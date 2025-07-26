Mission X Accomplished: Super Falcons Win 10th Title after Dramatic Comeback

By Eric Elezuo

Nigeria’s senior female national team, the Super Falcons have accomplished the Mission X task, and regained the African title after stunning host nation, Morocco, in a dramatic 3-2 comeback.

“Mission X is accomplished – Nigeria are the Wafcon champions with a sensational comeback!

“The Super Falcons were firmly on track to lose a Wafcon final for the first time after a whimper of a first-half display, deservedly going in 2-0 behind.

“Three goals inside 22 minutes seal an astouning end to these finals – the last coming two minutes from time from Jennifer Echegini, who had been on the pitch for less than 30 minutes,” BBC analyzed.

Below is a distinct reportage on the match by rfi:

The triumph in Rabat confirmed the Super Falcons as queens of women’s football in Africa as they pulled off a record-extending 10th title in 13 editions.

Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses led 2-0 at the break thanks to skipper Ghizlane Chebbak’s fine curling effort and a shot from dribbling winger Sanaa Mssoudy.

But the West Africans dominated in the second half, with Esther Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi leading the fight back at Rabat’s Stade Olympique.

Okoronkwo pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, then squared for Ijamilusi to equalise in the 71st minute.

Morocco were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining in a contentious handball call, but it was overturned after the referee was asked to review.

The home team were then caught out as substitute Jennifer Echegeni scored the winner just two minutes before end of play.

The next Wafcon is scheduled for March 2026, also in Morocco, and will double as a qualifying competition for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

With BBC and rfi