FG: Dangote Refinery, Game Changer Capable of Driving Africa’s Refining Revolution
The Federal Government has described the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a game changer that is capable of driving refining revolution in Africa.
Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made this declaration during a media tour of the $19 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Plant at Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, said the project would be a game changer once it comes on stream.
The Minister, who also went on tour of the $2.5 billion Dangote Fertiliser Plant, listed the benefits of the Refinery to include huge value addition that will contribute to increase in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP); conservation of foreign exchange as importation of petroleum products would be eradicated; generation of forex through export of finished product; availability of petroleum products thus ending petrol queues, and attraction of foreign capital investment.
He stated, “After visiting the facilities, one can conveniently say that Dangote is leading Nigeria’s industrial revolution. The coming into being of such huge industrial complex as the Dangote Fertiliser Company and the Refinery were made possible by the enabling environment provided by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Today, businesses are springing up in all sectors, thanks to a conducive business environment. Under this Administration, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has implemented over 150 reforms, moving Nigeria up 39 places on the World Bank Doing Business index since 2016. Mr. President also signed the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020) – Nigeria’s most significant business legislation in three decades.
“The result of this favourable business environment is the birth of new businesses such as the $2.5 billion Dangote Fertiliser Plant that will produce 3 million metric tonnes of Urea every year; the 650,000 barrels-per-day oil refinery due to open later this year; Lekki Deep Sea Port, one of the most modern sea ports in West Africa; the 5,000 barrels-per-day Modular Refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State, and three more modular refineries to be commissioned before May 2023 in Edo and Bayelsa states just to mention a few.”
Speaking on the benefits of Dangote Fertiliser to the economy, Lai Mohammed said prior to the inauguration of the present administration, Nigeria had a fertiliser shortfall of about 3.5 million tonnes per annum.
According to him, with the coming on stream of the Dangote Fertiliser Plant, Nigeria is now self-sufficient in the production of urea. “In fact, Nigeria is now the leading producer of Urea in Africa. The Dangote Fertiliser plant is already exporting to the US, India, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. We were fortunate to witness a ship being loaded with urea for export to Argentina,” he added.
Mohammed said the conducive business environment created by the government and its support had enabled the coming on stream of the $2.5 billion Dangote Fertiliser Plant which was inaugurated recently by the president. He said the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery was due for opening later this year, adding that both projects would guarantee food and energy security for Nigerians.
On his part, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Ltd., Mr. Devakumar Edwin, thanked the government for the support towards the completion of the projects.
Edwin said the refinery was the world’s largest single train petroleum refinery and was designed to maximise production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with a capacity of about 53 per cent compared to 20 per cent by other refineries. He said: The petroleum refinery can meet 100 per cent of the requirements of Nigeria, of all the liquid products – Gasoline (PMS), Diesel (AGO), Kerosene (DPK) and Aviation Jet Fuel (Jet A-1).
“While 60 per cent of the production of this petroleum refinery can meet the entire requirement of Nigeria, the rest 40 per cent will go for export, generating huge amount of foreign exchange”, he added.
Justifying the government’s decision to acquire a 20 per cent stake in the refinery, Edwin noted that the project was of strategic national importance and a win-win for the nation and the Dangote Group.
Old Naira Notes: No going Back on January 31 Deadline, CBN Insists
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that it will not extend the January 31 deadline for N1,000, N500 and N200 notes to cease being legal tender despite pressure from Nigerians on the need for an extension of the deadline.
The apex bank also warned commercial banks in the country to desist from dispensing the old naira currency through their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) or face sanction from the bank.
Addressing traders at the Katsina Central Market Thursday on the need to change their old currency, the CBN Director of Currency Operations, Ahmed Bello Umar, said there is no plan to extend the deadline.
The old notes are expected to be out of circulation by January 31 yet there is scarcity of the new notes as banks keep dispensing old notes to their customers across the country.
But Umar explained that the apex bank has enough new naira currency which have since been distributed across commercial banks for onward disbursement to their respective customers through ATMs.
He added that the management of the CBN has directed that from Friday last week, “all ATMs must carry only new notes. If the banks don’t have the new notes they should not load the old notes”.
He said: “The January 31 deadline is fast approaching and the CBN has no plan to extend the deadline. So, all those who have the old notes should please take them to their banks so that they will be exchanged or credited to their accounts.
“We are going round towns and cities in Nigeria to ensure that all the ATMs are loaded with new notes. And there is relaxation on the policy, they can dispense any of the notes either N1,000, N500 or N200 notes.
CBN Injects $15.3bn to Stabilise Naira
The Central Bank of Nigeria injected $15.3bn into the economy to stabilise the value of the naira from January to October, 2022.
This was obtained in the banking sector regulator’s monthly and quarterly economic reports on foreign exchange market developments.
The reports noted that $4.86bn, $4.81bn and $4.18bn were injected into the economy during the first, second and third quarters, respectively, while $1.46bn was injected in October.
The CBN stated, “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank, at $4.86bn, decreased by 5.8 per cent, compared with the previous quarter’s level.
“Disaggregation shows that foreign exchange sales at interbank/invisibles and SMIS windows declined by 16.9 per cent and 10.8 per cent to $0.46bn and $1.79bn, respectively, relative to the levels in the preceding quarter.
