The Gift of Pain: Maximizing Adversity As a Builder!

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Adversity is an adventure that develops a ‘venture’ at the junctures of ‘what’ would have destroyed the structures of your purpose on this plane called Earth, but eventually turns out to be a weapon and a builder towards fulfilling your destiny and lifting the weights of glory! How you see situations or challenges and confront them matters, and they are functions of your mindset as a being called MAN. You determine what (must) comes out of it! Adversities are surmountable! You are the actor in the picture. Your posture influences the picture. I charge you to BE THE HERO, not a ‘zero’! So, maximize the scenarios in your favour! It is, therefore:

Acutely advertising

Destructible!

Vulnerable!

Episodic!

Revival!

Surmountable!

Impactful!

Terrifying! But, it is all about

YOU and what’s in you! ” —Tolulope A. Adegoke

In John 16:33 (NKJV): “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. ‘Ye shall have tribulation in the world, but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.’

Romans 8: 37: “Nay, in all these things, we are more than conquerors.” (“NKJV”)

Adversity is a builder. It is to a man what fire is to gold! The gold is purified, melted, and heated by fire, causing it to SHINE!

It is the way that a man sees adversity that he gets from it. If you took it to be a builder or ladder, it would build and lift you (vis-à-vis).

It is the challenge that comes one’s way that brings out either the best or worst character in a man.

Winners today were once failures, but they were determined enough through the order of divine grace and strong-will to face it all and breakthrough, which eventually culminated in them being globally celebrated in their areas of calling!

It is the same adversity that breaks one person that builds another. It all depends on the way we manage and wire our mental and spiritual focus. You either rise up or succumb to the pressures that come with adversity! It is left to you to pick yourself up, bounce back like a palm tree, and encourage yourself to surmount the mountain (s) before you! Once the mountain is climbed, you enter into glory.

Adversity is what builds our spiritual and physical muscles so that we can be fit enough to bear or carry the weight of glory.

Adversity is like an examination for a student; it gives him promotion or demotion, which is determined by his level of preparation and his level of mindset towards becoming a victor or victim, hero or zero!

It is based on our individual levels of reactions to “adversity” that gives us the edge in surmounting it. It can make or mar you. It can make you in the sense that, if you embrace it with rugged faith, then you will come out strong; but, if you submit to it, it will crush you. Kindly permit me to say that Dr Yomi Garnett, Yinka Oba, Fela Durotoye, Strive Masiyiwa, among others, are living proof (you could ask to interview them in person about how true this is). Even so, the testimonies of Job, Joseph, Paul the Apostle, and others in the Holy Bible linger on and on.

You must not see adversity as a problem, but a challenge that must be confronted with hope, faith, love, and hard and smart work to conquer, which are the courageous weapons for success that lead to greatness in the face of tribulations, no matter how many times they come.

You must always see yourself on the other side of it. What you see is what you will get!

A wise man once asked his children: Can you say a professor is a failure? They replied, “NO! The father responded: Wole Soyinka failed the West African Senior Secondary Certification Examination nine (9) times… The children screamed! But can you still call him a failure today? No, the children replied, The father then asked why? Then, the children responded, “because he confronted his fears and was determined enough to overcome them by hard work and with the influence of divine grace… and eventually succeeded.”

The moral of this illustration is that you are not a failure until you give up!

Today, you call him Prof. Wole Soyinka (a hero), but as at the time he was failing WAEC, most people called him a dullard (a zero).

Adversity is a ladder to greater levels of glory!

You will not get your reward until you finish your course!

You cannot get your crown until you are done with the cross!

No guts, no glory! You will not be able to overcome the wilderness until you become wild!

You cannot get through to the promised land until you are completely processed (refined)!

No gold ever shines without having passed through the furnace!

You cannot become more until you’ve been mocked!

You will not be able to receive your prizes until you have fully paid your price! What we regard as adversity is actually a setup for us to overcome and step up! It is a junction, or curve, on our journey to fulfill our destiny! Don’t interrupt the processes of growth and sustainable development.

Adversity is an examination in disguise to build our muscles so as to be fit enough to carry or bear the weight of glory!

Therefore, adversity is:

You are not a failure until you give up! Adversity unveils us to realms of glory! It compels us to aim higher, while it charges us to take the stairs!

Dr. Martin Luther King Jnr. reveals that: ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy!’

It is not easy to be EASY. We must be determined, we must work and do our best to escape genuinely, but only God can deliver us from all uneasiness. Only God gives us the grace to overcome all odds!

Stop being frustrated when you are confronted with challenges. Rather, engage in audacious faith to confront and conquer your fears! It is a revival, and you are in for a revolution that will propel the required evolution. Adversity is an advanced citadel of learning in disguise! I call it the advanced ‘universe’s-city’, where reality poses a great threat, just like examinations within the four walls of a university.

