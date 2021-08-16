Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Kayvee, has been withdrawn from the BBNaija season six show due to health issues.

This was announced via a brief from Big Brother, read by the Head of House, Pere, to all the housemates on Monday.

According to the brief, Kayvee has been advised by medical personnel to withdraw from the show due to health issues.

The announcement read, “Housemates, Big Brother trusts that you are all well and settling into the brand new week.

“As you have noticed, your fellow housemate Kayvee has been unwell for a few hours now.

“During this period, he has consulted with the medical doctor and has been advised to withdraw from the show to take care of his health.

“Based on this advice, Kayvee will no longer be part of the show for this season.

“Kayvee would like you all to know that he appreciates the time spent in the house with everyone. Your friendship, support, and love truly means a lot to him.

“Big Brother would like you to assist Kayvee with packing his bags and belongings and place them in the store room immediately.”

This announcement left the housemates very emotional as some were seen shedding tears as they helped Kayvee to pack his bags.

Kayvee has been emotionally detached from the housemates recently and that ahs caused major concern from fans and housemates.

With this withdrawal, it is believed Kayvee will be able to bounce back from his health issues.

