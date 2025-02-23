Featured
Edwin Clark: Ode to a True Statesman (1927 – 2025)
Beyond politics, Clark had been a leading voice for regional and national unity. He was also known for mediating peace among warring communities and politicians in the Niger Delta region, prominent among which and more recent was his ability to set up a committee to reconcile Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.
WHO WAS EDWIN CLARK?
According to Wikipedia description, Edwin Clark was born May 25, 1927, and died three months shy of his 98th birthday when he peacefully succumbed to death on February 17, 2025. He was a biological brother of the popular poet, John Pepper Clark.
He was was an Ijaw leader and politician from Delta State who worked with the administrations of the military governor Samuel Ogbemudia and head of state, General Yakubu Gowon between 1966 and 1975.
In 1966, he was a member of an advisory committee to the military governor of the Mid-Western Region province, David Ejoor and was appointed Federal Commissioner of Information in 1975.
During the second republic, he was a member of the national executive committee of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and was the treasurer of the party in Bendel State (now, in part, Delta State and previously the Mid-Western Region province). In 1983, he was an elected senator for three months at the twilight of the Shagari administration.
Beginning in 1996, Clark was a self-described leader of the Ijaw nation. He supported the Ijaw ethnic group in Delta State during an ethnic crisis in Warri and led Ijaw leadership delegations to meet political leaders.
Clark was the founder of Edwin Clark University which was established in 2015.
In 2016, Clark founded the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) along with other leaders. The organization’s stated objective is “to dialogue with stakeholders and lobby for increased attention and implementation of restructuring, development and security policies by the Government of Nigeria.”
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu mourned the transition to the great beyond of Edwin Clark, noting that Clark was a courageous leader, who stood for what he believed in, and was never afraid to stand alone in the face of injustice.
“Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic.
“As an astute politician, Clark’s political opponents never doubted his words’ weight, confidence, and conviction when he spoke.
“History will remember him as a man who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism.
“I know many generations will remain proud of how his efforts contributed to national prosperity and stability,” Tinubu said.
According to Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Dapo Abiodun, the nation lost arguably the most engaging voice seeking redress of decades of exploitation and marginalisation of the Niger Delta peoples.
“The exit of Pa Edwin Kiagbodo Clark at 97 marks a watershed in Nigerian history. As a man who lived through the struggles and triumphs of the colonial, Independence, and post-independence eras with all the twists and turns, Chief Clark was simply a personification of Nigerian history.
“He served with distinction for about seven decades and was one of the most accomplished voices of courage and progressivism that Nigeria has ever witnessed.”
Also expressing his condolences, the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Yahaya, noted that Clark was an upright and relentless advocate for fairness, and whose contributions to governance, democracy, and national discourse earned him admiration and respect.
“Chief Edwin Clark was an advocate for the rights of the downtrodden and a steadfast voice for the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole. His commitment to justice and good governance distinguished him as a statesman of great repute. His demise is a profound loss, not just to the South-South but to the entire country,” the statement partly read.
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, through his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, said Clark lived as a beacon of hope and conscience to leaders in government.
“He has left indelible footprints as a nationalist for the inspiring roles he played in the Middle-Belt Leaders Forum and as leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum,” Fubara said.
Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, lauded Clark as an unpretentious federalist, who gave his all in service to God, country, and humanity at large.
Other notable individuals, who have put in one good word or another in praise of the fallen statesman are Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori among others.
May the soul of the freedom fighter rest in perfect peace!
Glo Intensifies Infrastructure Upgrade for Seamless Services, Connectivity
Technology Company, Globacom, has intensified its nationwide network upgrade to provide world-class telecommunications services. This initiative which kicked off in 2024 aims to significantly enhance the overall customer experience, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted connectivity.
The upgrade involves nationwide deployment of new sites and the enhancement of existing infrastructure to deliver high-speed data and superior voice services to its expanding customer base.
In response to recent industry developments, Globacom reaffirms its commitment to building a world-class telecommunications infrastructure while maintaining competitive pricing for its voice and data services.
The network upgrade comprises holistic transformation of Globacom’s infrastructure, including entire scope of Telecoms infrastructure upgrade, from the core network to access network, transmission and IP network, fiber network, metro access and backbone infrastructure as well as passive equipment expansion like power and environment.
Recent milestones include the successful deployment of hundreds of new sites in key locations across Lagos, Ogun, Nasarawa, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, and Abuja. This expansion aims to boost network capacity, provide enhanced resources for subscribers, and alleviate congestion in high-traffic areas.
