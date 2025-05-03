The Oracle
The Oracle: Justice Denied? The Supreme Court’s Judgment in Sunday Jackson’s Self-Defence Case (Pt. 1)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
Introduction
The recent Supreme Court judgment in SUNDAY JACKSON V. STATE (SC/CR/1026/2022), delivered on the 7th of March, 2025, has sparked widespread legal and moral outrage across Nigeria. In affirming the death sentence handed down by the trial court, the apex court failed to deliver substantial justice in a case marked by procedural breaches, rigid legalism, and a troubling disregard for the fundamental right of self-defence. This essay critically examines the judgment, arguing that it is unjust, perverse, unscholarly, and wholly unjustified in both reasoning and outcome.
In a nation where the winds of uncertainty often shake the pillars of governance, the judiciary stands as the last bastion of hope, a symbol of justice, fairness and the enduring promise that truth can still prevail in Nigeria.
The gravity of judicial responsibility, particularly at the level of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, cannot be overstated. As the apex court and final arbiter of justice, the Supreme Court stands as the ultimate guardian of the Nigerian Constitution, the protector of public rights, and the interpreter of the law. Its pronouncements not only resolve individual disputes but also shape the trajectory of national jurisprudence, social order, and democratic integrity. A single judgment from the Supreme Court becomes binding precedent, reverberating through all lower courts and across the institutions of governance. This elevated position demands that its Justices of the apex court exercise the highest levels of legal intellect, moral integrity and impartial deliberations unclouded by politics, fear, favour, prejudice or personal interest.
The sanctity of the Court rests on the public’s faith in its wisdom, objectivity and commitment to justice. Citizens turn to the judiciary when every other organ of government has failed them; it is the last hope of the common man. Therefore, a poorly reasoned or blatantly biased judgment from the Supreme Court does more than harm the litigants before it inflicts deep and lasting damage on the national psyche. It sows seeds of cynicism and disillusionment, erodes confidence in the rule of law, and emboldens lawlessness in both high and low places. Worse still, inconsistent or politically tainted decisions fracture the coherence of the legal system, leaving lower courts unsure, litigants confused, and legal practitioners adrift. In a society already grappling with instability, corruption, and contested democratic norms, the Supreme Court’s responsibility becomes even more sacrosanct. Its every judgment must be a beacon of clarity, fairness and constitutional fidelity, because when justice falters at the summit, the entire legal edifice trembles beneath it.
The Sunday Jackson Metaphor
With every passing day, Sunday Jackson, draws closer to having a noose around his neck and a chair kicked from under him. He awaits a governor’s signature, his fate balanced between the executioner’s grip and the taste of freedom. The final conviction and death sentence passed on Sunday Jackson, a young farmer from Adamawa State, has sparked both legal and moral outrage, not only because of the Supreme Court’s judgement but also due to the broader implications it carries for justice, equity and the ordinary Nigerian’s faith in the law. At the heart of this case is a man, living in a region marred by years of deadly conflict between pastoralist herders and sedentary farmers, an environment where survival is often tied to the right to defend one’s land and life. Most Nigerians believe that the justice edifice failed citizen Jackson from the High Court, through to the intermediate court and up to the Supreme Court.
Summary of Facts
SUNDAY JACKSON V. THE STATE (SUPRA)
On the 7th of March, 2025, the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a judgment that sent shockwaves through legal and civil society circles. The apex court upheld the death sentence passed Sunday Jackson, a local farmer from Adamawa State, who had been convicted of killing a Fulani herdsman, Ardo Bawuro, during a violent encounter on his farmland. The facts surrounding the case raised significant questions about fairness, judicial reasoning and the fundamental right to self-defence.
The incident that led to Jackson’s prosecution occurred sometime in 2018 in Kodomti, Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State. Jackson had gone to harvest thatching grass on his farm when he was confronted by Bawuro, who allegedly accused him of being involved in the killing of his cattle. A confrontation ensued. According to Jackson’s statement, Bawuro attacked him with a dagger. In the struggle that followed, Jackson managed to disarm him and, in a bid to protect himself, stabbed Bawuro in the neck multiple times. The herdsman died from his injuries. Jackson fled the scene but was later apprehended and charged with culpable homicide punishable with death.
