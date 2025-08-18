Entertainment
Africa’s Brightest Stars to Shine at Inaugural AGEA Awards
The Africa Global Excellence Awards (AGEA), a premier recognition platform on the continent, is set to host its highly anticipated maiden edition in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 8. Organized by Exclusive Today Magazine in collaboration with Cotroy Media, AGEA spotlights individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to Africa’s growth narrative through their excellence, innovation, and leadership.
This year’s edition promises to be spectacular, honoring remarkable contributions across three award categories: Recognition Awards, Awards for Excellence, and Trailblazer Honors. While there are no monetary prizes, recipients will gain unparalleled continental recognition, enhanced visibility, and credibility, opening doors for greater influence and collaboration.
Nominations opened three months ago, with a deadline of October 8. A rigorous selection process ensures that only the most impactful stories and accomplishments are recognized.
“The AGEA is more than just an award ceremony; it’s a movement to celebrate African greatness,” said Mr. Victor Udoh, Head of Strategy. “We’re committed to curating stories that inspire, lead, and transform.”
“The 2024 edition will raise the bar and deepen the impact,” added Mr. Bay Atayese, Programme Director. “We’ve introduced new elements, including visionary keynote speakers and performances that echo the spirit of Africa.”
The ceremony will feature captivating cultural performances, influential keynote addresses, and powerful networking opportunities. It’s a gathering of trailblazers, innovators, and visionaries celebrating and amplifying African excellence.
Join the AGEA community as partners, supporters, or nominees, and let’s shine a global spotlight on African excellence!
Danboskid, Ibifubara Become First Evictees of BBN Season 10
Big Brother Naija housemates Daniel Olatunji, popularly known as Danboskid, and Ibifubara Davies have been evicted from the ongoing 10/10 season, becoming the first contestants to leave the show.
Their eviction was announced during the live Sunday show, marking a dramatic start to the season’s elimination phase. The tension had been building after a dramatic search for an envelope containing an immunity card ended with 27 housemates put up for possible eviction.
Danboskid was the first to exit, followed shortly by Ibifubara, whose departure made her the second housemate to bid farewell to the competition.
This unexpected twist has left the remaining contestants on high alert, as they scramble to regroup and reassess their strategies in the race for the coveted grand prize, N150 million.
At 33, I’m Still Single, DJ Cuppy Laments
Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has lamented being single at 33 despite career and academic achievements.
DJ Cuppy, who is a popular disc jockey (DJ) and the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, took to her social media platforms to express her inability to find a husband at 33 after career and academic accomplishments.
According to her, all the suitors, who are interested in her, and have approached her, had spelling problems.
He stressed that her major concern was the suitors’ inability to spell, coupled with the fact that she once admitted that she struggled with spelling despite attending Oxford University.
“Making it big… but mother of Dúdú and FünFün, no husband, with plenty suitors in my DMs and none can even spell Pomeranian,” she wrote.
DJ Cuppy earlier revealed that she always reminds God that she is still single, each time she sees other people’s wedding photos online.
The renowned disc jockey had been very vocal about her desire to get married after calling off her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor in 2023.
The philanthropist and internationally acclaimed disc jockey was recently selected as a 2025 Goalkeeper by the Gates Foundation.
2Face Formalises Union with Lover, Natasha in Private Ceremony
Celebrated Nigerian pop music singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2Face or 2Baba, has reportedly married Edo State lawmaker, Hon. Natasha Osawaru in a quiet traditional ceremony.
According to sources close to the couple, the event took place on July 25, 2025, and was attended by close family members, including the singer’s parents.
Photos and videos from the private ceremony surfaced online this week, showing the singer and his new bride adorned in traditional Edo attire.
2Baba’s mother was also spotted standing proudly behind the couple in one of the viral images, confirming the family’s support for the union.
Following his separation from longtime wife Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha has drawn public interest. Earlier this year, he introduced her to Idoma traditional leaders in Benue State, where he received blessings for the union. The singer also formally introduced her to his family.
