President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

This action, according to the Education Ministry’s spokesperson, Ben Bem Goong, is based on the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu.

