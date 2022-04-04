Uncategorized
2023 Presidential Election: The Battle of the Highest Bidders
By Eric Elezuo
As the 2023 Presidential Election draws closer, most politicians are proving that the presidency could as well go the highest bidders. In other words, big wigs, who are current or past public officers with the cash to throw around are engaged in the battle to turn the presidency into an action sale.
A brief opinion poll conducted by The Boss reveals that funds have been reserved for the propagation of the 2023 presidential election to either buy their way through or ensure that money plays a greater role in who becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.
Consequently, prominent Nigerians occupying sensitive positions or having occupied sensitive positions in the past, and armed with cash, have lined up to vie for the presidential seat. Some of them are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Ebonyi State governor, Anyim Pius Anyim, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and others.
AMINU TAMBUWAL
Tambuwal, who until May 2015, was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has maintained in the scheme of things.
Touted as qualified to wear the crown because of his youth and sundry achievements within a short period of time, Tambuwal was born on January 10, 1966 in Tambuwal village, Sokoto to Alhaji Waziri Tambuwal.
He attended Town Primary School, Tambuwal, Sokoto State, where he obtained Primary School Leaving Certificate in 1979 before moving to Government Teachers’ College, Dogon-Daji, where he equally obtained the Teachers Grade II Certificate in 1984.
Connected and versed in national and world politics, Tambuwal had his tertiary education at the rated Usman Dan Fodio University where he studied Law, and graduated with a LLB (Hons) degree in 1991. He was called to the bar in 1992 after completing his one year compulsory legal studies at the Nigerian Law School.
He started learning the legislative ropes since 1999 while working as Personal Assistant on Legislative Affairs to Senator Abdullahi Wali, the then Senate Leader.
In 2003, he decided to run for a legislative seat as representative of the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency. He was elected into the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).
Articulate and savvy, Tambuwal held several positions in the House. In 2005, he became the Minority Leader of the House until he defected to the PDP. Upon his re-election to the House in 2007, he was also elected to the office of the Deputy Chief Whip.
Tambuwal’s experiences at the bar and in politics have propelled him to enviable of position of one of the most recognizable politicians in Nigeria.
But again, Tambuwal is a core northerner who has little or no influence in the south; either west east or south. His influence do not even cut across the north central. It is therefore difficult for Tambuwal to pick the much desired ticket of the PDP if there is a level playing field devoid of money politics or sectionalism.
ATIKU ABUBAKAR
A longtime Presidential hopeful, in fact a serial contester, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar left everyone stunned when he declared his intention to occupy the 2023 presidential seat. It was believed that his last attempt in 20219 should be his last. But here he is, and the first person to pick the N40 million expression of interest and nomination forms, on the same day the window opened.
Observers have said that Atiku will employed the big spender theory to try grabbing the PDP presidential ticket since ‘he is capable’. This attempt may again be his last, and so, he is leaving no stone unturned to occupy the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja as president.
Atiku GCON, born November 25, 1946 is a prolific and successful businessman. He served as the second elected vice-president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Abubakar worked in the Nigeria Customs Service for twenty years, rising to become the Deputy Director, as the second highest position in the Service was then known. He retired in April 1989 and took up full-time business and politics. He ran for the office of governor in the Gongola State (now Adamawa and Taraba States) in 1991, and for the Presidency in 1993, placing third after MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) primaries.
In 1998 he was elected Governor of Adamawa State. While still Governor-Elect he was selected by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Olusegun Obasanjo.
Abubakar is a co-founder of Intels, an oil servicing business with extensive operations in Nigeria and abroad. He is also the founder of Adama Beverages Limited, and the American University of Nigeria (AUN), both in Yola, Adamawa.
ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI
At almost 60, the former President of Senate, Bukola Saraki, like Atiku, is one aspirant who is also loaded, and can match cash for cash to bid the presidency.
