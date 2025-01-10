Featured
Serenecity Estate: Management Mobilizes Contractors to Site for Fence Construction
By Eric Elezuo
The Board and Management of Midoil Refinery and Serenecity Properties have mobilized all its contractors with the requisite financial and material resources to kickstart, and in some cases, resume the construction of the fencing walls for its ongoing Serenecity Estate project, according to a statement by the firm’s Media and PR Consultant, Otunba Gbenga Onayiga.
The well attended event took place Monday at the project site at Mogo-Olowu, Itoikin/Ketu Road, Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA, Lagos State, where dignitaries and the general public applauded Midoil and its Executive Chairman, Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Akintonde, for their foresight and rapid transformation of its project sites.
The company was also commended for its ingenuity in brokering a harmonious relationship with its host communities, a situation, which many described as one of its kind, and applauded the management’s human face strategies.
Speaking on behalf of stakeholders of the projects at the Kickoff/Site Handover to Contractors of the of the 300 Metres Wall Fencing ceremony, a retired Administrative Judge of Lagos State, Justice Solomon Hunponu-Wusu, lauded Midoil and its subsidiaries as companies of choice when it comes to articulation and dishing out human-oriented and welfaristic projects, adding that theirs is a signature rapid, vision and reality.
“When you have a company like Midoil Refinery and its subsidiary Serenecity Properties carefully articulating a robust and inclusive community relationship strategy, the positive result is what plays out today.
“Now that the host communities are on the path of rapid development, it behooves on them to align with the vision and mission of the company ”THE MIDOIL REALITY,” Justice Hunponu-Wusu said.
The retired Justice further expressed satisfaction with the pace of work at the project site and commended the tenacity of Chief (Mrs.) Akintonde (JP).
In her address, Chief Akintonde congratulated the contractors, and urged them to adhere to agreement, specifications and the time line.
She assured them of a conducive work environment and maximum security.
Responding, one of the contractors, Dr. (Mrs.) Iyabode Obasa of RIOA Investment Limited, assured the management that her company would live up to expectations.
In the same vein, another contractor, the Chief Executive Officer of Indepth Associates Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ayo Abidolu said the contract is an opportunity for indigenous companies to prove their mettle in the construction industry, and promised not to let his clients down.
Also lending her voice, the Project Manager, Arch Jane Adaku-Udoukpo, explained that eight contractors bided for the job, out of which three were selected.
According to her, “Midoil was meticulous in picking the contractors. They went through the tender selection and evaluation processes before the Board gave its approval for their selection. Their experience and credibility were considered in picking them.”
She noted that each of the companies has a time frame of 64 days to complete the 300 meters of fencing.
The brief but colorful ceremony marks another landmark chapter in the quest by Midoil and Chief Akintonde to give quality housing opportunity to Nigerians at affordable rate.
A diligent and self made entrepreneur, Chief Akintonde is in the business of putting smiles on faces of people and always lending a helping hand to humanity to thrive and live a better life. It is worthy of note that her projects are not meant for her comfort, but the comfort of the general public.
Featured
Trump Finally Loses Bid to Halt Hush Money Sentencing
The US Supreme Court, on Thursday, denied a last-minute bid by President-elect Donald Trump to halt sentencing after his conviction in the hush-money case.
The top court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump, rejected his emergency application seeking to block Friday’s sentencing by a 5-4 vote.
The court, in a brief unsigned order, said the “burden that sentencing will impose on the President-Elect’s responsibilities is relatively insubstantial” and noted that Trump will be allowed to attend virtually.
The court also noted that Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the hush money case, has already said he plans to impose a sentence of “unconditional discharge,” which does not carry any jail time, fine or probation.
Trump is to be sentenced in Manhattan at 9:30 am (1430 GMT) on Friday after being convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The 78-year-old Trump, who is to be inaugurated on January 20, is the first former president to be convicted of a crime and will be the first convicted felon to serve in the White House.
In a post on Truth Social following the Supreme Court decision, Trump thanked the court for “trying to remedy the great injustice done to me” and lashed out at Merchan, calling him a “highly political and corrupt judge.”
