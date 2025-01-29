News
Sharia Court Not Authorised to Operate Within Ogun State, Gov Abiodun Warns
Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has vehemently opposed the establishment of Sharia Court in the State, declaring it unauthorized and illegal.
He, therefore, directed the individuals behind its creation to immediately cease operations and disband all related activities.
The governor’s response followed the circulation of a flyer announcing the launch of a Sharia Court in Ogun State by the Sharia Arbitration Committee.
The flyer stated: “Alhamdulillah, it’s eventually established in Ogun State. A Sharia Court, which Ogun State Muslims have been yearning for, for ages, is finally here.”
It further invited litigants, stating: “You can now seek redress or have your case adjudicated based on Qur’an and Sunnah by reputable Islamic jurists. The Shari’ah Court, under the able leadership of eminent, reputable and erudite Islamic scholars like Shaykh Dr. Khidri Mustafa – Grand Qadi, Shaykh Abdu-r-Rasheed Mayeleke, Dr. Musa Afis, and a host of competent Islamic jurists, is open to all Muslims, male and female.”
It also listed the types of cases the court would handle, including marital disputes, Imamship tussles, organizational conflicts, child custody and guardianship, and inheritance matters.
Reacting to this development, Governor Abiodun issued a personally signed statement, making it clear that the legal framework of Ogun State does not recognize Sharia Court.
“No Sharia Court is authorised to operate within Ogun State. The courts that are legally empowered to adjudicate disputes arising within Ogun State are those established by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or by state laws, which are: Magistrates’ Courts, High Court, Customary Courts, Customary Court of Appeal, Federal High Court, National Industrial Court, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court.”
The governor emphasized that Sharia law does not form part of the legal framework of Ogun State and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.
“No law operating in Ogun State has established a Sharia Court, and Sharia law does not form part of the legal framework by which the Ogun State Government administers and governs society,” he declared.
While recognizing the freedom of individuals to practice their religion, the governor stressed that this does not extend to creating unauthorized courts.
“No individual or group is legally permitted to constitute a court or present themselves to the public as a court without legal backing,” he warned.
Governor Abiodun then ordered the immediate cessation of all activities related to the illegal Sharia Court, stating:
“The Ogun State Government, hereby, directs that all persons involved in the creation or operation of this unauthorised court must immediately cease all related activities and disband the illegal entity and all its apparatus.”
He further warned the public against engaging with the court, urging them to report any related activities to the authorities.
“The Ogun State Government also advises members of the public to disregard any summons, documents, or persons associated with the illegal Sharia Court. Such occurrences should be promptly reported to the State.”
The controversy surrounding the establishment of Sharia Courts in the Southwest has been growing. Just last week, the Governor of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, similarly rejected the creation of a Sharia Court in his state, calling it illegal.
In December last year, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria announced plans to inaugurate a Sharia Court in Oyo town, Oyo State. However, following public outcry, the council postponed the inauguration indefinitely.
Commenting on the issue, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said Sharia Courts would only be permitted if they align with the Nigerian Constitution.
“People may try, but for us, I swore to uphold our laws and the Constitution of Nigeria. If their actions are within the law, fine. If not, they should expect that I will insist the law must be followed,” Makinde stated.
On Monday, Afenifere and CAN publicly rejected the idea, while the International Council for Ifa Religion also voiced its disapproval.
The council’s President, Fayemi Fatunde, warned that the introduction of Sharia law in the Southwest could have hidden motives.
“We have witnessed the consequences of Sharia law in the northern parts of Nigeria. The introduction of Sharia law to the South-West has a hidden agenda of Islamisation, contrary to the narrative being presented,” Fatunde argued.
As the debate over Sharia Courts in the South West continues, the Ogun State Government has made its stance clear—only courts recognized by the Nigerian Constitution will be permitted in the state. With similar resistance in Ekiti, Oyo, and other states, the issue remains a subject of intense national debate.
Again, JAMB Shifts Commencement Date for 2025 UTME
Registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will now commence on Monday, February 3, instead of Friday, January 31 as earlier scheduled.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this through a statement in Abuja on Friday.
Benjamin said the change is necessary to allow the Board to implement essential adjustments to its registration templates.
“These adjustments came in light of the recent suspension of certain law programmes at selected universities, as submitted to the Board by the Council for Legal Education.
“Additionally, the Board discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres had used deceptive facilities to be approved, prompting the need for further scrutiny and corrections by disapproving such centres.
“The Board acknowledges the disruption this may cause to candidates and other stakeholders and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience,” he said.
He added that the additional time would be used to ensure that all necessary changes were made for a smooth registration process.
My Remarks Consistent Whether in or out of Tinubu’s Govt, El-Rufai Replies Bwala
Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday noted that if he were in the President Bola Tinubu-led government, his remarks about the administration would remain unchanged.
This was in his response to the President’s Special Adviser on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala.
El-Rufai had described the state of governance and opposition in the country as a “national emergency” at a national conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy in Nigeria on Monday.
The former governor also lamented the lack of internal democracy and active party structures within the All Progressives Congress, saying, “I no longer recognise the APC. No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show.’
In its response, the ruling APC knocked El-Rufai, as it accused him of treachery over how he had been dragging the Federal Government and the ruling party recently.
This prompted Bwala’s question to the APC chieftain via his X handle, saying, “My Senior brother if you were to be in the government and cabinet, would you have held and expressed the same position?
On Thursday, the former governor, via his X handle, asserted his stance, as he called out “latter-day converts” to the Tinubu administration for insisting he wanted to serve as a minister in the current government.
“Good morning, #BwalaDaniel, I was cabinet minister 22 years ago and was clear to Asiwaju that I was not interested in any position in his future government. The pathetic manner all of you latter-day converts to the Tinubu government make an issue of something that I never wanted in the first place is perhaps a reflection of the level of your moral flexibility.
“If I had remained in the Tinubu government, I will say or do the same on the tragedy within a party I was a founder, and the government that emerged from it – first in private sessions with those concerned, and then go public if no remedial actions are taken. Go and check my public service record from 1998.
“I am only responding to you because I still think you are a decent person who may need a job, and not in the class of Wendell Simlin and that Kaduna pretender that our voters retired in 2019 – these clowns are political mercenaries that receive humongous monthly stipends from the security vote to be the first to jump on X and other platforms to defend everything the Asiwaju government does or fails to do, no matter how indefensible it may be.
“Enjoy your special adviser position, my brother, but remember that allegiance to God and country comes first in the human scale of accountability, before any person or authority.”
APC Expels Former Osun Governor, Aregbeshola
The All Progressives Congress has expelled a former Minister of Interior and ex-Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, over alleged anti-party activities.
Aregbesola, who led Osun State for two terms, had spearheaded a faction within the APC known as The Osun Progressives which was later rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.
A letter from the APC leadership seen by newsmen on Wednesday officially confirmed Aregbesola’s expulsion.
The letter, titled “Allegations of Anti-Party Activities – Conveyance of State Exco Decision to You,” accused him of breaching Article 21 of the party’s constitution, which outlines disciplinary measures for members.
The letter read in part, “At the end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee. Having carefully reviewed the findings and recommendations, the SEC resolved to approve your immediate expulsion from the APC.
“The decision was predicated on clear evidence of your actions, which undermined the unity and integrity of the party. As a result, you are no longer a member of the APC and must refrain from holding yourself out as one or acting on behalf of the party in any capacity.”
The former minister’s expulsion followed a Sunday meeting of the Omoluabi Caucus, presided over by Aregbesola, where the group announced its decision to exit the APC, citing the party’s waning influence in Osun.
