve rapidly enough to enjoy economic growth and development. Viable institutions foster social cohesion and macroeconomic stability, thereby increasing investment and growth.
THE JUDICIARY
A judiciary plagued by delays and corruption undermines the rule of law and discourages investment.
RED-TAPISM
Inefficient public sector institutions, characterized by bureaucratic red tape and corruption, hinder the delivery of public services and stifle economic activity. These institutional weaknesses collectively contribute to a hostile business environment, discouraging domestic and foreign investment, and ultimately hindering Nigeria’s economic growth and development. Moreover, a lack of transparency and accountability in government institutions fosters nepotism and cronyism, exacerbating economic inequality and hindering equitable development. These factors collectively impede Nigeria’s economic growth and its ability to realize its full potential as a global economic player.
INSTITUTIONAL REFORMS
Attempts have been made by the Nigerian government to enhance the quality of institutions in Nigeria, such as the establishment of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in 1979, the Service Compact with All Nigerians (SERVICOM) in March 2004, and the Public Complaints Commission in October 1975. To enhance fiscal prudence and accountability in both the public and private sectors, institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), were established to further strengthen institutions which in turn, is expected to promote sustainable economic growth. However, Nigeria continues to suffer from poor institutional quality as these institutions themselves are weakened.
EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE
For Nigeria to experience notable economic progress and smooth implementation of sustainable policies, it is good governance as well as institutional reforms for weak institutions are vital. Effective governance is central to economic sustainability. In this context, such governance must take note of the major recipients of the impact of its measures, the society. People, as both consumers and producers, drive economic activity and are impacted by its outcomes, making participation and empowerment crucial for sustainable economic development. The consideration and implementation of measures that prioritize responsible resource management, equitable distribution of wealth, and policies that prioritize the sustainability of the continent and planet at large are also crucial in the creation of strategic economic reforms in Nigeria.
INVEST IN PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS
In the same vein, investing in the capacity of public institutions to deliver quality services is crucial for building trust between the government and its citizens. Institutional reforms to strengthen the judiciary, improve fiscal transparency, and fight corruption are essential for creating an environment conducive to growth. These reforms would improve governance, boost investor confidence, and encourage domestic and foreign investment. Strengthening anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and ensuring transparency in public expenditure are crucial steps. Technology, like e-governance systems, can also play a vital role in reducing opportunities for graft. Tackling corruption head-on is not just a moral imperative but an economic necessity.
INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Infrastructure development is a key driver for progress in Nigeria and a critical factor for productivity and sustainable economic growth. Infrastructure affects growth through several channels of demand and supply, as such, investments in energy, telecommunications, and transport networks would positively impact the economy, as all types of infrastructure represent an essential input in any production of goods and services.
Infrastructure is critical in economic development as it influences production processes and enhances the overall quality of the business environment. Improvements in infrastructure, such as transportation, energy, and telecommunications, can significantly impact an organization’s productivity, profitability, and employment generation, ultimately driving economic growth.
POWER & TRANSPORTATION
Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit remains a significant barrier to economic growth. Numerous studies have demonstrated that these infrastructure gaps significantly hamper economic growth and development. The nation’s power sector, for instance, generates only a fraction of the electricity needed to support industrialization and improve living standards. Frequent power outages force businesses to rely on costly generators, which erodes profitability and discourages investment. Similarly, inadequate roads, railways, and ports lead to high transportation costs and delays, making Nigerian products less competitive in both local and international markets. Access to clean water and sanitation remains a challenge for millions, compounding public health issues. Inadequate roads, unreliable power supply, and poor telecommunications infrastructure increase business costs, reducing competitiveness.
While Moody’s estimates that a substantial investment of US$3 trillion is required over the next 30 years to bridge the infrastructural gap in Nigeria, the annual infrastructure budget of Nigeria is less than 5% of what is required (US$100 billion). It is therefore of necessity that strategic investments in infrastructure – spanning public-private partnerships (PPPs), efficient resource allocation and project financing – are needed to meet the existent infrastructural gap, thereby enhancing productivity and business operations. Investing in infrastructure is not just about building roads and bridges; it’s about creating an enabling environment for businesses and improving the quality of life for citizens.
HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT
Human capital, the sum of a nation’s skills, knowledge, and health, is a critical driver of economic growth and development. A well-educated and skilled workforce is essential for innovation, technological advancement, and increased productivity. Investments in education, healthcare, and training improve individual lives and also strengthen a nation’s competitiveness in the global economy. By fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce, countries can attract investment, create jobs, and improve overall living standards. In other words, human capital development is paramount to achieving long-term economic sustainability. The Human Capital Index takes into account, the knowledge, skills and health of individuals. According to the World Bank, in 2020, Nigeria’s Human Capital Index (HCI) stood at 0.36 and ranked 168th out of 174 countries. This is far below the 56% standard.
POOR EDUCATIONAL ENVIRONMENT
Education catalyzes economic growth by cultivating a skilled and knowledgeable workforce. By enhancing cognitive abilities, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking, education empowers individuals to contribute meaningfully to economic development. A well-educated populace is more productive, innovative, and adaptable to technological advancements, leading to increased efficiency and higher output.
Despite having a young, burgeoning population, Nigeria’s young population has been both a resource and a challenge. The state of education in Nigeria is a pressing concern, characterized by inadequate funding, dilapidated infrastructure, poor teacher quality, and a curriculum that is outdated and ill-suited to the demands of the 21st century. (Chinedu Friday, ‘The state of education in Nigeria: Challenges and opportunities’ <https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/state-education-nigeria-challenges-opportunities-chinedu-friday/> accessed 9th December 2024.) Currently, Nigeria’s literacy rate stands at 59.57%. UNICEF reports that Nigeria has the largest number of out-of-school children, with over 18.3 million children not enrolled, while over 12.4 million children are reported to have never been inside a classroom, and 5.9 million students are estimated to drop out. Professor Ismail Junaidu, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council, underscores the role of low literacy rates in perpetuating social inequality, particularly among rural and marginalized communities. This literacy gap not only traps individuals and communities in cycles of poverty but also limits their access to opportunities for social and economic advancement.
In the same vein, unemployment and poverty remain two of the most daunting challenges facing Nigeria. Youth unemployment, in particular, is at crisis levels, with millions of young Nigerians either jobless or underemployed. This is not only a waste of human capital but also a potential trigger for social unrest. Widespread poverty heightens inequality and perpetuates cycles of underdevelopment, as families struggle to afford necessities such as food, healthcare, and education. According to the World Poverty Clock, Nigeria has the dubious distinction of being the country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty with an estimated 71 million Nigerian living in this condition. Policies aimed at boosting job creation, especially in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, could provide much-needed relief. Programs such as vocational training and microcredit schemes could empower individuals to create their own economic opportunities, reducing dependency on formal employment.
Additionally, a strong correlation exists between health and economic growth. Investments in public health, such as access to quality healthcare, sanitation, and nutrition, are critical for a nation’s economic prosperity. A healthy workforce reduces absenteeism, increases labour productivity, and attracts foreign direct investment. An improvement in health enhances labour productivity and leads to gains in economic growth. Improved education will reduce the skills gap, enhance productivity, and foster innovation, while better healthcare will ensure a healthier and more productive workforce.
CHALLENGES FACING STRATEGIC ECONOMIC REFORMS IN NIGERIA
INSECURITY AND INSTABILITY
Security challenges have deeply impacted Nigeria’s economy, particularly in regions like the Northeast, where the Boko Haram insurgency has displaced millions and devastated local economies. Banditry, kidnapping, and communal conflicts further exacerbate instability, disrupting agricultural production and scaring away investors. Insecurity also strains government resources, as funds that could be allocated to development projects are diverted to security operations. Addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach that combines military interventions with socio-economic programs aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment, which often fuel these crises. Building stronger state institutions and enhancing community engagement can also foster stability and trust, creating a more conducive environment for economic activities.
POLICY INCONSISTENCIES
One of the most significant barriers to Nigeria’s economic development is policy inconsistency. Frequent changes in government priorities, coupled with poor implementation of reforms, have created an unpredictable business environment. For instance, shifts in foreign exchange policies and abrupt bans on imports or exports have left businesses grappling with uncertainty. This lack of continuity deters both local and foreign investors, who require stability to make long-term plans. Clear, consistent, and transparent policies are essential for fostering investor confidence and ensuring sustainable growth. Establishing independent regulatory bodies to oversee key sectors could help ensure that reforms outlast political cycles and maintain their intended impact. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Strategic planning is worthless – unless there is first a strategic vision”. -John Naisbitt
