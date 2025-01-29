Sharia Court Not Authorised to Operate Within Ogun State, Gov Abiodun Warns

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has vehemently opposed the establishment of Sharia Court in the State, declaring it unauthorized and illegal.

He, therefore, directed the individuals behind its creation to immediately cease operations and disband all related activities.

The governor’s response followed the circulation of a flyer announcing the launch of a Sharia Court in Ogun State by the Sharia Arbitration Committee.

The flyer stated: “Alhamdulillah, it’s eventually established in Ogun State. A Sharia Court, which Ogun State Muslims have been yearning for, for ages, is finally here.”

It further invited litigants, stating: “You can now seek redress or have your case adjudicated based on Qur’an and Sunnah by reputable Islamic jurists. The Shari’ah Court, under the able leadership of eminent, reputable and erudite Islamic scholars like Shaykh Dr. Khidri Mustafa – Grand Qadi, Shaykh Abdu-r-Rasheed Mayeleke, Dr. Musa Afis, and a host of competent Islamic jurists, is open to all Muslims, male and female.”

It also listed the types of cases the court would handle, including marital disputes, Imamship tussles, organizational conflicts, child custody and guardianship, and inheritance matters.

Reacting to this development, Governor Abiodun issued a personally signed statement, making it clear that the legal framework of Ogun State does not recognize Sharia Court.

“No Sharia Court is authorised to operate within Ogun State. The courts that are legally empowered to adjudicate disputes arising within Ogun State are those established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or by state laws, which are: Magistrates’ Courts, High Court, Customary Courts, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court.”

The governor emphasized that Sharia law does not form part of the legal framework of Ogun State and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“No law operating in Ogun State has established a Sharia Court, and Sharia law does not form part of the legal framework by which the Ogun State Government administers and governs society,” he declared.

While recognizing the freedom of individuals to practice their religion, the governor stressed that this does not extend to creating unauthorized courts.

“No individual or group is legally permitted to constitute a court or present themselves to the public as a court without legal backing,” he warned.

Governor Abiodun then ordered the immediate cessation of all activities related to the illegal Sharia Court, stating:

“The Ogun State Government, hereby, directs that all persons involved in the creation or operation of this unauthorised court must immediately cease all related activities and disband the illegal entity and all its apparatus.”

He further warned the public against engaging with the court, urging them to report any related activities to the authorities.

“The Ogun State Government also advises members of the public to disregard any summons, documents, or persons associated with the illegal Sharia Court. Such occurrences should be promptly reported to the State.”

The controversy surrounding the establishment of Sharia Courts in the Southwest has been growing. Just last week, the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, similarly rejected the creation of a Sharia Court in his state, calling it illegal.

In December last year, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria announced plans to inaugurate a Sharia Court in Oyo town, Oyo State. However, following public outcry, the council postponed the inauguration indefinitely.

Commenting on the issue, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said Sharia Courts would only be permitted if they align with the Nigerian Constitution.

“People may try, but for us, I swore to uphold our laws and the Constitution of Nigeria. If their actions are within the law, fine. If not, they should expect that I will insist the law must be followed,” Makinde stated.

On Monday, Afenifere and CAN publicly rejected the idea, while the International Council for Ifa Religion also voiced its disapproval.

The council’s President, Fayemi Fatunde, warned that the introduction of Sharia law in the Southwest could have hidden motives.

“We have witnessed the consequences of Sharia law in the northern parts of Nigeria. The introduction of Sharia law to the South-West has a hidden agenda of Islamisation, contrary to the narrative being presented,” Fatunde argued.

As the debate over Sharia Courts in the South West continues, the Ogun State Government has made its stance clear—only courts recognized by the Nigerian Constitution will be permitted in the state. With similar resistance in Ekiti, Oyo, and other states, the issue remains a subject of intense national debate.

