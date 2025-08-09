Adding Value
Adding Value: There’s Always a Day of Reckoning by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
According to some schools of thought, there are only two things that are permanent in life; death and taxes. Regardless of how well one lives on planet earth, he must surely die, and as human beings we must always pay our “fair” share of taxes at the end of the year or tax season to enable the government function at optimal capacity.
One interesting fact about this salient point is that everyone is accountable for their actions and inactions, and that explains the principle of day of reckoning.
Though the day of reckoning means different things to different people, it generally refers to that time when past mistakes or misdeeds are brought to the fore, and punished or paid for; or the testing time when the degree of one’s success or failure will be revealed.
For a Christian, the day of reckoning is likely going to be the judgment day. For an entrepreneur, the day of reckoning is the moment of anticipated breakthrough; for a politician, the day of reckoning is the reward for loyalty, and for an employee, it can mean the pay day for a great work done.
One thing is however, certain: regardless of whatever one does, there’s always a day of reckoning. As a student if you don’t read, do your assignments and attend classes, the day of reckoning awaits you; as a parent, if you don’t train your child well, the day of reckoning awaits you; as a youth, if you do not plan your life very well, you will understand that failing to prepare is preparing to fail; and as an employee if you do nott do your job professionally, a day or reckoning will reveal unwanted consequences. The list is endless.
But there’s a day if reckoning that refers to that period when one’s work and performances are celebrated, and that forms the focus of today’s article. It is easier for one to get frustrated when the lines are not adding up. Life can be challenging when one is not getting the desired support, especially when running a business. One thing is however, certain, if one can remain focused and consistent in developing their craft, that day of reckoning will come.
I have personally experienced my own fair share of day of reckoning, I recently surfed the internet to see what’s publicly available about me, and I was surprised to see the fabulous information Ai has about me, especially as it relates rewards to my work. What struck me was the organizational and statistical record about my work. I began to wonder how and when all these happened?
The answer is not far-fetched; the work I have been doing over the years has been noticed. For instance, my company, my awards, my two books, my interview with New York Times and News12 took the spotlight. Imagine if I had not taken the time to do the work, I wouldn’t have received global recognition.
So today, I implore you to continue to develop yourself and take advantage of any opportunity to showcase your work because one may never know when judgment day or next opportunity may arise.
Day of reckoning can also refer to Karma, which pays everyone back in their own coin. Most people derive joy at inflicting pain to others, and think life will be fair to them. I’m a strong proponent of the golden rule which allows everyone to get a feel of the treatment they met out to others.
As a parent, entrepreneur, career professional, artisan and more, everyone will surely have an opportunity to thrive in one way or the other if only one will be patient to reap the fruits of their labour.
One mistake most people make when developing their craft is spending minimum time on productive work and spending much time on unproductive work. For instance, instead of spending a substantial amount of time to build a brand, a lesser mind will explore shortcuts to learn the trade without understanding the full strategy, rubrics and dynamics associated with the work.
Some might even work for a year or two and believe they have gotten what they need to stand on their own, instead of spending at least 10 years to build expertise in the industry which will make the person establish a household name that needs no introduction.
One of the best advice I received from one of my mentors was to spend at least 10 years in a particular industry to establish a track record of success before venturing into another business. The record will serve as a transfer of value and currency which can be used as a basis for negotiation for better opportunities, but the sad part is that most people are not patient enough to learn the ropes.
I have since come to realize that at the end of the day regardless of one’s industry, those who have developed expertise in their craft are always recognized. Examples of great names are athlete Usain Bolt from Jamaica, media icon, Dr. Dele Momodu from Nigeria, soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal and pop artist, David (Davido) Adeleke from Nigeria, just to mention a few.
Anyone can take this fact to the bank, and that is that the day of reckoning awaits everyone whether their work is good or bad. The question now becomes, what would you like to be reckoned with?
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Make Plans for Your Future by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It is generally stated that ‘organization’ is the law in heaven. Though I don’t really know how truthful that statement is, I tend to agree with this position because when it comes to going to heaven, preparation is of essence, and to prepare well, one must be organized.
