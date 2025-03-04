Featured
Gov Eno’s Political Inclusivity Reaches Aso Rock
In the grand theatre of Nigeria’s political landscape, few performances are as meticulously choreographed as a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.
For Akwa Ibom State, February signed off on a good note.
On February 28, 2025, the stage was set for a 104-member delegation of Akwa Ibom stakeholders, led by Governor Umo Eno and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to pay homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The 104 delegates ensemble cast across party lines , featuring political luminaries, traditional monarchs, religious leaders, and representatives from various societal strata, first assembled at the Akwa Ibom State Governors lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. The next stop was the Presidential Villa’s banquet hall side as early as 1:00 PM. The accreditation process unfolded with the precision of a well-rehearsed symphony, culminating in the delegation’s transit through the pilot gate into the hallowed chamber of the presidential wing.
State House protocol and security personnel, ever the unsung heroes of such occasions, orchestrated the proceedings with commendable finesse and meticulous discharge of their duty. However, as the clock ticked past the scheduled 2:00 PM rendezvous, anticipation gave way to a gentle hum of anxiety
At precisely 2:30 PM, the State House Director of Information, Oche, took to the microphone, his voice resonating through the chamber with the authority of a town crier. “ Your Excellencies , Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. President will be here soon. He was penning accent to the the nation”s 2025 Appropriation Law, he announced. You could say Akwa Ibom was a witness to prelude of the anticipated burgeoning economy which the 2025 Budget signposts. But that is not the story.
The delegation settled into a rhythm of emphatic communion, subdued conversations and occasional forays into the art of people-watching while others made their way to chambers arcade for coffee and some snacks .
The atmosphere brightened at 4:00 PM with the arrival of Governor Umo Eno, whose entrance was marked by a congenial exchange of pleasantries. He appeared in a light green studded lace adorned with well crafted ornaments and decked a hat with an ARISE crest. He was accompanied by his predecessor, former Governor Udom Emmanuel who had on a white well knit lace with the accompanying htraditional Dakkada encrusted hat. Their camaraderie set a tone of unity and continuity.
Five minutes later, precisely 4.05 pm the room buzzed anew as Senate President Godswill Akpabio made his appearance. He had a dark blue flowing agbada on with an “olumegbon” hat. With the ease of a seasoned politician, he navigated the head area of the Federal Executive Council Chambers.engaging in brief but hearty interactions starting from his wife , Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, Governor Umo Eno and other top dignitaries.His presence added a layer of gravitas to the gathering.
The atmosphere suddenly got officious and secret service men were. noticed.
At exactly 4.10 pm, was when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , GCFR made a bold Presidential entry into the FEC Chambers. Clad in an immaculate white fitting and studed “agbada” lace and his traditional BAT hat
radiating warmth and authority that have become his hallmark.
In a strict order of events, the national anthem was taken and Governor Eno was scheduled to give the introductory remarks . At 4.17 pm Pastor Umo Eno rose to his feet to address the gathering, but Mr President quipped quickly “ you may sit down Governor. This is family meeting “
He did and presented his 20-month scorecard detailing the state’s strides in development. He seized the moment to solicit federal support for the Ibom Deep Seaport project and interventions to mitigate ecological challenges, notably the menacing gully erosion threatening infrastructure. The Governor extended an invitation to President Tinubu to commission the ARISE Resort and pivotal road projects slated for completion in May 2025.
This was swiftly followed by the conferment of the Traditional Title of “Otuekong Akwa Ibom” on the President by The Oku Ibom Ibibio III, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk who, on behalf of the traditional rulers conferred upon the President Akwa Ibom’s highest traditional title, “Otuekong” (Commander-in-Chief of Akwa Ibom State).
It was next for the Senate President , Godswill Akpabio to speak. He addressed President Tinubu by his newest chieftaincy title “Otuekong” and applause took over the Chamber. He commended Governor Eno for fostering unity in the State, expressing his elation at witnessing such cohesion. “Words will fail me if I am to describe how elated I am today. This is the first time the blue and white have come together. I come from home, I can see my people from divides here. Akwa Ibom has demonstrated the brotherhood we stand for, and it is the governor that has made this possible.”
He assured President Tinubu of Akwa Ibom’s support for his administration, pledging that the political leadership in the State would work towards further reconciliation and collaboration.
Mr. President who had listened very attentively amidst nods gave his response. He reminisced on his days in Eket as an ExMobil auditor, reinforcing his longstanding connection to the State. He stressed the importance of political leaders prioritizing national development over party affiliations and commended Governor Umo Eno for showing such example. “Nigeria’s full potential can only be realized through unity and collective action.”
