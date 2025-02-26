Featured
Dele Momodu Endorses South West Games 2025, Hails Event As Catalyst for Empowerment, Growth
Renowned media mogul and former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party, Bashorun Aare Dele Momodu, has thrown his weight behind the highly anticipated South West Games 2025.
The veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine described the event as an initiative that will foster sports development, youth empowerment, and regional unity.
Momodu gave his endorsement today at his Home-office at the prestigious Eko Atlantic, Lagos, as he received the President of the Organising Committee, Dr. Lanre Alfred and his team. He lauded the vision behind the tournament, emphasizing its significance in reviving grassroots sports and uniting the South West states under a shared purpose.
“The South West Games 2025 is a remarkable initiative that will not only harness the sporting potential of our young people but also serve as a rallying point for regional integration. I commend the organizers for their dedication to this historic event, and I wholeheartedly lend my support to its success,” Momodu stated.
Scheduled to take place in March this year, the South West Games 2025 will host 1,200 athletes and 120 officials from all six states in the South West, promising an electrifying display of talent and competition. Momodu emphasized that beyond the sporting excellence, the event presents a unique opportunity to showcase the cultural and economic potential of the region.
“Sports is a universal language that transcends boundaries. The South West Games will not only provide a platform for talent discovery but will also promote our rich cultural heritage and stimulate economic activities within the region. This is a brilliant initiative that deserves the support of all stakeholders,” he added.
A key highlight of the Games is the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG), a flagship sub-tournament dedicated to nurturing young talents under the age of 18. This five-day competition will see young athletes from the six South West states compete across seven sporting disciplines, positioning the region as a breeding ground for future champions.
Momodu expressed enthusiasm for this initiative, describing it as a strategic approach to talent development. “The initiative is a masterstroke. Giving our young athletes a platform to shine at an early stage will significantly contribute to the growth of sports in Nigeria. Many global sports icons were discovered at similar grassroots competitions, and I am confident this event will produce the next generation of superstars.”
A staunch advocate of youth empowerment, Momodu reiterated the role of sports in shaping national development. He emphasized that beyond competition, sporting activities help to curb social vices, promote discipline, and instill the spirit of excellence among young people.
“As a journalist and a keen observer of global trends, I have seen how sports can change lives. The South West Games has the potential to inspire thousands of young Nigerians to dream big and achieve greatness. It is a cause that should be embraced by all those who care about the future of our nation,” he affirmed.
Momodu’s endorsement adds to the growing list of prominent figures who have pledged their support for the South West Games 2025. Recently, the President of the Nigerian Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe (OON), and former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, also backed the initiative, underscoring its significance in shaping Nigeria’s sporting future.
With key stakeholders rallying behind the Games, expectations are high for an event that will redefine grassroots sports development in Nigeria. The Organising Committee, led by Dr. Alfred, has expressed gratitude for the widespread support and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a world-class sporting festival.
With less than a month to go, preparations for the South West Games 2025 are in full swing. Organizers are working round the clock to ensure a seamless and impactful event that will not only elevate the region’s sports ecosystem but also contribute to its socio-economic development.
As excitement builds, Momodu’s endorsement serves as yet another testament to the developmental potential of the Games, reinforcing its position as a model of hope for Nigerian sports and youth empowerment.
Obasa Makes Shocking Return, Storms Lagos House of Assembly with Armed Men
Tension escalated at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday as impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa made a dramatic return to reclaim his position.
Accompanied by heavily armed men, Obasa stormed the Assembly complex in a bold move that has thrown the State’s legislature into turmoil.
In a stunning turn of events, security details assigned to the substantive Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, were abruptly withdrawn on Thursday morning, clearing the path for Obasa’s controversial comeback.
Sources revealed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered the withdrawal of all security operatives attached to Meranda, leaving her exposed in the midst of an intensifying power struggle.
The Speaker’s Special Adviser on Information, Mr. Victor Ganzallo, expressed concern over the security vacuum created by the withdrawal of personnel.
“In the early hours of Thursday, we woke up to the startling news that all security details assigned to Madam Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn.
This includes the police and DSS officers, leaving her exposed to threats amid the ongoing speakership crisis,” Ganzallo stated.
He further called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the State’s Chief Security Officer, to intervene urgently to prevent a complete breakdown of law and order within the Assembly.
“The withdrawal of security personnel has left the Assembly naked and vulnerable at a critical time. Urgent action is needed to restore order,” he pleaded.
With the speakership battle taking a dramatic new turn, political watchers are keenly observing how the crisis will unfold in the coming days.
Meranda’s Aides Allegedly Withdrawn, Obasa’s Restored As Lagos Assembly Crisis Deepens
Security aides attached to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mojisola Meranda, has allegedly been withdrawn while it was also alleged that the security aides of the embattled and impeached Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has been restored.
The move, according to source, is part of the pressure being mounted on Meranda to resign her speakership position.
A reports by The Punch onThursday said security details attached to the speaker including police officers have been withdrawn.
On online platform, The Whistler, reported seeing videos of Meranda going into the assembly for official assignment without any of her security aides, except civilian aides.
The paper added that the identity of whoever authorised the withdrawn is still unknown just as a source close to the Speaker confirmed the development.
“The source told the paper, ‘All the Speaker’s security aides have been withdrawn. All the security aides attached to the House of Assembly have also been withdrawn.’
The paper further noted as follows:
The source further lamented that, “the speaker is now vulnerable.”
The removal of Meranda may not be unconnected to the move by a mediating team including Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former governors of Osun and Ogun states respectively to ease the embattled speaker out of office and restore normalcy in the assembly which is sharply divided over the influence of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Tinubu.
The meditating panel reportedly met last Sunday with key stakeholders at the House including members of the Governance Advisory Council at the Governor’s Lodge in Marina in their bid to resolve the political impasse.
Various reports from the meeting said the panel recommended the resignation of Mudashiru Obasa and that Meranda should also step down for a new lawmaker from Lagos West to take the mantle of the House leadership.
Meanwhile, the Obasa camp confirmed that all his aides have now been restored.
“They have restored all Obasa’s security aides as of this morning,” the source said.
Glo Celebrates Subscribers with 15% Bonus on Airtime Recharges
Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has announced an offer of 15 per cent bonus airtime on every E-top up purchase. The exciting new offer is available to all customers who utilize digital airtime recharge services, according to Glo.
The15 per cent airtime bonus on recharges which was launched on February 13 is another offer by Glo to boost the day-to-day activities of millions of Nigerians on the Glo E-top up platform. The company stated that segmented customers will simply recharge N200 or more via E-top up, and that the bonus can be used for making calls to any network.
In a press statement issued in Lagos, Globacom said, “In line with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers, we have introduced this bonus airtime promotion to help our customers get the most out of their mobile experience. Whether the airtime is used for calls, data, or messaging, this extra boost ensures that customers stay connected with their loved ones and colleagues without interruption. It was introduced to give our esteemed customers unprecedented value for money and a delightful calling experience on the Glo network”.
According to Glo, “The validity of the airtime is 7 days and cannot be rolled over; once the bonus airtime is not used within validity period, it expires and the customer forfeits the bonus”.
Glo E-top up grants a seamless and convenient way for customers to recharge airtime from the comfort of their homes or on the go while using Glo digital channels, including mobile app, website, or USSD codes, to complete top-up and instantly receive 15% bonus airtime.
The company encouraged Nigerians to make use of the unprecedented offer before the closing date and receive 15% extra airtime.
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