The Judgement And Some Legal Challenges
Despite Jackson’s plea of self-defence, the trial court in Adamawa state and subsequently the Court of Appeal, rejected his argument and found him guilty of murder under Section 221 of the Penal Code. The Supreme Court, in affirming this decision, concluded that Jackson’s use of force was excessive and unnecessary once the threat was neutralized by his having disarmed his assailant. This reasoning, however, has not gone unchallenged.
The judgment, which took 167 days to be delivered after the final written addresses far exceeding the 90-day constitutional deadline raises serious procedural concerns. Section 294(1) of the 1999 Constitution mandates that judgments must be delivered not later than 90 days after the conclusion of arguments. Legal analysts argue that such delays not only breach constitutional provisions but also affect the credibility and validity of judgments, especially in capital cases where human life is at stake.
Even more contentious was the court’s interpretation of self-defence. While acknowledging that self-defence is a complete defence to murder, the court still found that Jackson fulfilled only part of the legal criteria. According to the judgment, although Jackson did not provoke the attack and was in immediate peril, he failed to retreat once he had disarmed the deceased. The court reasoned that having seized the dagger, Jackson no longer faced an imminent threat and should have fled instead of retaliating with deadly force. This position has been widely criticized as unrealistic and disconnected from the realities of violent encounters.
Jackson’s claim was consistent and straightforward; he acted instinctively to preserve his life in the face of sudden, life-threatening danger. The stabbing occurred during a physical struggle. The notion that he had a clear and safe opportunity to flee while entangled in a fight with an armed opponent is, at best, speculative and, at worst, a dangerous oversimplification of a clear and perfect danger to his life. The apex court appeared to construct a simplistic mental narrative that did not align with the raw, chaotic nature of real-life violence.
The most alarming aspect of the judgment was the court’s failure to apply the doctrine of excessive self-defence, which is well recognized under Section 222(2) of the Penal Code. This provision reduces a murder charge to manslaughter where death occurs in the course of self-defence but with force that exceeds what is reasonably necessary. In similar cases, such AS OKONKWO V STATE (1998) 4 NWLR 143 CA, the courts acknowledged the value of subjective human reaction under extreme fear and pressure. The Supreme Court, in Jackson’s case, chose a strictly objective standard and ignored compelling evidence that Jackson acted in a state of panic and fear.
In a nation plagued by constant deadly farmer-herder clashes, often fueled by a failure of state security and law enforcement, the case of Sunday Jackson represents a grim reminder of how legal rigidity can compound social injustice. The Supreme Court had an opportunity to clarify and evolve the jurisprudence of self-defence in Nigeria to align it with human reality, constitutional guarantees, and moral common sense. Instead, it chose a path, in my humble thinking, that seems more invested in procedural technicality than in substantial justice.
As the Supreme Court famously held, justice, ultimately, must not only be done but must be seen to have been done. In Sunday Jackson’s case, it appears neither was. See ADMINISTRATOR & EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF ABACHA V SAMUEL DAVID EKE-SPIFF & ORS (2009) LPELR – 3152 and R. V. SUSSEX JUSTICES EXPARTE MCCARTHY (1924) 1KB 256 at 259.
Overview Of The Supreme Court Judgement: Points Of Concern
1. Procedural Irregularities and Constitutional Violations in judgment delivery
One of the most glaring issues with the judgment is the court’s failure to address a fundamental procedural breach, the inordinate delay in judgment delivery. Section 294 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) mandates that courts must deliver judgment within 90 days of final addresses. In Jackson’s case, after final written submissions on the 27th of August, 2020, judgment was not delivered until the 10th of February, 2021, a staggering 167-day delay. This delay not only breached the Constitution but also the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of the state, which guards against undue delay in criminal trials. And as the saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. See the cases of COLLEGE OF EDUCATION EKIADOLOR & ORS V OBAYAGBONA (1028) LPELR-40154 (CA) and DIAMOND BANK PLC V SLIMPOT (NIG) LTD (2018) LPELR-41612 (CA).
Such procedural irregularities are not mere technicalities when the life of an accused is on the line. Legal precedent and statutory provisions affirm that a judgment delivered outside constitutional limits is voidable, especially when it could amount to a miscarriage of justice. Yet, the Supreme Court chose to sidestep this error, affirming a death sentence based on a tainted process. The implications of this oversight go beyond Jackson’s case; it undermines public confidence in the judiciary’s ability to uphold its own rules.