It is also generally stated that the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step in the right direction. Before anyone prepares for a journey, they must ensure that they have all the necessary tools required. Let’s take a case study of a man who would like to build a house, he must take stock of all the equipment needed. A student must also take inventory stock of the necessary books and academic resources he needs to succeed. Parents must also consider the resources and mental preparation to take care of their child or children.
All these points in one direction. Preparation. Most people sometimes do not understand what it really means to prepare. They limit preparation to just reading to pass an examination, organizing properties, and doing all that’s expected from us professionally in our place of work. Preparation entails much more.
Did you know there are different ways to prepare for the future? Informed minds know that strategy is a part of preparation. Not only do they work hard, but they are also strategic in their thought process by being smart. They know that despite their academic prowess, sometimes they must leave their comfort zone to network with the right people and organization.
Sometimes, one cannot get what they want by following the traditional method or approach. Sometimes one will have to use the unconventional approach. For instance, it’s normal for the wealthy to give to the less privilege, but it’s also normal for the less privilege to give to the wealthy because the wealthy have a lot of people looking up to them for support and as such they find it really attractive when someone gives to them no matter how little the gift might be.
I have personally experienced this feeling having been privileged to relate with some wealthy and influential people in society. Wealthy and influential people don’t like it when people beg for support without having value in return for their money. They respect you the most when you bring opportunities to them or bring people who can assist them to solve a particular problem which is peculiar to their business.
This is how to approach wealthy people. Study them critically, and see where they need assistance. They like it when people help them to solve problems, no matter how little it might be. That singular act can differentiate you from ordinary people who beg them for money.
What most uniformed minds don’t know is that rich people also have rich problems. Isn’t it true that the bigger the head the bigger the crown? Despite the fact they appear wealthy and influential, they also have secret battles they are dealing with, and as such any little effort you can bring to ease their challenges will be greatly appreciated.
Most of the time some people see rich people as people with luxurious lifestyles. What they fail to understand is that it might be easier to get to the top, but it’s harder to remain at the top, that’s why most rich people work extremely hard and smart to remain at the top. One of my mentors recently told me, he dreads poverty like leprosy, that’s why he works day and night.
Again, preparing for the future entails sacrificing for the future. Sacrificing is not only about depriving oneself of the goodies of life. One can sacrifice his money, time, and interest just to get certain opportunities. Couple of years ago, I bought a shoe for one of my mentors for over a thousand dollars, and in the sight of some of my friends, it was baseless giving to a wealthy person when it should rather be given to them.
I laughed and told them they wouldn’t understand. That singular act made me a little bit closer to him. He opened his doors to me and our level of conversation became a little bit stronger and deeper. Imagine if I had begged him for money or bought him a cheaper pair of shoes, he might appreciate the gift but our level of communication and relationship might not be as strong as it is. This is simply because life is governed by perception.
In my native Igbo origin, we are taught that when a child washes his hands clean, he dines with elders. This is a great way to prepare for the future. Another of my mentors once told me, “Henry, you give to me and your mentors more than we give to you” According to him, one of the reasons he doesn’t hesitate to pick my call is because I don’t bother him for money unlike other youths who think he’s the lamb of God that takes away the sins of the world.
Why am I sharing this information? Uninformed minds who are ignorant of how life works will think it’s okay to ask for financial assistance from resource minds instead of appreciating them for their time and access. I personally appreciate people who have made a great impact in my life. Sometimes, it’s not about the money, opportunities, access or information, but the knowledge I gained from them.
Still on sacrifice, allow me share with you this practical experience. Recently, I traveled to Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland for a two-day religious programme, and in the minds of some people, why the trouble since one can worship God anywhere, after all, God is everywhere. What they don’t know is that where your prayers cannot reach, your sacrifice can get there.
While some people might have the money, they won’t have the courage and heart to make the intended sacrifice which involves time and money. This is what makes the rich and poor different. While the rich look for problems to solve, the poor look for problems to create.
One may be curious to know why I must travel to Ireland for a religious conference; well, the things of the spirit cannot be understood by a carnal mind. Do you know God can see through the hearts of a man and bless them. It might be that my sacrifice of travelling, leaving my job and being intentional to seek his divinely ordained prophet to bless the works of my hands can make a huge difference soon.
Do you see how some people prepare for the future? I don’t know what your storyline might be, but I do know that if one wants to get anything one must strategically prepare to move in an unconventional way.
