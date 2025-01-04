I’m a Five-Time Rape Victim, Actress Iyabo Ojo Reveals

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed in a recent interview that she is been a victim of rape five times in the past.

Speaking with Biola Bayo, on her talk show, Talk to B, she expressed her frustration with rape apologists.

Iyabo Ojo shared her traumatic experiences, emphasising her zero-tolerance stance on rape.

Iyabo Ojo also discussed her complicated family history, including her father’s struggles with addiction, which led to his death at 40.

She revealed that she grew up with her grandmother and didn’t meet her mother until she was seven years old.

“I was raped five times in my life. I discovered we have a lot of rape apologists. I don’t care who the person is; if that person is my son, I am going to come for him unapologetically.

“I have never met Naira Marley before my entire life. The only time I lacked was when I insisted this was the man I was going to get married to because, at that time, my dad and I disowned each other.

“My dad did everything, alcohol and drugs, so it messed him up at a young age. He died at 40.

“I grew up with my grandmother, who is half Delta and half Igbo. I think I was seven before I knew my mother.”

Like this: Like Loading...