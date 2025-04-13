Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba, Rise Up to Defend Your Land
By Kayode Emola
Many of our Yoruba people do not understand the concept of a nation and that is why we are having this senseless killing going on in our lands unabated. For want of a better word, the Yoruba word Orile-ede (land and language) better captures the definition of a nation. Therefore, it will be stupidity as Yoruba to think that Nigeria will be for us is a nation.
Prior to Christianity and Islam, our language and culture has been the guiding principle of nationhood. Even the Israelites in their unadulterated form spoke one language which is the Hebrew language. What we see this replicated in many European countries today as they follow that alignment of language and culture in forming their own nations whereas the reverse is the case in Africa.
In today’s Africa, we are not aligned as nations but as perpetual slaves of the European countries who merged us together thus adopting their language as our lingua franca. That is why our indigenous language and culture no longer matters to us, thinking of ourselves as lesser humans to the European colonisers. Gradually, we are losing our identity and gladly doing so to the detriment of our own survival.
Some of our people now see religion as the basis for the formation of a nation and can die for a god they have never seen or touch all in the name of religion. After much said than done, they themselves become victims of their own folly as they fail to learn and unlearn.
We have slept as Yoruba and allow our fortunes and rich traditions, and culture go into ruins by adopting a foreign ideology and language that is alien to us to be our guiding principle. Save for Russia and Germany that has populations of around 143 million and 84 million people respectively, Yoruba as a nation is more populated than all the other European nations.
With our population of over 70 million people in our Homeland, we Yoruba are supposed to be a superpower directing and shaping the affairs of world, however, we ourselves are now servants to a Fulani minority in Nigeria. We quibble among ourselves for issues that are not supposed to see the light of the day, giving our enemies the opportunity to do to us whatever they see fit.
Our politicians, Obas, traditional rulers and even the entire population looks on as our people get slaughtered everyday in Nigeria with no one lifting a finger. We are quick to pay ransom for our miserable lives just to save our skin only to enrich our enemies who have sworn to destroy us by any means necessary.
If we don’t put our act together and get out of this mess called Nigeria, then the future of the coming generation is bleak let alone those that will come after them. Many of our people are now running overseas and to neighbouring African countries all in the name of ‘Japa’. With some not even knowing what they are going to face when they get to that foreign land.
After much sojourning, we hope to return to a wonderful country where everything is working perfectly after our sojourn abroad as though the country we left behind will build itself. We live in fools’ paradise thinking that if we stay silent, then one day God in heaven will remember us and send a saviour to heal Nigeria.
It is high time we woke up to reality in Yorubaland that the destiny of this nation God has given to us rest in our hands. No messiah is coming down to save this nation from the Fulani marauders who are hellbent in seizing the land from us. They lie in wait daily in our farmlands, bushes, highways and even on our streets, yet we sit down to complain as though a solution can be found by doing nothing.
Let us rise now in unity to defend our land so that our children will not curse us in our graves when we’re long gone. Let us band ourselves together in unity to save the heritage that we inherited from our ancestors so that we in turn can leave something for the coming generation.
If we think that by building Nigeria, we will leave a legacy for the children unborn, then we need to examine ourselves and ask what Nigeria has done for us in the last 60 odd years. The only true legacy we can leave behind that will stand the test of time is the Yoruba nation, therefore we need to double our efforts in securing its sovereignty for the good of our people.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria on the Path to Anarchy
By Kayode Emola
There is never a time Nigeria has been this unstable with insecurity running riot as though there is no government in the land. Last week the people of Uromi in Edo State defended themselves against the Fulani marauders terrorising their towns and villages. In the ensuing conflict 16 Fulani terrorists lost their lives and this unsettled the presidency of Nigeria.
At first glance, one would think that suddenly, the government is now awakened to its responsibility. However, the truth is this is all about politics and has nothing to do with governance. If not, why was the government silent when innocent villagers were murdered in Akure some few weeks ago by the Fulani terrorist. Why is the government only concerned when the Fulani marauders are being attacked or killed?
