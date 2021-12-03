Opinion
The Oracle: Nigeria’s Dire Need for Restructuring (Pt. 2)
By Chief Mike Ozekhome
“ENCORE”
This week, we continue our discourse on the urgent need for Nigeria to restructure now before it is too late.
In what appeared to be a conversation between two of Nigeria’s founding titans, Ahmadu Bello and Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa), obviously the most colourful, grandiloquent politician Nigeria ever had – near him was K. O. Mbadiwe, the man of the timber, caterpillar, iroko and obeche – Zik was said to have implored: “Let us forget our differences and move on”. To this, the Sardauna of Sakwatto was said to have replied: “Azikiwe, we cannot forget our differences. Let us understand our differences to be able to move on. I am Moslem and Northerner. You are a Christian, an Easterner. By understanding our differences, we can build unity in our country”.
These young nationalists, then in their forties understood clearly what the issues were – that there were obvious differences, but that bridges of understanding needed to be built in the geographical contraction called Nigeria, for peaceful co-existence. In Gowon’s maiden speech as Head of State in 1966, the then 32 year old Bachelor General Head of State, poignantly noted that: “the basis of (Nigerian) unity is not there”. That was why the slogan for the 30 months bloody civil war was “to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done”. Gowon’s name was even acronymised to “Go – on – with – one – Nigeria”.
Ayo Opadokun, a fiery activist, lawyer and former National Secretary of NADECO, once declared that “for Nigeria to move forward, we must sit down and decide how we want to relate with ourselves.” To this writer, there are two germane and fundamental questions to be answered here: First, do we want to continue to live together as one Nigeria? If the answer is in the affirmative yes, the corollary question is “on what terms and basis do we continue to live together?
It is all too clear that the current agitations for self-determination are mere symptoms for more fundamental under currents of a weak foundational structure foisted on us. My soul mate in the Human Rights and Pro – democracy Movement, a strong northern voice, Shettima Yerima, President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, once put it succinctly in an interview granted to SUN Newspaper: “Violent crisis cannot stop until there is a clean environment that allows its stoppage. The issue of disunity must be addressed or else we would wake up one day to discover to our chagrin that Nigeria is no more there”. I agree.
One easily forgotten Nationalist, indeed the foremost of them all, Herbert Macaulay, once sarcastically responded to claims by the British Colonialists, that they had “the true interests of the natives at heart”, thus: “the dimensions of ‘true interests of the natives at heart’ are algebraically equal to the length, breadth and depth of the White’s man’s pocket”.
This numero uno Nationalist ( I am a proud recipient of Herbert Macaulay Foundation Award), born in 1864 in Lagos, was the grandson of Samuel Ajayi Crowther, who had been rescued from a Portuguese slave ship and later became Bishop of the Anglican Church. Son of Revd Thomas Babington Macaulay, who founded CMS Grammar School, Lagos (the oldest secondary school in Nigeria), Macualay, who attended the same CMS and Fourah Bay College, Freetown, Sierra Leone, later founded the Nigerian National Democratic Party, Daily News (Nigeria’s first indigenous newspaper in 1926) and later NCNC, whose leadership later fell on Zik, when Macaulay died at 82 in Lagos, after taking ill in Kano during a campaign.
Today, these paths – finding legends are no more. But, their incisive, controversial and provocative words continue to live on. The questions now in dire need of answers are: were they right in their assertions and has anything changed between then and now to contradict them? Have we today proven them wrong by our actions, inactions and utterances? Perhaps, no. The state of the nation does not appear to put a lie to their thoughts and deep – seated assessment of the Nigerian project.
IN THE BEGINNING
The Royal Niger Company was a mercantile company chartered by the British government in the nineteenth century. It was originally formed in 1879 as the United African Company and renamed to National African Company in 1881 and later, the Royal Niger Company in 1886.
