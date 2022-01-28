Opinion
The Oracle: The Polictrickscians on the March Again for 2023 (Pt. 2)
By Chief Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Last week, we commenced this vexed issue on the season of empty and vainglorious promises made by politrickcians. Most of these promises are neither kept nor accomplished. Today, we shall further x-ray and conclude our discourse on it. Please, read on.
THE RENTED HALLELUJAH CROWD (continues)
I will banish hunger and annul (pardon me, IBB), the consumption of ordinary home-made yams, maize, garri, akpu, fufu, amala, elubo, eba, fura da nunu, miyar kuka, edikangikong, ofe nsala, nkwobi, atsu, tuwon shinkafa, tuwo zaafi, ewedu and all such unhealthy local foods. “Stomach infrastructure” or “democracy of the stomach” will be my first and primary concern when you elect me into office. I will grow apples, avocados, spinach, berry, water melon, papaya, guava, oranges, bananas, coconut and apricot in your bedrooms, verandas and sitting rooms. I will refine the oil in the Niger Delta, stop gas flaring and exploit the vast mineral resources that abound across Nigeria. I will pay all your children’s school fees, including WAEC, NECO and UTME fees. I will sponsor them to University level; even post graduate studies.
My reign will ensure that your breakfast shall comprise of toasted bread, sausage, spring rolls, bacon, vegetables and prawns in batter. Your lunch will be fried pigeon, pork ribs, shrimps in chili sauce and mashed potatoes; while your dinner will be Singapore noodles, crabs, boneless sweet and sour duck, lobsters in black bean sauce and asparagus, and broccoli with mixed vegetable”.
What can the average Nigerian Politickcian not do? Nothing! Nigeria befuddles me.
ONLY IN NIGERIA
It is only in Nigeria that a Politrickcian will be elected on the platform of a political party, stay put and enjoy the party’s protection and reputation for seven years; quietly or tumultuously decamps to an opposition political party in the 8th year, and suddenly realize that his original political party was satanic, luciferous, leprous, odious, backward, useless and indeed, consists of political lepers and greedy thieves of our common wealth. Only in Nigeria! He will tell us he has returned “home”, and his fellow thieving Politickcians will gladly welcome him with pomp and pageantry.
It is only in Nigeria that a Governor will cajole and coax a crowd of people drawn from all nooks and crannies of all the Local Governments of his state, just for the purpose of commissioning a five-kilometer road project whose touted padded cost is actually more than 500% of the actual cost. The money used in organizing the attendant, “commissioning ceremony” is nearly as much as the project cost itself. Only in Nigeria! The poor, cheated and hoodwinked plebians will sing their hearts out, tattoo their bodies with uli and ume, and dance atilogwu, mpokiti, igioge, igbokobia, igieleghe and even egbabonalimhi dance. Only in Nigeria! They relish in the Stockholm Syndrome by empathising and falling in love with their tormentors and slave drivers. Stalin’s state of the chicken whose feathers he publicly plucked, whilst the croaking bleeding chicken still wobbled back to eat particles of grain from his hand, is apposite here. The politrickcian will hire and arm thugs to win election. As soon as he is sworn in, he discards with the unwanted dregs of the society. He is despised, derided and ignored. He only sees his “oga” in long convoys of tinted glass cars. Frustrated, he takes to the forest and transforms into a kidnapper, armed bandit, book haram, murderer and internet scammer.
It is only in Nigeria you will hear the President and Governors “vow” to build roads, provide shelter and education, give water and Medicare to citizens, as if they were ever elected for a different purpose. Only in Nigeria! It is only in Nigeria that a community will welcome their son or daughter with open arms where he or she can show and demonstrate overt evidence of vulgar opulence and primitive acquisition. Indeed, the more the “son of the soil”, or “daughter of the soil” stole from the national till, the more he/she is venerated and idolised. The sudden wealth must luminate in sprawling mansions, in all parts of the world; private jets, a fleet of countless cars, vast acres of holiday resort and snaky escort-heralded convoys of tinted vehicles. Only in Nigeria!
Woe betides the poor retiree who comes back empty-handed in the name of prudence, patriotism, honesty and probity while in service. He/she will be shunned, avoided, derided, scorned, mocked and spat at, for being a fool while in service. Only in Nigeria!