2. Misapplication of the Doctrine of Self-defence
The Supreme Court’s narrow and mechanical application of the self-defence doctrine marks another troubling aspect of the judgment. By Jackson’s uncontested account, he was suddenly and violently attacked by the deceased, a herdsman armed with a dagger. A physical struggle ensued, during which Jackson managed to disarm the attacker and, in a moment of survival instinct, stabbed him multiple times. Jackson then fled the scene.
The court held that once Jackson had disarmed his assailant, he was no longer in danger and should have retreated. This finding was both speculative and disconnected from the realities of close-combat self-defence. The retrieval of the weapon and the fatal stabbing occurred nearly simultaneously, during an intense physical altercation. The court’s assumption that Jackson had a viable opportunity to retreat was not supported by the available evidence. It further ignored the psychological turmoil and imminent threat Jackson faced at that moment.
Even if Jackson exceeded reasonable force in the heat of the encounter, section 222(2) of the Penal Code clearly states that where death results from excessive force used in self-defence in good faith, the appropriate charge is manslaughter, not murder. The court’s refusal to consider this statutory mitigation reveals a disturbing commitment to technical rigidity over fair and context-sensitive adjudication. (To be continued).
Though for the week
“There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice”. (Montesquieu).
The Oracle
The Oracle: Evaluating Nigeria’s Political Leadership Since 1960 and Rhythms of Corruption (Pt. 9)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
In our last outing in this series, we emphasized on how the people’s Constitution can make the decisive difference. Today, we shall continue and the same topic after which we shall take a look at how to navigate the path to a new Nigeria. Read on.
A PEOPLE-DRIVEN CONSTITUTION: RECLAIMING NIGERIA’S POLITICAL DESTINY (CONTINUES).
The judiciary, which is meant to serve as the guardian of the Constitution, must be truly independent. Section 84(4) of the 1999 Constitution provides for the remuneration of judicial officers, but financial autonomy must be extended beyond salaries to cover the operational needs of the courts. A judiciary that is dependent on the executive for its funding cannot be expected to act impartially. The new constitution must guarantee the financial independence of the judiciary, ensuring that it can function without interference from the executive.
Furthermore, the non-justiciable nature of Chapter II of the 1999 Constitution, which deals with economic and social rights, must be addressed. These rights, which include the right to education, healthcare, and housing, are currently unenforceable in court under the Constitution (Section 6(6)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria). This has allowed successive governments to neglect these vital services without consequence. The new constitution must make these rights justiciable, giving citizens the power to hold their government accountable for providing essential services.
Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), must also be strengthened. Currently, these bodies are often seen as tools for political vendettas, rather than impartial agencies tasked with rooting out corruption. The new constitution must guarantee the independence of these agencies, insulating them from political interference and providing them with the resources they need to carry out their mandates effectively. As the saying goes, “You cannot fight corruption with corrupt tools.” These agencies must be restructured to become credible institutions that can restore public confidence in governance.
Also, Nigeria is a country of over 250 ethnic groups, each with its unique culture, language, and traditions. The new constitution must reflect this diversity, ensuring that all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or region, are given equal opportunities to participate in governance and access the nation’s resources. The current federal character principle, as outlined in Sections 14(3) and 147(3) of the 1999 Constitution, has often been used as a tool for political patronage rather than genuine representation. The new constitution must ensure that appointments are based on merit while maintaining the balance necessary to promote national unity.
One of the most pressing issues that the new constitution must address is that of indigeneity. In many parts of Nigeria, citizens are classified as “indigenes” or “non-indigenes,” with the former enjoying privileges in terms of employment, education, and political participation, while the latter are treated as second-class citizens. This practice has fueled ethnic tensions and undermined the sense of national identity. The new constitution must abolish the distinction between indigenes and non-indigenes, ensuring that all Nigerians have equal rights and opportunities, regardless of where they reside. This would go a long way in fostering a sense of national unity and reducing the ethnic and regional tensions that have long plagued Nigeria.
As the saying goes, “Democracy is not a spectator sport.” For democracy to thrive in Nigeria, the electoral process must be transparent, free, and fair. One of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s political landscape is the lack of trust in the electoral system. Voter apathy is high, as many Nigerians believe that their votes do not count. This belief is not unfounded, as elections are often marred by violence, vote rigging, and judicial manipulation.