“Similarly, SME interventions and sales at the Investors & Exporters window, decreased by 2.0 per cent and 26.7 per cent to $0.38bn and $1.41bn, compared with the amounts in the preceding quarter.”
It added that matured swap contracts rose by 187.33 per cent to $0.82bn, relative to the previous quarter’s level.
In the second quarter, the CBN stated, “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank at $4.81bn, decreased by 0.9 per cent, compared with the level in the preceding quarter.
“Disaggregation shows that SME interventions and sales at the investors & exporters window declined by 8.6 per cent and 41.3 per cent to $0.34bn and $0.83bn, respectively, relative to the preceding quarter.
“However, interbank/invisibles and SMIS windows, increased by 5.3 per cent and 14.7 per cent to $0.48bn and $2.05bn, compared with the amounts in the preceding quarter.”
Similarly, the CBN stated that matured swap contracts rose by 34.6 per cent to $1.11bn, relative to the previous quarter’s level.
In the third quarter of 2022, it stated, “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the Bank decreased in the review period. Foreign exchange sales at $4.18bn, decreased by 13.1 per cent, below the level in the preceding quarter.
“A disaggregation shows that foreign exchange sales at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales and Investors’ and Exporters’ windows, decreased by 10.5 per cent and 4.3 per cent to $1.83bn and $0.79bn, respectively. Similarly, matured swap contracts fell by 48.9 per cent to $0.57bn, relative to 2022, Q2.”
However, the CBN added that sales at the Small and Medium Enterprises and interbank/invisibles windows increased by 32.4 per cent and 10.0 per cent to $0.46bn and $0.53bn, respectively, relative to the levels in the preceding quarter.
In October, the CBN said, “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the Bank was $1.46bn, an increase of 31.7 per cent, relative to $1.11bn in September.”
It said a disaggregation showed that foreign exchange sales at the Small and Medium Enterprises, Secondary Market Intervention Sales and the invisibles window increased by 27.0 per cent, 21.2 per cent and 61.2 per cent to $0.15bn, $0.58bn, and $0.24bn, respectively, relative to the previous month’s levels.
The report said, “Similarly, matured swap contract rose by 73.4 per cent to $0.36bn, from $0.21bn. However, sales at the Investors and Exporters window decreased by 20.3 per cent to $0.12bn in October, from $0.15bn in September 2022.”
The Punch
FG Disburses N173bn for Uniform Fuel Price Nationwide
The Federal Government disbursed about N173.2bn for the equalisation of over 11.6 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, between 2019 and 2022, data obtained from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources on Tuesday showed.
PMS price equalisation is done by the Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, in which the NMDPRA ensures price uniformity of petroleum products via the reimbursement of marketers for trucking products to filling stations anywhere in Nigeria.
A document obtained by our correspondent from the FMPR in Abuja, on the scorecard of the ministry since 2019, showed that over N173.2bn had been disbursed to equalise the cost of petrol nationwide.
But despite the hundreds of billions spent on PMS price equalisation, the cost of the commodity has hardly been equal in various states, outside Lagos and Abuja.
Currently, for instance, the price of petrol at mega stations owned by major marketers in Abuja and Lagos hovers between N179 and N180/litre, but the cost of the commodity in many independent retail outlets in other states is usually higher than N250/litre.
The price disparity across states has lingered for years, as one hardly gets the commodity at the same cost in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
In fact, in some retail outlets operated by independent marketers in major cities like Abuja and Lagos, the cost of PMS is over N200/litre, whereas the approved rate is N179-N180/litre. This, however, is despite the equalisation fund being disbursed by the government.
Providing a progress report on efforts to eradicate the smuggling of PMS across Nigerian borders, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated in the document that a total of 255,659 truck-outs were equalised during the review period.
He said “11,622,926,494 litres (of PMS was) equalised. N173,200,284,779 (approx.) equalisation paid. 1,277 supplying vessels tracked. 25,525,688,042 litres of total PMS discharged.”
The minister explained that 66.7 million litres of PMS was the average daily sufficiency during the period, adding that the total truck-out volume was 24,346,614,589 litres.
He also stated that the target of the FMPR was to ensure energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, as well as reduction in the volume of smuggled PMS through improved technology.
Others include PMS equalisation to close differential cost, and to undertake routine end-to-end tracking of petroleum products cargos using Lloyds List Intelligence and Refinitiv.
Sylva, however, stated that the key challenges to achieving these targets were market infractions, defaulting marketers, delay in submission of out-turn forms by marketers, arrival/discharge quantity variation, and sharp practices by operators.
On the support that was required, he said there was a need for full system automation, review of existing policies, ensure strict compliance with regulations and strong inter-agency collaboration and transparency for petroleum product supply value chain activities around the border.
On the gas flare commercialisation programme, the document stated that the government had identified 48 flare sites, adding that the plan was to allocate them this year.
“48 flare sites have been identified. Six of them have been taken out of the basket because they are not commercially viable (because the flare volumes are minimal). The plan is that these flare sites will be allocated by Q4 2022,” the petroleum ministry stated.
The Punch
