Featured
Nasara Partners AKWE for Student Empowerment Programme in Kebbi
A prominent Non- Governmental Organisation focused on the girl-child, empowerment of women as well as the youths, Nasara Women Development Foundation, also known as Nasara Foundation alongside Association of Kebbi Women Entrepreneurs (AKWE) has launched a Student Entrepreneurship Empowerment program in Kebbi state.
The launch of the empowerment program, tagged ‘Nasara–AKWE Student Entrepreneurship Empowerment Programme (NASEEP), took place recently at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state where AKWE organized this year’s edition of the National Women Entrepreneurship Festival.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Nasara Foundation, Hajiya Bilkisu Muhammad Nasir, emphasized that the program was designed to equip secondary school girls across Kebbi State with entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, and business development knowledge.
According to Hajiya Bilkisu, “At Nasara Foundation, we are committed to developing the girl-child. Through our partnership with AKWE, we will provide training, mentorship, and support to young girls, enabling them to build sustainable business ventures.’’
She added that, ’We believe that NASEEP will empower them to become self-reliant, innovative, and job creators, rather than job seekers.”
The President of AKWE, Maryam Bello Bala, commended the Founder of Nasara Foundation, Her Excellency, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, for her unwavering support.
While describing Hajiya Zainab as a strong pillar of their association, Bala added that, ‘’We are confident that this strategic partnership is a significant step forward. Together, we are laying a solid foundation for the future of the girl-child in Kebbi State.”
‘’With NASEEP, Nasara Foundation and AKWE are strengthening efforts to foster economic empowerment and entrepreneurship among young girls, ensuring they have the skills and opportunities to thrive.’’
She concluded, ‘’We appreciate the donation of Twenty Million Naira to our association by Nasara Foundation and we intend to distribute it among the over 250 membership of the association. We assure the Founder of Nasara Foundation that the funds would be used as seeds to improving the businesses of our members and we will bring back positive results next year, like three of our members who were specially rewarded by the foundation for utilizing the seeds given to us last year.’’
Featured
Obasa Makes Shocking Return, Storms Lagos House of Assembly with Armed Men
Tension escalated at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday as impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa made a dramatic return to reclaim his position.
Accompanied by heavily armed men, Obasa stormed the Assembly complex in a bold move that has thrown the State’s legislature into turmoil.
In a stunning turn of events, security details assigned to the substantive Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, were abruptly withdrawn on Thursday morning, clearing the path for Obasa’s controversial comeback.
Sources revealed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered the withdrawal of all security operatives attached to Meranda, leaving her exposed in the midst of an intensifying power struggle.
The Speaker’s Special Adviser on Information, Mr. Victor Ganzallo, expressed concern over the security vacuum created by the withdrawal of personnel.
“In the early hours of Thursday, we woke up to the startling news that all security details assigned to Madam Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, had been withdrawn.
This includes the police and DSS officers, leaving her exposed to threats amid the ongoing speakership crisis,” Ganzallo stated.
He further called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the State’s Chief Security Officer, to intervene urgently to prevent a complete breakdown of law and order within the Assembly.
“The withdrawal of security personnel has left the Assembly naked and vulnerable at a critical time. Urgent action is needed to restore order,” he pleaded.
With the speakership battle taking a dramatic new turn, political watchers are keenly observing how the crisis will unfold in the coming days.
Featured
Meranda’s Aides Allegedly Withdrawn, Obasa’s Restored As Lagos Assembly Crisis Deepens
Security aides attached to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mojisola Meranda, has allegedly been withdrawn while it was also alleged that the security aides of the embattled and impeached Speaker, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has been restored.
The move, according to source, is part of the pressure being mounted on Meranda to resign her speakership position.
A reports by The Punch onThursday said security details attached to the speaker including police officers have been withdrawn.
On online platform, The Whistler, reported seeing videos of Meranda going into the assembly for official assignment without any of her security aides, except civilian aides.
The paper added that the identity of whoever authorised the withdrawn is still unknown just as a source close to the Speaker confirmed the development.
“The source told the paper, ‘All the Speaker’s security aides have been withdrawn. All the security aides attached to the House of Assembly have also been withdrawn.’
The paper further noted as follows:
The source further lamented that, “the speaker is now vulnerable.”
The removal of Meranda may not be unconnected to the move by a mediating team including Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former governors of Osun and Ogun states respectively to ease the embattled speaker out of office and restore normalcy in the assembly which is sharply divided over the influence of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Tinubu.
The meditating panel reportedly met last Sunday with key stakeholders at the House including members of the Governance Advisory Council at the Governor’s Lodge in Marina in their bid to resolve the political impasse.
Various reports from the meeting said the panel recommended the resignation of Mudashiru Obasa and that Meranda should also step down for a new lawmaker from Lagos West to take the mantle of the House leadership.
Meanwhile, the Obasa camp confirmed that all his aides have now been restored.
“They have restored all Obasa’s security aides as of this morning,” the source said.
Featured
Glo Celebrates Subscribers with 15% Bonus on Airtime Recharges
Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has announced an offer of 15 per cent bonus airtime on every E-top up purchase. The exciting new offer is available to all customers who utilize digital airtime recharge services, according to Glo.
The15 per cent airtime bonus on recharges which was launched on February 13 is another offer by Glo to boost the day-to-day activities of millions of Nigerians on the Glo E-top up platform. The company stated that segmented customers will simply recharge N200 or more via E-top up, and that the bonus can be used for making calls to any network.
In a press statement issued in Lagos, Globacom said, “In line with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers, we have introduced this bonus airtime promotion to help our customers get the most out of their mobile experience. Whether the airtime is used for calls, data, or messaging, this extra boost ensures that customers stay connected with their loved ones and colleagues without interruption. It was introduced to give our esteemed customers unprecedented value for money and a delightful calling experience on the Glo network”.
According to Glo, “The validity of the airtime is 7 days and cannot be rolled over; once the bonus airtime is not used within validity period, it expires and the customer forfeits the bonus”.
Glo E-top up grants a seamless and convenient way for customers to recharge airtime from the comfort of their homes or on the go while using Glo digital channels, including mobile app, website, or USSD codes, to complete top-up and instantly receive 15% bonus airtime.
The company encouraged Nigerians to make use of the unprecedented offer before the closing date and receive 15% extra airtime.