The company existed for a comparatively short time (1879–1900), but was instrumental to the formation of Colonial Nigeria, as it enabled the British Empire to establish control over the lower Niger against the German competition led by Otto Von Bismarck, during the 1890s. In 1900, the company-controlled territories became the Southern Nigeria Protectorate, which was in turn united with the Northern Nigeria Protectorate to form the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria in 1914. It eventually gained independence within the same borders as the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 1960. Indeed, it was Flora Shaw, a young British lady, the daughter of a Field Marshall, who, in an article in the London Financial Times in 1879, gave Nigeria her name, “Niger – area”, after the River Niger. She later married Captain Lord Lugard, the mid-wife of the amalgamation. “Niger – area” was later corrupted to “Nigeria”, our present nomenclature. Ever since, the amalgamation of the southern and northern protectorates of the northern parts of Nigeria, we have known no genuine peace in this nation.
Throughout the early 20th century, Nigerians found various ways to oppose foreign rule. Local armed revolts, mainly concentrated in the middle belt, broke out sporadically. They intensified during World War I (1914-1918). Workers in mines, railways, and public service often went on strike over poor wages and inhuman working conditions, including a popular general revolt in 1945, when 30,000 workers stopped commerce for 37 good days. Ire over excessive taxation prompted other conflicts, including a battle in 1929 fought mainly by Igbo women in the Aba area, known famously as the “Aba Women Riots”. More common was passive resistance: avoiding being counted in the census, working at a slow pace, telling stories that ridiculed colonialists and colonialism. A few political groups also formed to campaign for independence, including the National Congress and the National Democratic Party, but their success was slight. In 1937, the growing movement was given a voice by Nnamdi Azikiwe, an Igbo nationalist, who founded the newspaper, West African Pilot.
FAILED CONSTITUTION
By 1922, the Clifford Constitution had come on board, but could not address the burning issues on ground.
In 1947, the British responded by introducing a new Constitution that divided Nigeria into three regions, the Northern Region, the Eastern Region, and the Western Region. The Northern Region consisted mainly Hausa-Fulani and were Muslims; the Eastern Region, Igbo and Christians; and the Western Region, Yoruba and mixed Muslims and Christians. The regions each had their own legislative Assemblies, with mainly appointed, rather than elected members, and were overseen by a weak central federal government. Although short-lived, the Constitution had serious long-term impact on Nigeria through its encouragement of regional, ethnic-based politics.
The 1947 Constitution failed on several fronts and counts, and was abrogated in 1949, and followed by other Constitutions in 1951 (Macpherson)and Littleton (1954), each of which had to contend with powerful ethnic forces. The Northern People’s Congress (NPC) argued that northerners, who made up nearly half of Nigeria’s population, should have a large degree of autonomy from other regions and a large representation in any federal legislature. The NPC was especially concerned about respect for Islam and the economic dominance of the South by the North. The Western Region-based Action Group also wanted autonomy; the Yorubas feared that their profitable western region cocoa industries would be tapped to subsidize less wealthy areas. In the poorer East, the National Council for Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC), wanted a powerful central government and a redistribution of wealth—the very things greatly feared by the Action Group.
The eventual compromise was located in the 1954 Constitution, which made Nigeria a federation of three regions, corresponding to the three major ethnic nations. It remarkedly differed from the 1947 Constitution, in that powers were more evenly split between the regional governments and the central government. The Constitution accorded the regions the right to seek self-government, which the Western and Eastern regions achieved in 1956. The Northern Region, however, fearing that self-government (and thus British withdrawal), would leave it at the mercy of southerners, delayed the imposition until 1959. (To be continued next week).
FUN TIMES
There are two sides to every coin. Life itself contains not only the good, but also the bad and the ugly. Let us now explore these.
“How can you conduct election in Anambra State few days to Christmas and expect us to choose broom or umbrella instead of chicken? We are wiser now… those who choose umbrella over chicken will not eat our Chris tmas fowl”.-Anonymous.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Where there is a will, there is a way. If there is a chance in a million that you can do something, anything, to keep what you want from ending, do it. Pry the door open or, if need be, wedge your foot in that door and keep it open”. (Pauline Kael).
