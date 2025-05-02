In Defence of Aare Dele Momodu: Journalism is a Calling, Not a Degree Title

By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba

A student once asked a British Professor of Mass Communication about the “essence of journalism” and his response was ” The essence of Journalism is beyond the classroom”.

Several works explore the intersection of journalism, education and real-world practice. For instance, The Journalism Behind Journalism by Gina Baleria delves into the intangible skills essential for effective journalism, such as curiosity, empathy, and community engagement.

This suggests that while formal education in journalism provides foundational knowledge, the true essence of journalism often extends beyond the classroom, encompassing real-world experiences and the development of critical, ethical, and practical skills.

Recently, Lere Olayinka, a media assistant to the FCT minister Nyesom Wike attempted to undermine Chief Dele Momodu’s journalistic credibility by mocking the fact that he did not study journalism in the classroom. Surprisingly, Lere’s paymaster, Wike who is considered to be one of the most popular Nigerian politicians today lacks a political science degree neither did he studied politics in any classroom, or even practice the law that he studied. It is therefore appropriate to call Mr Lere a hypocrite!

As regards journalism in general, both Nigerian and global history have shown time and again that journalism is not solely the preserve of degree holders, but the field of the bold, the curious, and the committed. Some of the world’s most influential journalists never sat in a formal journalism class, yet they shaped public opinion, held power to account, and carved their names into the annals of media history. Chief Dele Momodu is not an exception; he is a self made media icon that can stand as a perfect example.

Chief Dele Momodu’s career trajectory would humble many. With a background in Yoruba and a master’s in English Literature from Obafemi Awolowo University, Momodu transitioned into journalism through passion, training, and an unbreakable commitment to the truth.

From his days at The Guardian, Concord, and African Concord, to founding Ovation International in 1996, he built a pan-African media empire without a traditional journalism certificate. He became the highest paid editor in Nigeria at the age of 30 years just a few years into the journalism profession. Dele Momodu’s exceptional journalism skills, natural writing talent, unwavering loyalty, and honesty quickly set him apart in the media world. His dedication and integrity earned him frequent promotions and the respect of influential figures. Impressed by these qualities, the late MKO Abiola not only supported his rise but went a step further by adopting him as a son, recognizing both his professional excellence and personal character.

He has interviewed presidents, launched political campaigns, and mentored young journalists across the continent. His brand of journalism is rooted not in theory but in lived experience, global exposure, and continuous refinement. His unique journalism style can be attributed to his globetrotter nature, as someone who travelled over 70 countries.

To belittle his legacy based on academic qualifications is to ignore the real measure of a journalist: integrity, influence, and impact.

The story of how Momodu adopted journalism as a carrier is a very interesting one. He initially had a simple dream: to become a teacher, marry a fellow teacher, and live a contented life thereafter. However, he couldn’t secure a teaching position because the military government at that time had placed an embargo on employment in tertiary institutions. Consequently, that dream began to slip away. He was simply devastated. Struggling with unemployment, his life took an unexpected turn when his best friend, Prince Adedamola Olasufo Aderemi, the grandson of the late Ooni of Ife, recognized his writing talent and encouraged him to try writing articles and making scholarly contributions for publications. Momodu is a voracious reader who is incurably addicted to writing. Taking the advice to heart, Dele began writing articles for the Sunday Tribune in Imalefalafia, Ibadan, and The Guardian newspapers at Rutam House, near Mafoluku/Oshodi where he was paid a stipend of N25/article and he was thrilled endlessly, unknowingly stepping into a path that would redefine his future and career. Prior to that, journalism was never under consideration for him. The rest is history, an interesting story for another day.

Apart from Chief Dele Momodu, many renowned international journalists never studied journalism in school. A few of them are as follows:

The first is Anderson Cooper of CNN, a Yale graduate and a global journalist who never studied journalism. He majored in political science. His breakthrough came not from a classroom, but from smuggling himself into conflict zones with a video camera, sending raw footage to networks. That self-taught and self-funded initiative launched one of the most respected careers in international reporting.

Next is Robert Fisk, History Buff, War Correspondent.

The late Robert Fisk is known for his fearless reporting in the Middle East, never studied journalism. He studied English and earned a Ph.D. in political science. Yet, he became a gold standard for war reporting. His depth came not from journalism school, but from rigorous fieldwork and independent learning.

The 4th personality is Christiane Amanpour who holds a degree in international affairs, not journalism. Yet, through persistence, courage, and on-the-job mastery, she rose to become CNN’s Chief International Anchor, known for her sharp questioning and unmatched field reporting.

The common thread among these names including Chief Dele Momodu is that they didn’t wait for permission to practice journalism. They didn’t hide behind qualifications. They went out, asked the hard questions, told the untold stories, and shaped national and global conversations.

To Mr. Lere Olayinka and others who weaponize academic elitism, this must be said: Journalism is judged not by certificates but by credibility. Not by classroom attendance, but by the talent, courage to confront power and speak truth. Former Governor Wike was a beneficiary of all these. That is why till today Chief Dele Momodu calls him Mr Project. He was a beneficiary of the Ovation that Lere undermined. Where was he when Wike invited Ovation Media Group to Rivers State to help him sell his projects to Nigerians in 2020 when he was nursing his presidential ambition ahead of 2023 elections? Wike didn’t know journalist Lere Olayinka at the time? The truth is, Wike was less popular before that event? His performance and developmental projects were simply unpopular.

Chief Dele Momodu’s journey is an inspiring testament to what can be achieved with passion, discipline, and lifelong learning. His legacy stands tall, not in lecture halls, but in print, in the streets, and in the minds of millions who have been informed, inspired, and empowered by his work.

Let us not diminish a man’s contribution because he took a different route or mere political sentiment. After all, history remembers impact, not certificates.

Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via @ssbaba.pys@buk.edu.ng