Abubakar Bukola Saraki was born on December 19, 1962 to the family of Olusola Saraki, a senator (1979–1983) and onetime Senate Leader of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his mother Florence Morenike Saraki. He attended King’s College, Lagos, from 1973 to 1978, and Cheltenham College in the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1981 for his High School Certificate. He then studied at the London Hospital Medical College of the University of London from 1982 to 1987, where he obtained his M.B.B.S (London).
Saraki worked as a medical officer at Rush Green Hospital, Essex, from 1988 to 1989. He was a director of Société Générale Bank (Nig) Ltd from 1990 to 2000.
In 2000, President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed Saraki as Special Assistant to the President on Budget. During his tenure, Saraki initiated the Fiscal Responsibility Bill. Saraki also served on the Economic Policy Coordination Committee, where he was responsible for the formulation and implementation of several key economic policies for Nigeria.
In 2003, he ran for the office of governor of Kwara State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and won. He was sworn into office in May 2003. He ran again for re-election in 2007 and won his second term. As governor of Kwara, he led reforms in agriculture, health, education, finance and environment policy. One of his major achievements was inviting displaced white farmers from Zimbabwe to Kwara State and offering them an opportunity to farm. This led to the establishment of Shonga Farms programme, which is now being replicated across Nigeria. He also served as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ forum.
ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU
In terms of his clout, connection and stupendous wealth, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is no doubt a powerful contender in the quest to occupy Aso Rock vie highest bidding.
One of the founders of the APC, and a force behind the ousting of a sitting president in 2015, and the installation of Buhari, Tinubu has practically seen all the colours and intrigues of political maneuvers.
He served as governor of Lagos State after the return of civil rule in 1999 following the death of General Sani Abacha in 1998. He ruled Lagos for two terms of eight years, establishing political and infrastructural landmarks that have stood the test of time. In fact, Lagos, as a state, is striving and functioning with the blue print he created.
Prior to becoming the Governor of Lagos in 1999, Tinubu, who will be celebrating his 69th birthday on Monday, March 29, had a short spell in the National Assembly as Senator representing Lagos West before the Abacha junta took over the reins of power in November, 1993. He subsequently went into exile from where he joined in the fight for the restoration of the June 12, 1993 mandate of Chief Moshood Abiola.
He is highly experienced in money politics and political matters, and can rightly be addressed as a political juggernaut. Most stakeholders believe that the man referred to as the Lion of Bourdillion, who is also the National Leader of the APC, deserves to be compensated with the presidency, having worked very hard to bring about the APC as a party and the Buhari presidency. He was quoted once as saying he is ready to ‘fight dirty’ to fly the APC flag and subsequently occupy the presidential seat in 2023.
But, like he is deemed fit and qualified, the same way he has backlogs that will definitely drag him back, and may eventually cost him the opportunity and the presidency.
Again, he is presently not in the good books of the ruling class, a source, who wished anonymity told The Boss, especially the North, and that explains why he is periodically sidelined, and reabsorbed when alarm is raised.
Tinubu’s other albatross is the allegation of corruption and the fact that he has his unseen hands in every pie in Lagos. Though nothing has been linked to him, the former Executive at Mobil Unlimited, who earlier had stints with Arthur Andersen, Deloitte, Haskins, GTE Services Corporation among others, has not been able to shake off that tainted perception.
A respondent noted: “How would you categorise the bullion vans that were offloading money in his compound during the 2019 election, that is sheer impunity”
The respondent maintained that the allegation of corruption on Tinubu, though yet proved, will make so many to be wary of him as the race for 2023 hots up, adding that even those who are his protege may shelter themselves from him. He stressed that the corruption issue is one area the media team of Tinubu has been careless about, noting that they have done absolutely nothing to change the narrative. Perhaps difficult to change.
PROF YEMI OSINBAJO
Though the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wears the toga of a perfect, cerebral gentleman, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, also qualifies as one of the highest bidders for the presidency. He is presently the highest-ranking Yoruba office holder in the country today.
Many believe that the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos has the capacity and ability to unite the nation, especially at this time that the drums of succession and banditry has filled the air.
He may not have started as a hardcore politician, Osinbajo has really learned the ropes knowing the rudiments of making the highest bid.