Commending Governor Umo Eno’s leadership, President Tinubu declared, “You have a very good governor, and he has the fear of God and love for his people.” He praised Akwa Ibom’s bipartisan collaboration and reassured the delegation of the federal government’s support, noting, “I have just signed the 2025 budget. I am happy that the uncertainty over the economy is fading, and hope is rising. I have had your concerns about the Deep Sea Port Project and others . Thank you for always staying with us. We must work together to build the nation.”
As the formalities concluded, Senate President Akpabio, ever the gracious host, extended an invitation to the delegation for a reception in their honour. The gathering, held at a high-profile venue within Abuja, provided an opportunity for the delegates to unwind after a long day of political discourse. Amid traditional delicacies, informal conversations, and strategic networking, the event further cemented the spirit of camaraderie that had defined the visit.
The high-profile delegation included Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi; Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Helen Eno-Ibareki; former Governor Udom Emmanuel; senators and members of the National Assembly; Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong; Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas), Obong Emen Ekperikpe Ekpo; and State Chairmen of the PDP and APC, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Akpan and Hon. Stephen Ntukekpo. Also present were the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah and some members of the State Executive Council; representatives from various federal boards and commissions, heads of socio – cultural organizations amongst others.
On the other hand, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris , Minister of Petroleum ( Gas ) Rt Hom. Ekperikpe Ekpo, joined the host, President Tinubu in the meeting.
As the delegation departed the Presidential Villa and later the reception, it was evident that this was more than a ceremonial visit; it was a testament to the power of unity and collaborative governance. It was indeed a family meeting. The Akwa Ibom stakeholders left with renewed optimism, buoyed by assurances of federal partnership in their developmental endeavors.
In the grand tapestry of Nigeria’s polity, today’s engagement added a vibrant thread, in Governor Umo Eno”s political inclusivity mantra , weaving together themes of tradition, progress, and collective aspiration. Governor Umo Eno, the exemplary leader and model governor, made that possible.
Adeleke Briefs Traditional Rulers, Says No Reinstatement of Sacked Chairmen
Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday held a special briefing session with the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers, affirming that there is no court order reinstating the court-sacked ‘Yes/No’ council chairmen.
The briefing, according to statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, was a continuation of the governor’s statewide consultations with elders and opinion moulders on the recent uproar on the leadership of local governments including a visit to Chief Bisi Akande at his Ibadan residence.
At the meeting attended by top traditional rulers under the chairmanship of the Ooni of Ife, Arole Oodua, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, both the Commissioners for Justice (Jimi Wole Bada) and Information (Kolapo Alimi) presented the four judgements to prove to the kings that the court order sacking the chairmen remain valid and in force.
Governor Adeleke in his briefing paper widely shared among the monarchs declared that statesmanship and divine intervention have saved Osun from major calamity, lamenting that “our state just survived a major threat to the democratic space.
“As one of the highly literate communities in Nigeria, we have a duty to avoid misinformation and disinformation, hence my coming here to present all details about the recent local government face off.
“We are all aware that after I defeated Gboyega Oyetola in July 2022, he hurriedly organised a Yes/No local government election. Two political parties, PDP and APP went to Court to challenge the arrangement for the election.
“So there were two separate suits, PDP case was filed before the promulgation of Local Government Election Law of 2022. In both of these cases, the Federal High Court decided that the process and procedure leading to the election was flawed. The court in both cases declared the election null and void and of no consequences and removed the persons who were purported to have been elected through that flawed election.The Court nullified and ordered that those who were purportedly elected vacate the office.
“In the first appeal against the APP judgement which sacked the Yes/No Council chairmen, the APC and the APM filed an appeal but did not pursue the case. They went to sleep as lawyers would say. The respondent in the case which included the PDP, sought to dismount the appeal. So the Court of Appeal dismissed the APC appeal.
“Our fathers, since the appeal was dismissed, the judgement sacking the Yes/No chairmen remains valid. As at today, the sack order has never been vacated by any court of law.
“Now in the second case involving APC V PDP, the Court of Appeal noted that there were four issues for determination and resolved issue 1 and 2 and said; (1) the amendment granted by the Federal High Court when the case was pending was wrong; (2) the second order made by the Court of Appeal in that process was that the case itself was premature and that there was no cause of action. The court consequently resolved that issue 3 and 4 became academic exercise, that is of no value, effect or importance.
“So the Court of Appeal in Akure came to the conclusion that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to have entertained the matter in the first place and then struck out that case that was filled by PDP and made NO ORDER.
“In the 53-page judgment that is in the public domain, there is nowhere an order was made by the Court of Appeal for reinstatement of the sacked chairmen. Even if there was any request for reinstatement, prayer 3 and 4 were described by the Court of Appeal as academic and the court declined to consider them”, Governor Adeleke told the monarchs.