Opinion
The Oracle: Ethnic Nationalities and Emerging Challenges in Nigeria (Pt. 3)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Ethnic conflict is an issue that, particularly during the last few decades or so, has crept to the forefront of international political debate. Issues that raise the most dust are those regarded essential for the existence and the validity of the state. The result revealed that the six geo-political zones of Nigeria namely; North West, North East, North Central, South West, South-South and South East zones have all witnessed all kinds of ethnic conflicts resulted from the same set of causes. Flowing from all of these, in a bid to address these ethnic nationalities challenges, the CIVIL SOCIETY LEGISLATIVE AND ADVOCACY CENTRE (CISLAC) in collaboration with FRIEDRICH-EBERT-STIFTUNG (FES) NIGERIA with support from the European Union recently held a stakeholder’s consultative forum on Peace and Security Challenges in Nigeria themed “Ethnicity, Ethnic Crises and National Security: Casual Analysis and Management Strategies”.
ETHNIC CONFLICTS AND NIGERIA (continues)
According to Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), the Executive Director of CIVIL SOCIETY LEGISLATIVE AND ADVOCACY CENTRE (CISLAC), he stated at the forum that there was need for a new constitution that defined rights and privileges of citizenship in terms of residency rather than nativism, ancestry and religious background, adding that the new constitution must devolve power over resource distribution and development from an all-powerful central government to local constituencies to enthrone economic justice and equity.
He stated also that;
“This periodic event brings together key players within the security space to look critically and think of ways to resolve the ongoing fiasco on ethnicity and its implication on national security, which currently undermines human security in Nigeria and has largely become a threat to socio-economic and political culture of our co-existence. Nigeria with over 400 ethnic groups, over 1000 dialects, practicing several religions, with different cultures and histories came under the British imperialist in the 19th century. With the 1st of January, 1914 amalgamation of Southern and Northern Protectorate the foundation of a nation now called Nigeria was laid. Nigeria is now populated by over 200 million people and has adopted the federal system of government with 36 States and a Federal Capital Territory. Mismanagement of national resources and misrule by multi ethnic and multi-religious coalitions of successive rulers since independence have impoverished and denied opportunities to the majority of Nigerians. As a result, religious rhetoric blaming of members of other religious communities and proposals for religious reform as a solution to society’s ills have found purchase among the masses. This genuine, if misplaced, quest for a religious utopia has given some opportunistic political gladiators an excuse to curry legitimacy through politicized appeals to piety and religious fervor. Official graft needs to be tackled headlong, a new constitution that defines rights and privileges of citizenship in terms of residency rather than nativism, ancestry and religious background also needs to be crafted. This new constitution needs to devolve power over resource distribution and development from an all-powerful central government to local constituencies.
This will ensure economic justice and equity. It will also make central political power less attractive, less corrupt, and the contests over national political offices less contentious. The use of religious and ethnic appeals as tools of political mobilization will become less attractive and it will find a diminished reception in a climate of justice, equitable resource distribution, and equal opportunities for all”.
Worthy to note here is that, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), in collaboration with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) with the support from European Union (EU) has worked collectively to institutionalize a participatory system that is vibrant, robust and effective.
Another approach to curb these ethnic nationalities and its emerging challenges is the Kinetic and Non-kinetic Approach
According to the Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), when he highlighted some of the issues causing further division among the people include, absence of social justice, feelings of marginalization and lack of equality.
He also advocated the use of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in addressing the issues, noting that force alone would not yield positive result, just as he called for dialogue, noting that the implications of separatist
agitations and other forms of insecurity on Nigeria were enormous.
Again, the Minister noted that, there is no doubt the country is confronted with multiple security challenges that are affecting socio-economic wellbeing and threatening the survival of the nation state. He listed the implications to include under development, social tension, displacement of citizens, destruction of private and public property, disruption of means of livelihood and educational system.
