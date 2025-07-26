Adding Value: Strive to Be Unique by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

One of the most interesting things about any entity; animate or inanimate, is their uniqueness. There’s always something unique about everybody. For instance, if the name Elon Musk is mentioned in a conversation, the first thing that cokes to mind is riches and wealth. If the name Barack Obama is mentioned, one’s mind will be catapulted tobthe first Black man to be the President of the United States of America.

In the same vein, if the name, Nelson Mandela, is mentioned, an insightful mind will reminisce his principles and struggles, which led to the end of apartheid and his emergence as the first Black South African President. If Michael Jackson and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles are mentioned, one will generally revere both as great singers and dancers. When the name Henry Ukazu is mentioned, most people will say he’s an author, creative and prolific writer, Life Coach, and youth advocate. The list continues.

And so, I ask; what are you known for? What makes you unique? If your name is searched on Google, what will be the outcome?

When we talk about uniqueness, it transcends the traits of a human being, and accommodates the ideologies, vision, and whatever one represents. For instance, if a name like Martin Luther King is mentioned, what will immediately come to mind is the fact that he is known for leading the American Civil Rights, and his famous “I have a Dream” speech. If Mark Zukerberg’s name is mentioned, it’s only natural for Facebook to come to mind. If Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s name is mentioned, preaching, prophecy and vision will come to mind.

Let’s talk about the greatest country in the world, the United States of America. The country is known for her diverse culture, powerful economy, and significant global influence in areas like entertainment, technology, and military strength. It also has a track record as the country with the greatest number of billionaires in the world.

Every institution is known for something. Every animal is known for something. Every country is known for something and as humans, we ought to be known for something because we can’t just exist without living.

In my first book, Design Your Destiny- Actualizing Your Birthright to Success, I wrote an interesting piece on Understanding Your Uniqueness, where I harped on the importance of working on our talents and gifts, which are what makes us unique as human beings. I have always stressed on the importance of human beings to focus on developing their talents and what they are naturally good at rather than focusing on learning a skill or having a decent academic degree. Though it’s good to acquire a great skill and degree, it’s important to note that one’s talent and gift will attract better and faster opportunities that will put them in the spotlight than when one focuses on their acquired skill and academic degrees.

I say this because everyone loves to meet the best person who is naturally better in a craft than someone who learned it. Everyone would like to work with a creative person endowed with common sense as opposed to someone who though is intelligent, but lacks requisite common sense.

Basic uniqueness stands one out in a crowd. This uniqueness can be determined by how one dresses, writes, speaks, leads, acts, teaches or work. Living in the United States of America has exposed me to many cultures and lifestyles, but one thing stands out; each country in the United States has a peculiar accent, style of dressing and race which makes them think or have a unique perspective of life.

As a professional, if one wants the world to take them seriously, it’s advisable to focus on a particular craft. Let’s take a case study of a medical doctor, who does general practice, the remuneration they will get will be quite different from the remuneration and respect of a surgeon who has a certain level of expertise in a particular field. Let’s also consider a lawyer who does general practice, the remuneration they will have will be quite different from that of an attorney who is specialized in criminal cases. This is because professionals, who have developed expertise in a particular area are valued more unlike one who knows a bit of everything but lacks expertise in a particular area. It is a typical case of jack of all trades, master of none.

This principle also applies to entrepreneurs. It’s always good when a service or product is mentioned, a customer or stranger recommends or mentions your name as the best plug to deliver. This is simply because either they have had business deals with you, or have seen your work, or it might even be the case of how you have utilized social media to attract visibility to the business.

On a personal note, most of the opportunities and access I have attracted to myself are as a result of my contents on social media. Most of the resource persons I have had the rare opportunity to relate with in close quarters is simply because of my work which has shown how committed, dedicated and passionate I am to my cause and business. Most times, people see through my voice and that my passion brings impact to humanity, and as such they feel comfortable to relate closely with me.

Today, I ask you; what are you doing differently that will enable people to give you an opportunity which can affect the lives of people? In thinking about this, bear in mind that one does not have to do too much, all that is required to do is the basics, no matter how little it is, but let it be known that you stood for something

I will conclude with a question. What makes you unique? If ten people are asked the unique thing about you, what do you think would be their response? While pondering on these great questions, just know that imitation is limitation, so try to be unique in your own way, manner and style, and I can assure you that the world would celebrate you in the nearest future.