The state governor told the royal fathers that “Osun state was ambushed suddenly by elements within the All Progressives Congress (APC) whose agenda was to burn down the state. Without any basis or foundation in law, the APC executed a deadly plot.
“The evil agenda is to illegally take over the council secretariats based on a court of appeal ruling that has no consequential orders nor contain anything about reinstatement of sacked chairmen.
“I immediately alerted the nation and security agencies in a national broadcast. Yet, nothing was done. We lost seven residents with several others injured. As a responsible leader, I ordered all parties to stay away from the secretariats. PDP members obeyed and the APC Yes /No chairmen defied the directive.
“As if that was not enough, we were shocked to read from the Attorney General of the Federation, advising us to comply with a non-existing court order. Same advice was extended to us by the Inspector General of Police.
“We were in the midst of all these when an order of the state high court mandated the electoral commission to fill the vacancies occasioned by the earlier sack of the yes/No chairmen. The court also ordered security agencies to provide security for the elections.
“Our royal fathers, the local government election was validly held despite intimidation and harassment by security operatives who were taking directives from Mr Oyetola. We have now filled the vacancies in line with the electoral act, court judgements and the constitution of the country.
“I have proceeded to direct the elected officials to stay away from the councils. Our approach is to apply rule of law instead of self help to get the illegal occupants of the Secretariats out of the way. We will not resort to violence. We will allow the law to take its full course.
“I was informed that the newly elected council chiefs and local government workers have dragged the illegal occupants of the council secretariats to court. We await court hearings and rulings.
“We are worried as a government because if you have a court judgement in your favour, there is a procedure for enforcement. The court has a process for enforcement. That process has no room for brigandary and self help as the APC Yes/No chairmen are doing.
“Secondly, why did APC refuse to pursue the appeal filed against the APP judgement that sacked its chairmen? Why did the APC fail to appeal to the Supreme Court when its appeal was struck out by the Court of Appeal?
“In the case of Akure appeal court ruling, PDP has nothing to appeal against to the Supreme Court as there was no consequential order and as the court has directly ignored reinstatement request as mere academic exercise.
“Thirdly, the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers local government election has clearly confirmed that the Osun Yes/No election was conducted in violation of the electoral act and therefore remains null and void. The latest judgement of the apex court affirm that there is no legal ground for the Yes/No chairmen to continue to illegally occupy the secretariats.
“Our royal fathers, you have all the facts before you. There is no reinstatement order as you can see. The Supreme Court came on time to validate the judgement of the Federal High Court which sacked those elected in violation of the electoral act.
“I appeal to our royal fathers to further educate their subjects on the facts of the controversies. We are a community of enlightened citizenry. We should not allow fake news to be weaponized to destroy our dear state”, the Governor noted in his address.
The royal fathers expressed appreciation and support for the state Governor and resolved to educate their subjects and also pass the message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Senate Suspends Senator Natasha for Six Months, Withdraws Salaries, Security Details
By Eric Elezuo
The Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghen for six months over her sexual harassment accusation and other disputes against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.
The Senate also withdrew her salaries for the period of the suspension, as well as her security details.
The chamber however, soft-pedaled on the salaries and allowances of her aides, who it was argued would not have any source of livelihood within the period.
Glo Rewards New e-SIM Customers with Free 5GB Data
Globacom is welcoming new customers on its network with the introduction of the e-SIM. The e-SIM activated in any Gloworld shop or Dealer outlet comes with an introductory free 5GB data when the customer buys a data plan of N1,500 or more.
Customers already on other networks can now join the Glo network with e-SIM as an additional SIM. Existing Glo customers can also enjoy this “SIM-less” freedom.
With the e-SIM, customers no longer have to worry about space for a physical SIM on their phones. The e-SIM is a software-based digital chip built directly into smartphones or wearable devices, thus eliminating the need for a physical SIM card for customers.
The use of e-SIM enables customers to have seamless switching between phone numbers without a physical SIM. It is ideal for upwardly mobile people who travel frequently. The e-SIM also guarantees security, as unlike physical SIM, it is harder to remove from devices. It is also eco-friendly and reduces plastic waste.
Globacom’s launch of the e-SIM enables enables it to cater to high-net-worth individuals and enterprise customers, and it also reinforces the company’s commitment to providing seamless and future-ready services to its customers.
A customer seeking to activate the Glo e-SIM needs to check the compatibility of the mobile handset by dialling *#06# on his or her phone. If an EID number reflects on the mobile screen, the device is e-SIM compatible.
“The customer can then proceed to the nearest Gloworld shop or Glo Dealer outlet to migrate to e-SIM. The process takes only a few minutes and the customer can thereafter begin to enjoy the use of an e-SIM”, the Marketing Department disclosed.
