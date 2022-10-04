Headline
Release Nnamdi Kanu Now, Ozekhome Tells Buhari in New Letter
By Eric Elezuo
Human rights and constitutional Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency release the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the DSS since June 2021 when he was bundled back to Nigeria from Kenya.
Ozekhome made the call in a 43-page letter, addressed to Buhari, citing reasons for his call, and accusing the Federal government of culpability in the trials of the IPOB leader.
Below is the detailed letter:
Wike and His Band at a Dead End: How the G5 Charade Crumbled
By Abiodun Joseph
WISDOM is one the greatest attributes everyman should possess. WISDOM should have explained a moral lesson to the five Governors and their motley crowd of diehard acolytes that they can never hold the PDP behemoth to ransom for longer than necessary.
At the beginning of their war of attrition, the five Governors, Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, all had reasons to protest the loss of the PDP Presidential Primary by one of their own and their ringleader, Wike, the energetic and hardworking Governor of Rivers State, aka “Mr Projects.” They were of the opinion that the National Chairman of their party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, played the role of a biased umpire, and they were justifiably miffed and called for a pound of flesh.
The already tense situation became compounded when, according to them, promises and overtures were made to offer the number two position of Vice Presidential candidate to Wike, which again never materialized. This was the last straw that broke their camel’s back.
“Let me vow…today, anybody who emerges here I will support the person to the fullest. Anybody who emerges here today, I will support the person to the fullest because I am a committed party person. Because I love this party. Because since 1998, I have been in this party. i Have worked for this party. This is my party. I am not going anywhere” – Nyesom Wike
They gained many sympathisers considering how much support Wike had offered PDP in its days of tribulations. Trouble was the vengeance they sought was not an easy one. They wanted Ayu fired summarily by the party, but rather than do that, the NEC of the party passed a vote of confidence on the National Working Committee, headed by Iyorchia Ayu. The G5 Governors vowed never to support the ATIKU/OKOWA Presidential team until Ayu leaves as Chairman. All entreaties to them pleading for mercy and forgiveness fell on deaf ears. Perhaps, the situation would not have deteriorated so fast and degenerated totally if Governor Wike had not gone on a daily ritual of buying expensive airtime on television to lambast Ayu, and sometimes the PDP Presidential candidate, former Vice President, H.E Atiku Abubakar (GCON). As this verbal fisticuffs persisted, both camps dug deeper and deeper thus obliterating hopes of reconciliation.
As weeks climbed weeks, the G5 started hosting the opponents of PDP and announcing how they will soon endorse any candidate other than Atiku Abubakar. They made a second tactical mistake by turning it into a North versus South imbroglio. At a point, Governor Ortom could not hide his morbid hatred and disdain for the Fulani when he publicly declared he will never support a Fulani candidate and “they should go to blazes…” Their vituperation became unhinged.
“I made a vow to the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria that I will support whoever emerges from the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries and I am not going to go back on my word. We cannot abandon the PDP, we will be fully supporting Atiku Abubakar” – Nyesom Wike
This was how their cookie crumbled.
Many of their sympathizers started thinking they’ve carried their anger too far. After meeting with them at home and abroad about five times, it seemed the PDP candidate decided to accept the reality of his situation with equanimity and chose to call their bluff. He decided to run a powerful nationwide Presidential campaign and luckily for him, he’s done far reasonably well since then.
“I never ran presidential election to want to be the vice-president”.
The first attempt by Wike and his band to test their popularity and influence on determining who should be voted and not be voted for backfired spectacularly in Ibadan Oyo State, where one of them, Governor Seyi Makinde, was flagging off his second term Gubernatorial campaign. The G5 hastily abandoned its usual verbal assaults against Atiku, Ayu and PDP when they realised that Oyo State party faithful were overwhelmingly in support of Atiku Abubakar and not ready to promote any division.
“Stop shaking your head’ that’s sycophancy. You are one of those causing problems. They gave you chieftaincy but you are a young boy so you don’t even know what to do with it. And then when I’m speaking you are shaking your head like this because you think I will be happy.“All fake! Fake!!. You just go and wear something that is bigger than you…when someone is looking for power… You’d think he’s an elderly person. Very small young man… this boy. I know when I was in school, he was running around us, going on errands. Now he’s dressing Usman Dan Fodio (founder of Sokoto caliphate). Then he begins to breach protocol. He thinks when he’s shaking his head like this, I’d be happy. That’s fake…that’s fake…” – Nyesom Wike attacks traditional ruler
With the scenario that played out in Ibadan, it is obvious that the G5 has reached a dead end because the ATIKU/OKOWA loyalists are now further emboldened. Majority of PDP supporters have vowed to resist any act inimical to the success of all PDP candidates at all levels in all states of the Federation.