The new constitution must include provisions that revamp the electoral process, ensuring that every vote counts. This includes the use of technology to enhance transparency in the voting and counting process, as well as stringent penalties for electoral fraud. Electoral offenders must be prosecuted and banned from holding public office for a specified period, as a deterrent to those who seek to undermine the democratic process.
Furthermore, the new constitution should allow for independent candidates to run for office, providing Nigerians with more choices and breaking the monopoly of the political parties. This would open up the political space to new voices and ideas, fostering a more vibrant democracy.
Conclusively, Nigeria stands at a crossroads, and the choices made in the coming years will determine the country’s future. The 1999 Constitution, flawed and illegitimate, has run its course. It is time for Nigeria to chart a new path, one that is driven by the will of the people and guided by principles of fairness, justice, and accountability.
A new constitution is not just a legal document; it is the foundation upon which a nation builds its future. For Nigeria, that future must be one where power is decentralized, institutions are strong, and corruption is no longer a way of life. The journey towards this new Nigeria will not be easy, but as the proverb goes, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” That step is the creation of a new, people-driven constitution, one that truly reflects the aspirations of Nigeria’s diverse and vibrant population.
By decentralizing power, strengthening institutions, ensuring inclusivity, and revamping the electoral process, Nigeria can finally begin to break free from the cycles of poor leadership and corruption that have held it back for decades. The time for change is now, and it is the Nigerian people who must lead the way.
CONCLUSION: NAVIGATING THE PATH TO A NEW NIGERIA
Nigeria stands at a pivotal moment in its history. The road from independence has been filled with hope, turbulence, and resilience. Through every challenge, political instability, corruption, economic stagnation, and social inequality, the Nigerian spirit has remained unyielding. Yet, as the proverb wisely says, “A river may be wide, but it can always be crossed.” The task ahead is immense, but not insurmountable. The time has come to reimagine a future built on the foundation of ethical leadership, accountability, and the collective strength of the Nigerian people.
Corruption, a shadow that has followed Nigeria since its earliest days, has eroded the promise of prosperity and progress. From the post-independence era to the present day, corruption has been a persistent barrier, preventing the full realization of Nigeria’s potential. However, the people of Nigeria have shown time and time again that they are not defined by the failures of their leaders, but by their own resilience, innovation, and determination. Across the country, from the vibrant streets of Lagos to the fertile plains of Kano, a new generation is rising, a generation that refuses to accept the status quo, a generation that believes in a better tomorrow.
For Nigeria to fully realize its vast potential, a transformation in governance must occur. This is not merely about eradicating corruption; it is about fostering a culture of integrity, accountability, and service. The nation must embrace leadership that puts the people first, leadership that serves not just as rulers but as custodians of the public good. Institutions must be strengthened, ensuring they are not mere pawns in political games but pillars of justice, fairness, and transparency. Only through this systemic reform can the cycle of impunity be broken, and the vision of a prosperous Nigeria become a reality.
The road to reform is neither simple nor swift, but it is essential. The future of Nigeria will not be defined by its past mistakes but by the courage of its people to demand better from those in power. It is the everyday Nigerian, the youth, the farmer, the entrepreneur, the teacher who holds the key to the country’s future. It is their voice, their activism, and their insistence on justice and fairness that will pave the way for the Nigeria of tomorrow.
As Nigeria steps into a new era, the challenges remain significant, but the opportunities are boundless. The country has everything it needs to thrive, a young and dynamic population, rich natural resources, and a vibrant cultural heritage. The only missing ingredient is the collective will to channel these resources toward the common good. It is in this spirit that Nigeria must move forward, with hope, vision, and an unwavering belief that a brighter future lies ahead.
The proverb says, “No matter how long the night, the day is sure to come.” For Nigeria, that day is on the horizon. It will not come through the actions of a few, but through the collective determination of the many. The dawn of a new Nigeria is within reach, and the time to seize it is now. (The end).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“There are three essentials to leadership: humility, clarity and courage”. —Chan Master Fuchan Yuan.
The Oracle
The Oracle: Nigeria’s Political Leadership Since 1960 and Rhythms of Corruption (Pt. 8)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
In last week’s installment, we dealt with the controversy over the removal of fuel subsidy; corruption’s unyielding gripe and perennial event for change after which we suggested several pathways that can be taken by our political leadership in its fight against corruption. We continue with same theme in this week’s feature with emphasis on how the people’s constitution can make the decisive difference. Enjoy.
