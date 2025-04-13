Featured
Tinubu Mourns Football Legend, Christian Chukwu
According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu, has expressed deep condolences on the death former Green Eagles captain and legendary footballer, Christian Chukwu.
The statement reads in full:
PRESIDENT TINUBU MOURNS FOOTBALL LEGEND CHRISTIAN CHUKWU
President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Nigerian football icon Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 74, leaving a void in the hearts of many football fans.
The President joins the football community in mourning the loss of a legend whose contributions to the beautiful game elevated Nigeria’s status globally.
A towering figure in Nigerian football, Chukwu captained the Green Eagles to a historic 1980 Africa Cup of Nations victory and later coached the Super Eagles, which won a bronze medal at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations under his leadership.
Nicknamed “Chairman” for his commanding presence and leadership on the field, Chukwu devoted his club career to Enugu Rangers, where he won multiple national titles and led the club to continental glory with their 1977 African Cup Winners’ Cup triumph.
President Tinubu eulogises Chukwu for a trailblazing career defined by passion, discipline, and commitment to national pride.
“Christian Chukwu was more than a footballer and coach. He was a symbol of excellence and patriotism. He brought joy to millions, mentored a generation of footballers, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian brand and sportsmanship on and off the pitch.
“His legacies will continue to live on in the trophies he won, the lives he touched, and the exciting moments he provided to football fans and spectators on the field and in the technical area. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the sport we all love, and we will always remember him with great respect and admiration,” the President says.
President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed sportsman and comfort for his family, hoping they find solace in his enduring legacy.
Ibas Summons Rivers Gov Fubara to Account for Two Years of Governance
Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (retd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has summoned suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Dr Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.
This was contained in a special announcement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika.
Worika disclosed that the summons forms part of an official inquiry into appointments made during the Fubara administration over the past two years.
According to the statement, Fubara has been directed to present comprehensive documentation and records related to appointments made while in office.
This includes, among other things, the rationale and procedures that guided those decisions.
The full statement reads:
“RIVERS GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
“The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, CFR, has formally summoned the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and his Deputy, Dr. Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him for an inquiry into the appointments made under their administration over the past two years.
“Sir Fubara is directed to present all relevant documents and records pertaining to appointments, including justifications and procedures followed during his tenure. The session will also serve as an opportunity for the suspended Governor to provide a clear and detailed explanation as to why he believes he should be reinstated to office.
“Both parties are expected to appear in person as follows:
Date: Friday, 18th April, 2025
Time: 10:00am Prompt
Venue: Conference Room, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt
Attendance is mandatory. This process forms part of the Sole Administrator’s ongoing efforts to restore transparency and accountability and lasting peace in the governance of Rivers State.
Signed:
Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika
Secretary to the State Government”
PDP Govs Meet in Ibadan, Rejects Merger Plans, Reaffirm Support for Fabara
Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has debunked speculations of the party planning to join any coalition or merger.
The resolution was made in a communiqué issued at the end of the Forum’s meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday.
After the meeting which lasted about six hours behind closed doors, the Chairman of the Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who read the communiqué clarified that rather, the PDP remains open to welcoming individuals, parties, and groups committed to rescuing Nigeria and promoting good governance,
“The Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, as a major opposition party, it welcomes any party, persons, or groups willing to join it with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027,” the communiqué read in part.
On the recent Supreme Court judgment on the national secretary position, the Forum recommended that the deputy national secretary act in the position pending the nomination and ratification of a substantive Secretary from the South East geopolitical zone.
On the spate of insecurity in parts of the country, the Forum expressed concerns over the rising insecurity, particularly in Borno, Katsina, Edo, and Plateau States.
The group called for a review and re-organisation of the nation’s security architecture, advocating a bottom-up approach that empowers sub-national governments to play a more active role in safeguarding their territories.
The Forum also declared its solidarity with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, amid the current political crisis in the State, and the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.
The Forum announced plans to hold a national meeting on May 27, 2025, where a Zoning Committee would be constituted ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for August 28 to 30, 2025, in Kano.
The communiqué also listed members of the Zoning and National Convention Committees, with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State named Chairman of the Zoning Committee, and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State heading the National Convention Committee.
Confab: No Justification to Refund N300m, NBA Tells Rivers Govt
The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has debunked claims that the Rivers State Government paid for the rights to host the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC), stating categorically that no such arrangement existed within the NBA’s planning framework.
In a statement issued by the Chairman of the 2025 AGC Planning Committee, Emeka Obegolu (SAN), the NBA clarified that the decision to hold the conference in Port Harcourt was made as far back as August 2024, and was not influenced by any bidding process or financial inducement.
“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Administrator of Rivers State suggesting that the government paid hosting rights for the 2025 NBA AGC,” Obegolu stated.
“We wish to make it clear that the host city does not pay for any such rights. There was no representation by the NBA that hosting the conference was tied to financial commitments.”
According to the NBA, “while the Conference Planning Committee routinely seeks support from state governments, corporate bodies, and other organisations due to the enormous costs involved in staging the AGC, such support is purely voluntary and not linked to any hosting privileges.”
Obegolu noted that previous editions of the NBA AGC had also benefited from the support of public and private institutions as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.
“Support is often received as gifts, sponsorships, or partnerships – not as payment for hosting rights,” he said.
He said that Rivers State’s financial contribution fell squarely under this category.
“We remain focused on delivering a world-class conference for our members and will not be distracted by unnecessary controversies,” Obegolu stated.
The NBA’s AGC is one of the largest gatherings of legal professionals in Africa, and the 2025 edition is expected to draw thousands of participants from across Nigeria and beyond.
