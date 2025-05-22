Business
UBA Emerges Strongest Nigerian Brand in 2025
United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been named the strongest Nigerian brand in the 2025 Brand Finance Banking 500 report, making a remarkable leap from its 9th position in 2024.
With a brand strength score of 92.4 out of 100 and a coveted AAA+ rating, UBA now leads the pack among Nigerian brands, reaffirming its status as a trusted and innovative banking institution.
Brand Finance, a globally recognized independent brand valuation consultancy, highlighted UBA’s outstanding performance across key brand metrics, including familiarity, preference, and consideration within its home market. This performance contributed to UBA’s climb in the rankings, not only as Nigeria’s strongest brand but also as the 13th strongest banking brand globally among 500 evaluated.
“This year’s ranking is no coincidence; it is the result of deliberate planning, strategic investments, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction,” said Alero Ladipo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA. “We remain committed to adapting to the evolving landscape while consistently delivering exceptional value.”
UBA’s performance was bolstered by its strong customer loyalty and trust. It scored particularly high in price acceptance, outperforming other leading African banks such as Capitec (South Africa) and Equity Bank (Kenya). These scores reflect UBA’s consistent value delivery and competitive pricing, earning it a solid reputation across its operating regions.
The bank’s rise is also attributed to its sustained investment in digital banking, innovation, and customer-centric technologies. Over the past year, UBA has prioritized digital transformation to enhance user experience and deepen customer engagement—an approach that aligns with current trends in Africa’s rapidly evolving financial services landscape.
Operating in 20 African countries and with offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA serves more than 45 million customers worldwide. With a workforce of 25,000, it remains one of the largest employers in the African financial sector.
UBA’s strong performance in the Brand Finance report underscores a broader strategy focused on brand equity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, positioning it as a leader in shaping the future of banking in Africa and beyond.
Dangote Promises Petrol Price Stability Despite Crude Spike
Despite the fluctuations in global crude oil prices, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals said it has consistently reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.
The company, in a statement by its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said the decision to maintain price stability reflects its unwavering commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy and alleviating the burden on consumers from the increase in fuel prices by maintaining price stability.
The decision, Dangote said, underscores its dedication to providing affordable, reliable, and high-quality petroleum products without compromising operational efficiency and sustainability.
The company stated: “Our approach aligns with the objectives of the Federal government’s Nigeria First policy, which promotes the prioritisation of locally produced goods and services.
“By refining petroleum products domestically at the world’s largest single-train refinery, we are proud to make a substantial contribution to Nigeria’s energy security, foreign exchange savings, and overall economic resilience-aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is focused on addressing the nation’s economic challenges and improving the well-being of Nigerians.
“We are immensely grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, for making this possible through the commendable Naira-for-Crude Initiative, which has enabled us to consistently reduce the price of petroleum products for the benefit of all Nigerians.”
The company assured all stakeholders—consumers, partners, and the government—of its continuous dedication to operational excellence and national service.
“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of our local refining capacity are fully realised and enjoyed by the Nigerian populace. We will continue to prioritise affordability, quality, and national interest in every facet of our work.”
Dangote Petroleum Refinery has taken delivery of 146,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from the international market, with the vessel, Hercules, still discharging the cargo.
NNPC Slashes Petrol Price to N935 Per Litre in Abuja
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced its premium motor spirit price in Abuja.
Some motorists in Abuja confirmed the new fuel price adjustment at some NNPC retail outlets.
Reports quoted Abdullahi Hashim, a resident of Kubwa, Abuja, to have said: “I observed the drop in the fuel price to N935 per litre on Saturday morning. It is a welcome development.”
“I think I first saw this new price adjustment in Town, Wuse Zone 4 area, on Friday. NNPC filling station at Kubwa Expressway is just reflecting it,” Bukola Adewole also said.
The development comes after Dangote Refinery announced in its ex-depot petrol price to N835 per litre from N865.
The 650,000 barrels per day refinery had announced that its partners, such as MRS and AP filling stations, are expected to sell petrol between N890 and N920 per litre, depending on the location.
Meanwhile, MRS filling stations in Abuja have not been dispensing petrol since Wednesday, April 16, 2025, when Dangote Refinery announced a slash in ex-depot petrol price.
2025: UBA Charts Path, Focuses on Innovation, Sustainability, Expands Operations to Saudi Arabia, France
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has outlined its roadmap for the 2025 financial year, with a strong focus on innovation, digital transformation, physical and financial strength as well as its global reach.
On the back of its full-year financial performance for the year 2024, which was released to stakeholders on Tuesday, the bank disclosed plans to accelerate growth through strategic investments in technology, enhanced risk management frameworks, and capital efficiency.
UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who was speaking to its global investors during the Full year 2024 Investors Conference Call, which held at the UBA Head Office on Thursday, explained that the performance reflected broad-based growth across its core businesses, surpassing previous records and reinforcing its status as a leading global financial institution.
At the end of the 2024 full-year, the bank delivered an exceptional financial performance as the results showed an impressive rise in the bank’s profit after tax which went up by 26.14 percent to close the year at N766.6 billion up from N607.7 billion recorded at the end of the 2023 fiscal year.
Its Gross earnings also grew significantly from N2.07tn recorded at the end of the 2023 financial year to N3.187tn in the period under consideration, representing a 53 percent growth.
Despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, UBA recorded a profit before tax of N803.72 billion representing a 6 percent increase from N757.68 billion recorded at the end of the 2023 financial year.
Consequently, UBA Group Shareholders’ Funds rose from N2.030 trillion as at December 2023 to close the 2024 financial year at N3.419 trillion, achieving an impressive growth of 68.39 percent.
As a result of the impressive performance the bank proposed a final dividend of N3.00 kobo for every ordinary share of 50 kobo, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.
Alawuba told the investors at the meeting that the bank is set to further surpass its growth projection through strategic investments in technology, enhanced risk management frameworks, and disciplined capital efficiency.
“We will continue to push the frontiers of innovation and technology adoption to build sustainable value for shareholders by making strategic investments in technology. Our team of committed and motivated workforce will continue to work assiduously to sustain our performance and propel the bank in delivering high-impact, customer-centric product offerings,” Alawuba stated.
He disclosed that the bank is on course to sustain the momentum that it has achieved in the past years, adding that “We shall remain focused on best-in-class risk management strategies in navigating emerging market uncertainties while ensuring financial strength, full regulatory compliance, and long-term sustainability.”
This performance underscores UBA’s ability to generate sustainable revenue growth through core operations, including increased loan book growth, deposit mobilization, and transaction banking.
While disclosing the Bank’s finalisation of its planned expansions to France and Saudi Arabia, he said that the Bank’s ex-Nigeria (Rest of Africa & International) operations have expanded significantly over the past five years, now contributing 51.7% of Group revenue, up from 31% in 2019, “delivering diversification benefits and further boosting long-term shareholder value. This will continue to grow, as we further explore strategic markets that align with our overall vision.”
UBA’s Executive Director, Finance & Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the bank recorded triple digit growth in net interest income, resulting in remarkable improvement in net interest margin from 6.83 percent in 2023 to 9.14 percent, while also recording strong double-digit growth in fee and commission income lines of 91.66 percent.
He explained that as the bank navigates evolving risks, its management remains focused on responsible growth, delivering customer-focused value propositions, whilst ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements in all jurisdictions.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
