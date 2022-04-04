2023 Presidential Election: The Battle of the Highest Bidders

By Eric Elezuo

As the 2023 Presidential Election draws closer, most politicians are proving that the presidency could as well go the highest bidders. In other words, big wigs, who are current or past public officers with the cash to throw around are engaged in the battle to turn the presidency into an action sale.

A brief opinion poll conducted by The Boss reveals that funds have been reserved for the propagation of the 2023 presidential election to either buy their way through or ensure that money plays a greater role in who becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Consequently, prominent Nigerians occupying sensitive positions or having occupied sensitive positions in the past, and armed with cash, have lined up to vie for the presidential seat. Some of them are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Ebonyi State governor, Anyim Pius Anyim, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and others.

AMINU TAMBUWAL

Tambuwal, who until May 2015, was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has maintained in the scheme of things.

Touted as qualified to wear the crown because of his youth and sundry achievements within a short period of time, Tambuwal was born on January 10, 1966 in Tambuwal village, Sokoto to Alhaji Waziri Tambuwal.

He attended Town Primary School, Tambuwal, Sokoto State, where he obtained Primary School Leaving Certificate in 1979 before moving to Government Teachers’ College, Dogon-Daji, where he equally obtained the Teachers Grade II Certificate in 1984.

Connected and versed in national and world politics, Tambuwal had his tertiary education at the rated Usman Dan Fodio University where he studied Law, and graduated with a LLB (Hons) degree in 1991. He was called to the bar in 1992 after completing his one year compulsory legal studies at the Nigerian Law School.

He started learning the legislative ropes since 1999 while working as Personal Assistant on Legislative Affairs to Senator Abdullahi Wali, the then Senate Leader.

In 2003, he decided to run for a legislative seat as representative of the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency. He was elected into the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Articulate and savvy, Tambuwal held several positions in the House. In 2005, he became the Minority Leader of the House until he defected to the PDP. Upon his re-election to the House in 2007, he was also elected to the office of the Deputy Chief Whip.

Tambuwal’s experiences at the bar and in politics have propelled him to enviable of position of one of the most recognizable politicians in Nigeria.

But again, Tambuwal is a core northerner who has little or no influence in the south; either west east or south. His influence do not even cut across the north central. It is therefore difficult for Tambuwal to pick the much desired ticket of the PDP if there is a level playing field devoid of money politics or sectionalism.

ATIKU ABUBAKAR

A longtime Presidential hopeful, in fact a serial contester, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar left everyone stunned when he declared his intention to occupy the 2023 presidential seat. It was believed that his last attempt in 20219 should be his last. But here he is, and the first person to pick the N40 million expression of interest and nomination forms, on the same day the window opened.

Observers have said that Atiku will employed the big spender theory to try grabbing the PDP presidential ticket since ‘he is capable’. This attempt may again be his last, and so, he is leaving no stone unturned to occupy the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja as president.

Atiku GCON, born November 25, 1946 is a prolific and successful businessman. He served as the second elected vice-president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abubakar worked in the Nigeria Customs Service for twenty years, rising to become the Deputy Director, as the second highest position in the Service was then known. He retired in April 1989 and took up full-time business and politics. He ran for the office of governor in the Gongola State (now Adamawa and Taraba States) in 1991, and for the Presidency in 1993, placing third after MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primaries.

In 1998 he was elected Governor of Adamawa State. While still Governor-Elect he was selected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abubakar is a co-founder of Intels, an oil servicing business with extensive operations in Nigeria and abroad. He is also the founder of Adama Beverages Limited, and the American University of Nigeria (AUN), both in Yola, Adamawa.

ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI

At almost 60, the former President of Senate, Bukola Saraki, like Atiku, is one aspirant who is also loaded, and can match cash for cash to bid the presidency.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki was born on December 19, 1962 to the family of Olusola Saraki, a senator (1979–1983) and onetime Senate Leader of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his mother Florence Morenike Saraki. He attended King’s College, Lagos, from 1973 to 1978, and Cheltenham College in the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1981 for his High School Certificate. He then studied at the London Hospital Medical College of the University of London from 1982 to 1987, where he obtained his M.B.B.S (London).

Saraki worked as a medical officer at Rush Green Hospital, Essex, from 1988 to 1989. He was a director of Société Générale Bank (Nig) Ltd from 1990 to 2000.

In 2000, President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed Saraki as Special Assistant to the President on Budget. During his tenure, Saraki initiated the Fiscal Responsibility Bill. Saraki also served on the Economic Policy Coordination Committee, where he was responsible for the formulation and implementation of several key economic policies for Nigeria.

In 2003, he ran for the office of governor of Kwara State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and won. He was sworn into office in May 2003. He ran again for re-election in 2007 and won his second term. As governor of Kwara, he led reforms in agriculture, health, education, finance and environment policy. One of his major achievements was inviting displaced white farmers from Zimbabwe to Kwara State and offering them an opportunity to farm. This led to the establishment of Shonga Farms programme, which is now being replicated across Nigeria. He also served as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ forum.

ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU

In terms of his clout, connection and stupendous wealth, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is no doubt a powerful contender in the quest to occupy Aso Rock vie highest bidding.

One of the founders of the APC, and a force behind the ousting of a sitting president in 2015, and the installation of Buhari, Tinubu has practically seen all the colours and intrigues of political maneuvers.

He served as governor of Lagos State after the return of civil rule in 1999 following the death of General Sani Abacha in 1998. He ruled Lagos for two terms of eight years, establishing political and infrastructural landmarks that have stood the test of time. In fact, Lagos, as a state, is striving and functioning with the blue print he created.

Prior to becoming the Governor of Lagos in 1999, Tinubu, who will be celebrating his 69th birthday on Monday, March 29, had a short spell in the National Assembly as Senator representing Lagos West before the Abacha junta took over the reins of power in November, 1993. He subsequently went into exile from where he joined in the fight for the restoration of the June 12, 1993 mandate of Chief Moshood Abiola.

He is highly experienced in money politics and political matters, and can rightly be addressed as a political juggernaut. Most stakeholders believe that the man referred to as the Lion of Bourdillion, who is also the National Leader of the APC, deserves to be compensated with the presidency, having worked very hard to bring about the APC as a party and the Buhari presidency. He was quoted once as saying he is ready to ‘fight dirty’ to fly the APC flag and subsequently occupy the presidential seat in 2023.

But, like he is deemed fit and qualified, the same way he has backlogs that will definitely drag him back, and may eventually cost him the opportunity and the presidency.

Again, he is presently not in the good books of the ruling class, a source, who wished anonymity told The Boss, especially the North, and that explains why he is periodically sidelined, and reabsorbed when alarm is raised.

Tinubu’s other albatross is the allegation of corruption and the fact that he has his unseen hands in every pie in Lagos. Though nothing has been linked to him, the former Executive at Mobil Unlimited, who earlier had stints with Arthur Andersen, Deloitte, Haskins, GTE Services Corporation among others, has not been able to shake off that tainted perception.

A respondent noted: “How would you categorise the bullion vans that were offloading money in his compound during the 2019 election, that is sheer impunity”

The respondent maintained that the allegation of corruption on Tinubu, though yet proved, will make so many to be wary of him as the race for 2023 hots up, adding that even those who are his protege may shelter themselves from him. He stressed that the corruption issue is one area the media team of Tinubu has been careless about, noting that they have done absolutely nothing to change the narrative. Perhaps difficult to change.

PROF YEMI OSINBAJO

Though the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wears the toga of a perfect, cerebral gentleman, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, also qualifies as one of the highest bidders for the presidency. He is presently the highest-ranking Yoruba office holder in the country today.

Many believe that the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos has the capacity and ability to unite the nation, especially at this time that the drums of succession and banditry has filled the air.

He may not have started as a hardcore politician, Osinbajo has really learned the ropes knowing the rudiments of making the highest bid.

On the downside, the VP is seen as lacking political capital even in his native Ogun State. Many also believe he may not have the muscle to take serious decisions and stand up to the Northern cabal.

They allege that his golden silence regarding the poor performance of the Buhari administration has shown that he may not be able to be his own man.

NYESOM WIKE

Wike is an Ikwerre man from Rumuepirikom in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, who was born on December 13, 1963. He is an astute politician, irrepressible lawyer, undaunted hard worker, and the sixth and current Governor of Rivers State. He is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and had his university education at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology after passing through De-General E-Processing Center and Government Secondary School, Eneka at various times. He is no doubt one of the highest bidders from every ramification. Before berthing at the governorship seat, Wike was appointed Minister of State for Education on July 14, 2011 during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. He was later upgraded to the status of the Acting Minister of Education, after Mrs. Ruqqayatu Ahmed Rufa’i was sacked. He resigned, and was replaced by Viola Onwuliri before finishing his term to campaign for Governor of Rivers State. In 2014. He won the Rivers State People’s Democratic Party primary and chose former Secretary to the State Government Ipalibo Banigo as his running mate for deputy governor.

Wike defeated Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tonye Princewill of the Labour Party in the April 11 gubernatorial elections to emerge as governor. His election was nullified by the Trubunal and the Appeal Court, but as a child of destiny, the Supreme Court upturned all rulings and returned his mandate.

Again, on April 3, 2019, INEC declared Nyesom Wike winner of Rivers State governorship polls to begin another four years tenure.

A lover of education, Wike made elaborate plans for educational reform. He declared public primary and secondary education free. This he did shortly after he took the oath of office to start his second term, and refused to bulge even as complaints trailed his decision.

He was considered a superman when he kicked-off the construction of three (3) major flyovers simultaneously in Port Harcourt. The location of the flyovers are at Garrison, Rumoukoro and Artillery. These are all completed today, commissioned and in use.

In his words: “I can walk around the entire Rivers State today without security because my administration and the PDP have fulfilled their promises to transform the state for the benefit of all.

“I have not disappointed the people of Rivers State and I have not disappointed the party that gave me the privilege to contribute my own quarter to the development of the state.”

Many people refer to Wike as stubborn, fearless and unbridled, and of course he is not far from any these by the way he conduct his affairs to ensure the people of Rivers State have the best of administration, and that no one is cheated.

Like the aforementioned, all the others without an iota of doubt has what it takes to bid for the presidency, and who so, the Boss ask, will the country be sold to the highest bidder?