He said and I quote,
“There is no doubt that Nigeria is confronted with multiple security challenges, notably the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east and militancy in the Niger Delta, increasing violence between herders and farmers, banditry and kidnapping especially in the North-west and Central regions as well as separatist agitations for Biafra and now Oduduwa Republics in the South Eastern and Western parts of the country respectively.
The implications of these separatist agitations and other forms of insecurity on Nigeria are enormous. These include socio-economic implications such as under development, social tension, displacement of citizens, destruction of private and public property, disruption of means of livelihood and educational system. Others are fanning the embers of disunity, overstretching of security agencies and loss of lives. Therefore, the combination of the above implications is continuous cycle of insecurity that has led to heighten tension and violence that is capable of affecting the survival and corporate existence of the country. The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies who are constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as maintaining law and order have continued to confront these challenges through both kinetic and non-kinetic instruments’’.
Specifically, the Constitution, clearly charged the Armed Forces with the primary role of defending Nigeria from external aggression and maintaining its territorial integrity as well as securing is borders from violation on land, sea and air. The Constitution passes the Armed Forces the secondary role of suppressing insurrection and act in aid of civil authorities to restore law and order when called upon to do so by the President. This secondary role provides the basis operations in the country.
However, it is worth noting that the efforts of the Armed Forces and other security agencies using the kinetic means as suggested by the Honorable Minister alone, may not bring the peace and security we all desire in the country. Kinetic and non-kinetic measures must be applied to complement each other.
Comparatively, the non- kinetic measures could take the form of addressing all the major causes of insecurity and discontent through genuine dialogue, economic empowerment, good governance, provision of employment and social infrastructure. Other non-kinetic means include fighting corruption, extreme poverty, hunger and maladministration, provision of equal opportunities to all citizens as well as addressing perceived to the current multi-dimensional security challenges facing our nation.
Quite frankly, some of these security challenges are posing serious threats to the corporate existence of our country and some of these suggestions will assist appropriate authority to address all forms of insecurity implementable solutions that would engender effective policies towards addressing the myriad of security challenges facing Nigeria today.
Amongst all that have been stated concerning this ethnic nationalities and emerging challenges thereof, it is however important to get the lawmakers view on it thus;
“It is promoted by the political elites, embraced by the young and the old, passed from generation to generation, and even has base in the constitution. This explains the assumption that conflicts in Nigeria is motivated by ethnic competition Nigerians must ask, how did we get here, what and who are responsible? Why are other countries (India, Indonesia, Brazil, United States, Switzerland, Belgium, China, etc.) which are as diverse as Nigeria not half as obsessed with their diversity? The ethnic diversity of Nigeria has more or less been a threat rather than a source of national pride and development as countries above have experienced. Why?
Ethnic tensions are boiling over. At the center of it all are herdsmen who for as long as anyone can remember have roamed the country grazing their cattle. Even as a little boy, growing up in my community in Adamawa, I recall coming across the harmless looking herders who usually only had a stick slung languidly across their shoulders. These days, a new generation ply their trade caressing AK47 rifles to ward off threats. Over the years the damage done to farmlands as they traversed the land became a flashpoint. Now, they are regularly accused of being involved in the booming kidnapping business. It’s hard to dismiss this accusation because of testimonies of countless victims on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and other parts of the country as to the ethnicity of their captors. Unfortunately, despite public outcry in many states, official response has never adequately addressed the problem. This is not the best time to succumb to sentiments. Refusing to address the issues at stake in an honest and unbiased way is the worse form of injustice. For instance, to suggest that what is happening is just a blind attack or ethnic profiling on any ethnic group is unhelpful.