It is only in Nigeria that elders will pour libation and pray for their children thus; “May God and our ancestors increase your wealth (money), but not your work. May you find, or stumble on money that is not owned by any one”. Gracious God! Holy Moses! Only in Nigeria!
It is only in Nigeria that certificated criminals who have ripped us off from our commonwealth will be rewarded and have their necks garlanded with medals, honourary doctorate degrees and National Honours. They will be awarded high sounding chieftaincy titles, all of them ending with one (1). There is no number two or three. That is a taboo. It is Ogbini 1, Ogbaleghe 1, Okpughukpughu 1, Onwa 1, MajeKobaje 1, Yerimah 1, etc. such criminal elements will be accorded prominent seats and mats in the front pews and spaces of our churches and mosques, scrambling for spaces with our liturgical and clerical officials such as canons and Imams. Only in Nigeria! It is only in Nigeria that small level officials of Government will easily pocket billions of naira and amass tens of houses and then smile home thereafter after a judicial slap on their wrist. Only in Nigeria!
It is only in Nigeria that Boko Haram and armed bandits will abduct our innocent daughters from Chibok, Dapchi, Kankara, Jangebi, Kaduna and Kagara. Rather than unite as a Nation and fight a common enemy, as the Americans did on 11th of September, 2001, when her national pride and symbol of strength, the New York twin towers, were leveled to ground zero, Nigerians will engage in lamentation and rightly blame the non-performing President and Governor of the receiving state. We abuse and denigrate the military that is busy fighting the “civil” war; men and women of honour and valour, who left their loved families and the comfort of their homes, to fight in the damp, cold forests and hot deserts, to ensure our collective security. Nigerian Politricians turn the entire issue in to a political game of musical chairs and Baba Sala’s Alawada Kerikeri’s histrionics and theatricals. Only in Nigeria! It is only in Nigeria that elected officials of Government will use the first of a four year term to study their governance or legislative structure and organogram, including making appointments; use the second year to work for the people who elected them; and use the remaining two years politicking and amassing vulgar primitive wealth towards another round of a 4-yearly electioneering ritual.
Nigerian Politrickcians enjoy Politicking without governance. Only in Nigeria can this state of absurdity take place.
Nigeria has become one huge joke. She has been so dehumanized in such a way as to generate one form of absurdity or another, on a daily basis. Nigeria has since become a sickening contraption of one scandal per day.
THERE IS NO DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA
Indeed, Nigeria, especially under the president Muhammadu Buhari administration, does not practise democracy at all. Rather, it practises electonocracy, judocracy, executocracy and legislatocracy. I will explain these terms which I have personally coined from my personal lexical dictionary. That was what informed the aliases of “Ozek baba”, “mobile dictionary” and “mobile Library”, that my late legendary mentor, iconic Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN, SAM, GCON, fondly called me whilst working with him, up to becoming his Deputy Head of Chambers in 1985.
ELECTIONACRACY
“ELECTIONACRACY ” is a system of government where elections are held as a ritual at intervals of 4 years in Nigeria, with the emergent elected or selected leaders, rather than giving the electors democracy dividends, merely stabilize themselves in power, commence primitive acquisition of wealth and forget the electorate that erected the leaders in the first place. They then begin another round of campaigns after pretending to work for 2 years. They are already looking forward to the next election when the electorate has not benefited from any democracy dividends from their first term.
JUDOCRACY
“JUDOCRACY” is a genre of government practised only in Nigeria, where Presidents, Governors, Legislators and LG Chairmen are thrown up as having “won” in an election. Their victory is immediately challenged. They get enmeshed in these legal callithenics for the next 2 to 3 years of their corruption-ridden governance. Then, suddenly, they are conceived, incubated and delivered in the hallowed Chambers and precincts of our law courts, rather than through the ballot box. The will of the people is thereby subsumed in the decision and judgement of courts of law, the non-representatives of the people.
