Lagos Speakership: The Return of Mudashiru Obasa
By Eric Elezuo
A former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mojisola Meranda, who only resigned on Monday as a result of pressure mounted on her by powers that be, aptly described the events that have taken place in the legislative chamber since January 13 when she assumed office, as a show of shame. Many other stakeholders have described it in various ugly terms, and a whole lot more, pointing accusing fingers at President Bola Tinubu, as the mastermind giving breath to the unwholesome shenanigans. This involves the unceremonial return of ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, as the substantive Speaker after what they claimed was interventions from the Governance Advisory Committee (GAC), the states highest political decision making body, who in turn takes instruction from Bola Tinubu, the former state governor, and presently president of Nigeria.
The Nigeria Police, who a cross section has accused of taking sides in the speakership tussle, set the stage for the brigandage that unfolded when they unceremoniously withdrew the security details of the then speaker, Meranda, and instantly restored those of the then impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa. This therefore, embolden the embattled speaker to conduct a gestapo-kind of raid on the Assembly complex with a retinue of heavily armed security operatives. The invasion of the Assembly complex, as it was termed, was an aberration to democratic principles, some stakeholders noted, citing that the case was already at the court at the time. They also noted that it was a draconian order given by Mr. President, who they said owned both Lagos State and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Though the newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, said that the sudden withdrawal of Meranda’s security was not in bad light, but as part of security auditing, he was silent on the restoration of security details to Obasa, who was also a person of interest in the crises, and at the time, wasn’t a principal officer.
“As we speak, as I speak with you, the audit of the police personnel attached to Hon. Mojisola Miranda has been completed, and the form-armed police personnel attached to her from the Nigeria State Police Command have been returned to her for her protection,” the commissioner said on Thursday evening.
“It is pertinent to state that the ongoing police personnel audit has been on for several days now, and prominent personalities and individuals have been complying with the process. The exercise, once again, is not aimed or targeted at any individuals,” he said
Obasa, who was impeached by 36 members of his colleagues, had approached the court to challenge his removal from office on January 13, 2025, while he was reportedly out of the country.
In an application dated February 12, 2025, filed by his lawyer, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), the former Speaker is contesting the legality of the action taken against him. This was after he boldly said je remains the speaker at her return to Nigeria.
But while the case was still in court, Obasa stormed the assembly during its recess, and went ahead to preside over a plenary of four members, prompting Meranda to describe it as a show of shame. She also accused the State Police Command of telling lies when it claimed that her security details, which were withdrawn in the light of the invasion of the Assembly complex by Obasa and three others, had been restored, adding that the claim by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Moshood Jimoh that the full compliments of the speaker’s security had been restored was false.
Matters came to a head therefore, on Monday, when Meranda resigned her position as speaker, thanking some undisclosed powers for making and removing her as speaker. Her resignation paved the way for Obasa to be reelected after being a regular member for 49 days.
The return, to commonsense have been shocking, especially as the GAC, the lawmakers and the executive committee of Lgos State, all endorsed the emergence of Meranda and rejected Obasa, but to those, whobare in the know of how Lagos politics, attest to the fact, that it wasn’t surprising as Lagos is already a conquered state, whose hegemony is controlled by ‘one man’, his present exalted office as the president notwithstanding.
Sources told The Boss that the president was not happy at the removal, citing nonconsultation, and therefore, ruled that the democratic process already in place be overturned, and so the return of impeached Obasa.
“Emperor Tinubu is forcing Mudashiru Obasa on Lagos,” is a way an analyst, who crazed anonymity, summarized the 49-day long of legislative rascality witnessed in Lagos State.
Glo Customers Patronise ‘Bulk Data’ Service for Immense Benefits
Bulk Data service from Globacom has continued to garner patronage from more enterprise clients across the country owing to its immense benefits.
With the offering, Glo Enterprise users can gift data to other customers with the Bulk Data offering, a self-service site designed for data allocation. Through it, a specific quantity of data can be freely utilized for specific users’ navigation of a mobile application or website at no cost to the users of the application or website. The service is paid for by the enterprise client.
A school’s bucket data plan allows institutions to buy bulk data for students’ instructional purposes. The Plan is good for ninety days. In contrast, the Gifted Data Plan is good for 30 days. As many Glo subscribers as the sponsor desires may receive data gifts from the Bulk Data sponsor.
Depending on which Pack the gifting customer has subscribed to, a sponsor can equally gift data in 200MB, 500MB, 1GB, 2GB, 3GB, 4GB, 5GB, or 10GB amounts.
Globacom has built the solution so that each sponsor can tailor the SMS notification that is sent to the beneficiary regarding the provided data. This sets this product apart from others available on the market.
While the recipients of the Bulk Data giving can check their own balance by dialing the USSD code, *127*0#, on their own devices, the gifted plans can be tailored to the sponsor’s requirements and preferences.
Only businesses that purchase large quantities of data, including corporations and educational institutions, are eligible for the Bulk Data service.
Ex-Presidential Spokesperson, Doyin Okupe Dies at 71
Former Presidential Spokesperson, Doyin Okupe has reportedly passed away.
TheNewsGuru reports that the senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and, recently, the Director-General of Peter Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign died at 71, after a long struggle with cancer.
In October 2023, Okupe was hospitalized with prostate cancer and was flown to Israel for treatment.
However, it was learnt that his condition did not improve as expected.
Okupe had a history of prostate cancer, first diagnosed 16 years ago, and a later bout with sarcoma in his right shoulder.