“I am innocent of all of the Judge’s made-up, fake charges,” he said, adding that he will continue to pursue appeals of the guilty verdict in the hush money case.
Trump filed an emergency application with the nine-member Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to block his sentencing.
Four conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — were in favour of granting Trump’s request.
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, also conservatives, joined the court’s three liberal justices in rejecting the president-elect’s effort.
Barrett, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were appointed by Trump.
Grave injustice
Trump’s lawyers made several legal maneuvers in an effort to fend off sentencing, arguing that it would be a “grave injustice” and harm “the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government.”
Trump’s attorneys also claimed that the immunity from prosecution granted to a sitting president should be extended to a president-elect.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg rejected their arguments in his response on Thursday, saying Trump was a private citizen when he was “charged, tried, and convicted.”
“Defendant makes the unprecedented claim that the temporary presidential immunity he will possess in the future fully immunizes him now, weeks before he even takes the oath of office,” he said.
Bragg also said the Supreme Court “lacks jurisdiction over a state court’s management of an ongoing criminal trial” and preventing sentencing would be an “extraordinary step” by the top court.
In the order allowing sentencing to go ahead, the Supreme Court said Trump can still appeal his conviction through the New York state courts.
Merchan said last week that he was leaning towards giving Trump an unconditional discharge that would not carry jail time. He also agreed to allow the president-elect to attend Friday’s sentencing virtually instead of in person.
Trump potentially faced up to four years in prison, but legal experts — even before he won the November presidential election — did not expect Merchan to incarcerate him.
Trump was certified as the winner of the 2024 presidential election on Monday, four years after his supporters rioted at the US Capitol as he sought to overturn his 2020 defeat.
Featured
Rivers Elders Prevail on Wike to Apologise to Odili
A group, the Concerned Elders of Rivers State, has asked Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to tender an unreserved apology to Dr. Peter Odili over his recent insult on the person of the former governor of the State.
The elders’ demand was conveyed through a statement signed by prominent leaders of the State, including former Governor Celestine Omehia, Prince Uche Secondus, former Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara, Senator Ngoji Denton West, former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, and Senator Lee Maeba.
Other signatories included Dr Dam Sam Jaja, Alabo David Briggs, High Chief Dr Shedrack Akolokwu, Dr Reginald Okeya, Ambassador Oji Ngofa, Hon Emma Okah, Alabao Senator Adawari Pepple, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi, and Chief Emeh Glory Emeh.
The elders expressed disappointment over the abuses Wike poured on Odili, his family and his medical institution: PAMO University of Medical Sciences during an event at a Church in Ororgwe.
They noted that such behaviour is not only unbecoming but also stands in contrast with the time-honoured traditions of mutual respect, especially respect for elders and deference to wisdom and experience that Rivers State holds dear.
Odili said last week that Governor Siminalayi Fubara stopped Wike from turning Rivers State into his private estate. This statement infuriated Wike, who has been at loggerheads with Fubara over the control of the State’s political structure.
On Wike’s accusations that Odili “chickened out” of the presidential race, the concerned elders explained that Odili merely yielded to the directive of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, who asked him to step down in the interest of the party.
They noted that what Wike’s statement meant was that, he (Wike) would disobey President Bola Tinubu if he was told to step down from any race the way Obasanjo directed Odili to do in 2006.
“Dr Peter Odili did not chicken out. In retrospect, we commend the loyalty of Dr Peter Odili who obeyed the call by the PDP to step down for the late President Musa Yar’Adua as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2007 presidential election to ensure North-South balancing.
“As a party man and team player, Dr Peter Odili courageously obeyed without pulling down the house or insulting other Nigerians even though it was certain he would have won the primaries. When Dr Peter Odili was also not chosen as the vice presidential candidate, he accepted his fate and rolled out the drums for his brother from the Niger Delta, Dr Goodluck Jonathan who emerged as the vice presidential candidate and later President of Nigeria without firing a bullet.
“It was the Niger Delta’s gain which Dr Odili represented at that time. This is the measure of a statesman and team player that is alien to Nyesom Wike. Therefore, it was not all about Dr Odili but about the directive of his Party for the stability of the nation,” they elders noted.
According to the elders, Wike’s behaviour is an affront to the values of respect and unity that have long characterised the State.
