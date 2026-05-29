Regina Daniels: I’m No Longer Interested in Marriage But I Must Have a Female Child

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has said she is no longer interested in getting married again following her separation from her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, but remains determined to have a daughter.

The actress made the remarks during a livestream session with TikToker Jarvis at her Children’s Day carnival held in Asaba, Delta State.

Speaking on her current outlook on relationships and motherhood, Daniels said she has mentally moved away from the idea of marriage.

“But for some reason, I’ve checked my mind out of getting married. I’m yet to have a girl. And I must have a girl,” she said.

The mother of two explained that her desire for a daughter comes from what she described as the unique emotional bond between mothers and female children.

“I feel like motherhood starts better. Like you would understand motherhood when you have a girl child,” she said.

“So, having boys is easy because at least you can groom them to have a role model in a father figure. But for your girl child, you have to be that role model for them to emulate.”

Daniels also revealed that she initially never wanted a daughter before becoming a mother.

“Before I had my first son, I said no, never. I will never have a girl child. Never, ever. But after my first, after my second, I remember, for some reason, it’s female kids that remember,” she added.

Reflecting further on family dynamics, the actress said women tend to maintain stronger emotional ties to their homes than men.

“Men will grow, get married and focus more on building family. But for women, she will always remember home,” she said.

Daniels married Nwoko in 2019, a union that drew widespread attention because of their age difference. The couple share two sons.

Their relationship later became publicly strained in 2025 following allegations by Nwoko that the actress was battling substance abuse and required rehabilitation.

Daniels denied the claims and accused the senator of manipulation, psychological control and abuse before eventually leaving the marriage and moving into her own residence.