“Any decision or action taken outside the legally prescribed time limit is a nullity and of no legal effect,” the Chief Judge emphasised.

He said, “You must act strictly within the purview of the law. The confidence I have in your character, experience, and sense of judgment informed your appointment. I urge you to uphold justice without fear or favour, and resist all forms of bias or intimidation.”

Justice Alogba stressed the significance of their work to the judiciary’s reputation.

“Lagos State judiciary is well known for its integrity and as a torchbearer in the nation’s judiciary.

“I enjoin you to go out and put in your best so that the results that come out from your decisions will be appreciated by society,” he said. “I am not saying everybody will accept the results. Naturally, somebody will be a loser,” he added.