Finally, the constant reference to tribal animosities and differences affects the youth’s psyche and has created a pattern or legacy of hate and suspicion which the successive generation carries like a mantle. Ethnic and religious intolerance has exposed the nation to bizarre conflict experiences with loss of lives and properties, creating uncertainties in the polity. Boko Haram insurgent group is a classic example of the outcome of a long stretch of ethnic distrust and rivalry. Nigeria must not go the way of Sudan, Central Africa Republic, Mali, Somalia, etc. Nigeria has a testimony of resilience and the fact that, even though there are so many distrusts and suspicion, the people still believe in the indivisibility of the country.”
RE-ASSESSING THE ETHNIC DISCOURSE AND SUGGESTIONS ON HOW TO MANAGE THE EMERGING CHALLENGES OF ETHNIC NATIONALITIES IN A BID TO MANAGE NIGERIA
Start with yourself, it always works. Take parts in meeting and parades promoting Nigerian, but not tribal unity. Meet friends from other cultures, marry a girl from the other tribe and develop the idea of the difference between tribes as a positive idea. Tell your thoughts at the family reunion dinner and share them with a friend. Do your best to introduce peace and equality into your Nigerian culture. So, there is the problem of ethnic hatred. But today many people claim that this is not the hatred between people, but the hatred among politicians. That is why we proposed the best ways to solve ethnic problems on the level of the political reformation. As you see, every person can contribute to solving this problem. Fortunately, Nigeria is a democratic country at least formally but ruled by its people, and if people do not want hatred, no other factors can influence it.
You personally can contribute to cultural integration. Become a volunteer, travel around Nigeria and promote your culture, tell its stories and present its history and unusual believes. You can also contribute to media and Internet propaganda. Write posts about your own intercultural experience and support groups and articles about ethnic integration and ways of solving the problems of ethnicity in Nigeria to overcome the problems of ethnicity in Nigeria and reach the principal goal – national unity, it is necessary to unite people in as many aspects of life as it is possible. (To be continued).
THE WORLD WE LIVE IN
“Hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption.” – Wes Fesler.
Featured
Opinion:Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
Christmas Tidings and the Year Ahead
By Oluwaseyi Adebayo
As usual, for millions of Nigerians, Christmas is a time of utmost merriment; a time when the prevailing economic hardships and security concerns are temporarily forgotten and replaced with fun and national fraternal camaraderie.
The upbeat Christmas and Boxing Day mood was, expectedly, very pronounced at the just concluded GLO briefing on its ambitious network expansion and subscriber outreach programs for 2023. Indeed, going by the presentation of excited Glo communications staff, subscribers should look forward to more enhanced and excellent services at the least cost.
However, much as I was interested in the message and the gay mood, I seized the opportunity of the occasion to sidle up to one of the senior media advisers to the Chairman to discuss an interesting Thisday Newspaper article titled ‘Ranking Nigeria’s Richest’, published on Christmas Eve. Since the Chairman’s name, who is well known for being very reclusive and uninterested in any form of public display of wealth, was cited in the article, I wanted to know the media adviser’s views on the surprising theme and thrust of the article.
Interestingly, the media hotshot, who requested anonymity, did not hesitate to respond.
The Chairman, he informed me categorically, is uninterested in the subject of who is on the billionaire ranking list and who is not. He emphatically stated that the Chairman had nothing to do with the article and regretted that his name was even mentioned.
The Chairman, he said, never talks to the press, doesn’t join issues with anyone, and has dissociated himself from the article while strongly requesting that his name be kept out of any such mundane articles. The media adviser further advised his colleagues to focus on more important subjects at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s chequered journey; a position that I cannot but agree more.
To all my faithful and future readers, I thank you most heartily for following my thoughts and findings of interest. I wish you all continued merriment and the best of the coming year.
Opinion
How Atiku’s $10bn Economic Stimulus Plan Will Affect You
By Kunle Oshobi
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 59 million Nigerians
representing 84.02% of Nigeria’s total labour force work in the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector of the economy. This effectively makes the sector the biggest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy and where we need to focus on if we are serious about growing the economy. However, despite the huge number of Nigerians employed in this sector, many more Nigerians remain unemployed with our unemployment rate currently hovering around 33% and many more of those that are employed being actually under employed and unable to maximize their potentials.
