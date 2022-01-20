Featured
Lagos Maid Steals Employer’s N13.9m a Week After Assumption, Absconds
A domestic worker, identified only as Blessing, has gone into hiding after allegedly stealing money and jewellery valued at over N13.9m from her boss’ residence in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.
Blessing’s boss, Pearl Ogbulu, on Tuesday, said the suspect allegedly perpetrated the crime about a week after she started working with her.
She said the Cross River State indigene had remained incommunicado since the incident happened.
PUNCH Metro gathered that an agent, Joshua Amaha, introduced Blessing to Ogbulu, who was not at home on the day the domestic worker visited her residence for an interview.
Ogbulu said her parents, who lived with her, took Blessing in, adding that during the interview with the domestic worker the following day, she (Ogbulu) informed her that she would undergo a test and registration at a police station.
She said plans were underway for the test and registration when the 25-year-old took advantage of her absence to steal her property.
Ogbulu said, “Her name could be an alias, but she identified herself as Blessing. She also mentioned that her name was Ihi, from Cross River State. She is 25 years old and has a one-year-old child. She started working with me around 8.30pm last Sunday.
“The agent told me she would come on Saturday for an interview, but I didn’t see her. Only for the agent to tell me she was already on her way that Sunday and when she didn’t arrive early, I went out. I returned around 1.30am and was about to go to work the next day when I interviewed her and told her about the test and registration.
“January 13 was my brother’s birthday and Blessing was standing on the third floor when I went into my room to bring out two envelopes containing N500,000 and N200,000. I gave my brother N50,000, and also gave him and my mother $100 each. I kept the remaining money inside my room.”
Ogbulu said she went for a party the following Sunday.
“When I returned from the party, I entered the compound and called my dad to open the door. But when he came down to open it, he said the door was not locked. My dad quickly searched Blessing’s room and said she had packed all her things and fled.
“The security guard said he didn’t see her leaving. I knew I locked my room, but I was surprised when I saw the door open. I went straight to where I kept my money and realised that the envelopes containing the naira notes were gone. She stole two wristwatches, one of which cost $5,500; my daughter’s earrings valued at $3300. She also took $5000, 300 pounds and N200,000. She took all my jewellery worth over $10,000.”
The businesswoman said the agent gave him Blessing’s brother’s number and her address in Ikorodu, adding that the number was unreachable and the address was nowhere to be found.
She added, “I asked for Blessing’s brother’s number and address in Ikorodu and the agent said the place was in Ijede. He gave me her brother’s number, which did not go through, but Truecaller brought out a name, Elebe.
“We parked my vehicle at the NNPC Filling Station along Ijede Road and took a tricycle to scan the whole area looking for the address, but found no place like that. The tricycle operator charged me N7,500.
“I called the agent and he said he was not coming to help us. He said the same thing had happened before and that the madam arrested him and he suffered for days in police custody. I reported the case to the IRT and DSS.
Efforts to hear from Joshua proved abortive as calls to his number did not connect.
The Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team, Tunji Disu, said, “I am yet to receive an official complaint on the matter.”
I Will Develop Calabar Port, Construct Rail lines When Elected – Atiku
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to develop the Calabar port as part of efforts to promote commercial activities in the South-South region of the country.
He made the promise on Monday while addressing the electorate in Cross River State during the PDP presidential campaign rally at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.
He said he will also ensure the construction of rail lines from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt while promising to link the state with other parts of the country through the construction of road infrastructure.
“If you open up the Calabar port it will create massive business and important opportunities for the people of Cross River State. Another thing you should understand, the moment the Calabar port is expanded and is functional, it is going to be an attraction to factories and businesses and it will be to the benefit of the people of Cross River State.
“This is just one, again agricultural potentials are going to be multiplied. So developing Calabar port alone is going to be an abundant opportunity for the people of Cross River and I promise you, if you vote for PDP for the president and governorship, we will work together with your governors, your legislators we will implement this policy which has been grounded by APC.
“There is the issue of infrastructural development, that is first of all, the road networks connecting you with neighbouring states and then secondly the proposed rail line from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt,” Atiku said.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council and governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel assured the people of Cross River, what Atiku will do when elected.
He said: “Our colour is PDP, our colour is capacity, our colour is human development, our colour is delivering prosperity, development and then poverty alleviation. I want to assure you that infrastructure in terms of the road network under Atiku Abubakar will be very well developed.”
In a vague reference to the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade and others who defected from PDP, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, who also spoke at the campaign rally, said they will come back.
“You have voted for some of our great sons and daughters in the PDP, unfortunately, some of them have disappointed you. But wherever they are going, they will come back home because the people of Cross River state will not go with them.
“I want to beg of you that on the 25th of this month, vote for one person who will unify this country, who will wipe your tears, who will make sure that the economy of Nigeria comes back to be the first and best economy in the continent.
“When we left office in 2015, Naira was exchanged at N180 to a dollar. How much is naira exchanging to a dollar today, N800 to a dollar? That brings poverty to you. When we left, we left a foreign debt of $9.6 billion. Within seven years, the APC has increased that debt to $97 billion dollars.
”In order words, each one of you standing here is a debtor and it is affecting the economy of this country because all the money we are earning, we spend on servicing debt,” he said.
Other party chieftains including the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke among others were also part of the campaign trail to Calabar.
Atiku Abubakar Will Win in Nigeria 2023 Election – Study
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is projected to win the Nigerian 2023 election scheduled for February 25, 2023. The interim report from nine months study led by Dr. Oludare Ogunlana of June Group Research and Council for African Security Affairs (CASA) with other Intelligence practitioners in the United States, Europe, and Nigeria pointed to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria as a potential winner. Atiku rated higher than other candidates from All Progressive Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), using four key variables: political geography, Religion, Resources, and Class.
The study’s scope is limited to observing political actors and interviews with stakeholders in organizations from across six zones of Nigeria and the Nigerians in the Diaspora: political leaders, women groups, religious organizations, civil societies, trade unions, and youth organizations. In each interview, we focused on five areas: the personality of the candidates, ethnic influence, religion, power of incumbency, voters’ behavior, emotions’ role, political socialization, and tolerance of diversity of political views. The study that started in May 2022 accurately predicted the outcome of the PDP and APC primaries and the emergence of Alh Atiku Abubakar and Senator Bola Tinubu as candidates for their respective parties.
We identified where the political influencers, religious leaders, organizations, and Nigerians in the Diaspora stood with voting President in February 2023 and how it aligned to victory for each candidate. In addition, we gathered data from facilitated workshops and interactive survey sessions with Nigerian political thought leaders, which include lawyers, political activists, and former and current serving political office holders.
While we respect various polls that have put a particular candidate as the preferred candidate to win the election, we state that data alone does not speak for itself significantly when such data is based on manipulation and sectional polling. The result of every data must be put into context, including understanding the people, culture, pattern, geographical spread of the platform, and historical antecedents.
In conclusion, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is expected to garner 64% from the three zones in the North, rake 45% from the South-South region where his running mates come from, acquire 37 % from the South-East with 27% from the South-West, which is the stronghold of the APC candidate.
Police Condemn Attack on LP, Peter Obi Supporters in Lagos, Begin Probe
The Lagos State Police Command has condemned the attack on Labour Party (LP) supporters in the state, saying investigations into the incident have started.
Some LP supporters were attacked during the party’s presidential campaign rally in the nation’s commercial centre on Saturday.
Hours after the incident, the Lagos Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin described the attack as “regrettable”.
“Jakande Ward Chairman of the Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations,” he said in a tweet.
“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.
“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.
“The regrettable attack happened about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.”
