GITEX Africa 2025: Tingo AI Showcases Groundbreaking Innovations

Tingo AI, the pioneering African artificial intelligence and space technology company behind TingoGPT and Tingo AI Radio 102.5 FM, is making waves at GITEX Africa 2025, the continent’s premier technology and startup event. With a bold vision to revolutionize AI, communications, and space infrastructure, Tingo AI is drawing major attention as it showcases a suite of innovations that blend deep tech with African ingenuity.

Tingo AI Radio 102.5 FM: The World’s First AI-Powered Radio Station

Among the highlights at the Tingo AI exhibit is Tingo AI Radio 102.5 FM, the Africa ’s first fully AI-powered radio station. Broadcasting from Lagos and now streaming globally, the station features AI-generated content, music curation, news analysis, and interactive discussions powered by TingoGPT, Tingo AI’s proprietary large language model. The station symbolizes the fusion of African culture and cutting-edge AI, providing informative, engaging, and entertaining content tailored to diverse audiences.

TingoGPT: Africa’s Answer to Generative AI

TingoGPT, Tingo AI’s flagship generative AI model, is also on display at GITEX. Designed to understand and generate text in multiple African languages alongside English and French, TingoGPT powers applications in education, healthcare, customer service, and financial technology. Its integration into platforms like Tingo AI Radio and Tingo’s academic initiatives underscores Tingo AI’s commitment to democratizing AI for African development.

Tingo CubeSat: Bold Leap Into Space

Tingo AI is also using GITEX Africa to announce its ambitious Tingo CubeSat project, which aims to deploy thousands of 3D-printed CubeSats into Earth orbit by October 2025. These low-cost, AI-enhanced nano-satellites will form a scalable constellation designed to support data services, remote sensing, environmental monitoring, and communication infrastructure across Africa and beyond.

This space initiative marks a significant milestone in Africa’s space tech journey, signaling the continent’s readiness to lead in emerging aerospace sectors. By leveraging additive manufacturing (3D printing), Tingo AI intends to reduce production costs and accelerate deployment timelines.