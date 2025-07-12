The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has inaugurated two LG Election Appeal Tribunals, to oversee complaints arising from the July 12 elections, according to The Punch reports.

Each panel, which will sit simultaneously on Lagos Island and in Ikeja, is made up of four chief magistrates and is chaired by a retired High Court judge.

Justice Taofikat Oyinkan-Abdullahi (Retd.) will lead the Lagos Island Panel, with Magistrates Michael Olubi, Olaitan Ajayi, Salamah Matepo, and Hotepo Lazarus as members.

The Ikeja panel will be chaired by Justice Sherifah Solebo (retd.) and will have Magistrates Davies Rasak, Oluwatosin Fowowe-Erusiafe, Adepeju Odusanya, and Lynda Balogun as members.

Speaking during the inauguration held at the Ikeja High Court Conference Room on Friday, Justice Alogba charged the tribunal members to carry out their responsibilities with “utmost integrity, fairness, and fidelity to the law.”

He reminded them of the importance of working within the time frame stipulated in the 2016 Amendment of the Lagos State Local Government Law, which provides 21 days for filing petitions after the declaration of election results and 45 days for tribunal sittings.