EXECUTOCRACY
“EXECUTOCRACY ”, as practised in Nigeria, is an aberrant form of government, far removed from democracy, where the executive arm of government acts in torrerem of other arms of government. The Executive continually browbeat, intimidate, harass, marginalize and subjugate the Legislature and the Judiciary. It is usually headed by a maximalist, autocratic, absolute and dictatorial head, who views himself as Loius XIV of France. Loius XIV was so intoxicated with the effect of liquor-inebriating power that in 1655, he proudly stood in front of parliament and declared “L’etat, C’ est moi” (I am the state). He said this to indicate his complete hold on power to the exclusion of all other lesser mortals.
LEGISLOTACRACY
“LEGISLATOCRACY” is another peculiar genre of democracy as practised only in Nigeria. It is a fundamentally flawed legislative system where there is an overbloated and virtually jobless 360 members of the House of Representatives and 109 Senators, all of whom are not unsurprisingly permitted by the 1999 Constitution to sit for only 6 months out of 12 months in a calendar year of 12 months. This enables them to seamlessly engage in extra-legislative businesses and money-making ventures.
These legislators, contrary to the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution, legislate on EVERYTHING except making laws “for the peace, order and good government of the federation”.
The law makers carryout oversight functions under sections 88 and 89 of the constitution, not in furtherance of any public interest or any common good, but in pursuit of their private pockets after extorting money (during budget presentations) from ministries, MDA’s and other government establishments, both at the federal, state and LGA’s level.
Under legislatocracy, Mr President’s requests are sacrosanct and written on Hamurabi tablet of inviolability. So, like the agama lizard, the law makers can only nod their heads “yes, yes, yes”, to all presidential requests, however anti-people. Legislatocracy ensures free padding of budgets to accommodate their insatiable baccanalina propensity to consume and indulge in primitive acquisition of vulgar wealth in a rentier economy.
Legislatocracy also ensures that rather than make laws, legislators fight over constituency projects. When given hundreds of millions to execute these projects, they end up digging few boreholes, repairing village culverts; buying motor cycles, hair dryers, grinding machines and wheel barrows, to their hapless clapping peasants and thugs that were used during the last elections. Nigeria’s peculiar legislatocratic system ensures that the law makers receive the highest pay amongst law makers across the globe, including older, tested and more established democracies of the world.
Only in Nigeria! It is so sad, so debasing, so heart-rending and so idiotic.
Nigeria, we hail thee! (Concluded).
An Open Letter to His Excellency Gov Nyesom Wike: Don’t Beg Rivers People to Save Your Political Career
By Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa
Your Excellency I heard you on national television begging Rivers People to save your political career by voting APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President.
The question is, Why is everything about Your Excellency’s own self preservation. Has Rivers State not Sacrificed enough for Your Excellency?
You trained as a lawyer in Rivers State University.
You were elected Chairman of your Local Government Council twice.
You were appointed chief of staff to the Governor of Rivers State for 4 years.
You were appointed a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Rivers State.
You got elected as Governor of Rivers State and about completing 8years in office.
Your Excellency, you have been in office for about half of your current age, all by the magnanimity of Rivers People.
Rivers people jettisoned their power rotation arrangement to elect Your Excellency as Governor. It was all fair because you were the beneficiary.
The bullets sniffed life out of many for Your Excellency’s ascendancy.
Many has forfeited their own personal ambitions and purpose to feed your own unending drive for power (give me pawaa , I want to take pawaa you said).
Your brothers, your friends, your kinsmen all supported your ambition to become the presidential candidate of the PDP.
They denied their own desire to support yours. Their lives were at various times at risk in the air as they flew with Your Excellency from state to state.
You prevent competition even in Councilorship and chairmanship elections. You appoint Assembly members. You nominate all National Assembly candidates. You forbid all your friends and associates who were interested in contesting the Gubernatorial election from purchasing nomination forms and from consultations and campaigning to the electorate. In fact, they were not even aware of who the delegates that will elect them are.
In all , no one dare challenge your least opinion.
The ones you appointed as commissioners live as slaves. They are only entitled to crumbs from the master’s table.
You sapped self esteem from all local Government Chairman.
Took away dignity from our Royal Fathers ( you this small boy wearing Usman Dan Fodio cap).
You desecrated the Alter of God by railing curses from the altar ( thunder fire them).
Our senior citizens you denied their benefits and gratuity.
The civil servants under Your Excellency are not worthy of reward or promotion.
Our primary and secondary schools without teachers, without seats and without roof.
