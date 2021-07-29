Abba Kyari: IGP Orders Review of Information

By Eric Elezuo

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a review of the allegations leveled against a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, by a United States court.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, quoted the IGP as saying that the developments on the case will be communicated to members of the public.

The statement in details:

Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.