FROM SHACKLES TO STRENGTH: FORGING A PEOPLE’S CONSTITUTION TO BREAK NIGERIA’S ENDLESS CYCLE OF CORRUPTION AND MISRULE
Since Nigeria gained independence in 1960, the country has been on a turbulent political trajectory. Each leadership era has grappled with its share of challenges such as corruption, economic stagnation, political instability, and ethnic tensions. Beneath these issues lies a structural flaw embedded in Nigeria’s constitutional framework. The 1999 Constitution, a product of military imposition, has hindered the evolution of a truly democratic Nigeria. To move forward, Nigeria must embrace a new, people-driven constitution that reflects the hopes and aspirations of its citizens, addresses systemic corruption, and empowers governance structures for sustainable development.
It is often said, “A chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” and in Nigeria’s case, the weakest link has long been the constitution, a framework that, despite claiming supremacy, fails to embody the will of the people. The current constitution is akin to a vessel built to sail in turbulent waters but without a captain who understands the journey’s purpose. As we embark on this voyage towards political reform and true federalism, Nigeria’s citizens must be at the helm, steering their nation towards a brighter future.
THE ILLEGITIMACY OF THE 1999 CONSTITUTION: A ROOT CAUSE OF LEADERSHIP FAILURES
To understand Nigeria’s persistent leadership challenges, one must first grasp the inherent problems with the 1999 Constitution. Enacted through Decree 24 of 1999 under the military regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar on the 5th of May, 1999 (Commonwealth Legal Information Institute. (1999). Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999). Commonwealth Legal Information Institute. <http://www.commonlii.org/ng/legis/num_act/cotfrond596/.> Accessed on the 26th of September, 2024.), the document was imposed on the Nigerian people without consultation, debate, or referendum. It begins with the words, “We the People,” a phrase that rings hollow because, in reality, the people were never involved. The constitution, rather than being a product of a democratic process, was drafted by a select few military officers, a classic case of the tail wagging the dog.
The lack of legitimacy of the 1999 Constitution has had far-reaching consequences. As the legal foundation of Nigeria’s political system, it has created an environment where power is concentrated in the hands of a few, fostering a culture of impunity and corruption. The constitution’s centralization of authority, particularly the excessive powers vested in the executive branch, has encouraged political leaders to view public office as a vehicle for personal enrichment rather than public service. This has led to the rise of what can only be described as “strong men in weak institutions,” where political leaders wield immense influence while the institutions meant to check their excesses remain fragile and ineffective.
To quote Aristotle, “The law should govern, and those in power should be servants of the law.” However, in Nigeria, the law, as it stands in the 1999 Constitution, serves the powerful more than the people. This imbalance has perpetuated a cycle of poor governance, with each successive administration more concerned with maintaining control than addressing the nation’s deep-seated issues. Nigeria’s leadership has been trapped in a game of musical chairs, where the players change, but the song remains the same corruption, nepotism, and ineptitude continue to play loudly in the background.
One of the most significant flaws in the 1999 Constitution is the concentration of power at the federal level. Sections like 162(1)-(6) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which govern the distribution of national revenues, heavily favour the federal government, leaving states and local governments dependent on the centre for funding. This structure creates a scenario where political leaders, rather than focusing on developing their regions, are more concerned with gaining control of federal power because that is where the wealth lies.
“Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” (Liberty Fund. (1887). Lord Acton writes to Bishop Creighton that the same moral standards should be applied to all men, political and religious leaders included, especially since power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Liberty Fund. <https://oll.libertyfund.org/quotes/lord-acton-writes-to-bishop-creighton-that-the-same-moral-standards-should-be-applied-to-all-men-political-and-religious-leaders-included-especially-since-power-tends-to-corrupt-and-absolute-power-corrupts-absolutely-1887>. Accessed on the 26th of September, 2024.) Lord Acton famously said. In Nigeria, the centralization of power has indeed corrupted the political process, making public office a prize to be won rather than a responsibility to be honoured. The pursuit of federal control has turned elections into high-stakes contests, often marred by violence, vote rigging, and judicial manipulation. Political actors are willing to do whatever it takes to ascend to positions of power, knowing that once they are there, they can siphon off resources with little to no accountability.
