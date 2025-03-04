Gov Eno’s Political Inclusivity Reaches Aso Rock

In the grand theatre of Nigeria’s political landscape, few performances are as meticulously choreographed as a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

For Akwa Ibom State, February signed off on a good note.

On February 28, 2025, the stage was set for a 104-member delegation of Akwa Ibom stakeholders, led by Governor Umo Eno and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to pay homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The 104 delegates ensemble cast across party lines , featuring political luminaries, traditional monarchs, religious leaders, and representatives from various societal strata, first assembled at the Akwa Ibom State Governors lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. The next stop was the Presidential Villa’s banquet hall side as early as 1:00 PM. The accreditation process unfolded with the precision of a well-rehearsed symphony, culminating in the delegation’s transit through the pilot gate into the hallowed chamber of the presidential wing.

State House protocol and security personnel, ever the unsung heroes of such occasions, orchestrated the proceedings with commendable finesse and meticulous discharge of their duty. However, as the clock ticked past the scheduled 2:00 PM rendezvous, anticipation gave way to a gentle hum of anxiety

At precisely 2:30 PM, the State House Director of Information, Oche, took to the microphone, his voice resonating through the chamber with the authority of a town crier. “ Your Excellencies , Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. President will be here soon. He was penning accent to the the nation”s 2025 Appropriation Law, he announced. You could say Akwa Ibom was a witness to prelude of the anticipated burgeoning economy which the 2025 Budget signposts. But that is not the story.

The delegation settled into a rhythm of emphatic communion, subdued conversations and occasional forays into the art of people-watching while others made their way to chambers arcade for coffee and some snacks .

The atmosphere brightened at 4:00 PM with the arrival of Governor Umo Eno, whose entrance was marked by a congenial exchange of pleasantries. He appeared in a light green studded lace adorned with well crafted ornaments and decked a hat with an ARISE crest. He was accompanied by his predecessor, former Governor Udom Emmanuel who had on a white well knit lace with the accompanying htraditional Dakkada encrusted hat. Their camaraderie set a tone of unity and continuity.

Five minutes later, precisely 4.05 pm the room buzzed anew as Senate President Godswill Akpabio made his appearance. He had a dark blue flowing agbada on with an “olumegbon” hat. With the ease of a seasoned politician, he navigated the head area of the Federal Executive Council Chambers.engaging in brief but hearty interactions starting from his wife , Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, Governor Umo Eno and other top dignitaries.His presence added a layer of gravitas to the gathering.

The atmosphere suddenly got officious and secret service men were. noticed.

At exactly 4.10 pm, was when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , GCFR made a bold Presidential entry into the FEC Chambers. Clad in an immaculate white fitting and studed “agbada” lace and his traditional BAT hat

radiating warmth and authority that have become his hallmark.

In a strict order of events, the national anthem was taken and Governor Eno was scheduled to give the introductory remarks . At 4.17 pm Pastor Umo Eno rose to his feet to address the gathering, but Mr President quipped quickly “ you may sit down Governor. This is family meeting “

He did and presented his 20-month scorecard detailing the state’s strides in development. He seized the moment to solicit federal support for the Ibom Deep Seaport project and interventions to mitigate ecological challenges, notably the menacing gully erosion threatening infrastructure. The Governor extended an invitation to President Tinubu to commission the ARISE Resort and pivotal road projects slated for completion in May 2025.

This was swiftly followed by the conferment of the Traditional Title of “Otuekong Akwa Ibom” on the President by The Oku Ibom Ibibio III, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk who, on behalf of the traditional rulers conferred upon the President Akwa Ibom’s highest traditional title, “Otuekong” (Commander-in-Chief of Akwa Ibom State).

It was next for the Senate President , Godswill Akpabio to speak. He addressed President Tinubu by his newest chieftaincy title “Otuekong” and applause took over the Chamber. He commended Governor Eno for fostering unity in the State, expressing his elation at witnessing such cohesion. “Words will fail me if I am to describe how elated I am today. This is the first time the blue and white have come together. I come from home, I can see my people from divides here. Akwa Ibom has demonstrated the brotherhood we stand for, and it is the governor that has made this possible.”

He assured President Tinubu of Akwa Ibom’s support for his administration, pledging that the political leadership in the State would work towards further reconciliation and collaboration.

Mr. President who had listened very attentively amidst nods gave his response. He reminisced on his days in Eket as an ExMobil auditor, reinforcing his longstanding connection to the State. He stressed the importance of political leaders prioritizing national development over party affiliations and commended Governor Umo Eno for showing such example. “Nigeria’s full potential can only be realized through unity and collective action.”

Commending Governor Umo Eno’s leadership, President Tinubu declared, “You have a very good governor, and he has the fear of God and love for his people.” He praised Akwa Ibom’s bipartisan collaboration and reassured the delegation of the federal government’s support, noting, “I have just signed the 2025 budget. I am happy that the uncertainty over the economy is fading, and hope is rising. I have had your concerns about the Deep Sea Port Project and others . Thank you for always staying with us. We must work together to build the nation.”

As the formalities concluded, Senate President Akpabio, ever the gracious host, extended an invitation to the delegation for a reception in their honour. The gathering, held at a high-profile venue within Abuja, provided an opportunity for the delegates to unwind after a long day of political discourse. Amid traditional delicacies, informal conversations, and strategic networking, the event further cemented the spirit of camaraderie that had defined the visit.

The high-profile delegation included Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi; Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Helen Eno-Ibareki; former Governor Udom Emmanuel; senators and members of the National Assembly; Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong; Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Obong Emen Ekperikpe Ekpo; and State Chairmen of the PDP and APC, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan and Hon. Stephen Ntukekpo. Also present were the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah and some members of the State Executive Council; representatives from various federal boards and commissions, heads of socio – cultural organizations amongst others.

On the other hand, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris , Minister of Petroleum ( Gas ) Rt Hom. Ekperikpe Ekpo, joined the host, President Tinubu in the meeting.

As the delegation departed the Presidential Villa and later the reception, it was evident that this was more than a ceremonial visit; it was a testament to the power of unity and collaborative governance. It was indeed a family meeting. The Akwa Ibom stakeholders left with renewed optimism, buoyed by assurances of federal partnership in their developmental endeavors.

In the grand tapestry of Nigeria’s polity, today’s engagement added a vibrant thread, in Governor Umo Eno”s political inclusivity mantra , weaving together themes of tradition, progress, and collective aspiration. Governor Umo Eno, the exemplary leader and model governor, made that possible.

Like this: Like Loading...