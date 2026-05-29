Entertainment
Regina Daniels: I’m No Longer Interested in Marriage But I Must Have a Female Child
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has said she is no longer interested in getting married again following her separation from her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, but remains determined to have a daughter.
The actress made the remarks during a livestream session with TikToker Jarvis at her Children’s Day carnival held in Asaba, Delta State.
Speaking on her current outlook on relationships and motherhood, Daniels said she has mentally moved away from the idea of marriage.
“But for some reason, I’ve checked my mind out of getting married. I’m yet to have a girl. And I must have a girl,” she said.
The mother of two explained that her desire for a daughter comes from what she described as the unique emotional bond between mothers and female children.
“I feel like motherhood starts better. Like you would understand motherhood when you have a girl child,” she said.
“So, having boys is easy because at least you can groom them to have a role model in a father figure. But for your girl child, you have to be that role model for them to emulate.”
Daniels also revealed that she initially never wanted a daughter before becoming a mother.
“Before I had my first son, I said no, never. I will never have a girl child. Never, ever. But after my first, after my second, I remember, for some reason, it’s female kids that remember,” she added.
Reflecting further on family dynamics, the actress said women tend to maintain stronger emotional ties to their homes than men.
“Men will grow, get married and focus more on building family. But for women, she will always remember home,” she said.
Daniels married Nwoko in 2019, a union that drew widespread attention because of their age difference. The couple share two sons.
Their relationship later became publicly strained in 2025 following allegations by Nwoko that the actress was battling substance abuse and required rehabilitation.
Daniels denied the claims and accused the senator of manipulation, psychological control and abuse before eventually leaving the marriage and moving into her own residence.
Entertainment
BBNaija Unveils Season 11 Auditions, Sets Registration Dates
Organisers of Big Brother Naija have announced the opening of auditions for the show’s 11th season, unveiling registration details and requirements for prospective housemates.
In a statement on Saturday, the organisers said, “It’s time! #BBNaija Season 11 auditions registration is here,” noting that registration will run from May 16 to 20 for candidates seeking to qualify for the physical audition stage.
They explained that applicants must register via africamagic.tv/bigbrother, fill in personal details, and select preferred audition dates, locations and times, with physical auditions scheduled to hold between May 22 and 24 in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.
According to the organisers, “AUDITION IS FREE”, and only persons aged 21 and above with valid identification documents are eligible to participate. They also warned that the registration portal will close once capacity is reached.
The statement further cautioned applicants on data usage and participation rules, noting that by submitting entries, participants grant the organisers permission to use audition materials in perpetuity and across global platforms. It also warned that multiple registrations could lead to disqualification.
The announcement comes months after the conclusion of Season 10, which returned to screens on July 26, 2025, featuring 29 housemates competing for a N150 million grand prize.
Imisi Ayanwale emerged as the winner of the season after securing 42.8 per cent of the total votes, ahead of finalists including Dede, Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella and Kaybobo.
Past winners of the reality show include Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Kellyrae, Phyna and Ilebaye, with anticipation now building for Season 11 as viewers await possible new twists and format changes.
Entertainment
EFCC Arraigns Blessing CEO over Alleged N36m Fraud
The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned social media personality and self-acclaimed relationship adviser, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N36 million fraud.
Blessing CEO was arraigned on Friday before Justice D.I. Dipeolu on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and alleged theft involving N36 million
According to the EFCC, the defendant allegedly obtained the money from one Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye under the pretext of securing a six-bedroom duplex in Lekki, Lagos — a claim prosecutors said she knew to be false.
During proceedings, defence counsel P.I. Nwafor informed the court that the defendant had refunded N24 million to the complainant and requested a short adjournment to allow discussions over the outstanding balance.
“We have an application to make. The defendant approached the nominal complainant and refunded N24 million out of the N36 million.
“We are asking for a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance. The nominal complainant agreed that if the balance is paid, they can prevail on the EFCC to drop the case,” the lawyer said.
However, prosecution counsel S.I. Suleiman opposed the request, insisting that the commiss
“The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment. We urge that the defendant take her plea, as that is the business of the day,” he argued.
Ruling on the matter, Justice Dipeolu held that settlement talks could continue independently but would not stop the arraignment process.
“The defence and the nominal complainant can have discussions even during the pendency of the charge. It does not affect the proceedings before the court. The defendant will take her plea,” the judge ruled.
One of the charges alleged that between July 14 and 17, 2024, Blessing CEO fraudulently obtained N36 million from the complainant over a purported property lease in Lekki.
Another count accused her of unlawfully converting the money to personal use, contrary to provisions of the Criminal Code Act.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Following her plea, the prosecution asked the court to commence trial and remand her in a correctional facility, while the defence requested that she remain in EFCC custody pending bail arrangements.
Justice Dipeolu subsequently ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody and adjourned the matter to June 5, 2026, for commencement of trial.
Entertainment
Okechi Releases “Iga Eme” (Journey Man)
Fast-rising Nigerian artist, Chijioke Ifeanyi Nnanna, popularly known as Okechi, has officially released his new single, “Iga Eme (Journey Man),” now available on all major streaming platforms.
The release marks a significant milestone in Okechi’s musical journey, as he continues to gain recognition for his originality and artistic depth. With a growing fan base and increasing industry attention, the new single further cements his presence in Nigeria’s vibrant music scene.
Known for his distinctive “Tradsound” a rich fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary musical influences Okechi is steadily carving a unique niche for himself. His sound reflects a deep appreciation for tradition while embracing modern creativity, setting him apart from his peers.
Hailing from Abiriba in Abia State, Okechi began his musical journey during his secondary school years. Over time, he has drawn inspiration from legendary artists who paved the way, shaping his style and artistic direction.
Describing the track as deeply personal, Okechi revealed that “Iga Eme” embodies his life experiences, struggles, and creative evolution. He noted that he invested significant time and effort into perfecting both the sound and message of the song.
With anticipation building among fans and music enthusiasts, “Iga Eme (Journey Man)” is expected to further position Okechi as one of the emerging voices to watch in Nigeria’s music industry.
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