This centralization has also weakened Nigeria’s institutions, as power-hungry politicians bypass institutional checks and balances. The Constitution, which vests executive powers in the president (Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria), has effectively allowed successive Nigerian presidents to act with near impunity, unchecked by the judiciary or legislature. The overreach of the executive has weakened the rule of law, as institutions like the judiciary and the National Assembly struggle to assert their independence in the face of an all-powerful executive.
A constitution that allows for such unchecked power is like a dam with a crack eventually, the waters of corruption and misgovernance will break through. Nigeria’s constitution must be redesigned to ensure that power is not concentrated in one place but is distributed across all levels of government, fostering accountability and strengthening democratic institutions.
A PEOPLE-DRIVEN CONSTITUTION: RECLAIMING NIGERIA’S POLITICAL DESTINY
To break the cycle of poor leadership and systemic corruption, Nigeria needs a new constitution; one that is not imposed from above but emerges from the people themselves. The phrase “We the People” must not merely be symbolic but a genuine reflection of the constitution’s origins. A people-driven constitution would be one that reflects the diverse aspirations of Nigeria’s citizens, ensuring that governance is inclusive, participatory, and transparent.
Creating such a constitution requires more than just amending the current one. The Nigeria Constitution allows for amendments (Section 9(1) of the 1999 Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria), but amending a fundamentally flawed document is akin to placing a band-aid on a festering wound. What Nigeria needs is not reform, but a complete overhaul, a constitution that is autochthonous, meaning it derives its legitimacy directly from the people.
A new Constitution must be drafted through a Constituent Assembly, which would include representatives from every part of Nigeria ethnic groups, civil society organizations, labour unions, religious leaders, and youth groups. This assembly would serve as the platform for a national conversation about the type of governance Nigeria needs. Once the draft is completed, it should be subjected to a national referendum, allowing Nigerians to vote on whether they approve of the new Constitution. This process would give the new constitution the legitimacy it needs to succeed, as it would truly reflect the will of the people.
At the heart of the new Constitution must be the principle of devolution of power. Nigeria is a vast and diverse nation, with each region having its unique challenges and opportunities. A “one-size-fits-all” approach to governance has proven ineffective, as the federal government is too far removed from the daily realities of the people. The new constitution must therefore embrace true federalism, where power is devolved to the states and local governments, giving them the autonomy to manage their affairs akin to that in the first republic (1963-1966).
Sections 44(3) and 162(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which vest control of mineral resources and revenue allocation in the federal government, need to be reformed. States should have the authority to control their resources, whether oil, agriculture, or minerals, and use the revenue generated to develop their regions. In return, they would pay a reasonable percentage of their income to the federal government. This model of resource control would incentivize states to become more productive and self-sufficient, reducing their dependence on the centre and fostering a more balanced approach to national development.
State and local governments must also be empowered to take charge of security. Section 214(1) of the 1999 Constitution, which creates a centralized police force, should be re-examined. A decentralized police force would allow states and localities to respond more effectively to security challenges, as they would have a better understanding of local issues and could act swiftly to address them. A system of local policing would also promote greater accountability, as police officers would be more closely connected to the communities they serve.
As the famous African proverb goes, “A man who uses force is afraid of reasoning.” In Nigeria, force has often been the method of governance, with little attention paid to strengthening institutions that promote reason, justice, and fairness. For Nigeria to break free from the grip of corruption, its institutions must be fortified. Strong institutions, not strong men, should be the pillars of governance. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“There are three essentials to leadership: humility, clarity and courage” – Chan Master Fuchan Yuan.
LAST LINE
God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.
The Oracle
The Oracle: Evaluating Nigeria’s Political Leadership Since 1960 and Rhythms of Corruption (Pt. 7)
By Prof Mike Ozekhome SAN
INTRODUCTION
In our last episode, we x-rayed the following sub-themes: insecurity: the Boko Haram Insurgency and the rise of banditry; corruption: a persistent problem; the Tinubu era: corruption issues and the challenge of reform; the allegations: a cloud over the presidency and then the early signs: continuity or change? today we shall take a look at the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Tinubu administration; a lingering struggle: corruption’s unyielding grip; the quest for change continues and finally we shall attend to fashion out a path forward for Nigeria’s political leadership and anti-corruption efforts. Read on.