In conclusion, I would like to ask you, what do you desire to do soon and how are you preparing for it?
Adding Value: Strive to Be Unique by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the most interesting things about any entity; animate or inanimate, is their uniqueness. There’s always something unique about everybody. For instance, if the name Elon Musk is mentioned in a conversation, the first thing that cokes to mind is riches and wealth. If the name Barack Obama is mentioned, one’s mind will be catapulted tobthe first Black man to be the President of the United States of America.
In the same vein, if the name, Nelson Mandela, is mentioned, an insightful mind will reminisce his principles and struggles, which led to the end of apartheid and his emergence as the first Black South African President. If Michael Jackson and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles are mentioned, one will generally revere both as great singers and dancers. When the name Henry Ukazu is mentioned, most people will say he’s an author, creative and prolific writer, Life Coach, and youth advocate. The list continues.
And so, I ask; what are you known for? What makes you unique? If your name is searched on Google, what will be the outcome?
When we talk about uniqueness, it transcends the traits of a human being, and accommodates the ideologies, vision, and whatever one represents. For instance, if a name like Martin Luther King is mentioned, what will immediately come to mind is the fact that he is known for leading the American Civil Rights, and his famous “I have a Dream” speech. If Mark Zukerberg’s name is mentioned, it’s only natural for Facebook to come to mind. If Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s name is mentioned, preaching, prophecy and vision will come to mind.
Let’s talk about the greatest country in the world, the United States of America. The country is known for her diverse culture, powerful economy, and significant global influence in areas like entertainment, technology, and military strength. It also has a track record as the country with the greatest number of billionaires in the world.
Every institution is known for something. Every animal is known for something. Every country is known for something and as humans, we ought to be known for something because we can’t just exist without living.
In my first book, Design Your Destiny- Actualizing Your Birthright to Success, I wrote an interesting piece on Understanding Your Uniqueness, where I harped on the importance of working on our talents and gifts, which are what makes us unique as human beings. I have always stressed on the importance of human beings to focus on developing their talents and what they are naturally good at rather than focusing on learning a skill or having a decent academic degree. Though it’s good to acquire a great skill and degree, it’s important to note that one’s talent and gift will attract better and faster opportunities that will put them in the spotlight than when one focuses on their acquired skill and academic degrees.
I say this because everyone loves to meet the best person who is naturally better in a craft than someone who learned it. Everyone would like to work with a creative person endowed with common sense as opposed to someone who though is intelligent, but lacks requisite common sense.
Basic uniqueness stands one out in a crowd. This uniqueness can be determined by how one dresses, writes, speaks, leads, acts, teaches or work. Living in the United States of America has exposed me to many cultures and lifestyles, but one thing stands out; each country in the United States has a peculiar accent, style of dressing and race which makes them think or have a unique perspective of life.
As a professional, if one wants the world to take them seriously, it’s advisable to focus on a particular craft. Let’s take a case study of a medical doctor, who does general practice, the remuneration they will get will be quite different from the remuneration and respect of a surgeon who has a certain level of expertise in a particular field. Let’s also consider a lawyer who does general practice, the remuneration they will have will be quite different from that of an attorney who is specialized in criminal cases. This is because professionals, who have developed expertise in a particular area are valued more unlike one who knows a bit of everything but lacks expertise in a particular area. It is a typical case of jack of all trades, master of none.
This principle also applies to entrepreneurs. It’s always good when a service or product is mentioned, a customer or stranger recommends or mentions your name as the best plug to deliver. This is simply because either they have had business deals with you, or have seen your work, or it might even be the case of how you have utilized social media to attract visibility to the business.
On a personal note, most of the opportunities and access I have attracted to myself are as a result of my contents on social media. Most of the resource persons I have had the rare opportunity to relate with in close quarters is simply because of my work which has shown how committed, dedicated and passionate I am to my cause and business. Most times, people see through my voice and that my passion brings impact to humanity, and as such they feel comfortable to relate closely with me.
Today, I ask you; what are you doing differently that will enable people to give you an opportunity which can affect the lives of people? In thinking about this, bear in mind that one does not have to do too much, all that is required to do is the basics, no matter how little it is, but let it be known that you stood for something
I will conclude with a question. What makes you unique? If ten people are asked the unique thing about you, what do you think would be their response? While pondering on these great questions, just know that imitation is limitation, so try to be unique in your own way, manner and style, and I can assure you that the world would celebrate you in the nearest future.
