Nasara Partners AKWE for Student Empowerment Programme in Kebbi

A prominent Non- Governmental Organisation focused on the girl-child, empowerment of women as well as the youths, Nasara Women Development Foundation, also known as Nasara Foundation alongside Association of Kebbi Women Entrepreneurs (AKWE) has launched a Student Entrepreneurship Empowerment program in Kebbi state.

The launch of the empowerment program, tagged ‘Nasara–AKWE Student Entrepreneurship Empowerment Programme (NASEEP), took place recently at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state where AKWE organized this year’s edition of the National Women Entrepreneurship Festival.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Nasara Foundation, Hajiya Bilkisu Muhammad Nasir, emphasized that the program was designed to equip secondary school girls across Kebbi State with entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy, and business development knowledge.

According to Hajiya Bilkisu, “At Nasara Foundation, we are committed to developing the girl-child. Through our partnership with AKWE, we will provide training, mentorship, and support to young girls, enabling them to build sustainable business ventures.’’

She added that, ’We believe that NASEEP will empower them to become self-reliant, innovative, and job creators, rather than job seekers.”

The President of AKWE, Maryam Bello Bala, commended the Founder of Nasara Foundation, Her Excellency, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, for her unwavering support.

While describing Hajiya Zainab as a strong pillar of their association, Bala added that, ‘’We are confident that this strategic partnership is a significant step forward. Together, we are laying a solid foundation for the future of the girl-child in Kebbi State.”

‘’With NASEEP, Nasara Foundation and AKWE are strengthening efforts to foster economic empowerment and entrepreneurship among young girls, ensuring they have the skills and opportunities to thrive.’’

She concluded, ‘’We appreciate the donation of Twenty Million Naira to our association by Nasara Foundation and we intend to distribute it among the over 250 membership of the association. We assure the Founder of Nasara Foundation that the funds would be used as seeds to improving the businesses of our members and we will bring back positive results next year, like three of our members who were specially rewarded by the foundation for utilizing the seeds given to us last year.’’