They emphasised that as a former governor and national statesman, Wike should act as a role model, especially when it comes to respecting elders and maintaining decorum in public discourse.
The statement read: “We stand against the unfortunate remarks made by Chief Nyesom Wike, and his continuous disrespect towards dignified individuals, including former governors, traditional rulers, and clergymen.
“Such behaviour is unbecoming of someone who has held high public office. It must be noted that as an elder and founder of the 1998 Restoration Team which groomed almost all the current politicians in Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili has the right as a political father to call anyone of his erring political children including Nyesom Wike to order.
“Aside from being a governor for eight years, Odili is an accomplished medical practitioner with a thriving medical practice even before he became governor. Today, he is the Founder of the first private Medical University in Nigeria. Such a man does not need any “resurrection like Lazarus” by anybody.
“At 76 years of age and having left office over seventeen years ago as Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili with a high spirit of self-contentment, does not need any patronage from anyone given his accomplishments as a family man, successful professional, great politician and a distinguished national statesman.
“Elders are custodians of our heritage, wisdom and values, and any affront to their dignity is an injury to the entire community. This is why we stand tall against the unfortunate remarks of Nyesom Wike and his penchant to throw caution and decency to the wind by insulting dignified persons and institutions including respected traditional rulers and clergymen whenever he pleases.
“Otherwise, how would anyone justify the current disrespect to the Odilis or would we forget so soon how he denigrated Sir Celestine Omehia, a former Governor of Rivers; some or the other leaders including Prince Uche Secondus or the King of Eberi Omuma Barr Onyekachi Amaonwu JP?
“As elders, we do not want to condescend to the low level of Nyesom Wike. As a person who holds a high public office, he is expected to be a peacemaker and role model who is supposed to be a leader by virtue of his status as a former Governor, holder of the national honour of the Commander of the Order of The Niger, Life Bencher and a serving Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are deeply surprised that all these elevations mean nothing to him and that is why it is important.”
The elders further outlined the events leading to the tension between Wike and Dr. Odili.
According to them, the face off began when Odili advised Wike against an alleged plot to impeach Fubara.
They added that Wike’s refusal to heed the counsel and his continued attempts to destabilise the government reportedly led Odili to support the current administration in the interest of the State.
The statement also addressed specific allegations made by Wike against Odili and his family, rejecting them as baseless. The elders clarified that Odili, a respected medical professional and statesman, has no need for “resurrection” or patronage, as claimed by Wike.
On the issue of Wike’s claim that he built a house for Odili, the elders set the record straight, stressing that the house was a legal entitlement for former governors and not a personal favour from Wike.
They also addressed other points raised by Wike, including the appointment of Justice Mary Odili as the Pro-Chancellor of Rivers State University, stating that it was a well-deserved position for a distinguished legal expert.
Moreover, the statement defended the appointment of Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Odili’s daughter as the Commissioner for Health in the State, highlighting her impressive qualifications and accomplishments in public health.
The elders condemned Wike’s attempt to discredit her appointment, stating that his criticism was politically motivated and baseless.
In conclusion, the concerned elders called on Wike to tender a public apology to Odili, his family, and the people of Rivers State for the embarrassment caused by his tirade.
The statement concluded with a demand for Wike to show respect for the state’s elders, emphasising that such behaviour is detrimental to the peace and unity of the State.
“We expect Chief Nyesom Wike to apologise for the disrespect and insults he has directed towards Dr. Peter Odili and his family, as well as to the people of Rivers State,” the statement added.
Featured
Olukoyede Issues Stern Warning to Bribe-Taking EFCC Operatives
The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has admitted that some of the commission’s investigators are in the habit of demanding bribes from crime suspects, thus eroding the integrity of the agency.
Olukoyode warned the erring anti-graft agency’s investigators that they would be dealt with if they failed to retrace their steps with the policy’s guidelines, which are erected on responsibility, accountability, and transparency.
The EFCC issued the warning during his New Year address at the Headquarters in Abuja.
President Bola Tinubu appointed Olukoyede as the EFCC helmsman in October 2023, following the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa in July, over infractions while in office.