THE FUEL SUBSIDY REMOVAL CONTROVERSY
In an effort to address Nigeria’s perennial fiscal challenges, Tinubu announced the removal of the longstanding fuel subsidy soon after assuming office. For decades, the government had subsidized the cost of petrol to make it affordable for Nigerians, but this policy had become increasingly unsustainable, costing the government billions of dollars each year. The subsidy system was also riddled with corruption, as fuel importers and government officials routinely inflated the subsidy claims to pocket the excess (The Guardian. (2012). Nigeria fuel subsidy scheme: $6bn lost to corruption. The Guardian. <https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/apr/19/nigeria-fuel-subsidy-scheme-corruption>. Assessed on the 19th of September, 2024.).
Tinubu’s decision to eliminate the subsidy was widely seen as necessary from an economic standpoint but sparked widespread protests across the country. The immediate effect was a sharp increase in the price of petrol, which disproportionately affected Nigeria’s poorest citizens (ibid). The government’s failure to adequately explain how the savings from the subsidy removal would be reinvested into public services only deepened public suspicion. Many Nigerians questioned whether the savings from the subsidy removal would be used to benefit the people or whether they would disappear into the same corrupt networks that had historically profited from Nigeria’s oil wealth.
In response to public outcry, Tinubu’s administration promised to invest the funds from the subsidy removal in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, but skepticism remained high. After years of government failures to deliver on such promises, many Nigerians doubted whether Tinubu could break the cycle of corruption and mismanagement. As one protester remarked, “We’ve heard these promises before, and we’re still waiting for them to come true.”
A LINGERING STRUGGLE: CORRUPTION’S UNYIELDING GRIP
As Tinubu’s presidency progressed, it became clear that addressing corruption would require more than just policy announcements or high-profile arrests. The systemic nature of corruption in Nigeria rooted in decades of weak institutions, patronage networks, and the politicization of key sectors meant that any serious reform effort would require a sustained and comprehensive approach.
While Tinubu continued to tout his anti-corruption agenda, the early signs suggested that old patterns were difficult to break. Appointments of loyalists to critical positions, accusations of inflated contracts, and the lack of transparency in government dealings indicated that corruption remained deeply entrenched in Nigeria’s political fabric.
As Nigeria approached the midway point of Tinubu’s first term, the jury was still out on whether his administration would deliver the substantive reforms needed to curb corruption. While there was hope among some that Tinubu’s political acumen and experience could lead to positive changes, many others remained skeptical. The challenge for the Tinubu administration was clear: it had to prove that it could not only survive the weight of its past but also deliver a future where corruption no longer defined the Nigerian experience.
As the Nigerian proverb warns, “A tree cannot make a forest.” For Tinubu’s anti-corruption efforts to succeed, it would require not just strong leadership but a collective, national effort to rebuild trust in Nigeria’s institutions and governance systems. Whether or not this would be achieved remained to be seen, but the stakes for Nigeria’s future had never been higher.
THE QUEST FOR CHANGE CONTINUES
As Nigeria entered the mid-2020s, the country remained at a crossroads. The challenges of corruption, insecurity, economic inequality, and weak governance were as pressing as ever. While there had been moments of hope and progress, the road to meaningful change remained long and fraught with obstacles.
The Buhari administration, like those before it, had made strides in some areas but had ultimately been unable to deliver the transformative change that Nigerians so desperately craved. As the nation looked to the future, the question remained: Can Nigeria finally break free from the cycles of corruption, mismanagement, and insecurity that have plagued it for decades? Or will the promise of change remain elusive?
As the Nigerian proverb goes, “No matter how long the night, the day will surely come.” The hope for a better Nigeria still burns brightly in the hearts of its people, but the journey toward that brighter day remains uncertain.
A PATH FORWARD FOR NIGERIA’S POLITICAL LEADERSHIP AND ANTI-CORRUPTION EFFORTS
1. Strengthen and Reform Institutions to Combat Corruption
A key reason for the persistence of corruption in Nigeria is the weakness of its institutions. Anti-corruption bodies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) have often been undermined by political interference and a lack of autonomy. Strengthening these institutions is crucial to ensuring that they can function independently, without fear or favour. To achieve this, laws must be enacted to shield anti-corruption agencies from political pressures, ensuring that their leadership is selected through transparent and merit-based processes. Additionally, judicial reforms are necessary to expedite corruption trials, many of which drag on for years. Specialized anti-corruption courts could help fast-track cases and prevent wealthy or influential individuals from using legal delays to avoid justice. Transparency in public financial management, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, must also be prioritized. Regular, independent audits of government accounts and resources, with publicly accessible reports, will foster accountability and deter corrupt practices.