Adding Value: The Gainful Pain by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
Every human being experiences one form of pain or another, and in different ways, as the journey of life progresses. The pains of a lady in search of a child is quite different from the pain of a broke man. The pain of a student who failed an examination is quite different from the pain of a divorced man/woman. The pain of an injured person is quite different from the pain of one, who has experienced failure in business. The pain of a politician who failed an election is different from the pain of someone who has lost a loved one. Pain means different things to different people.
In all these, the manner the pains are processed and managed, is what ultimately makes the difference. Speaking from a personal experience, it is worthy of note that every pain has an associated gain if considered critically and wholistically. I have experienced failure at one time or another in my academics, relationship, business and career, but one thing is certain, I learnt a lot from each experience, and it helped to shape me for the next opportunity.
One may be wondering how pain can lead to gain. Yes, every pain has a corresponding lesson for one for learn. Let’s take a case study of a student who has failed an examination. Does it mean the student is a failure? No. I’m of that the student either needs to prepare more or work on areas he didn’t perform well. Again, does it really mean that a man, who performed badly in business is a failure? Again, no! It might be case of negligence, bad decision, not learning the ropes or not paying attention to details. These are situations he can correct if learns from his mistakes, and the previous pain will metamorphose into gain.
Sometimes, we view pain as sorrow, affliction or injury, but that’s not what pain connotes in the real sense. A great mind feels pain, and seeks solution.
Pain can be a blessing if one is able to think out of the box. We all learn from our pains and mistakes. It is imperative for one to run away from anyone who hasn’t experienced failure in life because anyone who has experienced failure has a way of impacting knowledge to others. For instance, imagine someone who has failed in business, marriage, election and examination advising their mentees how to deal with the shame, pain and failure, the lessons will be huge and impactful more than a person, who has no experience.
As a matter of fact, it is said that a wise man learns from his mistakes, but a wiser man learns from other peoples’ mistakes. Mistakes and failures come in different shapes and sizes, and they mean different things to different people. Let’s take a case study of a divorced man or woman, who gets re-married to a partner interested in their vision; will one call that a pain of sorrow? I personally think it’s a pain of gain if they fail fast in the marriage and move on to the next person passionately and interested in supporting the vision.
Let’s take it a little bit further, anyone who has failed in their relationship would have picked up one lesson or the other and if the person goes into another relationship, they will learn from their mistakes, and try not to repeat their previous mistakes.
It’s good to cry when a relationship didn’t work out, especially after investing so much emotions into it, but in the midst of crying, kindly take an inventory into the pros and cons and see if the gains are more than the losses, if that’s the case, you really gained.
In the journey of life, there’s no venture without some level of pain. We all must undergo one form of pain if we must go to the next level of life and this next level entails some kind of sacrifice. Some people will have less sleep to read and research, some will volunteer, others might have to pay for a course or even work on their diet to get a particular body physique.
It’s a fact of life that nothing good comes easy, if you want to have a good physique, one will have to eat healthy and exercise well. Abstaining from fats, junk food, and alcohol are part of the pain we must undergo to gain the kind of body we desire. So, whenever you experience a form of pain, please don’t take it personal because the rain falls on every roof without exception.
Let’s put this into perspective; anyone who wants to be delivered from the pain of a bad tooth must be prepared to go through the agony of tooth the extraction. If one decides to keep the bad tooth, it might decay and affect another tooth.
So, one must be prepared to put in more in their craft or life, to get more out of their craft or life, and this involves investing time and effort for life to offer its bounties to you. This can be done refusing or despising to engage in free lunch or frivolities. Decide today to launch yourself into action by paying today to play later. However, anyone that decides to play now, will unfortunately pay later.
In conclusion, to get the gain that comes with pain, one must intentionally decide to go through the burning furnace which entails doing the needful. Refuse to be in the comfort zone, because nothing great has been done in the comfort zone. All great ideas and actions were executed under unfavorable conditions and atmosphere which came with mixed feelings and reactions, but at the end of the day, ones determination excelled over one’s feeling.