He told the agency staff that the public views about their operations are not friendly, saying, “At this point, I need to strongly reiterate the issue of discipline, integrity and sense of responsibility in the way we do our work. Public opinions about the conduct of some of our investigators are adverse. The craze and quest for gratification, bribes and other compromises by some of our investigators are becoming too embarrassing and this must not continue.
“Let me sound a note of warning in this regard. I will not hesitate to wield the big stick against any form of infraction by any staff of the Commission. The Department of Internal Affairs has been directed to be more ardent in its work and monitor every staff in all their engagements. The image of the Commission is too important to be placed on the line by any corrupt officer.”
Earlier in his address, the anti-graft agency’s boss urged the staff to be up and doing, as he added that the development of the country depends on the competence of the Commission in dealing with corruption.
Olukoyede said: “As you would recall, our new policy drive is premised on a three-pronged agenda and blueprint. The first plank of the agenda is properly focusing on the mandate of the EFCC. All over the world, the major objective of the war against corruption and financial crimes is to drive economic development and create wealth and job opportunities for the populace. We need to come to these realities and operate by them. Our nation is in dire straits. We need to continue to do everything possible to stimulate the revenue profile of Nigeria.
“There is no agency of government as crucial to the nation’s quest for growth and development as the EFCC. We have all it takes to bring up the profile and developmental index of our nation. I urge all of you to be steadfast and committed to this clarion.”
He urged the staff to adhere to the rule of law, and strife to promote the image of the agency and protect the reputation of the country, in order to attract foreign investors, with the direct aim of boosting the economy of Nigeria.
“The second plank of our policy direction is putting modalities in place for running the administration and governance of the nation at various levels in a most responsible, accountable and transparent manner as well as building and promoting the international image and reputation of Nigeria in the eye of the world as a country that is worthy of attracting foreign direct investments. To achieve all these, preventive mechanisms against corruption, adherence to the rule of law and engagement of diverse publics in the nation in the fight, are imperative,” he stated.
“I equally talk about the overarching need for a transactional credit system as a potent means of keeping corruption at bay. We need to encourage this and motivate Nigerians in this area. I want to particularly harp on the preventive modality which is the centerpiece of our new engagement. We are already building strength in this area through the restructuring of the layers of the Commission. I want every staff to be in tune with the new arrangement.”
Speaking about the arrest and bail guidelines, the EFCC boss said, “Let me also talk about the review of the arrest and bail guidelines which I expect everyone to be familiar with by now. The review is informed by the need for us to conform with international best practices in law enforcement.
“We are a civilised anti-graft agency. Arrest and bail would henceforth be done in line with the rule of law. Our investigators should particularly take note of this. It is important for us to understand the dynamics of the world in the area of law enforcement. Change is the most permanent fact of life. We should not be seen to be resisting changes in our work.
“We are mindful of the increasing need for the welfare of staff and steps are being taken in this regard. I may not talk about specifics. However, the new year promises to bring smiles on the faces of staff across all the Commands. We will continue to do our best to put all of you at your best. However, to whom much is given, much is expected.
“Lastly, I have always said that we are all privileged to be staff of the EFCC. There is this Latin phrase that says, noblesse oblige, meaning, nobility demands responsibility. This is the crux of the matter. We should dignify the privilege of being EFCC staff with proportionate responsibility. It is both a duty and an obligation. I wish you all the best in the New Year.”
The Legal Attache of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Jack Smith, hailed the appointment of Olukoyede as the EFCC boss, when he paid him a courtesy visit, in November last year, praising him that “the rebranding and other positive initiatives are good.”
EFCC is currently investigating the alleged N37.1 billion fraud under the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Saddiya Umar Faruq.
Friday Sermon: Of Justice Equity and Fairness
The Oracle: The Role of Courts in Enforcement of Judgments (Pt. 2)
The War by Fulani Leaders Against Sunday Igboho Needs to Stop Now
Serenecity Estate: Management Mobilizes Contractors to Site for Fence Construction
Trump Finally Loses Bid to Halt Hush Money Sentencing
The Tony Elumelu Foundation Opens Applications for 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes
Elon Musk’s Father Reveals Son Interested in Buying English Club, Liverpool
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)