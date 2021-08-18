By Eric Elezuo

The Delta Police Command has deployed about 1000 Police personnel to ensure peace and security ahead of the Coronation ceremony of the new Olu of Warri.

A statement signed by the Ag. Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Edafe Bright, quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali as sending a stern warning to mischief makers to steer clear of the Coronation ground and its vicinity.

Read the Command’s statement:

Ahead of the forthcoming coronation ceremony of the OLU OF WARRI which takes place on 21st August 2021, the Delta state Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, psc+ in his usual proactive way has deployed One thousand police personnel to ensure water tight security before, during and after the coronation ceremony.

Two bomb squad has been deployed to report 48hours before the coronation day to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely rendered safe, two unit of Mobile police personnel and conventional police officers which include traffic personnel have been deployed. This according to the Commissioner of Police is to ensure a water tight security.

The CP warns mischief makers to steer clear as the command is more than ready to deal decisively with any body who try to disrupt or cause any form of mischief during the coronation. All that needs to be done to ensure that the event is itch free and devoid of any form of violence has been put in place.

To this end, the CP has directed the Area Commander Warri, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operations Officers of the Command to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquility during and after the coronation ceremony.

The CP on behalf of his management team, officers and men of the command wishes the people of Warri and Deltans a peaceful and hitch free Coronation ceremony.