Few weeks ago, the Director of State Services (DSS) Director General Adeola Ajayi encouraged communities to rise in self-defence against the rising spate of insecurity. He explained that the Nigeria’s security infrastructures are not capable of tackling insecurity in the land. Even if the state security apparatus wants to intervene, they are not capable of responding to all the security challenges going on presently.
The Uromi crises currently rocking the country may be the trigger for the eventual break-up of Nigeria. Especially with the way the government is handling the whole situation favouring the Fulani terrorist over the indigenous people of the land.
The work of any government is to protect the lives and property of all its citizens and even foreigners in their territory. If the government that has been silent in multiple killings in various other towns and villages in the past but suddenly pick interest now that the Fulani terrorists are involved. Then the Nigerian government is being biased in fulfilling its obligation of providing security for every of its citizen.
We Yoruba must not stand by and watch these injustices happening and do nothing. We should remember that we are also victims of the negligence of the Nigerian government in fulfilling its role in protecting lives and properties.
Therefore, we ought to stand in solidarity with the people of Uromi in this trying period. We need to show them that there is unity in strength, and they do not stand alone in their quest for justice and equity in the land. No one in Nigeria should be fearful to go to their farms and villagers for fear of being kidnapped or murdered.
We need to be battle ready to defend our ancestral homeland against the forces of darkness who are hellbent on chasing us all out of our inheritance. We cannot afford to fold our arms and do nothing whilst the Fulani terrorists go on a killing spree. We have a moral duty to support any community that is in danger anywhere in Yorubaland and even in Nigeria that wants their liberation from the shackles of Nigeria.
It is now evident that the Federal government of Nigeria is Fulani’s weapon against the indigenous people of Nigeria. As we can see that even though the president is a Yoruba man, he cannot dissociate the presidency from the Fulani hegemony.
Which means we should not wait for Nigeria itself to descend into total chaos before we speak out. We have a duty to intensify our quest for the emancipation of Yorubaland from Nigeria so that we can build a Yoruba sovereign country that can protect lives and property. I urge every one of us to play their part no matter how big or small in the liberation of our people from Nigeria before it descends into total anarchy.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Must Resist Sharia Law
By Kayode Emola
Despite repeated calls for Yoruba politicians to intervene in the Sharia debacle, evidence has shown that they are the architects of our Sharia problems in Yorubaland. A few days ago, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde stated that his government is not against the setting up of a Sharia panel in Oyo State.
Seyi Makinde in his submission stated that members of the public can approach the Sharia Panel if they feel like doing so. With this statement, the Governor is making the Sharia law which is a religious code an alternative dispute resolution in Oyo State and invariably in Yorubaland.
Seyi Makinde should understand that the introduction of Sharia law is not just about alternate dispute resolution but a conquest agenda being peddled by the Fulani north. If Seyi Makinde needs a history lecture on Sharia law in Nigeria, he should see what is unravelling in northern Nigeria.
There are currently 12 states in Northern Nigeria practicing Sharia law, but they have no development to show for it. Nearly all the Northern states where Sharia law is being practiced have been overrun by the Fulani and Boko Haram militias.
The last thing anyone need in Yorubaland is a religious code to serve as a means of conflict resolution. There are many kabiyesi in Yoruba with palaces dotted everywhere in Yorubaland. These palaces can serve as an alternative dispute resolution centre if the need arises and not the Sharia law.
Just a few days ago, the militant group Boko Haram and ISWAP invaded the army barracks in Wajikoro area of Borno state, killing over 16 soldiers, including the Brigade commander, and wounding many others. A report from the pilot sent to provide air cover for the soldiers shows that a lot of them could be seen running away from the barracks, meaning that they are being dislodged by the terrorist group.
We can recall that a similar incident occurred in a military base in Damboa area of Borno State on January 4, 2025, where no fewer than 6 soldiers were killed. We must not forget that it was the introduction of Sharia law that gave birth to the militant group Boko Haram. If the Nigerian military, who are supposed to defend the nation, are not able to defend themselves, what hope does the civilian population have?