Our health centers and General Hospitals are without Doctors, without nurses and without drugs. Built mother and child hospital and zonal hospitals under lockdown
The students on scholarship abroad sponsored by previous administration you didn’t spear to withdraw from overseas studies.
The ones at home not qualified to have bursary allowances.
The teaming youths you promised time and time again to provide employment for, a promise you never intended to fulfill.
Market women you kept outside built shops.
The business of the non indigenes, especially the Ikoku traders you destroyed.
Songhai farm you abandoned .
Buguma fish farm you abandoned.
Largest Rivers State owned shopping mall built by His Excellency Sir Celestine Omehia you abandoned , erecting your personal hypercity malls.
You disbanded Timariv leading to lose of hundreds of jobs.
Recruited, trained and abandoned without pay, thousands of Neighborhood Watch.
I can go on and on. Our Rivers money you donated at will to fan the embers of your ego while Rivers state is ranked among the top eight poorest states in Nigeria.
Yes, Your Excellency built roads and flyovers but left undone the more important task of building lives.
You artificially created poverty to keep us all under your powerful control.
You gained fame but now you have fallen to blame.
You built flyovers but you will be ran over
You thought you can catch the wind
But deep down your soul is a grievous wond.
Now that the hunter is being hunted
He need the captives to rescue the captor.
Your Excellency everything we could give to save your political career, you have already taken it away from us.
Now to your tenth oh Rivers people and To Your Excellency, Save Yourself.
Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa is a Former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Rivers State, and
Spokesman, Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council.
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria Few Moments from Disintegration
By Kayode Emola
I was going to write about the global energy crises and how energy companies are profiting excessively at the expense of struggling families around the world. Just yesterday EDF, a French company declared a profit of £1.2 billion for last year, whereas, for the same period in the previous 12 months, they recorded a loss of over £20 million. What a stark difference in fortune as ordinary people are crying, the corporations and government are smiling to the bank.
However, the ongoing crises in Nigeria owing to the shortage of cash is deeply concerning, especially as we see our elderly struggle to get their hands on cash to buy prescriptions and medication. Looking critically at the unfolding crises as a result of this ill-thought-out policy, it may just be the catalyst needed for the eventual break-up of Nigeria.
As this week draws to a close and hope of any reprieve seems a distant future, the question for Nigerians is, do you still want a one-divided Nigeria or a dissolved amalgam? Is there a light at the end of the tunnel or everything is just a mirage. Many people are of the opinion that the CBN Governor is the instigator of the naira redesign policy, however, if we walk down memory lane, I am inclined to say this is Buhari’s gameplan since becoming President from day one.
It is not the first time Buhari has embarked on a change of currency, he did it a few months after taking over Nigeria in 1983 from Shagari, and the storyline has not changed since then. In fact, he introduced this current double currency system (main currency market and parallel market) Nigerians are suffering from today. A situation where few northerners can buy US dollars at a far-discounted rate from the CBN and sell at double the face value. This created artificially rich people in the north without any tangible increase in productivity.
In an interview a few weeks ago, I stated that what seems to still be keeping Nigeria is the naira. Take that away, then there is no way the country can survive. Nigeria will eventually break up and it does not matter what anyone thinks of that, it is how it will break up that really matters. It does matter because over 100 years of co-existence means that there are intermarriages among us and this may affect so many innocent families. A violent breakup may mean that many homes may face a brutal disintegration which may not be good for the children involved.
That said, I do not see an easy way out and the sooner Nigeria break up, the better it will be for everyone. Many people are preparing for elections in a week’s time, hoping that a messiah will come to salvage the sunken ship of Nigeria from the abyss. If only they learn from history that a polarised country like Nigeria with ethnic sentiments does not survive nepotism and gross injustice, then they will know that Nigeria, as it stands today, is a foregone conclusion.
Many people still looking forward to the general election that is about to begin in a week’s time. My advice for you is this, look critically in the mirror and ask yourselves this question; on a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are elections going to hold? I say this because the Biafra land and the northwest have been a hotbed of violent clashes in recent months with INEC canceling over 240 polling units already in Katsina and Biafrans staging a sit-at-home. This is even before the elections commences, let alone many of such polling units that are about to be canceled as a result of mass riot should the naira crisis deepens.
