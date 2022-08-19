Featured
Adeleke Wins As Court Strikes Out Ineligibility Suit
Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday struck out a suit seeking nullification of submission of name of Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the recent July 16 election.
The judge struck down the suit on the ground that the plaintiff lacked locus standi to institute the case.
The plaintiff in the suit, Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukman had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, PDP and Adeleke before the court seeking order to void and set aside the submission of Adeleke’s name to INEC on ground of alleged unlawful action.
The grouse of the plaintiff was that Adeleke’s name was hurriedly submitted by PDP on March 11 as against between March 14 to 18 as contained in the INEC guidelines.
Adeleke’s name having not been submitted within the period fixed by INEC, the plaintiff asked the court to declare the submission, illegal, unlawful, null and void and be set aside.
He claimed that INEC must be bound by its official guidelines and that anything done outside the guidelines is against the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.
However, in his judgment, Justice Obiora Egwuatu struck out the suit on the ground that the said Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukman lacked locus standi to have instituted the case.
INEC Presents Certificates of Return to Tinubu, Shettima
The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented the Certificates of Return to the winner of the 2023 presidential election held on February 25, Bola Tinubu, and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima.
The presentation of the CoR was done by the chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Wednesday afternoon at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the presidential election results collation.
Tinubu won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress having polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar who came second by scoring 6,984,520 votes, Labour Party’s Peter Obi who scored 6,101,533 votes to come third, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso who emerged fourth out of the 18 contenders by scoring 1,496,687 votes.
INEC Declares Tinubu Winner of 2023 Presidential Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect.
Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was declared the president-elect after the 70-year-old polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.
The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja during the early hours of Wednesday.
Tinubu won the election ahead of other contenders — the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.
The three leading presidential candidates won in 12 states each while Kwankwaso claimed only Kano State.
Tinubu edged Atiku, a former vice president and his closest challenger, with no fewer than 1.8 million votes.
APC in Terse Press Conference, ‘Attacks’ Arise Correspondent for Asking for a Change in Language
By Eric Elezuo
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has held a press conference in Abuja, where they addressed the state of the ongoing vote Collation exercise, and the call by some political parties to cancel the entire electoral process and remove the present Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.
During the conference, which appeared terse, the APC chieftains, led by media adviser to the presidential campaign council, Dele Alake, the party expressed their disdain to the call for cancelation, saying that there is no election that is perfect.
Alluding to Nigerians with languages ranging from ‘ignorant’, ‘common sense’ and more, the APC agreed that no one has the monopoly of violence.
During question, Arise TV correspondent had pointed out that the language being used by the men on the table was not appropriate considering that they are on live broadcast. She had barely finished when she descended on, and shouted down by the chieftains. Most of them including Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who repeated muttered that the correspondent was rude, and has no right to tell them how to address their press conference, were placate by Mr Dele Alake, who led the team.
The APC believes that their candidate has already the election, and called on the candidates of the PDP and LP to call and congratulate their candidate.
