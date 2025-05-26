Business
UBA Introduces *919# Advance Top-Up Feature for Instant Access to Customers
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has launched a new feature called Advance Top-Up on its USSD banking platform *919#, which is designed to provide instant access to airtime and data for its customers especially when they are out of call credit or disconnected from the internet.
The new feature, which can be accessed through *919*9#, was unveiled at the UBA head office in Marina on Thursday, allowing customers to borrow airtime or data directly from their mobile devices, offering a fast, dependable solution.
UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who spoke during the official launch, described the feature as a timely addition to the bank’s digital offerings and a testament to its customer-first approach.
“At UBA, we are constantly looking for ways to make banking and everyday services more accessible for our customers. With the launch of Advance Top-Up on our USSD platform, *919*9#, we are giving our customers the power to stay connected without interruption, regardless of time, location, or airtime balance,” Shamsideen said.
UBA’s Advance Top-Up which is now live on *919*9#, joins a wide range of services on the platform, which include airtime and data purchases, money transfers to UBA and other banks, account balance checks, card blocking and freezing, online transaction controls, bill payments, and more.
Fashola emphasised the simplicity and convenience of the solution, adding that “You don’t need to download an app or visit a data centre. Just dial *919*9#, follow the prompt, and you’re immediately connected. It’s simple, fast, and reliable.”
The Bank’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, added that the feature was developed based on real feedback from customers and their evolving needs.
“Our users asked for a way to stay connected when they have no airtime, and as always, we have come up with a quick solution, right there on their phones, instantly, with no fuss, and no need for internet connectivity. Whether for emergency communications or business continuity, *919*9# puts instant connectivity in every customer’s hands,” she explained.
She explained that only recently, the bank unveiled its newly improved Point of Sale (POS) Terminal as well as the UBA MONI App to redefine the digital payment landscape and empower small and Medium Scale Enterprises across Africa.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
Business
UBA Emerges Strongest Nigerian Brand in 2025
United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been named the strongest Nigerian brand in the 2025 Brand Finance Banking 500 report, making a remarkable leap from its 9th position in 2024.
With a brand strength score of 92.4 out of 100 and a coveted AAA+ rating, UBA now leads the pack among Nigerian brands, reaffirming its status as a trusted and innovative banking institution.
Brand Finance, a globally recognized independent brand valuation consultancy, highlighted UBA’s outstanding performance across key brand metrics, including familiarity, preference, and consideration within its home market. This performance contributed to UBA’s climb in the rankings, not only as Nigeria’s strongest brand but also as the 13th strongest banking brand globally among 500 evaluated.
“This year’s ranking is no coincidence; it is the result of deliberate planning, strategic investments, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction,” said Alero Ladipo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA. “We remain committed to adapting to the evolving landscape while consistently delivering exceptional value.”
UBA’s performance was bolstered by its strong customer loyalty and trust. It scored particularly high in price acceptance, outperforming other leading African banks such as Capitec (South Africa) and Equity Bank (Kenya). These scores reflect UBA’s consistent value delivery and competitive pricing, earning it a solid reputation across its operating regions.
The bank’s rise is also attributed to its sustained investment in digital banking, innovation, and customer-centric technologies. Over the past year, UBA has prioritized digital transformation to enhance user experience and deepen customer engagement—an approach that aligns with current trends in Africa’s rapidly evolving financial services landscape.
Operating in 20 African countries and with offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA serves more than 45 million customers worldwide. With a workforce of 25,000, it remains one of the largest employers in the African financial sector.
UBA’s strong performance in the Brand Finance report underscores a broader strategy focused on brand equity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, positioning it as a leader in shaping the future of banking in Africa and beyond.
Business
Dangote Promises Petrol Price Stability Despite Crude Spike
Despite the fluctuations in global crude oil prices, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals said it has consistently reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.
The company, in a statement by its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said the decision to maintain price stability reflects its unwavering commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy and alleviating the burden on consumers from the increase in fuel prices by maintaining price stability.
The decision, Dangote said, underscores its dedication to providing affordable, reliable, and high-quality petroleum products without compromising operational efficiency and sustainability.
The company stated: “Our approach aligns with the objectives of the Federal government’s Nigeria First policy, which promotes the prioritisation of locally produced goods and services.
“By refining petroleum products domestically at the world’s largest single-train refinery, we are proud to make a substantial contribution to Nigeria’s energy security, foreign exchange savings, and overall economic resilience-aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is focused on addressing the nation’s economic challenges and improving the well-being of Nigerians.
“We are immensely grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, for making this possible through the commendable Naira-for-Crude Initiative, which has enabled us to consistently reduce the price of petroleum products for the benefit of all Nigerians.”
The company assured all stakeholders—consumers, partners, and the government—of its continuous dedication to operational excellence and national service.
“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of our local refining capacity are fully realised and enjoyed by the Nigerian populace. We will continue to prioritise affordability, quality, and national interest in every facet of our work.”
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has taken delivery of 146,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from the international market, with the vessel, Hercules, still discharging the cargo.
Business
NNPC Slashes Petrol Price to N935 Per Litre in Abuja
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced its premium motor spirit price in Abuja.
Some motorists in Abuja confirmed the new fuel price adjustment at some NNPC retail outlets.
Reports quoted Abdullahi Hashim, a resident of Kubwa, Abuja, to have said: “I observed the drop in the fuel price to N935 per litre on Saturday morning. It is a welcome development.”
“I think I first saw this new price adjustment in Town, Wuse Zone 4 area, on Friday. NNPC filling station at Kubwa Expressway is just reflecting it,” Bukola Adewole also said.
The development comes after Dangote Refinery announced in its ex-depot petrol price to N835 per litre from N865.
The 650,000 barrels per day refinery had announced that its partners, such as MRS and AP filling stations, are expected to sell petrol between N890 and N920 per litre, depending on the location.
Meanwhile, MRS filling stations in Abuja have not been dispensing petrol since Wednesday, April 16, 2025, when Dangote Refinery announced a slash in ex-depot petrol price.