2. Foster Political and Electoral Reforms
Corruption in Nigeria is often exacerbated by flawed electoral processes that undermine democracy and allow political leaders to assume office without true accountability to the people. Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must be reformed to ensure greater transparency and independence, reducing the opportunity for electoral manipulation and rigging. Introducing electronic voting systems and biometric verification for voters will minimize fraudulent voting and enhance the credibility of elections. Moreover, political campaigns must be regulated through strict enforcement of campaign finance laws to prevent the undue influence of money in politics. By limiting the amount of money individuals or organizations can contribute to campaigns, Nigeria can prevent its political processes from being dominated by wealthy elites with vested interests. It is also crucial to consider decentralizing power from the federal government to state and local levels, fostering competition and creating more local checks on the use of public resources.
3. Invest in Civic Education and Youth Engagement
Nigeria’s youth have emerged as a significant force for change, as demonstrated by the #EndSARS movement, which harnessed the power of digital platforms to demand greater accountability from the government. To capitalize on this energy, the government must invest in civic education to empower young people with knowledge about their rights and responsibilities as citizens. Educating the populace about the dangers of corruption and their role in governance will help cultivate a culture of accountability and active citizenship. Furthermore, creating avenues for youth participation in political processes will ensure that their voices are not only heard but also reflected in policy decisions. Mentorship programs and political internships for young Nigerians can help foster a new generation of leaders committed to transparency and good governance, reducing the reliance on traditional political elites who are often implicated in corruption.
4. Promote Economic Diversification and Job Creation
Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil revenues has fueled corruption, as the country’s political elites have competed for control of the wealth generated by this single resource. To reduce the incentives for corrupt practices, Nigeria must diversify its economy by investing in sectors such as agriculture, technology, and manufacturing. Diversification will not only help the country stabilize its economy against fluctuations in global oil prices but will also create more opportunities for employment, particularly for the country’s young and growing population. Job creation is key to reducing poverty, a major driver of corruption at the grassroots level. When citizens have stable economic prospects, they are less likely to engage in corrupt activities for survival. The government should also provide more support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as these businesses have the potential to drive economic growth and reduce the dependency on government contracts, which are often riddled with corruption.
5. Strengthen Accountability and Whistleblower Protections
A major challenge in Nigeria’s fight against corruption is the lack of accountability mechanisms and the fear of retaliation for those who speak out against corrupt practices. To address this, the government should establish and enforce robust whistleblower protection laws that encourage individuals to report corruption without fear of retribution. Whistleblowers play a crucial role in exposing corrupt practices, but many are reluctant to come forward due to the risk of personal and professional harm. Adequate protections must include legal immunity for whistleblowers, as well as financial incentives for those who provide substantial information leading to the recovery of stolen assets. Additionally, holding public officials accountable through regular asset declarations and lifestyle audits will deter corruption. Government officials should be required to declare their assets publicly, and any discrepancies should be investigated thoroughly. This will send a clear message that no one is above the law and that public office is a responsibility, not an opportunity for personal enrichment.
These recommendations, if implemented, could help address the systemic corruption that has plagued Nigeria’s political leadership since independence. However, they require sustained political will, broad public support, and strong enforcement to be truly effective. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Outstanding leaders go out of their way to boost the self-esteem of their personnel. If people believe in themselves, it’s amazing what they can accomplish”. (Sam Walton).
Atiku Knocks Tinubu, EFCC over Arrest of VeryDarkMan, Says It’s Blatant Abuse of Power
I’ll Still Support Peter Obi in 2027, Farotimi Declares
London: Dr Orlando to Host Elite Cybersecurity Masterclass Amid Soaring Global Threats
I Never Negotiated Defecting to APC, Says Gov Adeleke
Towards a Non-Violent Local Government Election in Lagos State
Voice of Emancipation: Inspiration from Ibrahim Traoré
Adding Value: The Faith to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline7 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)