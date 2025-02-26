Dele Momodu Endorses South West Games 2025, Hails Event As Catalyst for Empowerment, Growth

Renowned media mogul and former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party, Bashorun Aare Dele Momodu, has thrown his weight behind the highly anticipated South West Games 2025.

The veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine described the event as an initiative that will foster sports development, youth empowerment, and regional unity.

Momodu gave his endorsement today at his Home-office at the prestigious Eko Atlantic, Lagos, as he received the President of the Organising Committee, Dr. Lanre Alfred and his team. He lauded the vision behind the tournament, emphasizing its significance in reviving grassroots sports and uniting the South West states under a shared purpose.

“The South West Games 2025 is a remarkable initiative that will not only harness the sporting potential of our young people but also serve as a rallying point for regional integration. I commend the organizers for their dedication to this historic event, and I wholeheartedly lend my support to its success,” Momodu stated.

Scheduled to take place in March this year, the South West Games 2025 will host 1,200 athletes and 120 officials from all six states in the South West, promising an electrifying display of talent and competition. Momodu emphasized that beyond the sporting excellence, the event presents a unique opportunity to showcase the cultural and economic potential of the region.

“Sports is a universal language that transcends boundaries. The South West Games will not only provide a platform for talent discovery but will also promote our rich cultural heritage and stimulate economic activities within the region. This is a brilliant initiative that deserves the support of all stakeholders,” he added.

A key highlight of the Games is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a flagship sub-tournament dedicated to nurturing young talents under the age of 18. This five-day competition will see young athletes from the six South West states compete across seven sporting disciplines, positioning the region as a breeding ground for future champions.

Momodu expressed enthusiasm for this initiative, describing it as a strategic approach to talent development. “The initiative is a masterstroke. Giving our young athletes a platform to shine at an early stage will significantly contribute to the growth of sports in Nigeria. Many global sports icons were discovered at similar grassroots competitions, and I am confident this event will produce the next generation of superstars.”

A staunch advocate of youth empowerment, Momodu reiterated the role of sports in shaping national development. He emphasized that beyond competition, sporting activities help to curb social vices, promote discipline, and instill the spirit of excellence among young people.

“As a journalist and a keen observer of global trends, I have seen how sports can change lives. The South West Games has the potential to inspire thousands of young Nigerians to dream big and achieve greatness. It is a cause that should be embraced by all those who care about the future of our nation,” he affirmed.

Momodu’s endorsement adds to the growing list of prominent figures who have pledged their support for the South West Games 2025. Recently, the President of the Nigerian Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (OON), and former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, also backed the initiative, underscoring its significance in shaping Nigeria’s sporting future.

With key stakeholders rallying behind the Games, expectations are high for an event that will redefine grassroots sports development in Nigeria. The Organising Committee, led by Dr. Alfred, has expressed gratitude for the widespread support and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a world-class sporting festival.

With less than a month to go, preparations for the South West Games 2025 are in full swing. Organizers are working round the clock to ensure a seamless and impactful event that will not only elevate the region’s sports ecosystem but also contribute to its socio-economic development.

As excitement builds, Momodu’s endorsement serves as yet another testament to the developmental potential of the Games, reinforcing its position as a model of hope for Nigerian sports and youth empowerment.

