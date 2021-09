Alhaja Sikirat Odumosu, mother of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has died. She was 88 years.

According to sources, Alhaja Odumosu passed on this Thursday after a brief illness at the Babcock University, Illishan Remo, Ijebu Ode, surrounded by loved ones.

She will be buried in her hometown on Friday according to Islamic rites.

