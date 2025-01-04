Entertainment
I’m a Five-Time Rape Victim, Actress Iyabo Ojo Reveals
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed in a recent interview that she is been a victim of rape five times in the past.
Speaking with Biola Bayo, on her talk show, Talk to B, she expressed her frustration with rape apologists.
Iyabo Ojo shared her traumatic experiences, emphasising her zero-tolerance stance on rape.
Iyabo Ojo also discussed her complicated family history, including her father’s struggles with addiction, which led to his death at 40.
She revealed that she grew up with her grandmother and didn’t meet her mother until she was seven years old.
“I was raped five times in my life. I discovered we have a lot of rape apologists. I don’t care who the person is; if that person is my son, I am going to come for him unapologetically.
“I have never met Naira Marley before my entire life. The only time I lacked was when I insisted this was the man I was going to get married to because, at that time, my dad and I disowned each other.
“My dad did everything, alcohol and drugs, so it messed him up at a young age. He died at 40.
“I grew up with my grandmother, who is half Delta and half Igbo. I think I was seven before I knew my mother.”
Okoroji Promises Unforgettable COSON Week
Former President of PMAN and now, Chairman of COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji, has declared that the COSON Week scheduled to take place between May 25 and May 31, 2025 will be truly unforgettable.
Chief Okoroji made the declaration in his address to the just concluded Annual General Meeting of Nigeria’s No 1 copyright collective management organization, Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), at which the 2024 royalty distribution of a whopping =N=465.5 million was approved.
These are the very words of the well-known master planner and producer of remarkable events: “one of the many important decisions taken by the COSON Board at its meeting of November 6 was the approval for the hosting of a master-blaster edition of the iconic “COSON WEEK” in May 2025.
The Board also directed that every step should be taken immediately to begin the mobilization of all “mobilizables” to ensure that COSON WEEK 2025 is, in every way, unforgettable”.
Continuing, Chief Tony Okoroji, the creator of the famous Nigerian Music Awards that played host to Presidents, Governors, Ministers, Ambassadors and stars from around the world, said, “COSON Week is the flagship week of our great society, during which we roll out wall-to-wall high-profile events to entertain, to inform, to communicate, to educate and to project an unassailable brand.
COSON week 2025 will bring joy to many. We will deploy the events of COSON Week 2025 to tell Nigerians that despite the difficulties we face, all is not lost. We will use COSON Week 2025 to propagate the importance of creativity and entertainment to the economic and socio-political well-being of Nigeria”.
Chief Okoroji went on to say: “We are now at the planning stage of COSON Week 2025. We intend to mobilize all “mobilizables” as ordered by the Board. As we enter the new year, we will begin to unfold the different events, the venues and their specific attractions. One thing I can assure you is that COSON Week 2025 will be truly unforgettable. Please, fasten your seat belts!”.
Pop Singer Davido Congratulates Ghana’s President-elect, Mahama
Famous musician, Davido, has congratulated John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on winning the December 7 elections.
In a post shared with his millions of followers on X, Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, celebrated the news with a simple yet joyful post.
Mahama, who was president of Ghana between July 2012 and January 2017 has also been congratulated by his main opposition Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
In a concession speech delivered on Sunday, Mr Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, stated that internal data from his party indicates that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has secured victory in both the presidential and parliamentary polls.
“Let me say that the data from our own internal collation of the election results indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama has won the presidential election decisively,” Bawumia said.
Jay-Z Tops Forbes’ Greatest Rappers of All Time List
Forbes has named American rapper, Sean Carter aka Jay-Z, as the greatest rapper of all time.
The publication recently released its 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, celebrating the best in the hip-hop world.
Jay-Z topped the list, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, and Tupac at numbers 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.
Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Nas, and Eminem complete the top 10.
Also on the list are Andre 300 (11), The Notorious B.I.G (12), Missy Elliott (13), Chuck D (14), A$AP Rocky (15), Lil’ Kim (16), Tyler, the Creator (17), Snoop Dogg (18), Ghostface Killah (19) and Common (20).
Popular names in hip-hop like 50 Cent, Ice Cube, Juice WRLD, Lauryn Hill, Dr. Dre, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Future, Childish Gambino, Bad Bunny, Pusha T, Cardi B and Young Thug, rank at number 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 40, 46, 48 and 49, respectively.