Analysis by Statista further reveals that while we have an estimated 41,469,947 micro enterprises in the country, there are also 71,288 small enterprises and 1,793 medium scale enterprises operating in the country with a vast majority of the micro enterprises being one-man businesses.
Various studies however reveal that the biggest challenge being faced by most MSMEs in the country is access to capital to finance their operations and the prohibitive cost of the capital in the rare occasion that it becomes available.
It is also a fact that if we are to grow our economy, create jobs for our people and pull Nigerians out of poverty, we must stimulate economic activity and increase productivity within the economy. This essentially is what the Atiku stimulus plan intends to achieve as it will directly be addressing the single biggest problem that is inhibiting productivity within the Nigerian economy by providing concessionary loans to large numbers of existing and potential entrepreneurs to help finance their business growth.
To fund the stimulus plan if elected into office, Atiku intends to use the proceeds from the sales of the refineries which have now become a drainpipe costing the government over N100 billion annually to maintain even though they are not producing any fuel. By so doing, Atiku will be converting a liability which is costing us billions of Naira to maintain every year into a resource that can be used to finance economic growth and positively impact the lives of Nigerians.
In addition to that, part of the money saved from the removal of fuel subsidy which is estimated to cost the federal government $15 billion this year alone will also be redirected to fund the stimulus plan. Effectively speaking the plan aims to redirect funds from consumption activities (subsidy) to
productive activities (MSMEs financing) thereby killing two birds with one stone unlike those who bandy slogans of moving Nigeria from consumption to production without any effective plan to achieve such objectives.
In implementing the stimulus plan, unlike the “Trader money” charade which turned to be a vote buying racket, the funds will be disbursed through competent financial institutions where the funds can be professionally managed and processes put in place to ensure that the funds are not abused. With this move, the Atiku stimulus plan would also have ignited a credit culture within the Nigerian economy and help deepen the financial services industry in the country as the risk appetite of our financial institutions will increase based on the implementation of the plan.
Various studies have also revealed that Nigeria can double her GDP within six to seven years if we can develop a thriving credit system in the country in which credit facilities will be available to most entrepreneurs and consumers as this will unlock a lot of potentials within the economy, stimulate an increase in demand and supply within the economy and translate to more jobs and income for Nigerians.
With the $10 billion stimulus plan, as many as five million Nigerian entrepreneurs could benefit from the loans in the first instance and if an average of just two jobs are created per beneficiary, that means that ten million Nigerians can be taken off the labour market in the short term. Other benefits of the stimulus plan will include human capacity development programs to train beneficiaries on how to manage their businesses better and ensure that the funds disbursed are well managed and that they become more productive.
With increased productivity, not only will the entrepreneurs earn more and put them in a better position to grow their businesses, government also stands to earn more in terms of taxes which will further enable them to enhance their service delivery to Nigerians.
The good news is that this stimulus will spill over to all sectors of the Nigerian economy and affect everyone positively as the increased purchasing power that Nigerians will collectively have as a result of pulling millions out of the unemployment market will mean more patronage for existing business owners that didn’t benefit directly from the stimulus plan and more income for their workers. Less people will also resort to crime when more jobs are available thus making our country safer for all.
With the implementation of the Atiku $10 billion stimulus plan along with other policies like the Atiku plan to incentivize the power sector as was done in the telecoms sector to attract more private sector investors into the industry along with his plans to ensure that the private sector becomes the engine of growth of the Nigerian economy, the average Nigerian will be the biggest beneficiary as this will translate into more jobs and higher income for all Nigerians. It is certainly in our enlightened best interest to support the Atiku plan to #RecoverNigeria by joining hands to vote him in as the next president of our beloved country.
Kunle Oshobi is a spokes-person for the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization
