Trump Finally Loses Bid to Halt Hush Money Sentencing

A group, the Concerned Elders of Rivers State, has asked Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to tender an unreserved apology to Dr. Peter Odili over his recent insult on the person of the former governor of the State.

The elders’ demand was conveyed through a statement signed by prominent leaders of the State, including former Governor Celestine Omehia, Prince Uche Secondus, former Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara, Senator Ngoji Denton West, former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, and Senator Lee Maeba.

Other signatories included Dr Dam Sam Jaja, Alabo David Briggs, High Chief Dr Shedrack Akolokwu, Dr Reginald Okeya, Ambassador Oji Ngofa, Hon Emma Okah, Alabao Senator Adawari Pepple, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi, and Chief Emeh Glory Emeh.

The elders expressed disappointment over the abuses Wike poured on Odili, his family and his medical institution: PAMO University of Medical Sciences during an event at a Church in Ororgwe.

They noted that such behaviour is not only unbecoming but also stands in contrast with the time-honoured traditions of mutual respect, especially respect for elders and deference to wisdom and experience that Rivers State holds dear.

Odili said last week that Governor Siminalayi Fubara stopped Wike from turning Rivers State into his private estate. This statement infuriated Wike, who has been at loggerheads with Fubara over the control of the State’s political structure.

On Wike’s accusations that Odili “chickened out” of the presidential race, the concerned elders explained that Odili merely yielded to the directive of the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, who asked him to step down in the interest of the party.

They noted that what Wike’s statement meant was that, he (Wike) would disobey President Bola Tinubu if he was told to step down from any race the way Obasanjo directed Odili to do in 2006.

“Dr Peter Odili did not chicken out. In retrospect, we commend the loyalty of Dr Peter Odili who obeyed the call by the PDP to step down for the late President Musa Yar’Adua as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2007 presidential election to ensure North-South balancing.

“As a party man and team player, Dr Peter Odili courageously obeyed without pulling down the house or insulting other Nigerians even though it was certain he would have won the primaries. When Dr Peter Odili was also not chosen as the vice presidential candidate, he accepted his fate and rolled out the drums for his brother from the Niger Delta, Dr Goodluck Jonathan who emerged as the vice presidential candidate and later President of Nigeria without firing a bullet.

“It was the Niger Delta’s gain which Dr Odili represented at that time. This is the measure of a statesman and team player that is alien to Nyesom Wike. Therefore, it was not all about Dr Odili but about the directive of his Party for the stability of the nation,” they elders noted.

According to the elders, Wike’s behaviour is an affront to the values of respect and unity that have long characterised the State.

They emphasised that as a former governor and national statesman, Wike should act as a role model, especially when it comes to respecting elders and maintaining decorum in public discourse.

The statement read: “We stand against the unfortunate remarks made by Chief Nyesom Wike, and his continuous disrespect towards dignified individuals, including former governors, traditional rulers, and clergymen.

“Such behaviour is unbecoming of someone who has held high public office. It must be noted that as an elder and founder of the 1998 Restoration Team which groomed almost all the current politicians in Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili has the right as a political father to call anyone of his erring political children including Nyesom Wike to order.

“Aside from being a governor for eight years, Odili is an accomplished medical practitioner with a thriving medical practice even before he became governor. Today, he is the Founder of the first private Medical University in Nigeria. Such a man does not need any “resurrection like Lazarus” by anybody.

“At 76 years of age and having left office over seventeen years ago as Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili with a high spirit of self-contentment, does not need any patronage from anyone given his accomplishments as a family man, successful professional, great politician and a distinguished national statesman.

“Elders are custodians of our heritage, wisdom and values, and any affront to their dignity is an injury to the entire community. This is why we stand tall against the unfortunate remarks of Nyesom Wike and his penchant to throw caution and decency to the wind by insulting dignified persons and institutions including respected traditional rulers and clergymen whenever he pleases.

“Otherwise, how would anyone justify the current disrespect to the Odilis or would we forget so soon how he denigrated Sir Celestine Omehia, a former Governor of Rivers; some or the other leaders including Prince Uche Secondus or the King of Eberi Omuma Barr Onyekachi Amaonwu JP?

“As elders, we do not want to condescend to the low level of Nyesom Wike. As a person who holds a high public office, he is expected to be a peacemaker and role model who is supposed to be a leader by virtue of his status as a former Governor, holder of the national honour of the Commander of the Order of The Niger, Life Bencher and a serving Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are deeply surprised that all these elevations mean nothing to him and that is why it is important.”

The elders further outlined the events leading to the tension between Wike and Dr. Odili.

According to them, the face off began when Odili advised Wike against an alleged plot to impeach Fubara.

They added that Wike’s refusal to heed the counsel and his continued attempts to destabilise the government reportedly led Odili to support the current administration in the interest of the State.

The statement also addressed specific allegations made by Wike against Odili and his family, rejecting them as baseless. The elders clarified that Odili, a respected medical professional and statesman, has no need for “resurrection” or patronage, as claimed by Wike.

On the issue of Wike’s claim that he built a house for Odili, the elders set the record straight, stressing that the house was a legal entitlement for former governors and not a personal favour from Wike.

They also addressed other points raised by Wike, including the appointment of Justice Mary Odili as the Pro-Chancellor of Rivers State University, stating that it was a well-deserved position for a distinguished legal expert.

Moreover, the statement defended the appointment of Dr. Adaeze Oreh, Odili’s daughter as the Commissioner for Health in the State, highlighting her impressive qualifications and accomplishments in public health.

The elders condemned Wike’s attempt to discredit her appointment, stating that his criticism was politically motivated and baseless.

In conclusion, the concerned elders called on Wike to tender a public apology to Odili, his family, and the people of Rivers State for the embarrassment caused by his tirade.

The statement concluded with a demand for Wike to show respect for the state’s elders, emphasising that such behaviour is detrimental to the peace and unity of the State.

“We expect Chief Nyesom Wike to apologise for the disrespect and insults he has directed towards Dr. Peter Odili and his family, as well as to the people of Rivers State,” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...