On the downside, the VP is seen as lacking political capital even in his native Ogun State. Many also believe he may not have the muscle to take serious decisions and stand up to the Northern cabal.
They allege that his golden silence regarding the poor performance of the Buhari administration has shown that he may not be able to be his own man.
NYESOM WIKE
Wike defeated Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tonye Princewill of the Labour Party in the April 11 gubernatorial elections to emerge as governor. His election was nullified by the Trubunal and the Appeal Court, but as a child of destiny, the Supreme Court upturned all rulings and returned his mandate.
Again, on April 3, 2019, INEC declared Nyesom Wike winner of Rivers State governorship polls to begin another four years tenure.
A lover of education, Wike made elaborate plans for educational reform. He declared public primary and secondary education free. This he did shortly after he took the oath of office to start his second term, and refused to bulge even as complaints trailed his decision.
He was considered a superman when he kicked-off the construction of three (3) major flyovers simultaneously in Port Harcourt. The location of the flyovers are at Garrison, Rumoukoro and Artillery. These are all completed today, commissioned and in use.
In his words: “I can walk around the entire Rivers State today without security because my administration and the PDP have fulfilled their promises to transform the state for the benefit of all.
“I have not disappointed the people of Rivers State and I have not disappointed the party that gave me the privilege to contribute my own quarter to the development of the state.”
Many people refer to Wike as stubborn, fearless and unbridled, and of course he is not far from any these by the way he conduct his affairs to ensure the people of Rivers State have the best of administration, and that no one is cheated.
Like the aforementioned, all the others without an iota of doubt has what it takes to bid for the presidency, and who so, the Boss ask, will the country be sold to the highest bidder?
Atiku’ll Win Without G-5 Govs – PDP Campaign Council
Ahead of the February 2023 presidential election, loyalists of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, have predicted outright victory for the former Vice President.
They said they were confident of the PDP candidate’s victory with or without the support of the five governors who are currently not participating in the party’s electioneering.
This is even as Atiku’s men said the solidarity enjoyed by the candidate cut across party lines, noting that the task to rescue Nigeria from “the ills” of the past seven and a half years should be supported by well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and political leanings.
Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, the Director of Strategic Communication, National Election Management Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Committee, Chief Dele Momodu, said Atiku had distinguished himself from other contestants in the race to Aso Rock.
“There is no candidate today that can stop Atiku Abubakar from becoming President of Nigeria. None of the candidates has his pedigree, exposure, competence, temperament, and network. He has paid his dues, having staked his life in the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria in the past 29 years. His crowning glory will come in 2023.
“I heard one of the G5 governors saying yesterday that he will announce his preferred presidential candidate in January. We hope they will announce Atiku but with or without the support of these governors, Atiku is winning the election. He will become the President of Nigeria. This is not rhetoric.
“Everyone contesting can list thousands of reasons they should be voted for but we need a man who is an expert at job creation, a unifier, a Nigerian that Nigerians can trust. Wherever he is called to share his vision, he goes there no matter how inconvenient it is. Unlike those who run away from town halls, Atiku is always available to speak about the issues. While others attack him, his focus is on the issues. We do hope these candidates will man up to debate him on issues of security, job creation, economy, sports, infrastructure, and what have you,” he said.
Similarly, a national officer of the party, Timothy Osadolor, described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, his Abia, Oyo, Benue, and Enugu state counterparts, Okezie Ikpeazu, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, respectively as a band of leaders nobody took seriously anymore.
The Punch
Dele Momodu Condemns Tinubu’s Performance at Chatham House, Knocks El-Rufai, Fayemi for Window Dressing APC Candidate
By Eric Elezuo
The Director of Strategic Planning, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has come down hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for a lack-lustre performance when he made a presentation at the Chatham House on Monday. Momodu did not spare the candidate’s handlers for fumbling and bungling big time the opportunity to present Tinubu as a brilliant politician and administrator as well as prominent Nigerians like Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai and immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, for what he called ‘window dress’ of Tinubu. He therefore, urged to weep for the country.
