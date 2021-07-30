Opinion: There Are Footprints in the Sky!

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“The sky is the basis (foundation) for champions! The sky is not the limit, but the beginning, therefore it is abnormal to be normal (ordinary)!”- Tolulope A. Adegoke

There are footsteps in the sky…Do not limit yourself! Don’t be frightened! Don’t be a slacker!

To breakthrough into the sky’s beyond, you must rip up the sky’s ceilings…

There is a world out there beyond the sky! I’ve seen it, and I’m about to be catapulted into the sky, breaking through into the world beyond…

The Earth would soon be shut up…! Only those who can break through would be able to sail through! There are footprints in the sky…

The sky is a foundation (basis) for winners! The sky is not the limit, but rather the starting point…

Only the brave, courageous, indefatigable, loyal, modest, graceful, and appreciative would survive with wings and strength to fly into it and then burst through! There is life on the other side of the sky…

The sky has layers! The more modest you are, the more powerful you will be…

The stronger you grow, the higher you will soar…Your power is found in your obedience to the little quiet voice…

Maintain your attention on the world outside your boundaries! You are more powerful than you realize! Yes!

There are footprints in the sky! It is intended for those who are not self-centered, who have a ‘divini-stic’ attitude and grace…

The higher you fly, the more you uncover! The farther you look, the clearer your understanding! The more you know, the more you know!

The quicker you take action toward your life objectives, the closer and faster you will arrive at your destination!

The closer you go to your goal, the better and more satisfied you will become! An eagle’s power resides in its attitude, in its unwavering confidence in reaching the peak; its mindset is not surrendering to the storm, but rather maximizing the storm to fly to the sky when other kinds of birds are already hiding.

To reach the PEAK, you must have a clearer vision and a stronger mindset. One consistent feature of the PEAK is that it is already prepared and roomy, but only for a select few who are not ordinary (normal)…

Being normal is abnormal (ordinary). That is why the route to the summit is so small! In fact, the path to freedom is limited. There is FREEDOM at the PEAK! The sky is so big that any kind of bird can fly across it without colliding with another.

There are footprints in the sky! The sky has layers, but it is not for the sluggish! It is intended for hard workers since only hard workers can think smarter (think above their limitations)!

Smart employees are high flyers! The unfailing mind of an eagle!

There are footprints in the sky, but only champions may leave their imprints!

We all have footprints, but where exactly are you leaving yours? The sky is the starting point…

Don’t restrict yourself! You can’t become something you can’t see from inside! You may never realize what you have never worked for!

Only solution suppliers respect the sky and build their businesses on it! They are conquerors, survivors, and leaders all at the same time!

They are the ones that lead and conquer! They not only leave prints in the sky, but they also construct castles in it with stones hurled at them by mockers who haven’t even figured out where they are on the ground!

You can’t reach for the stars unless you wake up from your sluggishness and restrictions!

You must battle your way up with your thoughts and actions toward creating, assisting, supplying, leading, sharing, and concentrating on things other than ‘self’… Then the sky is always yours to grab!

Find your way up into the sky before you get entrapped by your limits! You’re not getting any younger; you have a job to play not just on the ground, but also in the sky! You have a ‘destiny’ to fulfill and a mission to achieve!

Never give up! Isaiah 60:1 says, “Arise and shine!” You cannot shine until you take the risk of pushing yourself outside your comfort zone!

We all appreciate the moon, the sun, and the galaxy of stars since they are all beyond our reach (in the sky)!

We may also be there to be appreciated by others, to be examples of unwavering efforts and bold steps, to be living Legends, solution providers, gracious and thankful!

But, in order to spin to the sky, you must first be extremely humble to the earth!

What are you doing while you’re still on the ground? What imprint are you leaving? How many lives have you touched? How many destinies have you saved?

Be extremely modest in clear essence (sincerity), with a good mindset of effects, and the STAGE in the sky will be yours!

There are footprints in the sky! You are not exempted; you can make it there as well, but it must begin inside you!

Learn, Apply, and Disseminate.

Thank you very much!

Tolulope A. Adegoke’s book “The Power of an Empowered Zero” (From Zero to HERO) is one to look out for. Dr. Yomi Garnett (CEO/Chancellor, Royal Biographical Institute, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America, United Kingdom, and Abuja, Nigeria) wrote the foreword. Ola Aboderin edited the book.