Furthermore, Globacom has integrated hundreds of LTE 2600 sites in strategic markets, including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Kwara, as well as select tertiary institutions. This enhancement ensures high-speed data services and prevents network congestion.
In alignment with the Federal Government’s broadband penetration initiative, Globacom has created additional data network capacity and carried out enhancements across 1,700 sites nationwide. This upgrade improves data throughput, network quality, and coverage, ultimately elevating customer satisfaction, in addition hundreds of 2G, 3G and 4G base stations have also been completed to boost coverage and enhance capacity demand across the country.
To support these expansion projects, Globacom has upgraded its Glo1 submarine cable capacity to ensure seamless access to ultra-high-speed services. This upgrade guarantees a unique calling and browsing experience on the Glo network at all times.
Globacom has also embarked on a nationwide initiative to upgrade its power and fiber infrastructure, deploying thousands of new generators and replacing thousands of kilometers of old fiber routes while laying new ones. This effort aims to create redundancy for better network availability and further enhance customer experience.
Globacom, therefore, is poised to delivering exceptional telecommunications services, empowering Nigerians to stay connected at all times.
An Open Appeal for Accountability: A Gentle Request to General Ibrahim Babangida
His Excellency, General Ibrahim Babangida GCFR,
Dear Sir,
It is with great respect and sincerity that we write this open letter to you following the release of your memoir, A Journey in Service, launched on February 20, 2025. The memoir has undoubtedly stirred up many discussions and emotions, providing a unique opportunity for you to share your perspective on the events of your tenure.
However, as the book reviews the past, there remains one undeniable truth that continues to resonate deeply in the hearts of millions of Nigerians: the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election, and the significant consequences that followed, stands as a pivotal moment in our nation’s history—a moment for which responsibility must be owned.
Now, we do not wish to be one of those overly harsh critics who seek to lay all the blame at your feet without offering a fair and balanced reflection of your time in office. Indeed, your leadership, for better or worse, played a significant role in shaping the modern political landscape of Nigeria. But, Sir, there are certain facts that cannot be ignored. The June 12 annulment, whether driven by internal conflict or external pressures, happened under your watch, and the implications of that decision continue to echo through our national consciousness.
In your memoir, you offer a fascinating narrative in which you cast General Sani Abacha as a key player in the annulment, suggesting that he may have been the mastermind behind it. While we understand the complexity of the situation you faced, this version of events—of you being completely unaware and outmaneuvered—leaves many of us wondering: Was the Commander-in-Chief truly so powerless, or is there a deeper truth to be uncovered? You were the leader, Sir, and while it’s understandable that in the fog of political maneuvering, some events can feel beyond one’s control, it is also important to recognize the role you played in that fateful moment.
To be fair, General Abacha was, without question, a man of strength, determination, and, dare I say, cunning—a figure whose political acumen often overshadowed the rest. One might say he was a bit like a master chess player, always two steps ahead. But, as any strategist knows, the moves of the game depend on who’s holding the pieces. You, as the Commander-in-Chief, had the ultimate responsibility to ensure that those pieces didn’t fall into the wrong hands. And yet, the question remains: why, after all that had transpired in the years leading to the annulment, did you leave the pieces scattered for someone else to claim?
While General Abacha has often been painted in less-than-flattering terms, history also reminds us of his role in stabilizing the country after the political chaos of 1993. Yes, his rule was not without controversy, but under his leadership, Nigeria found some measure of economic stability—an achievement that, in hindsight, should not be dismissed. As much as one might wish to rewrite the past with the benefit of hindsight, the reality is that the annulment left Nigeria in turmoil, and the subsequent years were marked by a deepening sense of distrust in the political system.
Sir, we’re not asking you to become a scapegoat or to bear the full weight of the world’s frustrations. What I ask is far simpler, and, dare I say, more dignified: take full ownership of the decisions made during your time in office, particularly the events surrounding June 12. It is not uncommon for leaders to reflect on their legacies and acknowledge where things went wrong. There is immense power in that simple act of honesty, an act that would be a fitting tribute to your long and storied career.
We know, Sir, that leadership is not without its challenges. You navigated a complex political landscape and faced pressures that many of us could scarcely imagine. But leadership also demands accountability. And so, as we reflect on your memoir and the many twists and turns of your time in office, we ask that you acknowledge the undeniable consequences of June 12, 1993. It’s not just about taking responsibility for the past; it’s about providing the Nigerian people with the closure they deserve.
Yes, we know that Nigeria under your leadership achieved certain feats—whether economic, military, or diplomatic. Your time in office is, without question, marked by significant events and decisions that shaped the direction of the country. But, Sir, as the pages of history turn, we must also acknowledge that no legacy is complete without a candid reflection on its darker chapters.
