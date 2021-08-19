Below is a press statement signed by Saheed Fawehinmi, confirming that late Mohammed Fawehinmi died of complications from Coronavirus…

The family could not immediately disclose the cause of our brother’s death because we wanted the information to be based on factual medical details especially as may be contained in the death certificate.

Today, however, we are in a position to inform you that our dear brother died from COVID-19 related complications.

Arising from this, we want to urge all Nigerians to take necessary precautions to avoid being infected by the deadly disease, including, but not limited to taking the required doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The public should ensure wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitising, hand washing with soap and maintaining social distancing amidst the crowd.

