The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has frowned on the call by a northern group, the Coalition of Northern Groups, to arrest Igbo leaders led by the first republic minister and a republican parliamentarian, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, for appealing to the president Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

MASSOB, in statement on Wednesday, signed by its National Director of Information, Comrade Edeaon Samuel, said the group should be punished for its unpatriotic and unguarded utterances.

It also strongly condemned the recent invasion of an Enugu community by the military that led to the death of three women.

The statement said, “The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of condemned the Coalition of Northern Group and their sponsors on their unguarded and stupid statements against Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi-led Igbo patriotic leaders that visited Major General Mohammadu Buhari in Aso Villa for an interface meeting concerning the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and agitation clamours for an independent state of Biafra.

“MASSOB views this attack on honorable Igbo leaders as an attack against the Igbo nation. Though the statements of CNG are unpatriotic, parasitic and insensitive, they will never go unpunished.

“MASSOB will always see CNG as a bunch of cowards, charlatans and street boys that is always at the service of Fulani northern oligarchy and their mission of enthroning Islamic fundamentalism in Nigeria.

“They are working for northern-based Islamic terrorist organisations including Fulani herdsmen, Fulani bandits, Boko Haram, ISWAP and President Muhammed Buhari-led Federal Government.”

It added, “The Suleiman Abdul led CNG has failed to call for the arrest of Sheik Gummi who has been negotiating, dining and speaking for terrorist criminals and bandits that are killing, kidnapping and causing genocide in northern Nigeria.

“MASSOB also condemned the illegal military invasion of Umuchite village in Obeagu Odume autonomous community of Aninri LGA last week.”

It added that a combined team of Nigeria security personnel stormed the community with four armoured cars, seven army hilux vans, five mobile police hilux vans and three DSS black jeeps in executing the order of inflicting psychological and traumatic pains on the citizens.

The Punch