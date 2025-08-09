Adding Value: There’s Always a Day of Reckoning by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

It is generally stated that ‘organization’ is the law in heaven. Though I don’t really know how truthful that statement is, I tend to agree with this position because when it comes to going to heaven, preparation is of essence, and to prepare well, one must be organized.

It is also generally stated that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step in the right direction. Before anyone prepares for a journey, they must ensure that they have all the necessary tools required. Let’s take a case study of a man who would like to build a house, he must take stock of all the equipment needed. A student must also take inventory stock of the necessary books and academic resources he needs to succeed. Parents must also consider the resources and mental preparation to take care of their child or children.

All these points in one direction. Preparation. Most people sometimes do not understand what it really means to prepare. They limit preparation to just reading to pass an examination, organizing properties, and doing all that’s expected from us professionally in our place of work. Preparation entails much more.

Did you know there are different ways to prepare for the future? Informed minds know that strategy is a part of preparation. Not only do they work hard, but they are also strategic in their thought process by being smart. They know that despite their academic prowess, sometimes they must leave their comfort zone to network with the right people and organization.

Sometimes, one cannot get what they want by following the traditional method or approach. Sometimes one will have to use the unconventional approach. For instance, it’s normal for the wealthy to give to the less privilege, but it’s also normal for the less privilege to give to the wealthy because the wealthy have a lot of people looking up to them for support and as such they find it really attractive when someone gives to them no matter how little the gift might be.

I have personally experienced this feeling having been privileged to relate with some wealthy and influential people in society. Wealthy and influential people don’t like it when people beg for support without having value in return for their money. They respect you the most when you bring opportunities to them or bring people who can assist them to solve a particular problem which is peculiar to their business.

This is how to approach wealthy people. Study them critically, and see where they need assistance. They like it when people help them to solve problems, no matter how little it might be. That singular act can differentiate you from ordinary people who beg them for money.

What most uniformed minds don’t know is that rich people also have rich problems. Isn’t it true that the bigger the head the bigger the crown? Despite the fact they appear wealthy and influential, they also have secret battles they are dealing with, and as such any little effort you can bring to ease their challenges will be greatly appreciated.

Most of the time some people see rich people as people with luxurious lifestyles. What they fail to understand is that it might be easier to get to the top, but it’s harder to remain at the top, that’s why most rich people work extremely hard and smart to remain at the top. One of my mentors recently told me, he dreads poverty like leprosy, that’s why he works day and night.

Again, preparing for the future entails sacrificing for the future. Sacrificing is not only about depriving oneself of the goodies of life. One can sacrifice his money, time, and interest just to get certain opportunities. Couple of years ago, I bought a shoe for one of my mentors for over a thousand dollars, and in the sight of some of my friends, it was baseless giving to a wealthy person when it should rather be given to them.

I laughed and told them they wouldn’t understand. That singular act made me a little bit closer to him. He opened his doors to me and our level of conversation became a little bit stronger and deeper. Imagine if I had begged him for money or bought him a cheaper pair of shoes, he might appreciate the gift but our level of communication and relationship might not be as strong as it is. This is simply because life is governed by perception.

In my native Igbo origin, we are taught that when a child washes his hands clean, he dines with elders. This is a great way to prepare for the future. Another of my mentors once told me, “Henry, you give to me and your mentors more than we give to you” According to him, one of the reasons he doesn’t hesitate to pick my call is because I don’t bother him for money unlike other youths who think he’s the lamb of God that takes away the sins of the world.

Why am I sharing this information? Uninformed minds who are ignorant of how life works will think it’s okay to ask for financial assistance from resource minds instead of appreciating them for their time and access. I personally appreciate people who have made a great impact in my life. Sometimes, it’s not about the money, opportunities, access or information, but the knowledge I gained from them.

Still on sacrifice, allow me share with you this practical experience. Recently, I traveled to Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland for a two-day religious programme, and in the minds of some people, why the trouble since one can worship God anywhere, after all, God is everywhere. What they don’t know is that where your prayers cannot reach, your sacrifice can get there.

While some people might have the money, they won’t have the courage and heart to make the intended sacrifice which involves time and money. This is what makes the rich and poor different. While the rich look for problems to solve, the poor look for problems to create.

One may be curious to know why I must travel to Ireland for a religious conference; well, the things of the spirit cannot be understood by a carnal mind. Do you know God can see through the hearts of a man and bless them. It might be that my sacrifice of travelling, leaving my job and being intentional to seek his divinely ordained prophet to bless the works of my hands can make a huge difference soon.

Do you see how some people prepare for the future? I don’t know what your storyline might be, but I do know that if one wants to get anything one must strategically prepare to move in an unconventional way.

In conclusion, I would like to ask you, what do you desire to do soon and how are you preparing for it?