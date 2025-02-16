Entertainment
Glo-sponsored African Voices Hosts Patoranking
Nigerian music star, Patoranking, is guest this week on the Glo-sponsored African Voices, the magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) International.
He will share the story of how he rose from the slums of Lagos to global fame to host of the programme, Larry Madowo.
The programme will equally host Ghanaian Derrick Cobinnah, who has been using his “Forces Help Africa” to turn round for good the fortunes of Ghanaian war veterans.
Patoranking, whose full name is Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, hails from Onicha in Ebonyi State. He was born in Lagos on 27 May 1990. He is a Nigerian Afrobeats and reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter who starred out in life as a street musical performer.
He has won notable awards including Headies, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as well as the MTV Africa Music Award in recognition of his hit albums including God Over Everything (2016), Wilmer (2019), Three (2020) and World Best which was released last year.
Patoranking has used his wealth and his position as a UNDP Regional goodwill ambassador to champion the cause of youth development in Nigeria.His counterpart, Derrick Cobinnah, has been employing his Forces Help Africa, a non-government organisation to render help and support to war veterans who are sick, injured, displaced or destitute.
The current edition of African Voices started airing on DSTV Channel 401 om Saturday, with repeats coming up on Sunday at 7p.m. and at 4 a.m. on Monday.
Behold the Prophetess: DJ Cuppy Foretells End of Singlehood in 2025 As Nigerians Offer Advice
Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy, has prophesied that Valentine’s Day 2025 will be her last one as an unmarried woman.
The 32-year-old, in a post on X, expressed faith in God to help her get a husband.
“Happy #ValentinesDay to me! Manifesting that this is my last one unmarried… Lord, do your thing!” she wrote.
There have been diverse reactions to her post. While some professed love to her, others dished out unsolicited advice and even made recommendations for life partners.
Ogunniyi Taiwo (@tcarz45) wrote: “Baby come let me give you love unconditionally.”
Another X user “SanTa ExqCobar”≠ (@SanTaExqCobar) commented: “If na bad character make you never marry, change am. Happy Val.”
Mr Gibenny (@mrgibenny) suggested: “@uchecrypt is single @cuppymusic. @Crypto__hub is single @cuppymusic. Choose either of them, you won’t regret it.”
Mezie Abia (@MezieAbia) had this advice for Cuppy: “I hope you do realize that the Lord will not find husband for you? Go out there and make use of your woman skills to lure a man who will stick with you. We can’t have a good number of handsome and single men roaming the cities, and you’re always worrying and disturbing Lord to do His thing every damn year.
“Heaven helps those who help themselves, therefore, make a haste while the sun shines (sic).”
Olubunmi Aro (@bummiearo) wrote: “Don’t be under any pressure to marry please.”
Sulucious (@sulucious) asked Cuppy to marry him. “Let get married, na you they fine who get money,” he wrote.
DJ Cuppy announced her relationship with British boxer, Ryan Taylor, in December 2022.
After getting to know each other for 25 days, she disclosed that they got engaged.
However, after un-following each other on Instagram in July 2023, the couple gave rise to rumour that they were no longer together.
Cuppy later opened up about the failed relationship while recounting the setbacks in her life at an event.
Born as Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, DJ Cuppy is the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.
I Love Her, I Want to Marry Her, Tuface Confirms Romantic Relationship with Natasha
Amid the announcement of a breakup with his wife, Annie Macualay, Nigerian Music star Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface or 2baba, has confirmed relationship with the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru.
With rumours of their relationship flying around, Tuface caused a stir on Monday when he appeared at the Edo State House of Assembly during plenary.
While many on social media wondered what his appearance at the House was for, others viewed that as a confirmation of the rumoured romance with the Edo State lawmaker.
However, the legendary singer addressed the rumours in a video post on his Instagram handle early Wednesday morning.
Confirming his affection for the lawmaker, Tuface stated: “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.”
He added: “I said what I said. All of us will be alright… Honourable Natasha, I see she has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names. She has been labelled as a home breaker. She is a young, brilliant and amazing woman.”
The singer also said that his new love is not responsible for the marital tension between him and his wife, Annie.
“She has nothing to do with what’s happening between me and Annie. But I see everybody trying to allegedly want to rope her into everything. Yes, I love her. She is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her,” Tuface said.
In January, Tuface shocked the social media space when he announced that he and his wife Annie have been separated for a while and have filed for a divorce.
He had said: “Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long. Annie Macaulay and I have been separated for a while and have filed for divorce.
“I would grant a press release soon to say my story—not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life, but because I love my people, and I need them to know my innocence or offence. Stay blessed, my people. I love you all.”
My Pregnancy Not for Gov Diri, Former BBN Housemate, Nengi Clarifies
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, has dismissed claims of being pregnant for Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.
An Instagram blog – Gistlover – alleged on Monday that the 27-year-old reality tv star is expecting her first child with the governor.
Reacting to the development, the reality star via the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, denied the reports, clarifying that she is pregnant but not for a Nigerian governor.
The BBNaija star said she decided to clarify the issue because the allegation is not just an attack on her but involves people she holds in the highest regard.
She wrote: “As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits so let me be clear, I’m not pregnant for any Governor.
“I’ve chosen to speak coz this isn’t just an attack on me, it involves people I hold in the highest regard, and I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life be turned into something ugly.
“While I continue to mind my own business and enjoy my pregnancy in PEACE, I wish y’all Love and a happy Valentine’s weekend
