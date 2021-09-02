By Eric Elezuo

Celebrated journalist and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, has been appointed as an Associate Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

Mr Momodu’s new feather of excellence was conveyed via a letter signed by the Institute’s Director General, Prof Ehosa Osaghae.

“This institute has identified you as eminently qualified and deserving membership of the new cohort. Accordingly, it is my pleasure to inform you of your appointment as an Associate Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (AFNIIA),” the letter stated in part.

The letter, dated September 2, 2021, which added that though the appointment is honorary, however, stressed that the holder is entitled to international affiliations with the NIIA, and will use the title ‘Associate Fellow’ of the NIIA.

This newest honours on the well established philanthropist further brings to the fore the immense contributions of Momodu across national disciplines with special emphasis to discourse and governance.

It will be recalled that during the week, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanni, bestowed the title of Tayese of Iwoland on the reverred journalist. This is in addition to an avalanche of both traditional, academic and secular honours to his credit.

Congratulations sir!

