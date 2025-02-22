An Open Appeal for Accountability: A Gentle Request to General Ibrahim Babangida

His Excellency, General Ibrahim Babangida GCFR,

Dear Sir,

It is with great respect and sincerity that we write this open letter to you following the release of your memoir, A Journey in Service, launched on February 20, 2025. The memoir has undoubtedly stirred up many discussions and emotions, providing a unique opportunity for you to share your perspective on the events of your tenure.

However, as the book reviews the past, there remains one undeniable truth that continues to resonate deeply in the hearts of millions of Nigerians: the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election, and the significant consequences that followed, stands as a pivotal moment in our nation’s history—a moment for which responsibility must be owned.

Now, we do not wish to be one of those overly harsh critics who seek to lay all the blame at your feet without offering a fair and balanced reflection of your time in office. Indeed, your leadership, for better or worse, played a significant role in shaping the modern political landscape of Nigeria. But, Sir, there are certain facts that cannot be ignored. The June 12 annulment, whether driven by internal conflict or external pressures, happened under your watch, and the implications of that decision continue to echo through our national consciousness.

In your memoir, you offer a fascinating narrative in which you cast General Sani Abacha as a key player in the annulment, suggesting that he may have been the mastermind behind it. While we understand the complexity of the situation you faced, this version of events—of you being completely unaware and outmaneuvered—leaves many of us wondering: Was the Commander-in-Chief truly so powerless, or is there a deeper truth to be uncovered? You were the leader, Sir, and while it’s understandable that in the fog of political maneuvering, some events can feel beyond one’s control, it is also important to recognize the role you played in that fateful moment.

To be fair, General Abacha was, without question, a man of strength, determination, and, dare I say, cunning—a figure whose political acumen often overshadowed the rest. One might say he was a bit like a master chess player, always two steps ahead. But, as any strategist knows, the moves of the game depend on who’s holding the pieces. You, as the Commander-in-Chief, had the ultimate responsibility to ensure that those pieces didn’t fall into the wrong hands. And yet, the question remains: why, after all that had transpired in the years leading to the annulment, did you leave the pieces scattered for someone else to claim?

While General Abacha has often been painted in less-than-flattering terms, history also reminds us of his role in stabilizing the country after the political chaos of 1993. Yes, his rule was not without controversy, but under his leadership, Nigeria found some measure of economic stability—an achievement that, in hindsight, should not be dismissed. As much as one might wish to rewrite the past with the benefit of hindsight, the reality is that the annulment left Nigeria in turmoil, and the subsequent years were marked by a deepening sense of distrust in the political system.

Sir, we’re not asking you to become a scapegoat or to bear the full weight of the world’s frustrations. What I ask is far simpler, and, dare I say, more dignified: take full ownership of the decisions made during your time in office, particularly the events surrounding June 12. It is not uncommon for leaders to reflect on their legacies and acknowledge where things went wrong. There is immense power in that simple act of honesty, an act that would be a fitting tribute to your long and storied career.

We know, Sir, that leadership is not without its challenges. You navigated a complex political landscape and faced pressures that many of us could scarcely imagine. But leadership also demands accountability. And so, as we reflect on your memoir and the many twists and turns of your time in office, we ask that you acknowledge the undeniable consequences of June 12, 1993. It’s not just about taking responsibility for the past; it’s about providing the Nigerian people with the closure they deserve.

Yes, we know that Nigeria under your leadership achieved certain feats—whether economic, military, or diplomatic. Your time in office is, without question, marked by significant events and decisions that shaped the direction of the country. But, Sir, as the pages of history turn, we must also acknowledge that no legacy is complete without a candid reflection on its darker chapters.

Additionally, Sir, as we reflect on the painful history of June 12, we cannot ignore the lasting injustice suffered by the late Moshood Abiola and his family. Abiola was the victor of what is widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest election—a victory that was cruelly denied by your administration. His subsequent suffering, the wrongful imprisonment, and his untimely death are a stain on Nigeria’s history. We ask you, Sir, to consider the profound impact of your actions on Abiola’s legacy, and on the history of our nation.

In the spirit of reconciliation and national healing, we respectfully urge you to take concrete steps to offer restitution to the Abiola family. This could take the form of an official national apology, full recognition of MKO Abiola as Nigeria’s democratically elected president, and ensuring that his family receives the honors and entitlements that they were unjustly deprived of. Acknowledging the wrong done to them would not only be an act of justice but also a significant step towards healing the wounds of the past.

And so, General Babangida, with all due respect, we ask that you look to the future and, in doing so, offer the Nigerian people the respect of a full acknowledgment of the past. It’s never too late to set the record straight.

In closing, let us say that we hold you in high regard—not only for your leadership and achievements but also for the unique character that you brought to Nigerian politics. The strength, intelligence, and determination you exhibited were, and remain, a defining feature of your era. It is not lost on me, however, that leadership is more than just a reflection of success—it is also an opportunity to humbly accept the weight of mistakes.

We pray for your continued health and strength as you continue to serve your God and the people of Nigeria in whatever capacity remains. Your story is far from over, and the final chapters are still to be written.

With the deepest respect,

we remain,

Yours sincerely,

Richard Odusanya/_adeABANIDA_