“This should be the last time you open your mouth to talk about this state because you are a total failure, as far as this state is concerned.” Wike attacked former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi
Why APC Topshots Are Reluctant to Campaign for Tinubu – Dele Momodu
By Eric Elezuo
The Director, Strategic Communications, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, Bashorun Dele Momodu has given reasons chieftains and topshots of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are reluctant in campaigning for their Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the flag bearer has become an embarrassment to both President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his party.
Momodu noted in a statement he signed himself that the campaigns of the party spearheaded by the candidate has become ‘lackluster’ as Tinubu has failed miserably in selling his own manifestos.
He accused the media team of the candidate of only engaging in “bullying opposition and media without offering responsible explanations to serious accusations and allegations.”
He lamented the degradation of Tinubu, saying he has become the butt of jokes and comedy skits on social media.
Momodu wrote:
“It is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari and many senior APC chieftains are palpably embarrassed about the quality of their Presidential campaigns which has been extremely lackluster. Their candidate has failed miserably to even sell his own manifesto. It has been one gaffe after the other. To President Buhari’s credit, he was able to put up a robust defense when he was accused of some shortcomings in the past. In Tinubu’s case, his team has resorted only to bullying opposition and the media without offering responsible explanations to very serious accusations and allegations.
“The social media is awash with incredibly embarrassing jokes and comedy skits about a once ebullient and well respected South West political icon.
“It is therefore not surprising that President Buhari has been foot-dragging in campaigning alongside a candidate who has brought them more grief than glory.
“Just imagine that the President uttered no word when he handed the party flag to Chief Bola Tinubu. That was the first disturbing sign that all is not well in the APC House of Commotion. Not even Chief Asiwaju’s ally and former Attorney General of Lagos State, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has been seen standing next to him to defend his policies and personal character and attributes. Only a few rabble-rousers and political jobbers are left to goad him on. This is the most unusual Presidential campaign I have ever witnessed.”
Akwa Ibom 2023: ” I Was Not Convicted Or Declared Wanted”-Pastor Umo Eno Insists
By Ruth Akpan
The Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has stated that he had not been declared wanted or convicted by any court in Nigeria.
Reacting to a social media story about his purported conviction at a campaign rally in Ika LGA today, the seasoned businessman said he never received any court summons and it was impossible to have been declared wanted since December 23, 2022 by an Abuja Magistrate Court and he would been everywhere campaigning.
He revealed that the alleged conviction and bench warrant was a fabrication concorted by his opponents to frustrate his gubernatorial ambition which has gained traction across the state.
Pastor Eno said that rather than deter him, these kinds of action will further propel him to intensify his campaign and engage the people.
According to him, instead of the opposition in the state to sell their programmes and vision to the people like he has been doing, they are busy looking for short cuts to victory and instigating violence.
He noted that he was not like one of his opponents who has been convicted for 7 years for an offence of corruption instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in 2014 and no.one should associate his name with any wrong-doing.
Pastor Eno who had earlier visited the Paramount Ruler of Ika LGA,HRM Edidem Okosi Joseph Ekot III affirmed that Akwa Ibom people will overwhelmingly vote for him and all other PDP candidates, noting that the people will not allow a criminal or convict run their state as governor.
Also speaking about the viral story at the rally, his lawyer, Uwem Nwoko, SAN insisted that if there was such a case or warrant, he would know about it.
He stated that Umo Eno has unimpeachable character and this story should be dismissed by all right-thinking and serious- minded Nigerians.
Speaking about his plans for Ika LGA, Pastor Eno said he has already conducted an independent needs assessment of the area.
He affirmed that when voted into office, he will build an oil palm factory in the LGA and support the people to take advantage of the full agricultural value chain.
Furthermore, he revealed that his focus will be rural development. Therefore, he will encourage rural farmers, build primary healthcare facilities, revamp educational institutions, ramp up rural electrification and roads.
At the energetic event, Pastor Umo Eno promised that Akwa Ibom will witness its golden years with him at the helm of affairs. He encouraged all present who have registered to go and collect their PVC.
The event was attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, PDP chieftains, traditional rulers and thousands of supporters.
