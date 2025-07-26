Sports
Mission X Accomplished: Super Falcons Win 10th Title after Dramatic Comeback
By Eric Elezuo
Nigeria’s senior female national team, the Super Falcons have accomplished the Mission X task, and regained the African title after stunning host nation, Morocco, in a dramatic 3-2 comeback.
“Mission X is accomplished – Nigeria are the Wafcon champions with a sensational comeback!
“The Super Falcons were firmly on track to lose a Wafcon final for the first time after a whimper of a first-half display, deservedly going in 2-0 behind.
“Three goals inside 22 minutes seal an astouning end to these finals – the last coming two minutes from time from Jennifer Echegini, who had been on the pitch for less than 30 minutes,” BBC analyzed.
Below is a distinct reportage on the match by rfi:
The triumph in Rabat confirmed the Super Falcons as queens of women’s football in Africa as they pulled off a record-extending 10th title in 13 editions.
Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses led 2-0 at the break thanks to skipper Ghizlane Chebbak’s fine curling effort and a shot from dribbling winger Sanaa Mssoudy.
But the West Africans dominated in the second half, with Esther Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi leading the fight back at Rabat’s Stade Olympique.
Okoronkwo pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, then squared for Ijamilusi to equalise in the 71st minute.
Morocco were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining in a contentious handball call, but it was overturned after the referee was asked to review.
The home team were then caught out as substitute Jennifer Echegeni scored the winner just two minutes before end of play.
The next Wafcon is scheduled for March 2026, also in Morocco, and will double as a qualifying competition for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.
With BBC and rfi
Sports
Shirt-Tearing Wrestling Legend, Hulk Hogan, is Dead
Hulk Hogan, the iconic face of professional wrestling in the 1980s who parlayed his prowess in the ring into an acting career, has died at the age of 71, US media reported Thursday.
Hogan, known for his towering 6’7″ (two-meter) physique, bandana and distinctive blond handlebar mustache, died at his home in Florida, NBC News reported, citing his manager Chris Volo. TMZ also reported the news, citing unnamed sources.
Sports
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Super Falcons 2-1 Better Against South Africa
Nigeria’s Super Falcons have advanced to the final of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa on Tuesday.
The keenly contested semi-final saw both teams converting penalty kicks, with the scoreline level at 1-1 deep into the second half. However, a last-minute goal from the Nigerian side sealed the win at the brink of full time.
The result secures Nigeria’s place in the WAFCON final, where they will aim to extend their record as the most successful team in the competition’s history.
Sports
Chelsea Thrash PSG 3-0 to Lift 2025 Club World Cup
Chelsea, on Sunday, thrashed Paris Saint-Germain 3–0 in the Club World Cup final.
The Blues were considered underdogs ahead of the game, in which they came up against the Ligue 1 and Champions League winners.
However, it was the Premier League club that flew out of the blocks in the first half, scoring the three goals that effectively decided the match.
Cole Palmer curled in a pair of identical goals from the right side of the box, putting Chelsea firmly in control at the MetLife Stadium.
Palmer then provided a slide-rule pass for João Pedro to make it 3–0, his third goal of the tournament since joining Chelsea.
There were no goals in the second half, as Enzo Maresca’s men held on to win the Club World Cup, in addition to the UEFA Conference League they clinched last month.
For PSG, they will not be winning an unprecedented sextuple, but they will have a chance to claim the UEFA Super Cup next month against Tottenham.
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu Must Destroy the One Nigeria Project
Group Solicits Assistance to Rescue Ailing Inmate, Rashidat Abdul
Mission X Accomplished: Super Falcons Win 10th Title after Dramatic Comeback
Miss Surulere Wins 2025 Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos Pageant
Meet Dangote Cement’s New Chairman, Emmanuel Ikazoboh
Atiku’s Political Empire: Building a Legacy Beyond Buhari’s Shadow
Adding Value: Strive to Be Unique by Henry Ukazu
50th Birthday: How Seyi Vodi Brought Abuja to a Standstill
Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Celebrates Glorious 10th Coronation Anniversary
Midoil Executive Chairman, Elizabeth Akintonde, Thanks God @75
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
I’m Not Afraid to Visit Any Part of Nigeria, Obi Tells Okpebholo
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Super Falcons 2-1 Better Against South Africa
Shirt-Tearing Wrestling Legend, Hulk Hogan, is Dead
Trending
-
Headline5 days ago
50th Birthday: How Seyi Vodi Brought Abuja to a Standstill
-
Boss Of The Week5 days ago
Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Celebrates Glorious 10th Coronation Anniversary
-
Events5 days ago
Midoil Executive Chairman, Elizabeth Akintonde, Thanks God @75
-
Opinion2 days ago
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
-
Headline2 days ago
I’m Not Afraid to Visit Any Part of Nigeria, Obi Tells Okpebholo
-
Sports4 days ago
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Super Falcons 2-1 Better Against South Africa
-
Sports3 days ago
Shirt-Tearing Wrestling Legend, Hulk Hogan, is Dead
-
National2 days ago
Tinubu Mocks ADC, Calls Coalition Gathering of Confused Politicians