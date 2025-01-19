“Efi Iyin F’oluwa” by Rev Abiodun Omooba-Iye: Why Everyone Should Subscribe

By Eric Elezuo

For octogenarian, music legend and preacher of the gospel, Reverend Abiodun Omooba-Iye, life surely begins at 80. This is as his music, recorded over 50 years ago, has by divine direction, chosen to make waves at this time, drawing accolades, recommendations and subscriptions from music lovers across the globe.

The music, Efi Iyin F’oluwa, was recorded in 1974 by Baba. It was just another song until few years ago when music practitioner, Bukola Bekes gave it an album status. This is even without whobthe real owner of the song was. The success recorded was great as the song gained maximum popularity, prompting the likes of known gospel music makers, Tope Alabi among other gospel artists, to use the song at have different times.

Not only has the song hit limelight among gospel artists, it is also popular with juju musicians and other music genres.

It is by divine providence that Bukola Bekes, the one, who turned the song into an album, and Baba Omooba Iye met recently. She acknowledged Baba Iye as the owner of the song, and collaborated with him for a new recording which was released on the day Baba celebrated his 80th birthday, December 24, 2024. This after a whopping 50 years of releasing the song!

In his words, “I need everybody’s support of listening and subscribing to his channel and making this particular release popular to help me reap from my labour, 50 years after.”

To keep with Baba, and support his efforts, click on the link below to listen to the music, and subscribe…