Adeleke Briefs Traditional Rulers, Says No Reinstatement of Sacked Chairmen
Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday held a special briefing session with the Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers, affirming that there is no court order reinstating the court-sacked ‘Yes/No’ council chairmen.
The briefing, according to statement by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, was a continuation of the governor’s statewide consultations with elders and opinion moulders on the recent uproar on the leadership of local governments including a visit to Chief Bisi Akande at his Ibadan residence.
At the meeting attended by top traditional rulers under the chairmanship of the Ooni of Ife, Arole Oodua, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, both the Commissioners for Justice (Jimi Wole Bada) and Information (Kolapo Alimi) presented the four judgements to prove to the kings that the court order sacking the chairmen remain valid and in force.
Governor Adeleke in his briefing paper widely shared among the monarchs declared that statesmanship and divine intervention have saved Osun from major calamity, lamenting that “our state just survived a major threat to the democratic space.
“As one of the highly literate communities in Nigeria, we have a duty to avoid misinformation and disinformation, hence my coming here to present all details about the recent local government face off.
“We are all aware that after I defeated Gboyega Oyetola in July 2022, he hurriedly organised a Yes/No local government election. Two political parties, PDP and APP went to Court to challenge the arrangement for the election.
“So there were two separate suits, PDP case was filed before the promulgation of Local Government Election Law of 2022. In both of these cases, the Federal High Court decided that the process and procedure leading to the election was flawed. The court in both cases declared the election null and void and of no consequences and removed the persons who were purported to have been elected through that flawed election.The Court nullified and ordered that those who were purportedly elected vacate the office.
“In the first appeal against the APP judgement which sacked the Yes/No Council chairmen, the APC and the APM filed an appeal but did not pursue the case. They went to sleep as lawyers would say. The respondent in the case which included the PDP, sought to dismount the appeal. So the Court of Appeal dismissed the APC appeal.
“Our fathers, since the appeal was dismissed, the judgement sacking the Yes/No chairmen remains valid. As at today, the sack order has never been vacated by any court of law.
“Now in the second case involving APC V PDP, the Court of Appeal noted that there were four issues for determination and resolved issue 1 and 2 and said; (1) the amendment granted by the Federal High Court when the case was pending was wrong; (2) the second order made by the Court of Appeal in that process was that the case itself was premature and that there was no cause of action. The court consequently resolved that issue 3 and 4 became academic exercise, that is of no value, effect or importance.
“So the Court of Appeal in Akure came to the conclusion that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to have entertained the matter in the first place and then struck out that case that was filled by PDP and made NO ORDER.
“In the 53-page judgment that is in the public domain, there is nowhere an order was made by the Court of Appeal for reinstatement of the sacked chairmen. Even if there was any request for reinstatement, prayer 3 and 4 were described by the Court of Appeal as academic and the court declined to consider them”, Governor Adeleke told the monarchs.
The state governor told the royal fathers that “Osun state was ambushed suddenly by elements within the All Progressives Congress (APC) whose agenda was to burn down the state. Without any basis or foundation in law, the APC executed a deadly plot.
“The evil agenda is to illegally take over the council secretariats based on a court of appeal ruling that has no consequential orders nor contain anything about reinstatement of sacked chairmen.
“I immediately alerted the nation and security agencies in a national broadcast. Yet, nothing was done. We lost seven residents with several others injured. As a responsible leader, I ordered all parties to stay away from the secretariats. PDP members obeyed and the APC Yes /No chairmen defied the directive.
“As if that was not enough, we were shocked to read from the Attorney General of the Federation, advising us to comply with a non-existing court order. Same advice was extended to us by the Inspector General of Police.
“We were in the midst of all these when an order of the state high court mandated the electoral commission to fill the vacancies occasioned by the earlier sack of the yes/No chairmen. The court also ordered security agencies to provide security for the elections.
“Our royal fathers, the local government election was validly held despite intimidation and harassment by security operatives who were taking directives from Mr Oyetola. We have now filled the vacancies in line with the electoral act, court judgements and the constitution of the country.
“I have proceeded to direct the elected officials to stay away from the councils. Our approach is to apply rule of law instead of self help to get the illegal occupants of the Secretariats out of the way. We will not resort to violence. We will allow the law to take its full course.
“I was informed that the newly elected council chiefs and local government workers have dragged the illegal occupants of the council secretariats to court. We await court hearings and rulings.
“We are worried as a government because if you have a court judgement in your favour, there is a procedure for enforcement. The court has a process for enforcement. That process has no room for brigandary and self help as the APC Yes/No chairmen are doing.
“Secondly, why did APC refuse to pursue the appeal filed against the APP judgement that sacked its chairmen? Why did the APC fail to appeal to the Supreme Court when its appeal was struck out by the Court of Appeal?
“In the case of Akure appeal court ruling, PDP has nothing to appeal against to the Supreme Court as there was no consequential order and as the court has directly ignored reinstatement request as mere academic exercise.
“Thirdly, the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers local government election has clearly confirmed that the Osun Yes/No election was conducted in violation of the electoral act and therefore remains null and void. The latest judgement of the apex court affirm that there is no legal ground for the Yes/No chairmen to continue to illegally occupy the secretariats.
“Our royal fathers, you have all the facts before you. There is no reinstatement order as you can see. The Supreme Court came on time to validate the judgement of the Federal High Court which sacked those elected in violation of the electoral act.
“I appeal to our royal fathers to further educate their subjects on the facts of the controversies. We are a community of enlightened citizenry. We should not allow fake news to be weaponized to destroy our dear state”, the Governor noted in his address.
The royal fathers expressed appreciation and support for the state Governor and resolved to educate their subjects and also pass the message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