We cannot be oblivious to the fact that those Yoruba Muslims peddling the introduction of the Sharia law on behalf of their slave masters in Yorubaland are doing it for the financial reward they have been promised. These lots are ready to sell their heritage for the little pittance that will not benefit their race nor themselves.
Therefore, we Yoruba must understand that the only way we can get rid of this menace is to fully exit from Nigeria. If we don’t unite to pursue the total liberation of Yorubaland from Nigeria, then attacks on military barracks and civilians by terrorists will be the new norm.
If we truly want our freedom, this is the time to come together and act in unison to synchronise our activities for our liberation. We on the liberation struggle must now embark on a wholesale education of our people about our activities for the liberation of Yorubaland. Nigeria has shown time and again that it is not going to be what we wish it to be; therefore, we do not need to pretend that it will ever get better.
Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu’s State of Emergency is a Ticking Time Bomb
By Kayode Emola
Last Tuesday, President Tinubu announced a State of Emergency in Rivers State, citing, as his reason, breakdown of law and order. In his address to the nation, he announced the removal of the elected Governor and deputy Governor, as well as the dissolution of the state’s House of Assembly. In their stead, Tinubu appointed a sole administrator to govern the state for six months.
To the outside observer, the situation in Rivers State seems to be nothing but a power play and a show of strength. However, the consequences of this action may far outstrip that which even Tinubu himself can handle.
Whoever advised the president to take this line of action has not done him a favour. As a matter of fact, the president may have just signed his own deposition order by inviting the military back to take power from democratically elected officials. After all, who is to say that the military will be content limiting themselves to being merely a tool in the hands of Tinubu, rather than seeking to exercise their strength and start claiming the power from other elected individuals, potentially including the president himself?
It will behove the president to be cognisant of the fact that one good turn deserves another, and that he who lives by the sword will die by it too: the way he invited the military to seize power from the River State Governor is predictive of the way he would be removed from power himself. By heeding the advice of unscrupulous people, he has just set the timer on a bomb destined to detonate under his own feet.
There are so many alternative ways that the situation in Rivers State could have been handled that would have scored political points for the president. His rash actions have opened a can of worms, unstopping a djinn that cannot be bottled again.
President Tinubu would be wise to start making serious provisions for his safety, because there may not be a forewarning on the day his own turn comes. I hope and pray that he will have the sagacity to deal with it at that time.
However, the time has come, not only for Tinubu, but for every Yoruba person to seriously think about their safety. The president’s decision to declare of State of Emergency in Rivers State is not out of his love for the state. It is merely acquiescence to the will of his FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who is the true marionettist behind the machinations in that state.
In trying to conciliate his friend Wike, the president has just put his political future in peril; his actions have now revealed the obvious presence of powerful men behind the scenes directing the affairs of the Nigerian people.
In so doing, the president has now placed himself into a lot of danger. His actions give the Ijaw nation heavy motivation to sabotage the government, the result of which would be that the already struggling economy will give way completely, if activities in the Niger Delta are disrupted in any way, shape, or form.
The Yoruba people must not be mere spectators this time around. President Tinubu is in the presidency only for himself, his family, and his cronies. Despite some people’s hopes that a Yoruba man holding the office of president might bring positive change for the country, and especially for our people, the events of this week show that nothing has changed and that the Nigerian government is still riddled with corrupt people who should be in prison and not in a place of authority.
We cannot allow the future of our children to be mortgaged by a government that shows disregard for the rule of law and international convention. We must take our destiny into our own hands and advocate for a system of leadership that serves its electorate and strives to lift up the downtrodden. The answer, sadly, as Tinubu’s actions have shown, is that this is not possible in the current system of Nigeria. The corruption has gone too deep and its hold on the political strata is too inexorable.
The only way we can safeguard a positive future for our children is to not only wipe the slate clean but to throw away the old slate and build ourselves a new one. We must press all the more earnestly for our own Yoruba nation, so that we have the environment in which to start afresh, with a clean, new slate and a pure moral foundation on which to construct our future and the future of those to come.