So for those still hoping they have a country, please know that this election is not about who governs Nigeria, it is about the conquering of a people’s will to fight for their rights. The president cares less if Nigeria burns, he is as good as gone and would not mind if there is anarchy. He believes the army and the security agents will take control in the event of chaos. My advice to him is to look at what happened to the former president of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa recently, who could not even get a plane to escape when the whole country turned on him.
My fellow Yoruba citizens, this is not a time for party politics, it is a time to fight for our very existence. A time to unite and fight together to safely take Yorubaland out of Nigeria to avoid the woes that Nigeria has heaped on us. I plead with you as Yoruba at this critical time in our history to let go of any bitterness and let us join hands together in brotherhood and fight this oncoming onslaught.
It may seem as though this government is redesigning the currency to fight corruption. The actual fact is that their true motive is to cause chaos and anarchy that would help hasten the destruction of the country whilst it disintegrates. Let us not be the ones that helped them fulfill their evil desire. Let us rise up in unity as Yoruba to fight for what belongs to us. Let us stand to defend our Yoruba territory and show the world that we are a proud people of a great civilisation.
Adding Value: Make Sacrifices for Your Greater Future by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
The word ‘sacrifice’ is not new to any of us, and in one way or another, each of us have made sacrifices. Sacrifice means different things to different people. To a student, sacrifice might be avoiding social events and depriving himself sleep to study. To someone desirous of good health, sacrifice might mean avoiding sugary and fatty foods, as well as alcoholic drinks, to retain splendid health. To an entrepreneur, sacrifice might mean depriving yourself the goodies of life by practicing delayed gratification to invest in your business. It should be noted that without delayed gratification, ambition is just wishful thinking.
The importance of sacrifice cannot be overemphasize in everything one does, wishes to do or achieve in life. Sacrifice is a prerequisite. Sacrifice is the hallmark of passion. When you are passionate about achieving a particular cause or target, you will do all that is necessary to get the desired result.
Sacrifice, however works in different ways. A young lady may likely sacrifice being with a wealthy and handsome man just to be with a man who cares and loves her. A man will sacrifice his money to please a lady, who respects him as opposed to a beautiful lady who doesn’t respect him.
It’s instructive to note that there are certain heights and opportunities you can’t attain unless you make sacrifices. Sacrifice, when done with understanding is powerful. Most people sacrifice their time and resources for causes that are not worthy. Some lack information on what’s needed. It is effective and works when there’s understanding on what needs to be done.
For you to succeed in life, there must be different dimensions of sacrifice whether demonic or spiritual. If you decide to get power for personal interest, you can seek demonic powers from the underworld which will not last, but if you decide to seek power and relevance on worthy causes, you can be sure the creator of the universe will not forsake or abandon you.
To truly sacrifice, you must have courage. It takes courage to sacrifice. Courage is not sourced, it is generated. If you are desirous of making an impact in the future, you must sit down and ask yourself critical questions. What is required to get to the peak of my career? If you can answer that question, you will know that sacrifice will play a big role.
It’s imperatively important for you to sacrifice for your future. On a personal note, I have sacrificed my sleep, social events, time, and money by working on my vision. For instance, depending on what I want to achieve, I know where to invest my time and money; that to me, is the greatest definition of sacrifice. While most people buy clothes, drink, and invest their money and time in other causes, I buy books, invest in people, read voraciously, and invest my time on causes which might sound unpopular. I will share with you a practical example.
In 2017, I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my late grandmother. That singular decision sounded unreasonable to some people because they were wondering how I will survive when I come back to New York. They failed to understand that seeing my grandmother was more important to me than getting a job because I strongly believe in the efficacy of her prayers.
Guess what, when I arrived home, she was so excited to see and passionately prayed for me and her prayers have been working wonders for me.
I will share another interesting story with you, in 2022, I had to embark on a one-month prayer and fasting session to seek the face of God to be a partner with the United Nations Development programme, and at the end of the day, my wishes came through in a spectacular manner.
In conclusion, depending on what you intend to achieve in life, you will have to endeavor to sacrifice your time and money for it to see the light of the day. You are on the path to a greater future if only you can stoop, and sacrifice something some pleasures today.
Question, what are you willing to sacrifice for?
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
