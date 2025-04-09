Connect with us

Elon Musk Threatens Financiers of Attacks Against Tesla with Prison

Published

7 hours ago

on

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has vowed that those who financed the attacks against Tesla will go to prison.

Last month, multiple Tesla vehicles were set ablaze in Las Vegas.

Musk condemned the act, calling it an “evil attack.”

Eventually, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced charges against three people responsible for setting Tesla properties on fire in Las Vegas.

Bondi described the violent attacks on Tesla property as “nothing short of domestic terrorism.”

However, several weeks after the incident, Musk revealed in a tweet on X that those who financed the attacks against Tesla will go to jail.

“Those who financed the attacks against Tesla will go to prison,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

‘Hands off’: Millions of People Join Protests Against Trump and Elon Musk Across All US States

Published

3 days ago

on

April 6, 2025

By

Millions of people took part in protests against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk across all 50 states and globally on Saturday, organized by a pro-democracy movement over “hostile takeover” and attack on American rights and freedoms.

According to CNN, over 1,400 “Hands Off!” mass-action protests were held at state capitols, federal buildings, congressional offices, Social Security’s headquarters, parks and city halls throughout the entire country – anywhere “we can make sure they hear us,” organizers said.

“Hands Off!” demands “an end to this billionaire power grab.”
“Whether you are mobilized by the attacks on our democracy, the slashing of jobs, the invasion of privacy, or the assault on our services – this moment is for you,” the event flyers state. “We are setting out to build a massive, visible, national rejection of this crisis.”

Nearly 600,000 people had signed up to attend the events, some of which took place in major cities like London and Paris, according to Indivisible, one of the organizations leading the movement in collaboration with a nationwide coalition that includes civil rights organizations, veterans, women’s rights groups, labor unions and LGBTQ+ advocates.

Organizers say they have three demands: “an end to the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration; an end to slashing federal funds for Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs working people rely on; and an end to the attacks on immigrants, trans people, and other communities.”

Jonathan Wins 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize, Tinubu Reacts

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 25, 2025

By

By Eric Elezuo

Following the pronouncement of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the winner of the 2025 Sunhak Peace Prize, President Bola Tinubu has sent his hearty congratulations.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the President acknowledged Jonathan’s pro-democracy stand, and efforts across the globe to sustain democratic principles. He noted that Jonathan has been a consistent advocate for “peace, harmony, and communality, a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition”.

While thanking the organizers of the Prize for recognizing the ‘efforts of those working hard to improve the world’, he recalled Jonathan’s 2015 act of singular supervising the transition of power to an opposition government, stressing that “it bolstered the nation’s democratic profile”.

The statement in details:

“President Bola Tinubu congratulates former President Goodluck Jonathan on winning the 2025 Sunhak Peace Founders’ Award.

“President Tinubu applauds the former President for his consistent advocacy for peace, harmony, and communality, a patriotic endeavour that has earned him global recognition.

“The President states that Dr Jonathan’s winning the Sunhak Peace Award affirms his bold efforts in peacebuilding and promoting democracy in Africa and beyond.

“The President recalls the former President’s historic acceptance of the results of the 2015 presidential election and his peaceful handover of power to an opposition party, which bolstered the nation’s democratic profile.

“President Tinubu celebrates this landmark achievement with former President Jonathan and thanks the Sunhak Peace Prize Committee for recognising the efforts of those working hard to improve the world.”

Pope’s Health Condition Improving, Says Vatican

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 21, 2025

By

Pope Francis is no longer using mechanical ventilation for help breathing at night and his doctors believe he will continue to improve, the Vatican said on Wednesday, in the latest positive update as the 88-year-old pontiff battles pneumonia.

Francis has been in Rome’s Gemelli Hospital for nearly five weeks for a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.

“The clinical conditions of the Holy Father are confirmed to be improving,” said the latest detailed medical update on his condition.

The pope had been using non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight during his hospital stay, which involves placing a mask over the face to help push air into the lungs.

Such ventilation had been “suspended”, the statement said. But it said the pope is still receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.

The pope’s doctors believe his infection is under control, the Vatican press office said shortly after the release of the latest statement. The pope does not have a fever and his blood tests are normal, it said.

The pope has been described as being in a stable or improving condition for two weeks, but the Vatican has not yet given a time frame for his discharge, saying his recovery is going slowly.

Francis is prone to lung infections because he had pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

He has been receiving both respiratory physiotherapy to help with his breathing and physical therapy to help with his mobility. He has used a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain.

Doctors not involved in Francis’ care said the pope is likely to face a long, fraught road to recovery, given his age and other medical conditions.

Children send Pope letters

The pope’s stay in hospital has been his longest absence from the public view since his election as pontiff in 2013.

The Vatican released the first image of Francis in hospital on Sunday, showing him praying in a chapel.

In a sign the Vatican may be expecting Francis to be discharged from hospital by the end of the month, Britain’s King Charles on Tuesday announced that he and his wife Queen Camilla would go forward with plans to travel to Italy and the Vatican in early April.

The royals are tentatively scheduled to meet Francis on April 8, for an appointment that would normally be organised in close coordination with senior Vatican officials.

Francis is continuing to receive many well-wishes for his recovery, including letters from children.

Italy’s postal service told Reuters the pope had received some 150 kg (331 lb) of additional mail per day from around the world during his hospital stay.

The hospital is sending a van every day to collect the mail addressed to Francis.

Reuters