Additionally, Sir, as we reflect on the painful history of June 12, we cannot ignore the lasting injustice suffered by the late Moshood Abiola and his family. Abiola was the victor of what is widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest election—a victory that was cruelly denied by your administration. His subsequent suffering, the wrongful imprisonment, and his untimely death are a stain on Nigeria’s history. We ask you, Sir, to consider the profound impact of your actions on Abiola’s legacy, and on the history of our nation.
In the spirit of reconciliation and national healing, we respectfully urge you to take concrete steps to offer restitution to the Abiola family. This could take the form of an official national apology, full recognition of MKO Abiola as Nigeria’s democratically elected president, and ensuring that his family receives the honors and entitlements that they were unjustly deprived of. Acknowledging the wrong done to them would not only be an act of justice but also a significant step towards healing the wounds of the past.
And so, General Babangida, with all due respect, we ask that you look to the future and, in doing so, offer the Nigerian people the respect of a full acknowledgment of the past. It’s never too late to set the record straight.
In closing, let us say that we hold you in high regard—not only for your leadership and achievements but also for the unique character that you brought to Nigerian politics. The strength, intelligence, and determination you exhibited were, and remain, a defining feature of your era. It is not lost on me, however, that leadership is more than just a reflection of success—it is also an opportunity to humbly accept the weight of mistakes.
We pray for your continued health and strength as you continue to serve your God and the people of Nigeria in whatever capacity remains. Your story is far from over, and the final chapters are still to be written.
With the deepest respect,
we remain,
Yours sincerely,
Richard Odusanya/_adeABANIDA_
June 12 Anulmemt: CDHR Seeks Babangida’s Prosecution
The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has implored President Bola Tinubu, to prosecute Nigeria’s former Military President, General Babangida for crimes against humanity and for annuling the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election that subverted the democratic will of the Nigerian people.
Babangida, had few days ago admitted that Bashorun MKO Abiioa, won the presidential election, and begged Nigerians to forgive him for annuling the election.
Babangida’s belated admission is not only an affront to the principles of democracy and justice but also a clear acknowledgment of his direct involvement in an act that plunged Nigeria into years of political turmoil, civil unrest, loss of lives and properties and inestimable economic hardship, Debo Adeniran, President of CDHR, in a statement on Friday.
He reasoned that such action should be regarded as a coup d’état to the administration of M.K.O Abiola who was robbed in broad daylight and denied the opportunity of savouring his well-deserved victory at the polls.
He told President Tinubu that Babangida’s prosecution should not be difficult since the chief plotter has confessed to these crimes in public and in writing as published in his book, “A Journey in Service”.
According to him, the fact that the result of that election was already in public domain and everybody knew that Abiola won the election, before Babangida in his typical deft ‘Maradonic’ maneuvering of people’s sensibilities stopped the official announcement of the remaining results, made the annulment as good as committing a coup d’état against the administration the people voted for.
He added: “His actions meet the threshold of crime against humanity, as they resulted in widespread human rights abuses and the repression of pro-democracy activists and ultimately affected huge number of people who were affected by the misrule and misgovernance that followed that inglorious annulment.
“We would also like to remind President Tinubu that just as he said that Babangida lost the opportunity to become a hero with the annulment of the June 12 election, he (President Tinubu) should not lose that opportunity of becoming the hero of the June 12 struggle by announcing MKO Abiola as a past Nigerian president with full privileges of the status posthumously granted him and his family.
“We would also like the government of the day to punish the likes of all beneficiaries of the coup d’état, especially late Chief Ernest Shonekan, and those that served in his kangaroo and illegal cabinet called the “Interim National Government”. His successor, late Gen. Sanni Abacha, Justice Ikpeme, who delivered the midnight verdict to accentuate the journey to perdition, spineless late Humphrey Nwosu, who succumbed to illegal instructions to truncate announcement of the election results and all others who benefitted from the annulment of the election one way or the other”.
He suggested that the national honours conferred on them should be withdrawn and the benefits being paid to the families of the dead ones among them should also be withdrawn.
He added that the physical belongings that they may have acquired during their illegal stay in office should also be confiscated even when some of them could no longer be prosecuted because they are no longer alive.
Besides, he urged the Nigerian judiciary, relevant anti-corruption agencies, and international human rights organizations to take decisive action in ensuring that justice is served,adding that the culture of impunity must end, and those responsible for Nigeria’s democratic setbacks must be held accountable.
