Featured
Presidential Ticket: Wike Denies Dragging Atiku, Tambuwal, Others to Court
Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike on Friday denied knowledge of a purported suit said to have been filed by him seeking the removal of Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general election.
This comes few hours after some media outfits had reported that Wike had ordered the removal of PDP flags in Rivers State government house, which also turned out to be false.
The governor rather accused some favour seekers who hang around Alhaji Atiku as the masterminds of such plots in their bid to tarnish his reputation.
Governor Wike made the clarification at the inauguration of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters, which was performed by the Speaker, House of Nigeria’s Representatives, Reps. Femi Gbajabiamila in Port Harcourt on Friday.
“People have called me throughout this morning and said all kinds of things that I went to court against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. I want to say categorically, if I have a reason of going to court, I will go to court, but I didn’t go to court.
“Yesterday too, they said I removed all PDP flags at Rivers State Government House. But I just have to say these things for Nigerians to know that I have kept quiet, and being busy delivering dividends of democracy for my party to win election in Rivers State.
“But I want to tell the candidate, it is the candidate’s group that are doing all these things. Let the world hear, they are the ones plotting all these things, thinking that they will spoil my name, you cannot.
Governor Wike explained that if he wanted legal action against the outcome of the PDP presidential primary, it would have been prosecuted within two weeks after the primary, when such pre-election matters are entertained.
“I didn’t go to court, I have no reason to go to court. But those of you who are plotting and saying that I went to court instead, for you to have come out now to say Wike went to go court, I say shame on you. Shame will be on all of you.”
“I have told the candidate, you will win or lose this election because of people around you. Anybody who knows me know too well that if I was going to court, I would have gone to court within two weeks after the primary because it is a pre-election matter and after two weeks, you can’t go to court.
“The legal adviser of the party called me and I told him that he knows that there is mischief going on. But that he knows me very well, if I’m going to court, it is not those kinds of lawyers that I would have used and I don’t even know the lawyers.”
Governor Wike noted that there is a bigger challenge ahead, and it is how to win the 2023 general election for the PDP. This concern should be the focus of all true lovers of PDP who want electoral victory.
“You’re supposed to be talking about how you will win election. All these rent seekers around him are not doing him any favour. Rather they are trying to make him not to win election. But if that is what they wished, I wish them good luck.
“You see that I am not talking. I am doing my work, so leave me to do my work. Those concocting ideas everyday, social media cannot make you to win election.
“Election is about the people and by the people. Let those in Abuja with you (Atiku), tell them to go home and campaign for you to win election. Leave Wike alone, enough is enough.”
Governor Wike recalled that during the 2019 general elections, the same people claiming to love the PDP more now in South-South, sabotaged the party’s winning chances in the region.
He lamented that instead of them, particularly the governors, to plot on how to win the 2023 election, they are joining in wasting the time plotting accusations that they would level on him.
“When I see people talking about PDP today, I say to myself what is going on in this world. In the South-South, they all betrayed us. President Muhammadu Buhari wouldn’t have won the 2019 election because he won’t have had the spread.
“But all the States in the South-South made Buhari to have 25 percent. It was only Rivers State that did not give Buhari 25 percent, I am challenging anybody on it.”
Governor Wike said the action of those persons who gave President Buhari the winning margin in 2019 invariably also frustrated the winning chances of the PDP candidate then.
Featured
Naira Redesign: More States Challenge FG at Supreme Court
Five more states have joined the suit challenging the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
They are Kano, Niger, Jigawa, Nasarawa, and Abia states.
Rivers state had joined when all the suits were consolidated earlier on Wednesday. Given the new additions, there are now a total of 16 states as co-plaintiffs.
The suit was initiated by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara before the supreme court, seeking to restrain the federal government from giving effect to the deadline on the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes.
On February 8, the supreme court restrained the CBN from giving effect to the deadline following an ex parte application brought by the three states.
Since then, other states approached the apex court to be joined in the suit.
Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, and Sokoto states subsequently joined as co-plaintiffs, while Edo and Bayelsa states joined the AGF as defendants.
At the court session on Wednesday, Emmanuel Ukala, representing Rivers, applied that the separate suit filed by the state should be consolidated with that filed by other plaintiffs.
The application was granted by a seven-member panel of the apex court.
The states are arguing that the implementation of the policy has caused untold hardship for Nigerians.
Featured
Free, Fair Elections: Be Rest Assured, INEC Tells Nigerians, International Community
The Independent National Electoral Commission has reassured Nigerians and the international community of free, fair and credible elections.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the reassurance when he received Commonwealth Election Observer Mission to Nigeria, led by former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki, at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday.
”INEC understands the enormous benefits of conducting credible elections, not just in Nigeria but the African continent.
“Election in Nigeria is huge and we understand. As I said, the responsibility rests on our shoulders.
“We also understand the benefits of credible elections. It will not only bring peace and good governance to our country but the positive effects on our sub-region.
“I want to assure you that we will never let Nigeria and the international community down,’’ Yakubu said.
Yakubu also commended the Commonwealth Observer Mission’s contributions to the development of Nigeria’s electoral system.
He said that Nigeria had benefited a lot from the Commonwealth through the implementation of recommendations in its reports on Nigeria’s previous elections.
“We have benefited from your previous election observation reports. So many of the innovations introduced over time are benefited from your observation reports.
“We don’t take your observations lightly.,” he said.
He said that INEC looked forward again to the mission’s robust reports on the 2023 general elections.
Earlier in his remarks, Mbeki said the mission was in Nigeria to observe the country’s election and in the end make it report.
Mbeki expressed confidence that Nigeria would achieve credible and successful elections.
“This is the seventh election since independence. Nigeria is a very important country with huge impacts on itself and on the continent.
“So, it is always very important that as commonwealth we should come and be with you as you hold these important elections and to observe same.
“Of course, we come very hopeful and very confident that we will have successful elections, peaceful elections and intrusive elections and at the end hopefully there will be no complaints,” Mbeki said.
He said the mission was at the INEC headquarters to listen to the level of preparations and render assistance for the commission to achieve its mandate.
NAN
Featured
Glo Wins Telecom Company of the Year at Independent Annual Awards
It was another glorious moment for the digital services company, Globacom, on Saturday, February 18, 2023 as it emerged ‘Telecoms Company of the Year’ 2022 at the Daily Independent award.
The colorful ceremony which was attended by crème de la crème of the society, outstanding individuals and organizations was held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The award was in recognition of Globacom’s remarkable contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.
Globacom Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr, in a citation at the commencement of the event was eulogized for the passion and commitment that ensure the birth of Globacom and the company’s outstanding contributions to the growth of Nigerian telecommunications industry.
“As Nigeria’s Second National Carrier, Glo was the first company to launch operations on Per Second Billing. Driven under the visionary leadership of Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., the network pioneered the billin system in Nigeria in 2003, even when older networks said it was impossible,” the citation noted.
These development according to the citation, “stirred many sectors in the economy, thereby empowering millions of Nigerians.”
Globacom’s Head of Enterprise Business, Mr. Zakari Usman who received the award on behalf of the company thanked the organizers of Daily Independent Award for considering Globacom’s giant strides in the telecoms industry, especially its people-oriented services. He assured the gathering that the company will continue to bring the best services to Nigerians and work towards empowering them at all times.
Fake News: We’re Not Shutting Down Services for Elections – Banks
We’ll Accept Election Outcome, Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Accord
Supreme Court Adjourns Case on Naira Redesign Till March 3
Naira Redesign: More States Challenge FG at Supreme Court
We’ll Sanction Wike, Other Aggrieved Govs after Polls – PDP
Akwa Ibom: Court Sacks Enoyong, Restores Eno As Governorship Candidate
Christian Leaders Endorse Atiku for President
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)