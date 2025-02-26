El-Rufai Frustrated for Being Left Out of Tinubu’s Cabinet – Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said he believes the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is hurt because he was blocked from being a minister in Tinubu’s cabinet.

El-Rufai, who has been critical of Tinubu’s government in recent times, claimed on Monday night during an interview on Arise TV that Tinubu, not the National Assembly, blocked his nomination as a minister after initially asking him to be part of the government.

“The National Assembly had nothing to do with it, the president didn’t want me in his cabinet,” El-Rufai had said.

Reacting to his statement on Tuesday during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily, Onanuga said:

“As a person, I think I will pity former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai. He feels hurt that he was not made a minister…I think it is time for him to move on.

“You cannot continue to behave like a child as if somebody stole your bread and things like that and then you’re crying over spilt milk?

“It’s natural for him to feel hurt, excluded and I think that as the president acknowledged in a recent birthday tribute to him, Nasir actually helped a lot in installing President Tinubu, and if he’s not there it doesn’t mean that he must bring down the roof.”

Onanuga stressed that the president has nothing against El-Rufai, reiterating that the ex-governor was only frustrated for not being part of the Federal government.

He said El-Rufai’s criticism of the Tinubu administration does not “reflect reality,” adding that the government inherited numerous problems but “things are getting better”.

