News
#EndSARS Report: Ogbeni Lanre Banjo Commends Panel, Faults Lai Mohammed
A former gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, has denounced the reaction of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and the Federal Government to the report of the EndSARS panel in Lagos State.
Ogbeni Banjo denounced the position of the Minister in a statement he made available to The Eagle Online on Wednesday.
In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, the Federal Government directed State Governments to set up panels of enquiry with a view to finding solutions to the agitations that arose from the protests.
The Lagos State government set up a panel as directed by the Federal Government.
The panel was headed by eminent retired Iudge of the Lagos State Judiciary, Justice Doris T. Okuwobi, with other eminent lawyers, including Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), as members.
The panel has since submitted its report to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Ogbeni Banjo specially commended every member of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry for discharging their duties fearlessly and in the interest of the masses.
He also expressed joy that the panel gave everyone a fair hearing, adding: “It is indeed a thorough exercise, one of the best reports ever produced in the history of Nigeria.
“The essence of establishing the panel is to find solutions to the grievances that led to the #End SARS protests by our children that elders agree to be the leaders of tomorrow.
“As leaders of tomorrow, they do not only have a stake in the nation called Nigeria, they must be raised and bred in an environment where truth is encouraged and lies discouraged.
“Our children have spoken the panel members have heard them and they have also spoken by the production of the report of the panel.
“The onus is on the Lagos State Government to study the recommendations of the panel and issue a White Paper report on it to facilitate the implementation of the recommendations made by the panel.
“Lagos State must prove that it is not a push over of the Federal Government and it is a federating unit.
“Anything short of that or any antic or attempt to circumvent the panel’s report will be courting troubles.
“The Lagos State Government must realise that the members of the panel do not have police escort that would protect them from the wrath of the masses should they ignore the truth and do the government’s bidding.
“The face of the truth is wide open and the eyes of truth is very bright.
“Doing the government’s bidding is also not building a just society and a nation.
“What led to the protests and its effects is feelings of lack of justice by citizens, it is criminal to exacerbate it by attacking the members of the panel and witnesses.
“It is incumbent on the Lagos State Government to accept the report of the panel, having freely appointed the members of the panel without any intimidation or interference by the youth that championed the #End SARS protests.
“After all, the State Government in appointing members of the panel was sure that they were men and women of good character and integrity that will undertake the assignment with all sense of sincerity, courage, frankness and without fear or favour.
“Unless it was the intention of the government to hoodwink the public by putting men and women of impeccable characters and integrity on the panel and then expect them to act like robots, there should be no attack on any of the panelists and witnesses.”
Ogbeni Banjo therefore denounced any form of attack on Adegborowa and Kamsiyochukwu Ibe.
He added: “We must realize that there are wounds already in the hearts of many Nigerians.
“So, the Nigerian government should make sure nothing happens to any member of the judicial panel of inquiry, because ever since the submission of the panel’s report these individuals have been receiving all manner of treats.
“Their lives and that of their family members must be protected.
“It’s important because these ones have shown to the rest of the world that Nigeria still have people of integrity.
“Further casualties might discourage Nigerians from being upright.
“This might deepen corruption and dim hope. It is instructive to learn from the US government which a young Palestinian accused of killing his father, who worked as an agent of CIA.
“Because a deep wound was inflicted in the heart of the young man, who was around four years when his father was killed, he grew up to read the story, hatched a plan to revenge and applied for the US visa.
“Where others with pure mind would be refused visas, he was granted.
“He worked hard, and saved to procure guns and stationed himself at the corner of CIA’s office in Chain Bridge, Virginia.
“Early in the morning, while staff were making turns into the road that leads into the office, he snuffed lives out of many workers of the Agency.
“It may take many years, but this is what excruciating wounds in hearts do.
“The judgment of the panel should therefore be respected so that in the future when men and women of honour and integrity are called upon to render this sort of service to the nation, they will be willing to render their civil services.
“Conscious efforts must be made by the Lagos State government to avoid a situation that will give an impression that people assembled by governments for State or national assignments cannot say the truth to power.
“This panel members, having said the truth to power must not be vilified because they refused to be puppets of the government or compromised.
“Everything possible must therefore be done by the Lagos State government to hasten the issuance of a White Paper on the panel’s report thereby assuring the citizens of the sincerity of the government to assuage the cries of the people.
“After all, democracy is about government of the people, for the people by the people.
“The interest of the people must therefore be paramount and protected.
“Let the Lagos State Government issue the White Paper without delay.
“A White Paper that will uphold the truth, justice and genuine reconciliation would begin to heal the nation.”
News
Timi Frank Congratulates Osun Gov Adeleke, Lauds Appeal Court Justices
A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, over the reinstatement of his mandate by the Appeal Court.
Frank in a statement in Abuja, also lauded the Justices of the Appeal Court that courageously decided the case and upheld the victory of Senator Adeleke as the duly elected Governor of Osun state, despite attempt by the tribunal to fraudulently upturn the mandate.
He however called on Adeleke to be focused on his development strides by wiping the tears of the people and delivering the state from backwardness now that distraction of the court case has been put to rest by the judgement of the court.
He thanked the Appeal Court justices and by extension the Nigerian judiciary for mustering the courage to uphold the Truth and Justice, saying, “We want to see this in them in other election’s petition cases.”
Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, urged the Judiciary to know that in areas where they have done well, Nigerians and the world will hail them but when they do wrong, Nigerians will call them out.
He said: “We hope the Judiciary will bring this courage to bare in doing the needful in deciding the Presidential election petition cases now before them.
“The Judiciary must realise that the only hope Nigerians have today is in them. We hope they will not dash that hope.
“We know there will be pressure on them by the powers that be to do the wrong thing, but they must be guided by the bigger picture which is to free the people from exploitation and slavery in taking their final decision.
“History will not forget the Justices that decided the Adeleke Versus Gbeyega Oyetola Appeal for sticking to the truth.
“Despite the oppression, they remained courageous. However, this is not the end of their task. A greater task beckons and that task is to redeem the damaged image and lost glory of the judiciary.
“We believe there still exist some incorruptible judges with good conscience. This is not the time for the judiciary to sell justice. It is time to give justice back to the people.
“Nigerians and the world look forward to the Judiciary to restore the presidential mandate which has once again been stolen from the people the same way they upheld Adeleke’s victory and restored his mandate
“It is an open secret that the Independent National Electoral Commission totally disregarded their own guidelines and did not follow the rule of law during the presidential and National Assembly elections.
“The Justices of the Appeal Court now have the opportunity to write their name in gold by restoring the lost confidence to the judiciary again.
“Majority of Nigerians have in recent time lost hope and confidence in the judiciary but with this judgement the hope and confidence of the people has been rekindled.
“We hope the Judiciary keeps and sustains this renewed confidence now rejuvenated through this courageous judgement.”
News
Osun Polls: Appeal Court Decides Adeleke, Oyetola’s Fate Today
The Osun State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have expressed hope for victory, as the Court of Appeal in Abuja, today, delivers judgment to determine the winner of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.
Also, the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it had deployed personnel to critical infrastructure in the state ahead of the judgment.
The Independent National Electoral Commission had returned Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the poll.
INEC said Adeleke polled 403,371 votes, to defeat then incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC, who got 375,027 votes.
But Oyetola and the APC rejected the result of the poll and headed for the tribunal.
In its January 27, 2023 majority verdict, the Justice Tertse Kume-led tribunal annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll.
However, a minority judgment by Justice B. Ogbuli affirmed Adeleke as the winner of the poll.
Displeased, Adeleke and the PDP headed for the Court of Appeal.
The Court of Appeal heard the appeal on March 13 and reserved its judgment.
A member of Oyetola and APC legal team, Mr. Muhydeen Adeoye, told The Punch on Thursday that the Court of Appeal had notified the parties that the judgment would be delivered today.
Speaking on the expectations of the party, Osun PDP Director of Media, Oladele Olabamiji, said his party was hopeful that the Court of Appeal would restore Adeleke’s victory.
He said, “We are expecting justice for the electorate in Osun, who collectively voted for the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. We expect justice in line with the weight of evidence presented before the court.”
Also, the spokesperson for the Osun APC, Mr. Kola Olabisi, also expressed optimism that the party would come out in flying colours.
“We are optimistic that we are going to come out in flying colours because of our iron-cast evidence before the court,” Olabisi said.
Meanwhile, a statement by the acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, Kehinde Adeleke, said, “Ahead of Friday’s Appeal Court judgment on the matter between Governor Ademola Adeleke and Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola; there is strategic deployment of personnel around critical infrastructure in the state.
“There will also be patrol by armed detachment of the corps in readiness for emergency response. The command is ready to prevent any breakdown of law and order arising from possible protests by aggrieved parties.”
News
APC Suspends SGF Boss Mustapha for Losing Polling Unit, SWC Reacts
The All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party at the presidential and governorship polls.
The party disclosed that the SGF did not contribute to the victory of its presidential and governorship candidates.
Announcing the suspension at a press conference in Yola, chairman of Gwadabawa Ward said Mustapha was not committed to APC’s victory at the presidential election.
He stated that the indefinite suspension followed complaints from his ward, adding that no individual could be above the party that gave them the platform.
But in a sudden twist to the announcement of the indefinite suspension slammed on the SGF, the State Working Committee of the party under the leadership of the acting Chairman, Chief Samaila Tadawus, declared the announcement as “unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.”
The Adamawa State APC SWC, also announced the directive on the local government executive committee of Yola North, to constitute a disciplinary committee to immediately investigate and recommend appropriate action.
Secretary of the party, Dr. Raymond Chidama, who addressed journalists at the party secretariat on behalf of the SWC, frowned at the penchant of party members who were being sponsored by “opposition elements within the party with malicious intent to attack elders of the party through actions that flagrantly disregard the party’s constitution.”
He said, “We hereby state clearly that such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect, because the state working committee has warned the ward executives in the past to desist from this acts of targeting elders of the party and disregarding constitutional provisions, appropriate sanctions will be applied after thorough investigations.”
The Punch
Former Chief of Staff, Oladipo Diya is Dead
I’ll Never Validate an Illegitimate Outcome of a Flawed Process – Atiku Abubakar
Voice of Emancipation: Thriving in a Global Crisis
Timi Frank Congratulates Osun Gov Adeleke, Lauds Appeal Court Justices
Ademola Adeleke Reclaims Governorship Mandate, Dedicates Victory to God, Osun Residents
Adding Value: Get Connected to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
The Flames of Character: Maximize your ‘Self’ for Global Impacts
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News5 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)