Momodu made the observations in an article he titled Weep Not for Tinubu, But Nigeria, where addressed the level of disgrace the actions of Tinubu and his acolytes must have brought to Nigeria, adding that the “problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation.”
It would be recalled that Tinubu failed to answer direct questions he was asked but chose to appoint members of his team, who answered on his behalf.
Read Momodu article in full:
WEEP NOT FOR TINUBU, BUT NIGERIA
– BY Dele Momodu
Call it what you will, what happened at CHATHAM HOUSE LONDON yesterday was a complete charade… The BOLA TINUBU handlers fumbled, and bungled it big time… They showcased him like a packaged invalid. It would have been better to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator, warts and all, who’s capable of independent thoughts. No man is perfect. His gaffes would have been more pardonable and acceptable… He was expected to sell his own vision and mission…
But what we saw yesterday was a theatre of the absurd. It brought back memories of our great President ALHAJI UMARU MUSA YAR’ADUA and how he mysteriously disappeared from radar and some of his aides governed by proxy. I was one of those who led the ENOUGH-IS-ENOUGH protest against the YAR’ADUA cabal in Abuja in 2010. What was unacceptable then is even more unacceptable now with benefits of hindsight. Our country should be placed above friendship.
Truth is the problem of Nigeria is often aggravated by the voluptuous ambitions of some acolytes who wish to remain eternally relevant in the corridors of power at the expense of the long-suffering nation.
All those around TINUBU yesterday knew the bitter truth but chose to fool Nigerians. One of them was heard in a viral video telling TINUBU to dance to the popular song BUGA by KIZZ DANIEL because “that’s what the youths want to see…” and lo and behold TINUBU instantly transfigured into an accomplished choreographer…
Very sad, and unfortunate, that whenever we think Nigeria can never sink deeper into the abyss, something occurs that jolts us out of such assumptions and complacency… I was with MUHAMMADU BUHARI the day he visited CHATHAM HOUSE seven years ago. He was solid and charismatic. He needed no one to prompt him. He answered questions eloquently and intelligently to the best of his abilities. That’s what TINUBU was expected to accomplish yesterday. What he did instead was like inviting helpers to sit a JAMB exam. It is horrifying to watch some respected intellectuals like NASIR EL RUFAI and KAYODE FAYEMI as they struggled to window dress TINUBU on a much hallowed global stage..
In conclusion, please, weep not for TINUBU but for NIGERIA…
Opinion: An Openly Partisan Chief Justice of Nigeria
By Farooq A. Kperogi
When Justice Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola was appointed Chief Justice of Nigeria, I was excited for two reasons. One, he comes from Oke-Ogun, a part of Oyo State, nay western Nigeria, that is perpetually located on the political and symbolic margins of Nigeria’s Yoruba world.
My enduring passion for the dispensation of representational justice to all groups in Nigeria conduced to my feeling of joy. That someone from Iseyin, a sleepy mid-sized town in what is arguably Yorubaland’s backwater, became CJN not because of where he comes from but on merit has a significance that most Nigerians don’t and can’t appreciate. The sense of communal fulfilment that his appointment has inspired in Oke-Ogun has been nothing short of phenomenal.
Two, after I familiarized myself with his professional trajectory, I came away with the distinct impression that he understood the weight, solemnity, and impartiality that his responsibility as CJN requires. I thought he would be a comforting departure from his predecessor who was suddenly and deliberately promoted to his position only as a strategy to give a legal imprimatur to Buhari’s planned electoral fraud in 2019—after the illegal removal Walter Onnoghen because he was suspected by influence peddlers in Buhari’s Aso Rock to be sympathetic to PDP.
But it is now emerging that Justice Ariwoola may just be as partisan, as compromised, as purchasable, and as clueless as his predecessor—if not more so. On Friday, newspapers reported Justice Ariwoola to have attended a ceremonial dinner party organized for him on Thursday by Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike—of course, with Wike’s four duteous gubernatorial courtiers in tow—after commissioning projects Wike completed in Port Harcourt.
During the dinner, the CJN needlessly thrust himself in the murkiness of political partisanship when he openly identified with Wike’s ongoing gladiatorial political combat with PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and PDP chairman Iyiorcha Ayu. He said he was happy that Seyi Makinde, the governor of his state, was part of the PDP governors who are revolting against their party’s presidential candidate.
“That is why we should not be scared to have these men of the integrity group,” he said after eating his fill of Wike’s dinner goodies. “And I am happy that my own governor is among them because he would try to imitate his friend and in-law because we came here to marry for my governor. So, Governor Wike will always threaten that he will call back his sister if my governor fails to play ball. That is why you see him following His Excellency because my governor is afraid of his wife being recalled.”
He obviously said that in jest, but as English poet Geoffrey Chaucer pointed out in The Cook’s Tale in 1390, many a true word is spoken in jest. In other words, people often betray their true thoughts and perspectives on issues in humorous remarks. Humor vitiates the directness and hurt of some uncomfortable truths.
The CJN deployed the cover of humor to insert himself into the partisan disputes of a major political party whose litigations he might be required to adjudicate in the coming weeks and months. How can the other people he doesn’t support expect justice from him?
Well, as if to make it clear that his partisanship isn’t unintentional, after his partisan postprandial humor, he descended into cheap, vulgar, undignified, and saccharine extolments of Wike’s putative accomplishments in ways that would shame professional griots.
“The things that [Wike] is bestowing to generations unborn will be hard to beat,” he said. “That’s why he says it all. Anytime he has the opportunity, he will say. Yes, he would not be in office forever, but whatever time he has to spend in office, let it be spent very well.”
The CJN, who is constitutionally required to transcend petty political partisanships, was just getting started in his disgraceful and embarrassing hagiographic adoration of Wike. He continued: “I was telling somebody that [Wike] started far below from being council chairman, and the Lord saw in him a son worth raising. I have no doubt the sky is still the limit for Your Excellency. The whole world is seeing what you can do, seeing what you are doing, and wants it replicated. It has to be replicated.”
I honestly feel embarrassed on the CJN’s behalf. The man seems to have lost his calling. It’s evident that he would do better as a praise singer who extols the virtues of rich crooks than as a judge who is required to dispense justice to all parties who come to him.
The sorts of mortifyingly cloying praises that Justice Ariwoola heaped on Wike in Port Harcourt on Thursday usually come from people who are financially compromised, who are dazed by the enormous financial inducement that they received from the object of verbal worship, and who are going out of their way to justify the financial investment in them. He spoke like the piper whose tune was called by the person who paid for it.
Before I am misunderstood, I am not, by any means, suggesting that the CJN was financially induced by Wike. I’d hope that he has good enough ethical consciousness to resist that. But I can’t help but point out that there is an eerie parallel between his mawkish utterances and the maudlin utterances of paid praise singers, and that’s unmentionably horrible for a CJN.
Maybe it’s because I haven’t paid enough attention, but I had never seen a CJN who ever threw his dignity in such tatters before a partisan political crowd as Justice Ariwoola did in Port Harcourt. It’s bad enough that he attended a partisan political event during an election season; he made it worse by leaving no one in doubt that he doesn’t even pretend to be aboveboard.
A Chief Justice who doesn’t have enough moral compunction and ethical restraint to know that he shouldn’t attend a partisan political event during a campaign season— and should guard against being seen as supporting a partisan political cause— can’t be trusted to be impartial to people who are not in his good graces. He denudes himself of even the pretense to impartiality, and that’s a shame.
This isn’t about Atiku Abubakar or Iyiorcha Ayu. It is about the integrity and independence of Nigeria’s judiciary. If the CJN can profess open support for a partisan group and its cause because a governor who is notorious for inducing people with money to buy their loyalty invited him to commission a project and fed him lavishly thereafter, anyone can get him to do their bidding.
I have no confidence in a CJN who is as deficient in self-worth as Justice Ariwoola.
Twitter: @farooqkperogi
